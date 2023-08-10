Team USA basketball is just a few weeks away from starting the FIBA World Cup, hoping for a better result from 2019 where the squad finished seventh. The roster features some of the NBA's brightest young players, including All-Stars Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. The roster is overflowing with talent, but as we saw four years ago, talent doesn't always translate to winning. Team USA is hoping this time around the roster they've assembled is better suited for this international tournament.

But before USA Basketball travels to the Philippines for the World Cup, the team will hope to establish some chemistry in exhibition games. With one exhibition game already behind them, a 43-point win against the Puerto Rico national team, Team USA will also face off against Luka Doncic and Slovenia, as well as the 2019 World Cup champions, Spain. The Americans will close out their exhibition games with matchups against Greece and 2019 World Cup runner-up Germany.

Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, August 7

Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

Saturday, August 12

Team USA vs. Slovenia, 3:30 p.m., FS1, fubo (try for free)

Sunday, August 13

Team USA vs. Spain, 3:30 p.m., Fox, fubo (try for free)

Friday, August 18

Team USA vs. Greece, 12 p.m., FS1, fubo (try for free)

Sunday, August 20

Team USA vs. Germany, 12 p.m., Fox, fubo (try for free)

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 26

Team USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Monday, Aug. 28

Team USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Team USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Team USA 2023 World Cup roster