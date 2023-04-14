The 2023 NBA playoffs are here. The postseason kicked off this week with the Play-In Tournament, which wraps up Friday night with Bulls-Heat and Thunder-Wolves. The first round of the playoffs then get going Saturday, with a jam-packed schedule that features four games. 76ers vs. Nets gets it going in the East, with Celtics-Hawks, Cavaliers-Knicks and Kings-Warriors also featuring Game 1s. The other four playoff series start on Sunday, and the first round could run through April 30. Here's the 2023 NBA playoff bracket.

It's a wide-open title race this year. The East's top three teams -- the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers -- all have hopes of reaching the NBA Finals, while the West features an MVP trying to get over the hump in the postseason, a Kevin Durant-led Suns squad and LeBron James and the Lakers back in the playoffs after sitting at home last year. Oh yeah, and then there are the defending-champion Warriors, who looked sluggish (especially on the road) for most of the season, but are always dangerous with their veteran core led by Stephen Curry.

Trying to keep up with all the playoff action? We have the scores of every postseason game, as well as series-by-series schedules below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Play-In Tournament

Friday, April 14

East No. 7 vs. No. 10: Bulls at Heat, 7 p.m., TNT

West No. 8 vs. No. 10: Thunder at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, April 12

East No. 9 vs. No. 10: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

West No. 9 vs. No. 10: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11

East No. 7 vs. No. 8: Hawks 116, Heat 105

West No. 7 vs. No 8: Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102

East first round: No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Bulls/Heat

Game 1: Bucks vs. Bulls/Heat, Sunday, April 16 (5:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Bucks vs. Bulls/Heat, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Bulls/Heat vs. Bucks, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bulls/Heat vs. Bucks, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Bucks vs. Bulls/Heat, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bulls/Heat vs. Bucks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks vs. Bulls/Heat, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks

Game 1: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 15 (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Hawks vs. Celtics, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Hawks vs. Celtics, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

Game 1: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 15 (1 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 17 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Nets vs. 76ers, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Wolves/Thunder

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Sunday, April 16 (10:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April, 16 (3 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Game 1: Kings vs. Warriors, Saturday, April 15 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Kings vs. Warriors, Monday, April 17 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Kings, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Kings, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Kings vs. Warriors, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Warriors vs. Kings, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Kings vs. Warriors, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers

Game 1: Suns vs. Clippers, Sunday, April 16 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Suns, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Clippers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* - if necessary)