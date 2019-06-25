2019 Home Run Derby field tracker: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Carlos Santana in; Luke Voit, Pete Alonso awaiting invites

On Monday, July 8, the 2019 Home Run Derby will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is, essentially, a meaningless spectacle, but gosh, it sure is fun. Especially in person. If you ever get the chance to attend a Home Run Derby, I highly recommend it.

In an effort to lure more big name players to this year's Home Run Derby, MLB has increased the winner's prize to $1 million. The total pool money has been increased to $2.5 million. Last year's winner, Bryce Harper, received a $125,000 prize. Total pool money for the 2018 Home Run Derby was $525,000.

The eight Home Run Derby participants are expected to be officially announced at some point during the first week of July. Until then, we will track Home Run Derby rumors and reported participants right here, so make sure you check back for updates.

Current Field

Despite not being called up until late April, Blue Jays wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will reportedly take his hacks in the Home Run Derby. Vlad Jr. is one of the game's best young power hitters and is already a household name. The Home Run Derby was made for players like this.

Indians fans will be able to root for a hometown player in the Home Run Derby. First baseman Carlos Santana has accepted a Home Run Derby invitation. The switch-hitter will hit left-handed. There has been at least player from the host team in the Home Run Derby each year since 2013. Todd Frazier (2015, Reds) and Bryce Harper (2018, Nationals) both won it in their home parks.

The remaining six Home Run Derby spots are TBA. Here is the latest on other Home Run Derby hopefuls.