NBA scores, highlights: Warriors get defensive to pull away from Wolves; Westbrook, Thunder blow out Wizards

An eight-game slate highlighted Friday's NBA action as the Minnesota Timberwolves looked to upset the Golden State Warriors out West, while Dwight Howard made his Washington Wizards debut back East.

Speaking of the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler was back in the lineup, but it wasn't enough to beat Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the defending champions. The Warriors held the Wolves to just 12 fourth-quarter points in the win.

The Los Angeles Clippers started off the night with their away victory over the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets bounced back from a 1-5 start to beat the Nets in Brooklyn.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.

NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 2

Warriors win it with defense

Kevin Durant was brilliant with 33 points and 13 rebounds, but in the end the Warriors used their defense to beat the Wolves on Friday. They held Minnesota to just 12 fourth-quarter points, holding an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.

Kevin Durant (33), Steph Curry (28), & Klay Thompson (22) combine for 83 points to fuel the @warriors 7th win in a row! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/HAgmUcLuKi — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2018

Mitchell Robinson did what?

Let's just say Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson is a wee bit athletic. It's hard to even describe how he finished this alley-oop against the Mavericks.

PG13 scores 10,000th career point

The Thunder laid the smackdown on the Wizards, and Paul George notched a milestone along the way. The 28-year-old posted his 10,00th career point on this 3-pointer.

Westbrook with a breakaway jam

The Thunder destroyed the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook is a large reason why. Check out this breakaway slam dunk that he pulled off during the first half.

D12 scores first basket of season

Dwight Howard may not be the caliber of player he once was, but he's still strong. As Howard made his Wizards debut versus the Thunder, he opened up the scoring with this basket while being fouled.

LeVert crosses over Gordon

Caris LeVert sure knows how to cross over the opposition. He made Gordon dance in his shoes with this drive to the hoop.

Harrell throws it down

Aaron Gordon may be a former slam dunk contest runner-up, but Montrezl Harrell has some hops himself. The Los Angeles Clippers forward threw one down over Gordon, as you can see in this clip.

CP3 makes Allen look silly

This is the definition of making your opposition look silly. Heck, if the AND 1 mixtape tour was still around, these are the type of highlights you'd see. Check this out as Chris Paul makes Jarrett Allen look lost ... and very confused.

messing with your dog pretending to throw the ball so you can watch it run around in circles pic.twitter.com/iGQVX1pbAg — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2018

Boban treats Vucevic like a little man

Boban Marjanovic is 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-10 wingspan and probably has the largest hands in basketball. Basically, he's the biggest guy in today's NBA. So whenever he matches up with somebody, they definitely feel small against the Serbian. That was the case on this play against 7-footer Nikola Vucevic.

Boban gets to his right hand in the post! @LAClippers lead @OrlandoMagic 21-20 in Q1 on #NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/5G6WRPOkFF — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

Butler to play vs. Warriors



Jimmy Butler will indeed suit up on Friday. After sitting out Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz due to rest, the All-Star swingman will play versus the Golden State Warriors, via Alan Horton of Wolves radio: