Astros vs. Dodgers World Series: Everything you should know going into Game 7

Wednesday night, the 2017 MLB season will come to an end when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros meet in Game 7 of the World Series. The Dodgers won Game 6 on Tuesday to force the winner-take-all contest on Wednesday. Here's how you can watch Game 7.

Four of our five CBS Sports MLB scribes predict the Dodgers to win Game 7, while our SportsLine projection system favors Los Angeles by a slim 53/47 margin. Here are seven things to know going into Wednesday's night's decisive Game 7.

This is the 39th World Series Game 7 ever

There have been 38 Games 7s in World Series history, though one of those came in 1912, when the World Series was a best-of-nine. (Game 7 in 1912 ended in a tie.) Wednesday's game will be the 38th winner-take-all Game 7 in World Series history. Here are some numbers on the previous 37:

The NL is 23-14 all-time in Game 7. They've also won the last three Games 7s and five of the last six. (The 2002 Angels are the exception.)

The road team is 19-18 all-time in Game 7. The road team has won the last two Games 7 (2016 Cubs and 2014 Giants), though prior to that, the home team had won nine straight.

Nine of the last 11 Game 7s were won by the team that trailed in the series 3-2, and had to win Game 6 to force Game 7. (The 2014 Giants and 1997 Marlins are the two exceptions.)

It should be noted the Dodgers are trying to become the 15th team since 1985 to win Games 6 and 7 at home after trailing in a best-of-seven series 3-2. The home team is 14-2 -- 14-2! -- in Game 7 after winning Game 6 since 1985.

This is the first World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium

Believe it or not, Dodger Stadium, the third oldest ballpark in baseball behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, has never once hosted a World Series Game 7. Wednesday night will be the first. The Dodgers have played five previous Game 7s in the World Series, all on the road:

1947: Lost to the Yankees.

Lost to the Yankees. 1952: Lost to the Yankees.

Lost to the Yankees. 1955: Beat the Yankees.

Beat the Yankees. 1956: Lost to the Yankees.

Lost to the Yankees. 1965: Beat the Twins.

The Astros, of course, have never played a World Series Game 7. They had never won a single World Series game as a franchise prior to this series.

The Astros could make World Series home run history

In Game 6, the Astros scored their only run on George Springer opposite field solo home run against Rich Hill. It was Springer's fourth home run of the series. That's tied with Lenny Dykstra for the most ever by a leadoff hitter in a single World Series. Springer is also the first player with four homers in a World Series since Chase Utley in 2009.

Springer's home run in Game 6 was the 14th -- 14th! -- of the series for the Astros, tying them with the 2002 Giants for the most ever in a single World Series. If the 'Stros hit at least one home run in Game 7, they'll hold the record outright.

By the way, the Astros and Dodgers have combined for 24 home runs so far this series. That's already a World Series record.

Kershaw is available

As expected, Game 5 starter Clayton Kershaw will be available in Game 7. For how long? "I can go 27 innings. However long they need," said Kershaw following Game 7.

Of course, Game 7 is an all-hands on deck situation, so everyone will be available Wednesday night. That includes Game 6 starters Justin Verlander and Hill. Matt Snyder broke down the Dodgers' pitching options while Dayn Perry did the same for the Astros.

The Astros are trying to win another Game 7

Only once before has a team won Game 7 in both the League Championship Series and World Series in a single postseason. That team: the 1985 Royals. The 1986 Red Sox, 1987 Cardinals, 1991 Braves, and 2017 Astros are the only other teams in history to play Game 7 in both the LCS and World Series in a single postseason.

Only 1 team has ever won Game 7 of the LCS and the WS in the same year: the Royals in 1985. The Astros will try to be the second. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) November 1, 2017

The catch here is that the LCS didn't exist until 1969, and it wasn't until 1985 that the LCS became a best-of-seven. Still, we have 32 postseasons worth of data here, and the 1985 Royals are the only team to win Game 7 in both the LCS and World Series in the same postseason. The Astros will try to become the second Wednesday night.

One of these franchises will win their first ever November game

November baseball is a relatively new phenomenon. The World Series was played in November for the first time in 2001, when the September 11 attacks pushed the postseason back. Since then a handful of World Series games have been played in November because the addition of the Wild Card Game has made the postseason even longer.

Neither the Dodgers nor the Astros have every played a baseball game in November. Game 7 will be the first for both franchises. One of them will become seventh MLB team with a November win to their credit.

All-time November wins leaders:

Yankees 3

Cubs 2

Diamondbacks 2

Giants 1

Phillies 1

Royals 1 — Joe Block (@joe_block) November 1, 2017

Game 7 will be the 11th November game in baseball history.

This is already one of the most compelling World Series ever

By at least one metric, the 2017 World Series is one of the 10 most compelling World Series ever. That metric: championship probability added. It uses historical data to determine each team's chances of winning the Fall Classic at any point in the series. There have been so many lead changes and dramatic moments that this World Series is already 10th all-time in CPA, and Game 7 hasn't even been played yet.

Here is a fun CPA graph showing each team's chances of winning the World Series at various points in the series:

There are some wild swings in there. This has been a fun and entertaining series. No doubt about that. Hopefully Game 7 is a classic Wednesday night.