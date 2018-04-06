MLB picks, predictions, odds for April 6: Go over 9 runs in Yankees-Orioles

The MLB season is in full swing after a thrilling opening week. With average Joes and professionals alike lining up to back stars like Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, Charlie Blackmon and Francisco Lindor, Friday's nine-game slate is drawing plenty of action.

Finishing his first novel, Why Vegas Never Closes, Rusk has built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms along with recency bias to produce profitable MLB picks. And that's exactly what "The Prodigy" did last year, returning over $3,000 for anybody who followed his MLB selections with $100 bets.

We can tell you Rusk likes the over (9 runs) in Orioles-Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET, thanks in part to a pitching matchup that screams runs.

The starting pitchers in this matchup -- Kevin Gausman for the Orioles and CC Sabathia for the Yankees -- both have struggled mightily against each other's teams throughout their careers. Gausman has allowed 14 runs vs. the Bronx Bombers in his last three starts, while Sabathia's has given up 14 as well. Plus the total has gone over in 10 of Baltimore's last 11 games when playing on the road against the Yankees.

Braves at Rockies (-150)

Royals at Indians (-220)

Reds at Pirates (-105)

Orioles at Yankees (-166)

Blue Jays at Rangers (+110)

Cubs at Brewers (+130)

Padres at Astros (-280)

Athletics at Angels (-128)

Dodgers at Giants (+135)