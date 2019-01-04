NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic starts 2019 at No. 1, but Deandre Ayton and Trae Young are closing the gap
Luka keeps on doing his thing, but Ayton and Young are starting to figure things out
These rookies must be getting pretty tired of looking up and seeing Luka Doncic every week, but this time around he got a pretty strong run for his money from Suns big man Deandre Ayton. It's a sign that Doncic, who was the runaway leader in last week's Rookie of the Year Rankings, might eventually receive a challenger, after all.
Speaking of improvement, Hawks rookie Trae Young started to look like the Player of the Year candidate he was at Oklahoma last season, breaking out of his prolonged slump this week in a big way. Meanwhile, Rookie Rankings mainstay Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell out of the rankings, paving the way for Hornets guard Devonte' Graham to enter for the first time this season.
Here are the first NBA Rookie Power Rankings of 2019:
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last ranking: 1
|2
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last ranking: 2
|3
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last ranking: 4
|4
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last ranking: 5
|5
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last ranking: Unranked
"I never want to look at anything in a negative light,'' Carter said. "There was no negativity in him having me watch most of the game. I definitely feel where he was coming from. ... No matter how I'm learning the game, I always try to find ways to find things that are positive about every single thing."
|6
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last ranking: 3
|7
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last ranking: 6
|8
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last ranking: 10
|9
Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF
Last ranking: 8
|10
Devonte' Graham Charlotte Hornets PG
Last ranking: Unranked
