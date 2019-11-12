Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Can Brian Hill, Deebo Samuel, Dede Westbrook be late-season winners?

O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 12th OWNED 52% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but he's worth speculating on if you have an open roster spot. Howard is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget.

Darren Fells TE Houston

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 11th OWNED 55% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 245 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.9 Fells went into Houston's bye with three touchdowns in his past two games, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five outings. We'll see if he stays involved with Fuller on the way back, but he's worth buying into, even in a tough matchup in Week 11 at Baltimore. Still, he's worth adding with the hope he continues to find the end zone as a top target from Deshaun Watson. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Jacob Hollister TE Seattle

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK NR OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 137 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Hollister is a great stash candidate even with Seattle on a bye in Week 11. In his past two games, Hollister has 12 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets. He could see an added boost in production if Lockett is out, and I can see him as a starting Fantasy tight end to close the season. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Ross Dwelley TE San Francisco

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 19th OWNED 10% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Dwelley is only worth adding if Kittle remains out, but he would have a great matchup against the Cardinals in Week 11. And Dwelley had seven targets in Week 10 against Seattle in the game Kittle missed, although he finished with just three catches for 24 yards. Still, the hope would be Dwelley beating up on Arizona like most tight ends have this year, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

Ryan Griffin TE N.Y. Jets

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 20th OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 160 TD 3 FPTS/G 6 Griffin looks like the Jets No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season with Herndon hurt, and he was playing well before Herndon returned in Week 10 against the Giants. In his previous two games, Griffin had 10 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he had a touchdown called back against Miami in Week 9 that appeared to be good. Griffin can be a low-end starter in all leagues, starting in Week 11 at Washington, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Dallas Goedert TE Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 15th OWNED 20% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 221 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Goedert went into Philadelphia's bye in Week 10 with at least nine PPR points in three of his previous four games. He should benefit with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) out, and the schedule coming up is favorable for the Eagles with matchups against Seattle in Week 12 and Miami in Week 13. Zach Ertz is still the No. 1 tight end for the Eagles, but Goedert does enough in a secondary role to be a low-end starter in deeper leagues moving forward. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Nick Boyle TE Baltimore

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 24th OWNED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 250 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues. Add Boyle with 1 percent of your FAAB to see what happens in Week 12 against Houston.

Noah Fant TE Denver

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 14th OWNED 22% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 300 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Fant has seen his role expand after the Broncos traded Sanders, and Fant has 13 targets in his past two games for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. Now, part of that was a 75-yard touchdown reception in Week 9 against Cleveland, and he does have a tough matchup in Week 11 at Minnesota. But he's worth stashing to see if the Broncos continue to feature him in the offense, and he should be added with 1 percent of your FAAB.

Kyle Rudolph TE Minnesota

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIN -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 18th OWNED 26% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 30 REYDS 184 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.4 Rudolph and Smith have stepped up with Thielen hurt, and we'll see if that continues in Week 11 against Denver. In the past four games since Thielen started missing time, Rudolph has three outings with at least 11 PPR points, including four touchdowns over that span. And Smith has at least seven PPR points in three of those games. We'll see if Thielen is able to return against the Broncos, but Rudolph and Smith are worth adding if you need a tight end this week, with Rudolph still the priority. Both are worth just 1 percent of your FAAB.