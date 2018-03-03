NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Rockets face Celtics looking for 15th straight
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Saturday night in the NBA
With seven games on the docket this Saturday, it's a bit of a slow night in the NBA. However, just by glancing at the schedule, it should be clear there will be no shortage of quality action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 3
All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Rockets look for revenge against Celtics
Things have changed a little bit since the Celtics beat the Rockets back in December. Houston now has a healthy Chris Paul and Clint Capela, who will team up with James Harden to try to get the Rockets their 15th straight win. The Celtics are riding their own modest four-game winning streak, so it should be a fun one.
And-Ones:
- Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge will miss Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an ankle injury.
- Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony will rest during Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
- J.R. Smith will rejoin the Cavs lineup on Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for throwing a food item, reportedly identified as chicken tortilla soup, at an assistant coach.
- Despite reports of a possible return, Celtics coach Brad Stevens insisted on Saturday that injured forward Gordon Hayward is "not playing this year."
- Cavs forward Kevin Love is reportedly hoping to return earlier than expected from his broken hand.
