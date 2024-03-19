The NBA playoffs are almost here. Less than a month remains in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and the postseason gets going on April 16 with the Play-In Tournament. The first round of the playoffs starts April 20. While it seems likely we know the 20 NBA teams who are going to qualify for the postseason, there is plenty to be decided in the regular season's closing weeks. Seeding, home-court advantage and the chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament are all on the line.

So what's the latest in the NBA's playoff picture? The Golden State Warriors fell to the Knicks on Monday. Coupled with the Lakers' win over the Hawks, the Warriors have now slipped behind L.A. into the final play-in spot at No. 10 in the West. In the East, the 76ers knocked of Miami to jump above the play-in line and into the No. 6 seed.

For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.

Here's where we stand entering play on Tuesday, March 19.

Playoff bracket if the season ended today...

West

(1) Thunder vs. (8) Mavericks/Suns/Lakers/Warriors

(2) Timberwolves vs. (7) Mavericks/Suns

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Kings

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Pelicans

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Pacers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks

(2) Bucks vs. (7) Pacers/Heat

(3) Cavaliers vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Knicks vs. (5) Magic

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Denver: OKC has clinched

OKC has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: OKC currently owns as division leader

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Wolves lead 1-0 with three matchups remaining

Wolves lead 1-0 with three matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC currently owns as division leader

Current first-round matchup: vs. Kings

vs. Kings Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC has clinched

OKC has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves lead 1-0 with three to play

Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans

vs. Pelicans Magic Number: Play-In spot (6)

Play-In spot (6) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched

5. New Orleans Pelicans (41-26)

Current first-round matchup: at Clippers

at Clippers Magic Number: Play-In spot (7)

Play-In spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Pelicans have clinched

6. Sacramento Kings (39-28)

Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets

at Nuggets Magic Number: Play-In spot (9)

Play-In spot (9) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play

Kings lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Suns

vs. Suns Magic Number: Play-In spot (9)

Play-In spot (9) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play

Kings lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Mavericks clinched

Mavericks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Mavs clinched

8. Phoenix Suns (39-29)

Current Play-In matchup: at Mavericks

at Mavericks Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (9)

Play-In spot (9) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks clinched

Mavericks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

9. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32)

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Magic Number: Play-In spot (11)

Play-In spot (11) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs have clinched

Mavs have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings have clinched

Current Play-In matchup: at Lakers

at Lakers Magic Number: Play-In spot (13)

Play-In spot (13) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

IN THE HUNT

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Rockets lead via conference record

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1. Boston Celtics (53-14)

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Clinched: Top-five seed or better

Top-five seed or better Magic Numbers: Top-four seed (1), No. 1 seed (5)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (44-24)

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (8)

Playoff spot (8) Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Bucks leads via division leader

Current first-round matchup: vs. 76ers

vs. 76ers Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (9)

Playoff spot (9) Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. New York: Cavs clinched

Current first-round matchup: vs. Magic

vs. Magic Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (11)

Playoff spot (11) Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

Cavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched

5. Orlando Magic (40-28)

Current first-round matchup: at Knicks

at Knicks Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)

Play-In spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. New York: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Magic clinched

6. Philadelphia 76ers (38-30)

Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers

at Cavaliers Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)

Play-In spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Indiana Pacers (38-31)

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Heat

vs. Heat Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)

Play-In spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Pacers clinched

Current Play-In matchup: at Pacers

at Pacers Magic Number: Play-In spot (4)

Play-In spot (4) Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Hawks

vs. Hawks Magic Number: Play-In spot (7)

Play-In spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Bulls clinched

10. Atlanta Hawks (30-38)