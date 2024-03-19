The NBA playoffs are almost here. Less than a month remains in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and the postseason gets going on April 16 with the Play-In Tournament. The first round of the playoffs starts April 20. While it seems likely we know the 20 NBA teams who are going to qualify for the postseason, there is plenty to be decided in the regular season's closing weeks. Seeding, home-court advantage and the chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament are all on the line.
So what's the latest in the NBA's playoff picture? The Golden State Warriors fell to the Knicks on Monday. Coupled with the Lakers' win over the Hawks, the Warriors have now slipped behind L.A. into the final play-in spot at No. 10 in the West. In the East, the 76ers knocked of Miami to jump above the play-in line and into the No. 6 seed.
For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.
Here's where we stand entering play on Tuesday, March 19.
Playoff bracket if the season ended today...
West
(1) Thunder vs. (8) Mavericks/Suns/Lakers/Warriors
(2) Timberwolves vs. (7) Mavericks/Suns
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Kings
(4) Clippers vs. (5) Pelicans
East
(1) Celtics vs. (8) Pacers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks
(2) Bucks vs. (7) Pacers/Heat
(3) Cavaliers vs. (6) 76ers
(4) Knicks vs. (5) Magic
WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20)
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)
- Tiebreaker vs. Denver: OKC has clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: OKC currently owns as division leader
2. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-21)
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)
- Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Wolves lead 1-0 with three matchups remaining
- Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC currently owns as division leader
3. Denver Nuggets (47-21)
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Kings
- Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)
- Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC has clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves lead 1-0 with three to play
4. Los Angeles Clippers (42-25)
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (6)
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched
5. New Orleans Pelicans (41-26)
- Current first-round matchup: at Clippers
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (7)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans have clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Pelicans have clinched
6. Sacramento Kings (39-28)
- Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (9)
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Tied 2-2 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Kings lead via division record
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Dallas Mavericks (39-29)
- Current Play-In matchup: vs. Suns
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (9)
- Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Mavericks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Mavs clinched
8. Phoenix Suns (39-29)
- Current Play-In matchup: at Mavericks
- Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (9)
- Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Tied 2-2 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
9. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32)
- Current Play-In matchup: vs. Warriors
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (11)
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs have clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings have clinched
10. Golden State Warriors (35-32)
- Current Play-In matchup: at Lakers
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (13)
- Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead via division record
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play
IN THE HUNT
11. Houston Rockets (32-35)
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Rockets lead via conference record
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. Boston Celtics (53-14)
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Clinched: Top-five seed or better
- Magic Numbers: Top-four seed (1), No. 1 seed (5)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (44-24)
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Clinched: Play-In spot
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (8)
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Bucks leads via division leader
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (45-25)
- Current first-round matchup: vs. 76ers
- Clinched: Play-In spot
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (9)
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Bucks lead via division leader
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Cavs clinched
4. New York Knicks (41-27)
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Magic
- Clinched: Play-In spot
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (11)
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched
5. Orlando Magic (40-28)
- Current first-round matchup: at Knicks
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Magic clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Magic clinched
6. Philadelphia 76ers (38-30)
- Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Indiana Pacers (38-31)
- Current Play-In matchup: vs. Heat
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Pacers clinched
8. Miami Heat (37-31)
- Current Play-In matchup: at Pacers
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (4)
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play
9. Chicago Bulls (34-35)
- Current Play-In matchup: vs. Hawks
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (7)
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Bulls clinched
10. Atlanta Hawks (30-38)
- Current Play-In matchup: at Bulls
- Magic Number: Play-In spot (11)
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls clinched