The NBA record for most consecutive losses in a single season has officially been broken. The Detroit Pistons ran their historic losing streak to 27 games with a 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and have now passed the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers for most consecutive losses in one season.
As a result, tying the all-time mark of 28 straight defeats is just a game away. That ignominious record currently belongs to the Sixers, who compiled their losses on either side of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.
This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 2-28. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles. After their most recent home defeat to the Utah Jazz, fans chanted for owner Tom Gores to sell the team. He responded in an interview a few days later by saying the fans' chants were "ridiculous," while also making vague promises of change.
Longest losing streaks in NBA history
Streak
Team
Streak Started
Streak Ended
28
Philadelphia 76ers^
March 27, 2015
Dec. 1, 2015
27
Detroit Pistons
Oct. 30, 2023
?
26
Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 31, 2014
March 29, 2014
26
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dec. 20, 2010
Feb. 11, 2011
24
Cleveland Cavaliers^
March 19, 1982
Nov. 10, 1982
23
Vancouver Grizzlies
Feb. 16, 1996
April 3, 1996
23
Dec. 9, 1997
Jan. 24, 1998
23
Charlotte Bobcats
March 19, 2012
Nov. 2, 2012
21
Detroit Pistons^
March 7, 1980
Oct. 25, 1980
20
Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 9, 1973
Feb. 14, 1973
20
March 23, 1985
Nov. 12, 1985
20
Nov. 13, 1993
Dec. 23, 1993
20
April 18, 1994
Dec. 7, 1994
20
Feb. 6, 2021
March 22, 2021
19
Philadelphia 76ers^
March 21, 1972
Nov. 11, 1972
19
San Diego Clippers
March 11, 1982
April 15, 1982
19
Los Angeles Clippers
Dec. 30, 1988
Feb. 8, 1989
19
Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 6, 1993
March 17, 1993
19
Vancouver Grizzlies
Nov. 7, 1995
Dec. 15, 1995
19
Oct. 30, 2003
Dec. 8, 2003
19
New Jersey Nets^
April 15, 2009
Dec. 4, 2009
19
Memphis Grizzlies
Jan. 31, 2018
March 17, 2018
18
Feb. 24, 1982
April 2, 1982
18
Jan. 7, 2007
Feb. 14, 2007
18
March 13, 2011
Jan. 1, 2012
18
Charlotte Bobcats
Nov. 26, 2012
Dec. 31, 2012
18
New York Knicks
Jan. 4, 2019
Feb. 16, 2019
18
San Antonio Spurs*
Nov. 5, 2023
Dec. 15, 2023
(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)
(* Denotes streak that happened during 2023-24 season)
(Active streak)
When could the record be broken?
Let's face it, when you're 2-28, every opponent might seem like the 2015-16 Warriors. If you're Detroit, things don't get much easier from here on out. After being unable to defeat the short-handed Jazz, who were on the second night of a back-to-back, or the Nets in back-to-back matchups against Brooklyn, they'll have a date against the 23-6 Celtics on Dec. 28. Should they lose to Boston, they'll have an end of the year matchup against the Raptors for sole possession of a record that no club wants to own on the line.
Pistons' upcoming schedule
- Thursday, Dec 28 @ Celtics
- Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Raptors