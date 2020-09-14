Just two weeks left in the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season. It's been quite the journey, right? The delayed season, the COVID shutdowns, all the doubleheaders (and those to come) and we've got just two weeks left. The Cardinals, by the way, have 18 games left in 14 days and still won't play the full 60 (they're scheduled for 58 games).

As we look forward to a crazy final two weeks before what is likely to be an insane postseason, it's worth wondering if there are threats to make a deep playoff run who have been lying in the weeds to this point. Last week I looked at possible Cinderella stories among teams not currently in playoff position, but what about those in position? Let's highlight three AL teams.

New York Yankees: Prior to Wednesday, the Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and were letting teams like the Orioles and Tigers hang around in playoff contention. Did the Yankees finally wake up and drop the hammer? They've now won five in a row and after a four-game, head-to--head sweep have run away from the Orioles. They sit just a half-game back of the Blue Jays for the five seed in the AL with three games against those Blue Jays in Yankee Stadium for the first half of this coming week. D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have returned from injury while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton eye a return for next weekend.

Losing 15 of 20 is bad, but in a 162-game sprint, I don't think everyone would've panicked as much. As it stands, the Yankees could well be just as dangerous as we thought they'd be, come October.

Houston Astros: The Astros have lost nine of their last 11 and are actually under .500. They are also in playoff position due to being in second place in the AL West.

They've had tons of injury issues and the offensive firepower simply hasn't been where we've grown accustomed to seeing in the last few years (yes, raising legitimate questions). Still, Jose Altuve is coming back soon, it's possible Justin Verlander comes back, even if it's in relief and there's just too much raw talent here for me to dismiss them in October. In any playoff series, seeing the likes of Zack Greinke, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Altuve and Verlander would give any team pause.

Cleveland: The way certain things have gone recently in the AL Central, it looks like Cleveland is ticketed for the seven seed in the American League. That means someone like the A's (without Matt Chapman) would have to win two of three against Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and whoever else Terry Francona decides to start from his stellar pitching staff. It's a tall order.

There's just so much potential fun here in looking forward to October. First up, though, the final two weeks of the regular season will be crazy as well. Let's rank 'em.