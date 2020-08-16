lakers-lillard-lebron.jpg

After nearly a five-month hiatus and eight seeding games inside an unprecedented Disney World bubble, the most unique NBA playoff season in history is set to commence. No fans. No home-court advantage. Nothing but basketball in its purest form, and this year's title race feel wide open in history. 

After the way Damian Lillard and the Blazers rolled through the eight seeding games and a play-in game vs. Memphis, they have been a hot upset pick against the top-seeded Lakers. But out expert unanimously disagree. Nobody picked the Blazers to get past LeBron James and Co., though they might just make things difficult. 

But we do have some disagreement in other series. Below is how the bracket lays out, followed by our first-round expert picks for every series. 

nba-playoffs-bracket.png

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic


Picks
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4

Picks
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4
Bucks

In 4

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets


Picks
Raptors

In 4
Raptors

In 5
Raptors

In 5
Raptors

In 4

Picks
Raptors

In 4
Raptors

In 4
Raptors

In 5
Raptors

In 4

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers


Picks
Celtics

In 5
76ers

In 7
Celtics

In 7
Celtics

In 5

Picks
Celtics

In 5
Celtics

In 6
Celtics

In 6
Celtics

In 6

No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Miami Heat


Picks
Heat

In 6
Heat

In 6
Heat

In 6
Heat

In 6

Picks
Heat

In 6
Heat

In 7
Heat

In 7
Heat

In 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers


Picks
Lakers

In 6
Lakers

In 5
Lakers

In 6
Lakers

In 5

Picks
Lakers

In 6
Lakers

In 5
Lakers

In 6
Lakers

In 4

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks


Picks
Clippers

In 6
Clippers

In 5
Clippers

In 6
Clippers

In 5

Picks
Clippers

In 6
Clippers

In 6
Clippers

In 6
Clippers

In 6

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz


Picks
Nuggets

In 5
Nuggets

In 5
Nuggets

In 6
Nuggets

In 7

Picks
Nuggets

In 5
Nuggets

In 6
Nuggets

In 6
Nuggets

In 6

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder


Picks
Rockets

In 6
Rockets

In 6
Thunder

In 7
Rockets

In 6

Picks
Rockets

In 7
Rockets

In 6
Rockets

In 6
Rockets

In 6