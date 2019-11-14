Week 11 Running Back Preview: Matchups, injuries, projections, and everything else you need

As we approach the Fantasy playoffs, and specifically the must-win games that lead up to them, the circle of trust starts to shrink. Players who just a few weeks ago you'd start because of their name or history you look at much closer. There's no consolation for having started the guy with the best career at this point, only for winning games.

That brings us to Todd Gurley and David Johnson.

Gurley is coming off an outing with 12 carries for 73 yards and no catches or scores. That's his most total yards since Week 1 and his second consecutive game without a catch. There are a couple of things going on here. His volume is down and his efficiency has plummeted. He's averaging 14.9 touches per game, which seems like far too few. But his yards per carry average (4.1) is down 20% and his yards per target (2.9) is the second worst mark in the league.

Johnson's most recent performance was even more troubling. He received only six touches and lost a fumble while Kenyan Drake carried the ball 10 times and caught six passes. Johnson does not look like himself and has battled a variety of injuries this season. The two best rushing games the Cardinals have had this year have come from Drake and Chase Edmonds.

To make matters worse, Johnson faces the 49ers in Week 11 while Gurley takes on the Bears. I cannot advise starting Johnson with any confidence and list a couple of waiver-wire backs below I'd start over him this week. I'd also prefer Drake if I had both Cardinals. Gurley is a little bit harder to sit because he's at home and the Bears aren't as good as the 49ers. Still, he's no must-start.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Brian Hill becomes the top waiver priority. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie J.D. McKissic is a solid flex without Johnson.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.4 -Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more.

-Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more. 38 - Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a problem

- Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a 4 - Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly.

- Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly. 1 - Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern.

- Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern. 5 - This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles.

- This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles. 8 - Catches for Ronald Jones in Week 10. It won't matter that he's still sharing carries if he's used like this in the passing game.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 300 REC 15 REYDS 91 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 15 REYDS 111 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 31 REYDS 323 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 2% The most enticing thing about Hill is that the Falcons gave him 21 touches in Week 10. If this isn't a time share, Hill may just be a top-12 back until Devonta Freeman returns. He certainly is this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. The only downside to Hill is that Freeman hasn't officially been ruled out yet. J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 40% The Lions have tried to give the ball to several other backs; now it's time to try their most efficient. McKissic is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and about the same per target so far this year. He'll be sharing with Paul Perkins if Johnson is sidelined. That should put him him line for a floor of around 10 PPR Fantasy points with a ceiling that's much higher. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 62% Ballage is not good. He was very bad on Sunday, but the Dolphins gave him 24 touches and now he faces a Bills defense that has been a disaster against the run. He's a flex if you're desperate.

Stashes Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 58% Guice is back this week, but I won't feel comfortable starting him until I see the split with Adrian Peterson. Still, he should be rostered in all leagues. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownwership 57% You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top-10 running back. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 33% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 16% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $8,600 DraftKings $8,900 Cook is more than $1,500 cheaper that Christian McCaffrey on both sites, so he's a pretty easy choice.

Contrarian Plays Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 11 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $6,000 I'll go right back to Singletary after a disappointing Week 10. The Bills can do whatever they want against the Dolphins, and I'd expect a heavy dose of the run game. Hopefully, Josh Allen lets his rookie running back have one of the touchdowns this time.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 25.51 30.37 2 2 Dalvin Cook 22.88 27.49 5 3 Alvin Kamara 17.30 23.85 3 4 Josh Jacobs 20.60 22.44 6 6 Leonard Fournette 16.97 21.44 4 5 Ezekiel Elliott 18.90 21.92 12 7 Le'Veon Bell 12.91 17.38 14 8 Brian Hill 12.40 17.25 7 9 Nick Chubb 14.62 16.94 9 10 Devin Singletary 13.20 16.21 20 11 Austin Ekeler 10.95 15.58 11 12 Tevin Coleman 13.19 15.56 13 13 Melvin Gordon 12.75 15.32 8 14 Marlon Mack 13.68 15.32 10 15 Mark Ingram 13.20 15.25 15 16 James Conner 12.10 15.14 16 17 Phillip Lindsay 11.57 14.80 17 18 Damien Williams 11.30 14.47 22 19 JD McKissic 10.43 13.76 18 20 David Montgomery 11.11 13.42 21 21 Ronald Jones 10.50 12.71 23 22 Joe Mixon 10.13 12.64 28 23 Duke Johnson 9.07 12.25 31 24 James White 7.69 12.16 26 25 Latavius Murray 9.86 12.02 29 26 Kenyan Drake 8.99 11.89 25 27 Todd Gurley 10.05 11.76 19 28 Jordan Howard 11.01 11.75 30 29 David Johnson 8.86 11.27 27 30 Sony Michel 9.74 10.51 24 31 Carlos Hyde 10.05 10.48 32 32 Miles Sanders 7.66 10.16 37 33 Nyheim Hines 6.42 9.95 38 34 Jaylen Samuels 6.29 9.89 33 35 Royce Freeman 7 9.43 47 36 Tarik Cohen 4.95 9.20





