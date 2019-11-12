Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Can Brian Hill, Deebo Samuel, Dede Westbrook be late-season winners?
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and Brian Hill could make a huge Fantasy impact as a result.
There are a few prominent injuries for Week 11, which should impact the moves you make on the waiver wire. We also have four more teams on a bye with the Packers, Giants, Seahawks and Titans off.
The new injuries we're dealing with include Devonta Freeman (foot), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), Tyler Lockett (leg) and Austin Hooper (knee). We also have several guys who either missed Week 10 or have been out for a while, including Matthew Stafford (back), Jacoby Brissett (knee), A.J. Green (ankle), Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Brandin Cooks (concussion) and George Kittle (knee).
Now, it appears that James Conner (shoulder), Will Fuller (hamstring) and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) will return for Week 11. And maybe some of the other injured stars will be back also.
But there are plenty of options on the waiver wire if you need help, so let's get to it.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 11 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, Daniel Jones
- Injuries of note: Matthew Stafford (back), Jacoby Brissett (knee)
- Priority list: Kyle Allen (38 percent ownership), Nick Foles (28 percent), Sam Darnold (31 percent), Mason Rudolph (32 percent), Ryan Tannehill (46 percent),
- Ryan Finley (10 percent), Dwayne Haskins (7 percent), Jeff Driskell (3 percent), Brandon Allen (6 percent)
- Check to see if available: Derek Carr (80 percent), Jacoby Brissett (70 percent). Carr should do well in his next two games against the Bengals and Jets, and he scored at least 23 Fantasy points in his past two starts. Brissett is a low-end starter when healthy, and he gets Houston in Week 12 and Tampa Bay in Week 14.
- Drop candidates: Jared Goff (98 percent), Kyler Murray (98 percent), Matthew Stafford (93 percent). I'd like to stash all three if you can, but you might need to drop them to make a roster move in shallow leagues. Goff's offensive line is falling apart, and he has tough games ahead against Chicago this week, Baltimore in Week 12, Dallas in Week 15 and San Francisco in Week 16. You can hold him if you want for Week 13 at Arizona and Week 14 against Seattle. Murray has a tough matchup in Week 11 at San Francisco, followed by a bye in Week 12 and then brutal matchups with the Rams in Week 13 and Pittsburgh in Week 14. Stafford might not play any time soon with multiple fractures in his back.
|
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Kyle Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position. If he plays well this week, he also has favorable matchups ahead in Week 13 against Washington and at Atlanta in Week 14 if you want to keep using him as a streamer. Allen is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB budget.
|
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles is back as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars after hurting his collarbone in Week 1. Hopefully, he can be as successful as a Fantasy quarterback as Gardner Minshew was in his place, and Minshew had at least 20 Fantasy points in six of nine appearances. Foles doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 at the Colts, but he does get Tampa Bay in Week 13, along with Oakland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16 if you're looking ahead. For this week, he's a borderline starter at best and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. He then gets Oakland in Week 12, Cincinnati in Week 13 and Miami in Week 14 if you want to trust him in those favorable matchups. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Rudolph has the chance to be a low-end starter in Week 11 at Cleveland since four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns. But his ceiling is low, with a season-high of 21 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 20 points just twice this year. If he plays well against the Browns this week, he then faces Cincinnati in Week 12, Cleveland again in Week 13 and Arizona in Week 14, making him a potential streamer in each of those favorable matchups. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill might be worth stashing in deeper leagues for his upcoming matchups against Oakland in Week 14 and Houston in Week 15. He's on bye in Week 12, but he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Jeff Driskel QB
DET Detroit • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Finley, Haskins, Driskel and Brandon Allen are the group of quarterbacks you could be looking at in a desperation scenario. I have them ranked this way, for now, based on their matchups. Finley might have success against a Raiders defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. Haskins gets a Jets defense that has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 29 Fantasy points. Driskell has a bad matchup with the Cowboys, but two of the past four opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. And Allen gets a Vikings defense that has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Again, if you're desperate, this is the pool you're swimming in. Spend only 1 percent of your FAAB on any of these guys.
Running Backs
- On a bye: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Saquon Barkley, Chris Carson, Derrick Henry
- Injuries of note: Saquon Barkley (undisclosed), Devonta Freeman (foot), Matt Breida (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Benny Snell (knee), Jordan Wilkins (ankle), Ty Johnson (concussion), Chris Thompson (toe), Giovani Bernard (knee)
- Priority list: Brian Hill (2 percent ownership), Derrius Guice (58 percent), J.D. McKissic (40 percent), Kalen Ballage (62 percent), Wayne Gallman (14 percent), Raheem Mostert (12 percent), Alexander Mattison (57 percent), Peyton Barber (45 percent), Nyheim Hines (12 percent)
- Check to see if available: Adrian Peterson (79 percent), Royce Freeman (78 percent). Peterson has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games with Bill Callahan as the interim head coach. We'll see what happens with Guice back, but I'd stash Peterson for another week to see what develops. He also gets the Jets, Lions, Panthers and Packers in his next four games. Freeman continues to do well in tandem with Phillip Lindsay, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 at Minnesota but closes the season with Buffalo, the Chargers, Houston, Kansas City, Detroit and Oakland, which are all favorable matchups.
- Drop candidates: LeSean McCoy (80 percent), Frank Gore (74 percent), Darrell Henderson (48 percent), Rashaad Penny (46 percent), Chase Edmonds (42 percent). We'll see if McCoy gets back on the active roster after Damien Williams fumbled in Week 10 at Tennessee, but if he's not playing for the Chiefs now there's no reason to hold him. Gore is behind Devin Singletary in Buffalo and can be dropped in shallow leagues. Henderson is now third on the depth chart in Los Angeles behind Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown. Penny fumbled in Week 10 at San Francisco and is not worth stashing during Seattle's bye. And Edmonds remains out with his hamstring injury.
|
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hill is likely the prize free agent to add this week with Devonta Freeman hurt. In deeper leagues, you might want to take a flier on Kenjon Barner (0 percent ownership) or Qadree Ollison (0 percent) in case they take on bigger roles with Hill, but Hill should be the primary running back in Atlanta until Freeman returns, especially with Ito Smith (neck) on injured reserve. Hill replaced Freeman in Week 10 at New Orleans and finished with 20 carries for 61 yards, as well as one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He's worth starting in Week 11 at Carolina as a No. 2 running back, and we'll see how he does before determining his value moving forward, especially if Freeman is able to return. Hill is worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget.
|
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is back, and hopefully he can stay healthy after hurting his knee in Week 1. He's expected to share work with Peterson, but how much he plays is unknown. I would hope that with Washington looking ahead to 2020 we see a lot of Guice since he should be the starting running back next year, but Peterson is not expected to just sit on the bench. That said, if Guice does get a featured role, his upcoming schedule is fantastic against the Jets, Lions, Panthers and Packers in his next four games. We've been saying to add him for weeks, but if he's still out there then spend up to 10 percent of your FAAB on him.
|
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
McKissic could take on a bigger role in Week 11 against Dallas with Ty Johnson now hurt. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in two games in a row, and he has 12 catches in his past three games on 14 targets. With Driskell starting for Stafford, there are more dump-off passes for McKissic, which is ideal in PPR, and we'll see how many carries he handles if Johnson can't play this week. Paul Perkins (0 percent) would likely see a bigger role in tandem with McKissic, and he's worth a look in deeper leagues. But McKissic can be considered a quality flex option in PPR if Johnson is out, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage started for the suspended Mark Walton as expected, and he got 24 total touches (20 carries and four catches) at Indianapolis in Week 10. He managed 43 rushing yards and 2 receiving yards, which shows you that sometimes volume isn't always the answer for someone's Fantasy value. We'll see how he does in a favorable matchup against Buffalo in Week 11, and he scored against the Bills in Week 7 when he was third on the depth chart behind Kenyan Drake and Walton. Ballage can be used as a flex against the Bills, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gallman is worth stashing just in case the Giants decide to shut down Barkley. Now, that's not expected to happen as of now, but it's been speculated by some members of the media in New York that it could happen with the Giants out of playoff contention, especially if he's banged up. Just in case, add Gallman if you have an open roster spot, and he did have 27 PPR points in one start in place of Barkley in Week 4 against Washington when Barkley was out. And the schedule ahead for the Giants is favorable after their bye with Chicago in Week 12, Green Bay in Week 13, Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16. Gallman is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert is worth adding just in case Breida is out, but we know even though Breida is banged up, he typically plays. Still, stash Mostert if you have an open roster spot because he would play in tandem with Tevin Coleman if Breida is out in Week 11 against the Cardinals. Mostert would be a flex option in that matchup and is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Mattison has been a staple in this column, and he should, once again, be added in all leagues if you have an open roster spot. Should something happen to Dalvin Cook, Mattison would be a lottery ticket. And he's been a decent flex option in deeper non-PPR leagues with at least 52 rushing yards in four of his past six games. Mattison is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
TB Tampa Bay • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ronald Jones should be the main guy for Tampa Bay, and he played well in Week 10 against Arizona aside from one thing -- he fumbled. Hopefully, that doesn't come back to haunt him, but Barber was the one finishing off the win against the Cardinals with the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. And Jones didn't play again after he fumbled. Barber is just worth a speculative add in case the Buccaneers punish Jones further, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hines is worth adding in case a few more touches come his way with Wilkins hurt. And he does have at least four catches in three of his past six games. He's worth a look in deep PPR leagues, especially if Wilkins is out for an extended period of time. Hines is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: Davante Adams, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown
- Injuries of note: Tyler Lockett (leg), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Brandin Cooks (concussion), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Alshon Jeffery (ankle), A.J. Green (ankle), Will Fuller (hamstring), Dede Westbrook (shoulder), Corey Davis (hip)
- Priority list: Deebo Samuel (20 percent ownership), Dede Westbrook (55 percent), Phillip Dorsett (35 percent), Cole Beasley (35 percent), Darius Slayton (16 percent), A.J. Brown (53 percent), Diontae Johnson (40 percent), James Washington (9 percent), Demaryius Thomas (17 percent), Hunter Renfrow (19 percent), Russell Gage (1 percent), Randall Cobb (19 percent), Auden Tate (46 percent)
- Check to see if available: Marquise Brown (84 percent), Curtis Samuel (83 percent), Terry McLaurin (83 percent), DeVante Parker (82 percent), Christian Kirk (81 percent), Jamison Crowder (70 percent), Will Fuller (66 percent), Josh Gordon (66 percent). I'd prioritize these guys in this order for this week: Crowder, Samuel, McLaurin, Brown, Parker, Kirk, Fuller and Gordon. I like Crowder, Samuel, McLaurin and Brown as potential starters this week, and I still want to stash Parker even in a tough matchup against Buffalo. Kirk is a sell-high candidate, but don't start him this week against the 49ers. And hopefully Fuller is back after being out for the past two games with a hamstring injury. As for Gordon, he could be valuable if Lockett is forced to miss time with a leg injury that sent him to the hospital after Monday's victory at San Francisco.
- Drop candidates: A.J. Green (90 percent), Brandin Cooks (83 percent), Robby Anderson (74 percent), Sterling Shepard (57 percent), Marques Valdez-Scantling (55 percent). You might have to make some tough calls with your roster, and it's tough to hold Green with the chance that he might not play this year. The same goes with Cooks and Shepard since both are dealing with multiple concussions. Anderson is tough to trust even in good matchups, and he's fallen behind Crowder and Thomas. And Valdez-Scantling has fallen behind Allen Lazard, and MVS isn't worth stashing on his bye.
|
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Sanders is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders is out. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget.
|
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook is expected to play in Week 11 after missing Week 9 with a shoulder injury. And we'll find out if the rapport we expected him to have with Foles in the preseason is there now that Foles is back at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt in Week 8 against the Jets, Westbrook had scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had 34 targets over that span. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Colts if he's active this week, but he's also a good stash candidate as the No. 2 receiver opposite D.J. Chark. Westbrook is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett could be a sneaky good play in Week 11 against the Eagles, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Even with the addition of Mohamed Sanu, Dorsett still remains the best outside receiver for the Patriots. And Philadelphia is in the top five of Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season. It's worth adding Dorsett to use as a flier this week for 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I've been talking about Beasley for week in this spot, and he just continues to deliver. He now has either a touchdown or 74 receiving yards in five of his past six games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in six of nine games this season. This week, he faces a Dolphins defense that he scored against in Week 7, and he can be trusted as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Beasley is worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Slayton is worth stashing on his bye week after he just torched the Jets for 10 catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in two of his past three games, and the Giants schedule is favorable down the stretch with matchups against Philadelphia, Miami and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as Shepard and Engram are out, Slayton could be a potential star. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown was a letdown in Week 10 against Kansas City because Davis was out in that game, and Brown finished with just one catch for 17 yards on four targets. Prior to that, Brown averaged 11.0 PPR points in the first three starts with Tannehill, and we'll see if Davis is able to return in Week 12 after Tennessee's bye week. He also has a favorable schedule down the stretch with Oakland in Week 14 and Houston in Week 15, and Brown is worth adding for 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers now have two receivers to consider adding with Johnson and Washington. For Johnson, he has at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Washington has at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games, including a big outing against the Rams in Week 10 with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Both are worth using as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues against the Browns this week, and I would spend up to 5 percent of your FAAB on each guy.
|
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas played well in Week 10 against the Giants with six catches for 84 yards on nine targets, and he might have passed Anderson as the second-best receiver for the Jets behind Crowder. Thomas now as at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and the schedule coming up for him is favorable against Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami in the next four weeks. Thomas can be considered a No. 3 PPR receiver against Washington, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow only had four catches for 42 yards in Week 10 against the Chargers, but he scored at least 17 PPR points in his previous two outings against Houston and Detroit. He has 16 targets in his past three games for 14 catches, including two touchdowns, and he's becoming a go-to option for Carr. The Raiders get the Bengals and Jets in the next two games, and Renfrow could be a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues.
|
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gage has stepped up with Sanu gone, and he has 11 catches on 14 targets in his past two outings against Seattle and New Orleans. Now with Hooper out, Gage could see an uptick in production, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues as a potential No. 3 PPR receiver. He has a favorable schedule coming up as well against Carolina in Week 11, Tampa Bay in Week 12 and Carolina again in Week 14. Gage is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cobb has 12 catches in his past two games and 16 targets over that span. He was great against Minnesota in Week 10 with six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, and he has the chance to stay hot this week against the Lions. It could be a get-right game for Ezekiel Elliott and the run game in Dallas, but Cobb has the chance to be a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tate has 19 targets in his past two games against the Rams and Ravens, and he should continue to be involved in the offense until Green returns -- if he does. The Bengals have a favorable matchup in Week 11 at Oakland, and Tate should continue to be the No. 2 receiver for Finley behind Tyler Boyd. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAAB.
TIGHT ENDS
- On a bye: Jimmy Graham, Jacob Hollister, Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker
- Injuries of note: George Kittle (knee), Austin Hooper (knee), Evan Engram (foot), Chris Herndon (ribs), Delanie Walker (ankle)
- Priority list: O.J. Howard (52 percent ownership), Darren Fells (55 percent), Jacob Hollister (6 percent), Ross Dwelley (10 percent), Ryan Griffin (5 percent), Dallas Goedert (20 percent), Nick Boyle (0 percent), Noah Fant (22 percent), Kyle Rudolph (26 percent), Irv Smith (7 percent), Tyler Eifert (8 percent)
- Check to see if available: Greg Olsen (84 percent), Eric Ebron (84 percent), Jack Doyle (74 percent), Gerald Everett (70 percent). Olsen just had a great game in Week 10 at Green Bay with eight catches for 98 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully he can stay hot this week against the Falcons. Ebron and Doyle just combined for eight catches, 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets against Miami and should stay heavily involved in the offense while Hilton is out. And Everett had another solid outing in Week 10 at Pittsburgh with 14 PPR points, and he now has at least 14 PPR points in four of his past six games. I like Everett the best of this group, followed by Olsen, Doyle and Ebron.
- Drop candidates: Jimmy Graham (69 percent), T.J. Hockenson (63 percent), Chris Herndon (38 percent). Graham is not worth holding during his bye week, and he's combined for just 17 PPR points in his past three games. Hockenson is averaging 6.0 PPR points in his past five games. And Herndon is hurt and doesn't appear close to playing any time soon.
|
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but he's worth speculating on if you have an open roster spot. Howard is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget.
|
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fells went into Houston's bye with three touchdowns in his past two games, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five outings. We'll see if he stays involved with Fuller on the way back, but he's worth buying into, even in a tough matchup in Week 11 at Baltimore. Still, he's worth adding with the hope he continues to find the end zone as a top target from Deshaun Watson. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hollister is a great stash candidate even with Seattle on a bye in Week 11. In his past two games, Hollister has 12 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets. He could see an added boost in production if Lockett is out, and I can see him as a starting Fantasy tight end to close the season. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dwelley is only worth adding if Kittle remains out, but he would have a great matchup against the Cardinals in Week 11. And Dwelley had seven targets in Week 10 against Seattle in the game Kittle missed, although he finished with just three catches for 24 yards. Still, the hope would be Dwelley beating up on Arizona like most tight ends have this year, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Griffin looks like the Jets No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season with Herndon hurt, and he was playing well before Herndon returned in Week 10 against the Giants. In his previous two games, Griffin had 10 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he had a touchdown called back against Miami in Week 9 that appeared to be good. Griffin can be a low-end starter in all leagues, starting in Week 11 at Washington, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Goedert went into Philadelphia's bye in Week 10 with at least nine PPR points in three of his previous four games. He should benefit with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) out, and the schedule coming up is favorable for the Eagles with matchups against Seattle in Week 12 and Miami in Week 13. Zach Ertz is still the No. 1 tight end for the Eagles, but Goedert does enough in a secondary role to be a low-end starter in deeper leagues moving forward. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|
Nick Boyle TE
BAL Baltimore • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues. Add Boyle with 1 percent of your FAAB to see what happens in Week 12 against Houston.
|
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fant has seen his role expand after the Broncos traded Sanders, and Fant has 13 targets in his past two games for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. Now, part of that was a 75-yard touchdown reception in Week 9 against Cleveland, and he does have a tough matchup in Week 11 at Minnesota. But he's worth stashing to see if the Broncos continue to feature him in the offense, and he should be added with 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Rudolph and Smith have stepped up with Thielen hurt, and we'll see if that continues in Week 11 against Denver. In the past four games since Thielen started missing time, Rudolph has three outings with at least 11 PPR points, including four touchdowns over that span. And Smith has at least seven PPR points in three of those games. We'll see if Thielen is able to return against the Broncos, but Rudolph and Smith are worth adding if you need a tight end this week, with Rudolph still the priority. Both are worth just 1 percent of your FAAB.
|
Tyler Eifert TE
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Eifert has at least 10 PPR points in his past two games with 13 targets, eight catches, 94 yards and a touchdown over that span. It's risky to trust him, but he does have favorable matchups in the next two weeks against Oakland and Pittsburgh. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB if you need a tight end this week.
DST
- Jaguars (at IND) - 60 percent
- Raiders (vs. CIN) - 4 percent
- Jets (at WAS) - 35 percent
KICKERS
- Josh Lambo (at IND) - 31 percent
- Dan Bailey (vs. DEN) - 39 percent
- Mike Badgley (vs. KC) - 45 percent
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Start Carr?
We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week. Heath Cummings...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...