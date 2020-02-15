2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge, participants, rules
All-Star Saturday, one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar, is finally here
NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and while most of the attention has been focused on the All-Star Game itself, especially after captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks last week, the festivities scheduled for Saturday night are potentially even more interesting. Friday night proved exciting as well with Team USA defeating Team World 151-131 in an exciting Rising Stars Game.
All-Star Saturday Night is annually one of the league's most exciting evenings, and this year should be no different. The sporting world will watch in awe as the league's best shooters, dunkers and playmakers take center stage for the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the festivities.
How to watch All-Star Saturday Night
- What: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Skills Challenge participants
Saturday's festivities will, as usual, kick off with the Skills Challenge. This event doesn't have the historic cache of the other contests, but it is pretty fun in its own right -- especially now that they've turned it into a bigs vs. guards competition. The contest is a three-round, bracket-style contest, where players will compete head-to-head in an obstacle course featuring checkpoints that test their dribbling, passing and shooting. In each round, two contestants will go simultaneously, and the player who completes the course the fastest moves on to the next round. The winner of the championship round is declared the event's overall winner. First-round matchups will be determined prior to the event.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is returning to defend his crown, but will have to contend with 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie in the process. Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis are some of the standout bigs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping in for Derrick Rose as an injury replacement.
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
*Injury replacement for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose
3-Point Contest participants
The 3-Point Contest is always one of the weekend's biggest events, but this year the format will be tweaked. As always, there will be five racks set up around the arc in the two corners, two wings and top of the key. Four of those racks will have regular basketballs worth one point each, and one rack will have multi-colored "money balls" worth two points each. This time, however, there will also be two extra green balls set up six feet behind the 3-point line, and those shots will be worth three points each. That brings the maximum possible score up to 40, and in addition, players will get an extra 10 seconds to complete all their shots, bringing the time limit to 70 seconds.
This is a two-round event, and each shooter will go once in the first round. The players with the three highest scores will advance to the championship round. There, they'll each shoot again, with the lowest score going first. The player with the highest score in the championship round will be declared the winner.
Last year's champion Joe Harris is back to defend his crown, but he'll have a tough field to beat. Devin Booker, who was just added to the event as an injury replacement for Damian Lillard, and well-known shooters Buddy Hield and Trae Young are showing up as well. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson, who is fifth in the league at 44.1 percent from 3, figures to be a dark horse contender.
- Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards
- Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns*
- Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
*Injury replacement for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
Slam Dunk Contest participants
All-Star Weekend's premier event will close the show on Saturday night, and sees the return of two veteran dunkers. Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, returns for the first time in 11 years, while Aaron Gordon, who put together a legendary duel with Zach LaVine in 2016, will look for his first title.
This event lasts two rounds, and each dunker will get two turns in the first round. Their dunks will be scored by five judges, who can award scores ranging from 6-10. The players with the two highest combined scores in the first round move on to the final round. In that showdown, the two remaining contestants will once again get two dunks each, and the player with the highest combined score from their two final-round dunks will be crowned the champion.
- Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
- Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers
- Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
