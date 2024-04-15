Team USA didn't even medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and with the Olympics looming, USA Basketball was determined not to let that happen again. Superstars around the league have expressed interest in playing, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Team USA has now settled on 11 of the 12 players it will bring to Paris over the summer. Below is the reportedly finalized roster Olympic for Team USA, excluding that one empty slot:

Notably, every player on this roster played for Team USA in some major international competition aside from Embiid. James, Durant, Tatum, Booker, Holiday, Adebayo and Davis have won Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA. Haliburton, Edwards and Curry have all played for World Cup teams.

Whittling down the field for the 2024 Olympics was an extremely difficult task. Pretty much every All-Star that addressed the topic on the record essentially said that they would play if asked. Notably, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was among those players who suggested that they would play if given the opportunity, but is not listed on this initial roster. There are simply more viable players than available roster spots.

Of course, there is still space for at least one more player to join the team. Only 11 names have been reported, and maintaining an open 12th slot, for now, allows Team USA the flexibility to use the NBA playoffs to determine who it wants on the team. There is also the chance that injuries during the playoffs knock a player or two off of this list, so maintaining that extra spot gives USA Basketball extra room to mix and match if needed.

Team USA is expected to face arguably the stiffest Olympic competition ever this offseason. FIBA World Cup champion Germany should return most of its roster for the Olympics. Bronze medalist Canada should be even better if Jamal Murray is healthy enough to play. Serbia won silver at the World Cup without Nikola Jokic. And then, of course, there are the hosts. France will not only bring back the core of the 2020 Olympic silver medalists, but will also add Victor Wembanyama to the fray this time around.

These teams all have significantly more continuity and experience in the FIBA system than Team USA does. Coach Steve Kerr and managing director Grant Hill needed to build the best possible roster to compete, and based on star power alone, they've certainly done so with this group.