NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Wizards stop new-look Cavaliers

The NBA is back! There were six games on the schedule, and plenty of excitement on the first day of the second half of the season.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 22

Wizards end new-look Cavaliers' win streak

The Cavaliers hadn't lost since making all of their trades on deadline day, and had won four games in a row overall. But that honeymoon period came to an end Thursday night. Despite trailing by double digits at one point, the Wizards came back to beat the Cavs 110-103 in Cleveland. It was a balanced effort for the Wiz, with eight players scoring at least eight points. Tomas Satoransky, in particular, was impressive. The guard finished with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.

LeBron James did have a big night in defeat, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook's buzzer-beater rescues Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings thanks to some late-game heroics by Russell Westbrook. The reigning MVP had a bad shooting night, going just 4 of 14 overall, but he made the big shot when it counted, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Thunder the win. Westbrook also recorded another triple-double, registering 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Curry drops 44 in Warriors' win

The Clippers made it difficult, but the Warriors started off the second half of the season with a 134-127 victory. And it was in large part thanks to Stephen Curry, who poured in 44 points in the win. He hit eight 3-pointers and recorded nine assists and six rebounds. This was Curry's 30th carrer 40-point game.

Curry pulls up for his 8th 3 to put him at 44 PTS!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/5hJKRBD21C — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2018

Sixers win wild one

After leading 25-7 just a few minutes into the game, the Sixers looked to be heading toward a surprising loss against the Bulls. With only 10 seconds left, they trailed by three. But they did have the ball -- J.J. Redick got fouled and hit two free throws. They then forced a steal on the inbounds pass, and Ben Simmons hit two free throws of his own. After getting a stop on the other end, the Sixers escaped 116-115.

Simmons finished with a career-high 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the win. Joel Embiid added 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.

Ben Simmons (career-high 32 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST) & Joel Embiid (30 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST) filled it up in the @sixers thrilling W! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/6qzgqRETrT — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2018

Stephen Curry knocked down one of his patented long-range buzzer-beaters to end the first quarter in Oakland. It wasn't quite from half court, but it was still pretty deep.

At the end of the second quarter, the Clippers' Danilo Gallinari had an answer, knocking down a buzzer beater of his own from halfcourt.

Steph buries the triple and Gallo answers with the halftime buzzer beater from DEEP! #DubNation #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/gWt79S91ts — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2018

Durant attacks the rack

Kevin Durant went strong to the basket in the second quarter against the Clippers, throwing down a powerful jam.

Howard's big day leads Hornets

Dwight Howard put in a strong shift against the Nets. The big man finished with 15 points and a season-high 24 rebounds to lead the Hornets to a 111-96 victory. Kemba Walker finished with 31 points in the win.

The @hornets beat the @BrooklynNets 111-96 behind 15 PTS and a season-high 24 REB from Dwight Howard!



Kemba: 31 PTS, 7 AST#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/fFiVDDZc7g — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2018

He's up to 10 PTS, 11 REB for a 1st quarter double-double.#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/DTJeIs8sX6 — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2018

Simmons and Embiid connect in style

The Sixers' star youngsters have a strong connection on the court, which they showed off against the Bulls. Out on the break, Ben Simmons used some fancy dribbling, then found Joel Embiid with a no-look feed for the easy bucket.

Gortat throws it down

Marcin Gortat wasted no time Thursday night. On the first possession of the game, the Polish big man rolled through the lane and crushed a one-handed slam on LeBron James.

The Polish Hammer drops one on @KingJames early... 😳 pic.twitter.com/IFIKhKnM4M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 23, 2018

Hardaway Jr. goes up top for the alley-oop

Tim Hardaway Jr. showed off his athleticism against the Magic, connecting with new Knicks point guard Emmanuel Mudiay for this high-flying alley-oop.

