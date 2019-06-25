2019 Home Run Derby field tracker: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Carlos Santana in; Luke Voit, Pete Alonso awaiting invites
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
On Monday, July 8, the 2019 Home Run Derby will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is, essentially, a meaningless spectacle, but gosh, it sure is fun. Especially in person. If you ever get the chance to attend a Home Run Derby, I highly recommend it.
In an effort to lure more big name players to this year's Home Run Derby, MLB has increased the winner's prize to $1 million. The total pool money has been increased to $2.5 million. Last year's winner, Bryce Harper, received a $125,000 prize. Total pool money for the 2018 Home Run Derby was $525,000.
The eight Home Run Derby participants are expected to be officially announced at some point during the first week of July. Until then, we will track Home Run Derby rumors and reported participants right here, so make sure you check back for updates.
Current Field
Despite not being called up until late April, Blue Jays wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will reportedly take his hacks in the Home Run Derby. Vlad Jr. is one of the game's best young power hitters and is already a household name. The Home Run Derby was made for players like this.
Indians fans will be able to root for a hometown player in the Home Run Derby. First baseman Carlos Santana has accepted a Home Run Derby invitation. The switch-hitter will hit left-handed. There has been at least player from the host team in the Home Run Derby each year since 2013. Todd Frazier (2015, Reds) and Bryce Harper (2018, Nationals) both won it in their home parks.
The remaining six Home Run Derby spots are TBA. Here is the latest on other Home Run Derby hopefuls.
Pete Alonso New York Mets 1B
|Mets masher Pete Alonso told reporters, including Mike Puma of the New York Post, he would accept an invitation to the Home Run Derby. "I would love to do it. I think that would be fun, a real amazing thing to do, but I haven't heard anything yet. I would be honored to do it for sure," he said. Alonso has already broken the franchise rookie home record.
Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|Dodgers MVP candidate Cody Bellinger will not participate in the Home Run Derby this year, he told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. He will consider doing it next year, when Dodger Stadium hosts the All-Star Game and various festivities. Bellinger participated in the 2017 Home Run Derby as a rookie.
Joey Gallo Texas Rangers CF
|Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, who was recently activated off the injured list after missing three weeks with an oblique strain, told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News he has not yet been invited to the Home Run Derby . Gallo has passed on the Derby in previous years citing his low batting average, but his overall production is plenty strong this year.
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|As of Monday, MLB had not yet reached out to the Yankees star Aaron Judge about the Home Run Derby, reports George King of the New York Post . Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby and has said he will only participate in it again if it takes place in his home ballpark .
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks 2B
|Diamondbacks breakout star Ketel Marte would accept a Home Run Derby invitation, he told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert. The switch-hitter would bat right-handed. Marte is having a breakout season, especially in the power department.
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels DH
|Despite returning from Tommy John surgery only a few weeks ago, Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani said he would like to compete in the Home Run Derby. He had not yet been invited to the event as of this past weekend, however.
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees LF
|As of Monday, MLB had not yet reached out to the Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton about the Home Run Derby, reports George King of the New York Post . Stanton won the 2016 Home Run Derby and also took part in the 2014 and 2017 events. He has mostly been indifferent about another Home Run Derby bid since joining the Yankees.
Luke Voit New York Yankees 1B
|As of Monday, MLB had not yet reached out to the Yankees first baseman Luke Voit about the Home Run Derby, reports George King of the New York Post. Voit has been very outspoken about wanting to participate in the event. Still no invite, however.
