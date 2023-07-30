The 2023 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 and the biggest trade of the summer went down Saturday: Max Scherzer was dealt to the Rangers. Scherzer is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime, but he's reliable and can still give you an ace-caliber start now and then, plus the Rangers need to replace the injured Jacob deGrom, another former Mets ace.

Will anything more substantial than the Scherzer trade go down between now and Tuesday? We're going to find out soon enough. Here are Sunday's trade deadline rumors.

Rangers want more pitching

Max Scherzer NYM • SP • #21 ERA 4.01 WHIP 1.19 IP 107.2 BB 30 K 121 View Profile

Even after adding Scherzer, the Rangers still want to add more pitching, including another starter and bullpen arms, according to MLB.com. Texas currently has six starters for five rotation spots -- Scherzer, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray, Martín Pérez -- though Eovaldi's elbow is sore and Heaney and Pérez have largely struggled.

Texas added Aroldis Chapman to reinforce the bullpen earlier this season and they could use a lockdown veteran righty to pair with Chapman and fellow lefty Will Smith. The Rangers enter play Sunday with a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, and they have not been to the postseason since 2016. It's easy to understand why they're being so aggressive.

Montgomery talks heating up

Jordan Montgomery STL • SP • #47 ERA 3.42 WHIP 1.25 IP 121 BB 35 K 108 View Profile

Trade talking involving Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery are intensifying, reports MLB.com. The Diamondbacks and Orioles are two clubs known to have interest in the free agent-to-be. With Scherzer already traded and the Cubs increasingly likely to keep Marcus Stroman as they climb back into the race, Montgomery could be the best starter available right now.

There is still no shortage of contenders in need of another starting pitcher. The D-Backs and Orioles are at the front of the line, plus the Astros, Giants, Marlins, Rays, and Red Sox could also use another starter as well. Montgomery, 30, would be a significant, difference-making upgrade over what many contenders are running out there at the back of their rotation these days.

Phillies interested in Duvall

Adam Duvall BOS • CF • #18 BA 0.260 R 24 HR 8 RBI 28 SB 4 View Profile

The Phillies have scouted Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, according to the Boston Globe. Philadelphia badly needs a bench upgrade, specifically a righty bat to complement lefty-hitting outfielders Jake Cave and Brandon Marsh. Duvall would fill that role capably. The Red Sox are in the wild-card race, though Duvall is made expendable by Rob Refsnyder.

For Duvall, a deadline trade would be nothing new. He has previously been traded at the deadline in 2015 (Giants to Reds for Mike Leake), 2018 (Reds to Braves for Lucas Sims and others), and 2021 (Marlins to Braves for Alex Jackson). He missed several weeks earlier this year with a wrist injury and he's just now starting to round back into form at the plate.

Burleson drawing interest

Alec Burleson STL • LF • #41 BA 0.238 R 24 HR 6 RBI 21 SB 0 View Profile

Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is drawing trade interest, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals currently have five outfielders for three outfield spots -- Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker (also Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez, if needed) -- and they figure to move one of them before the deadline, with Carlson and O'Neill the popular names.

Burleson, 24, was robbed of a walk-off homer Friday night. The left-handed hitter has struggled to find consistency in a platoon role this season and the fact is St. Louis needs to settle its outfield situation. Someone(s) will get traded for help elsewhere on the roster and it only makes sense to listen to offers for Burleson in addition to Carlson, O'Neill, et al.