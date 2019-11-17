Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Devin Singletary steps into the spotlight

This is a big scoring period for a lot of Fantasy managers with the playoffs approaching in three weeks in the majority of leagues. Hopefully, you're getting ready and making your playoff push.

It won't be easy, especially with four prominent teams on a bye, including the Packers, Giants, Seahawks and Titans. That means you don't have some high-profile quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson), running backs (Aaron Jones, Saquon Barkley, Chris Carson and Derrick Henry) and receivers (Davante Adams, Tyler Lockett and Golden Tate), who are hard to replace.

There are also some big-time injuries we're dealing with, including Matthew Stafford (back), Devonta Freeman (foot), Adam Thielen (hamstring), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), T.Y. Hilton (calf), George Kittle (knee) and Austin Hooper (knee). The good news is we could be getting guys back like Jacoby Brissett (knee), Will Fuller (hamstring) and Dede Westbrook (shoulder), which will help.

And there are some players who could emerge from the waiver wire to help you, including Kyle Allen, Brian Hill and Deebo Samuel. We have plenty of other players for you to trust as well.

Good luck getting a win this week. Hopefully, this is the start of your playoff run to a Fantasy title.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 15 REYDS 111 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7

I'm always a fan of players getting the chance to return to their hometown, and Devin Singletary grew up in South Florida. He went to American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., and he attended Florida Atlantic University.

This should be fun for him in his first NFL game back home. I'm expecting him to put on a show.

Singletary was great in Week 9 against Washington with 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 45 yards on four targets. But instead of building on that in Week 10 at Cleveland, Singletary only had eight carries for 42 yards, along with three catches for 8 yards on seven targets.

The play-calling against the Browns has been questioned in Buffalo, and I expect the run game to be featured here against the Dolphins. It makes sense to give Singletary 15-plus touches in this matchup, especially since he's averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per catch. He's No. 1 in the NFL in yards per attempt of running backs with at least 40 carries this year.

This matchup against Miami won't be easy since the Dolphins have played better of late in wins against the Jets and Colts. But Le'Veon Bell had 111 total yards in Week 9, while Marlon Mack had 82 total yards, and the Dolphins are still No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season.

Frank Gore will again be a speed bump in slowing down Singletary a little bit, but the Bills should give him all the touches he can handle to avoid losing for a third time in the past four games. Singletary has the chance to be a star if the Bills give him work, especially in his return home.

I'm starting Singletary over: Todd Gurley (vs. CHI), David Montgomery (at LAR), Phillip Lindsay (at MIN), David Johnson (at SF), Ronald Jones (at NO)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2202 RUYDS 31 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.1 I expected Carr to struggle in Week 10 against the Chargers, and he only scored 14 Fantasy points. But prior to Week 10, he scored at least 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Houston and Detroit, and he should be successful again this week. The Bengals are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 2 and Russell Wilson in Week 1 failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Cincinnati. For the season, the Bengals allow an average of 25.1 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1919 RUYDS 275 TD 16 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.6 In three career meetings with Miami, Allen has 657 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as 22 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 34.0 Fantasy points per game against the Dolphins, and he has at least 25 points in each outing. The Dolphins have played better of late against Sam Darnold and Brian Hoyer, holding them to a combined 22 Fantasy points in the past two weeks, but I like Allen's chances to succeed here given his track record against Miami. He's a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2816 RUYDS 24 TD 14 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.9 Rivers has been a miserable Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring 18 points or less in five of his past six games, including three in a row with fewer than 15 points. But I'm giving him one more chance this week against the Chiefs in Mexico City. In two games against the Chiefs in 2018, Rivers had 56 combined Fantasy points with 737 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chiefs have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and four of the past five quarterbacks have reached that mark. This is likely the last time Fantasy managers will trust Rivers if he doesn't play well. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2765 RUYDS 139 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 Winston was good, not great, in Week 10 against Arizona as the Start of the Week. He finished with 20 Fantasy points and was the No. 12 quarterback for the week. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row and six of his past seven outings, and I expect him to have another quality performance against the Saints. New Orleans is expected to be without standout cornerback Marcus Lattimore (hamstring), which is a huge blow to the secondary (and a big boost for Mike Evans), and it should help Winston. He's also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his past two starts against the Saints. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2352 RUYDS 77 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.9 In his past three trips to Carolina, Ryan is averaging 23.3 Fantasy points per game, and he's scored at least 22 points in each outing. While the Panthers have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in the past four games, including matchups with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Winston over that span, I still like Ryan to play well in Week 11. He's averaging 28.6 Fantasy points per game in five road starts this year, and I expect him to remain a top-10 quarterback in all leagues against the Panthers.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1598 RUYDS 14 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.7 Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2054 RUYDS 33 TD 15 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.7 It will be great if Garoppolo gets Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) back for this game, and he would be a must-start quarterback in all leagues if that happens. But even with those guys, I still like Garoppolo as a low-end starter against the Cardinals. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona, and Garoppolo had 36 points against the Cardinals in Week 9. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1307 RUYDS 25 TD 8 INT 9 FPTS/G 14 Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. While the Redskins haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in four games in a row, I'm expecting Darnold to be around 18 Fantasy points this week and be a serviceable starter.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2060 RUYDS 144 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 Wentz is one of my favorite buy-low candidates because I love his upcoming schedule against Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington in the next four games after Week 11. But don't start him this week against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson in Week 9 is the lone quarterback with more than 12 Fantasy points against New England, and Wentz has scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three in a row. Better days are ahead for Wentz, but this could be a rough outing for him against New England. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2201 RUYDS 76 TD 10 INT 12 FPTS/G 13.9 Mayfield finally passed for multiple touchdowns for the first time this season in Week 10 against Buffalo. He scored a season-high 21 Fantasy points, which is just the second time this year he's reached the 20-point threshold. He's playing better of late, and he doesn't have a turnover in his past two games against the Broncos and Bills. But this is a tough matchup against the Steelers, who have allowed just one quarterback to score exactly 20 Fantasy points since Week 2, which was Brian Hoyer off the bench in Week 9. The Steelers have an interception in seven games in a row, and I wouldn't be surprised if that streak is extended against Mayfield in Cleveland. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 12.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1364 RUYDS 74 TD 10 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.1 Fitzpatrick actually has the season-high Fantasy points against the Dolphins this season with 22 in Week 7, but I'm not confident in him for the rematch. Buffalo just had a tough loss at Cleveland in Week 10, and I expect Fitzpatrick to have one of his usual meltdowns at any point. For the season, the Bills are allowing an average of just 12.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Fitzpatrick is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAR -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2610 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.7 Jared Goff (vs. CHI) The Rams offensive line, which has been a struggle all season, is now worse with injuries to center Brian Allen (knee) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee). And Goff, as expected, was bad at Pittsburgh in Week 10 with three Fantasy points. Goff was good against Atlanta and Cincinnati in his two previous games prior to facing the Steelers with at least 26 Fantasy points in each outing, but he only has four games this season with more than 19 points. The Bears have allowed just Teddy Bridgewater to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, and they should be able harass Goff behind his battered offensive line. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2437 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Cousins has been on an impressive run since Week 5, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including two in a row with at least that level of production. But I expect him to have a slight decrease in his performance this week, especially with Adam Thielen (hamstring) still banged up. The Broncos have only allowed one quarterback to score exactly 20 Fantasy points this year, which was Minshew in Week 4, and Cousins could be more of a game manager this week. He's more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I'm worried Cousins won't have a big game against Denver coming off a bye.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2553 RUYDS 351 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Murray played well in his first meeting with San Francisco in Week 9, scoring 26 Fantasy points, although it was somewhat fluky. Andy Isabella scored on an 88-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter, which was a big boost to Murray's total. He also had 31 Fantasy points at Tampa Bay in Week 10, but I expect him to come back to earth this week. Murray and Andy Dalton in Week 2 are the lone quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against the 49ers, who just held Russell Wilson to 18 points in Week 10. Coming off their first loss, I expect a mad 49ers defense to abuse Murray at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 395 REC 14 REYDS 106 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.7 Coleman has struggled for the past two games against Arizona and Seattle with a combined 16 PPR points over that span, but I'm sticking with him this week. Matt Breida (ankle) could be out, which will hopefully give Coleman a few more touches. And I like that he has eight targets in his past two outings, which could be useful if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) are out. In the Cardinals' past three road games at the Giants, Saints and Buccaneers, they have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs, so hopefully Coleman can find the end zone here. Raheem Mostert would be a sleeper and worth using as a flex if Breida is out. Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 It's always fun when you can add someone off the waiver wire and put them right into your starting lineup, and that's the case with Hill this week. With Devonta Freeman (foot) out, Hill has the chance to be a top 15 running back in all leagues. After Freeman was hurt in Week 10 at New Orleans, Hill stepped in with 20 carries for 61 yards, along with one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown. He should have the chance for a heavy workload against the Panthers, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. In their past five games, the Panthers have allowed 13 total touchdowns to opposing running backs, which is crazy and bodes well for Hill. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 57 REYDS 559 TD 9 FPTS/G 18.6 Ekeler's workload has declined with Melvin Gordon's return in Week 5, and Ekeler is averaging just 11.2 total touches per game in his past six outings. Despite that, he's still scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in PPR, as well as at least a flex option in non-PPR leagues. The Chiefs allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, so there's a chance for Gordon and Ekeler to have a big outing here. And Kansas City is tied for ninth in receptions to running backs with 54. In their past five games, the Chiefs have allowed 28 catches for 358 yards and five touchdowns to running backs, and Ekeler had five carries for 39 yards, as well as five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in one meeting last year. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 22 REYDS 150 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 I'm hopeful that his fumble in Week 10 at Tennessee doesn't come back to haunt him because he looked good in a featured role for the Chiefs. With LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch, Williams had 19 carries for 77 yards, as well as five catches for 32 yards on five targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games, and he should do well again in Week 11 against the Chargers – if he's not punished. He beat up the Chargers last year with 10 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 74 yards. And the Chargers come into this game having allowed a running back to score in six games in a row. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 21 REYDS 147 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 It's been a bad season for the Bengals, but let's give Mixon some credit. He's playing hard, and he just had his best game to date in Week 10 against Baltimore with 151 total yards. He's yet to score on the ground this year, but he does have three receiving touchdowns. And his role in the passing game continues to grow with six catches on seven targets in his past two outings. That could get even better this week with Giovani Bernard (knee) hurt, and the Raiders have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row, including five receiving touchdowns over that span.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 176 REC 19 REYDS 134 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 We'll see if Ty Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week, but McKissic should continue to see more work for the Lions. He just had a career-high 10 carries in Week 10 at Chicago, and he has 12 catches in his past three games on 14 targets. It also helps his case in PPR that the Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 319 REC 32 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 I like Drake better than David Johnson this week, and hopefully the Cardinals give him a heavy workload. The last time he faced the 49ers in Week 9 with Johnson and Chase Edmonds out, Drake went off for 162 total yards and a touchdown. Johnson looks off, and the Cardinals should lean on Drake as much as possible. He's worth trusting as at least a flex this week, especially in PPR, since he has 10 catches on 11 targets in two games with Arizona. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 104 REC 44 REYDS 404 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 White should continue to be a must-start option in PPR, and he's worth using as a flex in non-PPR leagues. He has either a touchdown or 75 total yards in back-to-back games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. The Eagles have allowed 15 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past three games. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.2 Ballage got 24 total touches (20 carries and four catches) at Indianapolis in Week 10, but he managed 43 rushing yards and 2 receiving yards, which shows you that sometimes volume isn't the answer for someone's Fantasy value. That said, he should get a heavy workload again in Week 11 against the Bills, especially if the Dolphins are competitive in this matchup. And the Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row, including when Ballage scored against the Bills in Week 7 when he was third on the depth chart behind Drake and Mark Walton. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 3.1 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 27 REYDS 218 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Jordan Wilkins (ankle) could be out for the Colts, which would help Hines get a few additional touches in tandem with Marlon Mack. And he does have at least four catches in three of his past six games, so he's worth a look as a flex play in PPR. The last time he played Jacksonville in 2018 he had nine catches for 50 yards, and the Jaguars have allowed 21 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past five games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 31 REYDS 323 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 There's no way you can trust Johnson this week after his performance in Week 10 at Tampa Bay. He had five carries for 2 yards, along with one catch for 8 yards on one target, and he lost a fumble. He was benched down the stretch of that game in favor of Drake, and Drake could be the lead running back this week against the 49ers. Maybe Johnson still isn't 100 percent after dealing with multiple injuries of late, and the Cardinals have a bye in Week 12 if they want him to get more rest. At best, Johnson is a flex play in all formats. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 482 REC 7 REYDS 63 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.2 I expected Michel to struggle the last time we saw him in Week 9 at Baltimore, and he finished with four carries for 18 yards and one catch for 12 yards on two targets. He continues to have minimal production whenever Rex Burkhead is active. In the three games Burkhead missed this year, Michel averaged 18.7 PPR points per game, but he's at 6.0 PPR points per game when Burkhead is playing. This is a tough matchup against the Eagles this week, who have allowed six touchdowns to running backs on the year, but only Ezekiel Elliott in Week 7 has rushed for more than 63 yards against this defense, including matchups with Freeman, Aaron Jones, Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook and David Montgomery. Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 374 REC 27 REYDS 181 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Freeman had a rough game in his last outing against the Browns in Week 9 with five carries for 15 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on one target. The six total touches were his fewest of the season, and hopefully that changes this week against the Vikings. But this is a tough matchup against Minnesota since the Vikings allow the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. No running back has scored on the ground in Minnesota, including matchups with Devonta Freeman, Josh Jacobs, Howard and Adrian Peterson. You're still starting Phillip Lindsay in all leagues, but Freeman is easier to bench in a tough matchup. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB NO -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 25 REYDS 160 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.1 I don't want to use the Falcons game in Week 10 as a basis of what to expect from Murray moving forward, but that was disappointing to see him get just seven total touches with Alvin Kamara back. We'll see if the Saints give him more work against Tampa Bay, but so far we've seen him at 11 touches or less in every game with Kamara this year. It doesn't help that the Buccaneers are tough against the run and allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running back. I would only use Murray as a flex option in deeper leagues this week. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 704 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Hyde was excellent in Week 9 at Jacksonville with 19 carries for 160 yards, and he's been a workhorse for the Texans with at least 19 total touches in four of his past five games. But the problem is that he has just one catch over that span, and he only has three touchdowns on the season. If he doesn't score, his Fantasy production can be minimal, especially in PPR, and this is a tough matchup against the Ravens. Duke Johnson is better than Hyde in PPR this week, and I would only use Hyde as a flex in non-PPR leagues in this matchup.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ WAS -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 4.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 491 REC 8 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Peterson could be good this week if Washington continues to give him a heavy workload, and he has at least 81 total yards in all four games under interim head coach Bill Callahan. But with Derrius Guice coming back this week, we don't know how the touches will be shared. And the Jets have actually been good against the run of late in keeping Jacksonville, Miami and the Giants out of the end zone, as well as limiting Saquon Barkely to 13 carries for 1 yard in Week 10. Peterson hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he only has eight catches on the season. I'm fine with using him as a flex in non-PPR leagues, but he could be a letdown if Guice takes over this backfield in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 11th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 71 REYDS 680 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Brown continues to play well, but the one thing that keeps escaping him is touchdowns. He's only scored twice this season, with the last one coming in Week 7 against Miami. Despite that, he still has at least 76 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and he's been above 51 receiving yards in every game this season. The Dolphins are No. 4 in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 14, so hopefully Brown finds the end zone again in the rematch. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 19th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 380 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Williams has struggled of late with a combined 12 PPR points in his past two games against Detroit and the Chargers. Prior to that, he scored in each of his first five games with the Raiders, and hopefully he'll get back in the end zone this week. The Bengals have allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row, with four touchdowns scored over that span, as well as five receivers gaining at least 73 yards. This is a favorable matchup for Williams, and he's worth inserting back in your lineup as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 17th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 68 REYDS 442 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 I love the setup for Samuel and D.J. Moore this week, and Moore has been a must-start Fantasy receiver for most of the season. Samuel has been more up-and-down, but this is a good week to trust him against the Falcons. He's also scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he had 11 PPR points in his last meeting with Atlanta in 2018. The Falcons are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and three receivers have either scored or gained over 100 receiving yards against this defense in the past two games. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 13th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 90 REYDS 598 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.1 Boyd only has one touchdown on the season, but he's been a quality PPR receiver for most of the season. He has 12 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Rams and Ravens, and he caught six passes for 62 yards on eight targets from Ryan Finley against Baltimore last week. Those were tough matchups, but he should have an easier time against Oakland since the Raiders allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's hard to expect a touchdown for Boyd, but he's a good No. 2 PPR receiver in Week 11. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 26th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 454 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Brown finally scored in Week 10 at Cincinnati for the first time since Week 5, and he scored 18 PPR points against the Bengals. I'm expecting him to stay hot this week at home. The Texans allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 receiving yards in Houston's past five games. Lamar Jackson should continue his push for the NFL MVP in this matchup, and Brown should start to establish himself as the No. 1 option in this passing game.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 339 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 65 REYDS 486 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ WAS -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 497 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 299 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but it still has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in its past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 5.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 80 REYDS 618 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 against Detroit, but this could be a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams. Robinson has now gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and he's averaging just 8.7 PPR points over that span. In three games with Ramsey, No. 1 receivers against the Rams (Jones, Boyd and JuJu Smith-Schuster) are averaging 11.3 PPR points per game, but I expect Robinson to fall short of that in what could be a rough game for Mitchell Trubisky on the road. I would only use Robinson as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 467 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.9 I liked Kirk in Week 10 with his matchup at Tampa Bay, and he didn't disappoint with six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets. But he should come back to reality this week against the 49ers. Remember, in Week 9 against San Francisco, Kirk was held to two catches for 8 yards on five targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if he struggles again. His touchdowns against the Buccaneers were his first of the season, and the 49ers are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 353 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Jeffery is dealing with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 11, and this is a tough matchup against the Patriots. Jeffery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, and he's combined for 22 PPR points in his past three games against Dallas, Buffalo and Chicago. New England leads the NFL in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and only Golden Tate in Week 6 is the lone receiver to score against this secondary. Even if Jeffery plays as expected, I would bench him in the majority of leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 62 REYDS 469 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 Parker scored against Buffalo in his first meeting with the Bills in Week 7, finishing with five catches for 55 yards on 10 targets. I'm expecting a worse performance in the rematch this week. No. 1 receivers typically don't fare well against Buffalo because of standout cornerback Tre'Davious White, and the Bills have limited Odell Beckham (10 PPR points), McLaurin (seven PPR points) and Jeffery (10 PPR points) in the past three games. Parker had 11 PPR points in Week 10 at Indianapolis in the first game without Preston Williams (ACL), and now he could struggle with all of White's attention likely focused on him this week. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 347 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Pascal should continue to operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Colts with T.Y. Hilton (calf) hurt, and he should get a boost with Jacoby Brissett (knee) back against the Jaguars. Pascal struggled in Week 10 against Miami with Brian Hoyer, getting only two catches for 26 yards on seven targets. The Jaguars continue to play well in their secondary even without Ramsey, and Jacksonville has allowed just one receiver to score in the past five games, which was DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9. I'm fine with Pascal as a No. 3 receiver this week in all leagues, but I'm not optimistic about him playing well.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 759 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Diggs has struggled in his past two games against Kansas City and Dallas with a combined nine PPR points on four catches for 53 yards on 11 targets. And now he gets a matchup with Chris Harris, who has been fantastic all year for the Broncos. So far, Harris has helped shut down the following receivers: Robinson (four catches for 41 yards on seven targets), Davante Adams (four catches for 56 yards on four targets), D.J. Chark (four catches for 44 yards on eight targets), Keenan Allen (four catches for 18 yards on six targets) and Hilton (two catches for 54 yards on six targets). All of those receivers were held to single digits in PPR, which is hard to do. Now, Beckham did have five catches for 87 yards on six targets against the Broncos in Week 9, and hopefully Diggs can do something similar. But I would only use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup with Harris.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 37 REYDS 242 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Cook was great in Week 10 against Atlanta with six catches for 74 yards on 10 targets. It was a season high in targets, catches and yards, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come now that he's back with Drew Brees. Tampa Bay is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and I like Cook as a potential top-five tight end this week. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAR -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 365 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Everett continues to play well, and he comes into Week 11 against Chicago with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past six games. He had 12 targets in Week 10 at Pittsburgh for eight catches and 68 yards, and he should continue to see a high volume of passes with Brandin Cooks (concussion) out. The Bears also allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so this is a good matchup for Jared Goff to exploit. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 56 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Olsen had a great game in Week 10 at Green Bay with eight catches for 98 yards on 10 targets, and his targets and catches were a season high. He now has 16 targets in his past two games, and he should play well against the Falcons this week. Atlanta has allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR points in four of the past five games, with four touchdowns allowed to tight ends over that span. Olsen should be a top-10 tight end in all leagues in Week 11.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but New Orleans has allowed a tight end to score 11 PPR points in each of the past two games. Nick Boyle TE BAL Baltimore • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 4.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 250 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues against the Texans this week. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 45 REYDS 338 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 The Lions have allowed a tight end to score in four games in a row, and hopefully Witten can get back in the end zone for the first time since Week 2. He's better in PPR leagues compared to non-PPR because of the lack of touchdowns, but he does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games. The matchup is worth buying into this week for Witten, so consider him a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 5.9 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 343 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 We'll see if Hockenson gets Matthew Stafford (back) back this week, but it will be hard to trust Hockenson no matter the quarterback. He has one touchdown since Week 1, and he's averaging just 6.0 PPR points in his past five games. The Cowboys have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends since Week 6, but Hockenson is too inconsistent to trust in this matchup, especially if Jeff Driskell starts again for the Lions. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 276 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 Gesicki was a major letdown in Week 10 at Indianapolis with three catches for 28 yards on six targets, and he's not someone to trust in a tough matchup with the Bills this week. He only had four catches for 41 yards on four targets against Buffalo in Week 7, and he's still searching for his first touchdown this year. The Bills allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Dallas Goedert in Week 8 is the lone tight end to score against Buffalo this year. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 300 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Fant is worth adding and stashing to see how he does down the stretch now that he's the No. 2 receiving option for the Broncos behind Courtland Sutton. And he's played well in two games without Emmanuel Sanders, catching eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against Indianapolis and Cleveland. But the Vikings are the only team yet to allow a tight end to score this year, and Fant should post minimal production in this matchup. I would keep Fant on the bench in most leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 245 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.9 I like Fells as a potential starter in all leagues moving forward, but I'm nervous about his production this week against the Ravens. Baltimore did allow Tyler Eifert to score in Week 10, but he's just the second tight end to score against the Ravens this year. And Fells has proven to be touchdown dependent with fewer than 28 receiving yards in four of his past six games. He also could lose targets with Will Fuller (hamstring) likely back this week. Keep Fells reserved if you can, but he's a low-end starter at best this week at Baltimore.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Rams (vs. CHI) — 11.9 projected points

The Rams defense has turned things up of late and should be great against the Bears in Week 11. The Rams have 13 sacks in their past three games, along with one interception, four fumble recoveries and two DST touchdowns over that span. This week, the Rams face a Bears offense that has allowed 12 sacks in their past three games, while scoring an average of just 18.0 points per game for the season. I love the Rams DST in Week 11.

Sleepers

Raiders (vs. CIN) — 11.0 projected points: Three times in the past six games the Bengals have allowed the opposing DST to score at least 22 Fantasy points, including the Ravens in Week 10. The Bengals have scored at least 20 points just twice this year but haven't reached that total since Week 5. The Raiders have 10 sacks and four interceptions in their past two games.

Three times in the past six games the Bengals have allowed the opposing DST to score at least 22 Fantasy points, including the Ravens in Week 10. The Bengals have scored at least 20 points just twice this year but haven't reached that total since Week 5. The Raiders have 10 sacks and four interceptions in their past two games. Jets (vs. WAS) — 11.6 projected points: Dwayne Haskins has four interceptions in 44 pass attempts this season, so hopefully the Jets defense can create some turnovers this week. Washington has scored 18 total points in the past three games, and the Redskins average just 12.0 points per game for the season. The Jets have 10 sacks in their past two games.

Dwayne Haskins has four interceptions in 44 pass attempts this season, so hopefully the Jets defense can create some turnovers this week. Washington has scored 18 total points in the past three games, and the Redskins average just 12.0 points per game for the season. The Jets have 10 sacks in their past two games. Redskins (vs. NYJ) — 13.0 projected points: Prior to last week against the Giants, the Jets had eight interceptions and allowed 12 sacks in their last three games. The Jets also average just 14.4 points per game for the season. Washington has 16 sacks and four interceptions in the past five games.

Sit 'Em

Colts (vs. JAC) — 11.7 projected points

I expected the Colts DST to have a good Fantasy outing in Week 10 against Miami, and the unit did OK. The Colts had three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery and allowed just 16 points. But I expect the Jaguars offense to do better this week, especially with Nick Foles returning at quarterback. With Gardner Minshew for most of the season, the Jaguars have scored at least 26 points in five of nine games, including two of their past three, and I expect the Colts DST to struggle this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Lambo K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 8th Lambo already has four games this season with at least 10 Fantasy points, with two of them coming on the road in Week 4 at Denver and Week 7 at Cincinnati. He's made multiple field goals in all but one game this year, and the Colts have allowed five kickers in a row to make multiple field goals, including seven in the past two outings against Chris Boswell and Jason Sanders.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Dan Bailey K MIN Minnesota • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 5th The Broncos have allowed 10 field goals in their past three games against Harrison Butker, Adam Vinatieri and Austin Seibert, and Bailey has scored at least 12 Fantasy points in two of his past three home games. Mike Badgley K LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS K 13th PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 7th Badgley is averaging 11.0 Fantasy points per game in two games since returning from an eight-game absence with a groin injury. I'm expecting this game to be high scoring in Mexico City, and Badgley should get plenty of chances to help your Fantasy roster. Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 4th Slye got off to a good start this season with at least 12 Fantasy points in four of his first six games, but he's struggled of late with six points or less in three games in a row. I'm expecting a rebound performance this week against the Falcons, who have allowed multiple field goals in five games in a row.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 3rd PROJ PTS 5.3 K RNK 13th Gonzalez just faced the 49ers in Week 9 and managed one field goal and two extra points for five Fantasy points, which is the only time he's scored single digits in Fantasy points since Week 4. The 49ers have yet to allow a kicker to score double digits in Fantasy points, and only Boswell in Week 3 and Jason Myers last week have made multiple field goals against San Francisco this year.

