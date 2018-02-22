LeBron responds to NBA possibly changing playoff format: 'I would disagree with that'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hinted at making changes to the playoff format over All-Star Weekend. With the league possibly preparing for changes to the biggest stage, at least one current superstar isn't keen on the idea.

No one knows what the change would look like, but the Cavaliers' LeBron James doesn't care. He likes things how they are.

"I would disagree with that," said James on the idea of changing the playoff format. "I think our league has been built the right way as far as when it comes to the postseason."

LeBron James on #NBA possibly altering postseason: "I would disagree with that." pic.twitter.com/Oz5qpaEfCY — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 21, 2018

James then addressed one common criticism: that the conferences just aren't stable.

"There's been dominant conferences throughout time," he said. "You know obviously in the 80s you had mix-matched together Lakers who dominated the league at one point and you had Boston who dominated the league. In the 90s you had Chicago who dominated the league. You know, San Antonio has had its run, we had our run in the East with Miami, Golden State is having its run."

One suggestion people have had to fix the issue of imbalance is to kill conferences and make the playoffs the top 16 teams in the league. James, however, isn't a fan of the idea.

"It just changes the landscape of the history of the game if you start messing with seedings or playoffs and you start talking about well if this team played this Western Conference team would he have -- you know so, it's cool to mess around with the All-Star Game ... but let's not get too crazy about the playoffs," he said.

James, of course, has reached the last seven NBA Finals, winning three of them. Although he may not be thrilled with the idea of the NBA changing its playoff system (and it likely wouldn't do so within the window of his career anyways), it's an idea that has people talking. With his Cavaliers now sitting in the 3 seed in the East, they're gearing up for another Finals run. And James would be the first to tell reporters that no matter how easy things seem in the current format, it's never simple to do what he's done.