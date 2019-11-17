Play

Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Preview: Miles Sanders could be a star if Jordan Howard is out

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position, including how to handle the Eagles backfield.

The Eagles head into Week 11 with plenty of injury concerns, especially at the running back position. Darren Sproles was placed on IR in recent days, and it looks unlikely Jordan Howard will be able to return from the shoulder injury that has limited him all week. For a team that is already without DeSean Jackson and doesn't know the status of Alshon Jeffery, the injury news could not be much worse. 

For Fantasy managers with Miles Sanders on their roster, the news could mean they have a new No. 1 running back for Week 11. 

Sanders has been outstanding in his past two games. Against the Bills in Week 8 he totaled 118 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. Against the Bears in Week 9 his performance was less impactful, but he still produced 10.3 Fantasy points on 13 touches. He could have a lot more than that this week in a matchup that is definitely more favorable. 

The Patriots have surrendered 290 rushing yards just to running backs in their past two games. Of course, Lamar Jackson ran all over them as well. For the year, opponents are rushing for 4.7 yards per carry against them. 

As further evidence that Howard's status is in doubt, the Eagles signed Jay Ajayi this week. While Ajayi did rush for 5.1 yards per carry in 11 games over two seasons in Philadelphia, he's also tried out for several teams this season and the Eagles are the first team to sign him. For now, at least, this move seems more about the Eagles desperation at the position than Ajayi's skill set. While he could have an impact later in the year, I wouldn't expect him to factor in much in Week 11.

That laves us with a distinct possibility that Sanders will see 16-20 touches against an outstanding matchup. That elevates Sanders into the conversation as a top-10 running back in all formats this week. 

Note - We're still ranking the Eagles as if Howard will play, but the projections you'll see below are as if he's out. That way you can get an idea of how we'd handle them in either situation. 

Week 11 RB Preview
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brian Hill becomes the top waiver priority.
headshot-image
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
J.D. McKissic is a solid flex without Johnson.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 3.4 -Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more. 
  • 38 - Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a problem for Nick Chubb moving forward.
  • 4 - Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly.
  • 1 - Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern. 
  • 5 - This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles.
  • 8 - Catches for Ronald Jones in Week 10. It won't matter that he's still sharing carries if he's used like this in the passing game. 
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Melvin Gordon RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
15.9
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
300
REC
15
REYDS
91
TD
5
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
14.5
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
101
REC
3
REYDS
24
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.2
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
309
REC
15
REYDS
111
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
302
REC
31
REYDS
323
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.4
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
58%
The Lions have tried to give the ball to several other backs; now it's time to try their most efficient. McKissic is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and about the same per target so far this year. He'll be sharing with Paul Perkins if Ty Johnson is sidelined. That should put McKissic in line for a floor of around 10 PPR Fantasy points with a ceiling that's much higher.
headshot-image
Kalen Ballage RB
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
58%
Ballage is not good. He was very bad on Sunday, but the Dolphins gave him 24 touches. He now he faces a Bills defense that has been a disaster against the run. He's a flex if you're desperate.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
11%
Hines is a bit of a desperation play, but in PPR leagues he should be worth close to double-digit points.
Stashes
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownwership
57%
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
13%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
headshot-image
Jay Ajayi RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
1%
In very deep leagues, Ajayi is worth a speculative stash.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$8,600
DraftKings
$8,900
Cook is more than $1,500 cheaper that Christian McCaffrey on both sites, so he's a pretty easy choice.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$6,500
DraftKings
$6,000
I'll go right back to Singletary after a disappointing Week 10. The Bills can do whatever they want against the Dolphins, and I'd expect a heavy dose of the run game. Hopefully, Josh Allen lets his rookie running back have one of the touchdowns this time.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

24.61

29.47

2

2

Dalvin Cook

22.88

27.49

5

3

Alvin Kamara

17.30

23.85

3

4

Josh Jacobs

20.60

22.44

4

5

Ezekiel Elliott

18.90

21.92

6

6

Leonard Fournette

16.97

21.44

12

7

Le'Veon Bell

12.91

17.38

15

8

Brian Hill

12.20

17.05

7

9

Nick Chubb

14.62

16.94

9

10

Devin Singletary

13.20

16.21

14

11

Miles Sanders

12.55

15.60

20

12

Austin Ekeler

10.95

15.58

11

13

Tevin Coleman

13.19

15.56

13

14

Melvin Gordon

12.75

15.32

8

15

Marlon Mack

13.68

15.32

10

16

Mark Ingram

13.20

15.25

16

17

James Conner

12.10

15.14

17

18

Phillip Lindsay

11.57

14.80

18

19

Damien Williams

11.30

14.47

19

20

David Montgomery

11.30

13.86

21

21

Ronald Jones

10.50

12.71

22

22

Joe Mixon

10.13

12.64

28

23

Duke Johnson

9.07

12.25

27

24

JD McKissic

9.45

12.23

31

25

James White

7.69

12.16

25

26

Latavius Murray

9.86

12.02

29

27

Kenyan Drake

8.99

11.89

24

28

Todd Gurley

10.05

11.76

30

29

David Johnson

8.86

11.27

26

30

Sony Michel

9.74

10.51

23

31

Carlos Hyde

10.05

10.48

37

32

Nyheim Hines

6.42

9.95

38

33

Jaylen Samuels

6.29

9.89

34

34

Ty Johnson

6.86

9.83

45

35

Tarik Cohen

5.09

9.57

33

36

Royce Freeman

7

9.43

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
11/15: Start or Sit (NFC); Myles Garrett Reaction and More (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories