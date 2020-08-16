After nearly a five-month hiatus and eight seeding games inside an unprecedented Disney World bubble, the most unique NBA playoff season in history is set to commence. No fans. No home-court advantage. Nothing but basketball in its purest form, and this year's title race feel wide open in history.

After the way Damian Lillard and the Blazers rolled through the eight seeding games and a play-in game vs. Memphis, they have been a hot upset pick against the top-seeded Lakers. But out expert unanimously disagree. Nobody picked the Blazers to get past LeBron James and Co., though they might just make things difficult.

But we do have some disagreement in other series. Below is how the bracket lays out, followed by our first-round expert picks for every series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers