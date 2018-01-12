NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Stephen Curry still sidelined for Warriors
We have all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Friday's action
It's another busy night in The Association. Here's the slate of games for this NBA Friday.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 12
- Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Stephen Curry out again
The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry again due to an ankle injury. This time they'll be taking on the Bucks and hoping for a much better result than their last game without Curry. Golden State is coming off a loss to the Clippers and would like to see a bounce back this go around.
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry will sit out another game due to an ankle injury.
- Anthony Davis feeling better, but still questionable for tonight due to an ankle injury.
- Otto Porter will not be on a minutes restriction after recovering from his hip injury.
- Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala will play tonight.
- Josh Jackson isn't expected to play Friday due to a groin injury.
- Nikola Mirotic is expected to return from illness Saturday.
- Gary Harris is out for personal reasons.
