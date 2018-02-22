NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Wizards stop new-look Cavaliers
We have all the scores, highlights and news from the first day back from the All-Star break
The NBA is back! There were six games on the schedule, and plenty of excitement on the first day of the second half of the season.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 22
- Knicks 120, Magic 113 (Box score)
- Hornets 111, Nets 96 (Box score)
- Wizards 110, Cavaliers 103 (Box score)
- 76ers 116, Bulls 115 (Box score)
- Thunder 110, Kings 107 (Box score)
- Warriors 134, Clippers 127 (Box score)
Wizards end new-look Cavaliers' win streak
The Cavaliers hadn't lost since making all of their trades on deadline day, and had won four games in a row overall. But that honeymoon period came to an end Thursday night. Despite trailing by double digits at one point, the Wizards came back to beat the Cavs 110-103 in Cleveland. It was a balanced effort for the Wiz, with eight players scoring at least eight points. Tomas Satoransky, in particular, was impressive. The guard finished with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.
LeBron James did have a big night in defeat, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Westbrook's buzzer-beater rescues Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings thanks to some late-game heroics by Russell Westbrook. The reigning MVP had a bad shooting night, going just 4 of 14 overall, but he made the big shot when it counted, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Thunder the win. Westbrook also recorded another triple-double, registering 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
Curry drops 44 in Warriors' win
The Clippers made it difficult, but the Warriors started off the second half of the season with a 134-127 victory. And it was in large part thanks to Stephen Curry, who poured in 44 points in the win. He hit eight 3-pointers and recorded nine assists and six rebounds. This was Curry's 30th carrer 40-point game.
Sixers win wild one
After leading 25-7 just a few minutes into the game, the Sixers looked to be heading toward a surprising loss against the Bulls. With only 10 seconds left, they trailed by three. But they did have the ball -- J.J. Redick got fouled and hit two free throws. They then forced a steal on the inbounds pass, and Ben Simmons hit two free throws of his own. After getting a stop on the other end, the Sixers escaped 116-115.
Simmons finished with a career-high 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the win. Joel Embiid added 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.
Steph hits from deep, Gallo answers
Stephen Curry knocked down one of his patented long-range buzzer-beaters to end the first quarter in Oakland. It wasn't quite from half court, but it was still pretty deep.
At the end of the second quarter, the Clippers' Danilo Gallinari had an answer, knocking down a buzzer beater of his own from halfcourt.
Durant attacks the rack
Kevin Durant went strong to the basket in the second quarter against the Clippers, throwing down a powerful jam.
Howard's big day leads Hornets
Dwight Howard put in a strong shift against the Nets. The big man finished with 15 points and a season-high 24 rebounds to lead the Hornets to a 111-96 victory. Kemba Walker finished with 31 points in the win.
Simmons and Embiid connect in style
The Sixers' star youngsters have a strong connection on the court, which they showed off against the Bulls. Out on the break, Ben Simmons used some fancy dribbling, then found Joel Embiid with a no-look feed for the easy bucket.
Gortat throws it down
Marcin Gortat wasted no time Thursday night. On the first possession of the game, the Polish big man rolled through the lane and crushed a one-handed slam on LeBron James.
Hardaway Jr. goes up top for the alley-oop
Tim Hardaway Jr. showed off his athleticism against the Magic, connecting with new Knicks point guard Emmanuel Mudiay for this high-flying alley-oop.
And-ones:
- Gregg Popovich said Wednesday it would be a "surprise" if Kawhi Leonard returns this season.
- Dirk Nowitzki on results of investigation into Mavericks: "It's heartbreaking."
- The NBA is reportedly discussing possible changes to the playoff format, including a tournament for the final seeds.
- LeBron James has said he would be against potential changes to the playoff format.
- Lonzo Ball might return to the Lakers lineup Friday night, but is still awaiting final approval from the medical staff.
- Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon returned to the Magic lineup Thursday night. Vucevic hadn't played since Dec. 23. Gordon had been out since Jan. 27.
