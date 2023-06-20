This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

DRAYMOND GREEN AND HIS POTENTIAL SUITORS

For the first time, there's a chance the emotional backbone of the Warriors' dynasty could be suiting up elsewhere. Draymond Green will decline his player option and enter free agency this offseason, per reports.

Green isn't a scorer or spacer, but his competitiveness, defensive instincts, ability to run the offense and feel for the game are second to none and what will one day put him in the Hall of Fame. Last season, the Warriors had a +7.0 net rating when he was on the court and a -5.2 rating when he wasn't.

Essentially, they were the best team in the NBA when he was playing and only slightly better than the lowly Hornets when he sat. That's not a coincidence. One thing's for sure: It will be a fascinating -- and potentially prosperous -- summer for the four-time champ.

STEFON DIGGS AND THE BUFFALO BILLS

The Stefon Diggs attendance-turned-absence-turned-attendance at Bills mandatory minicamp had plenty of people wondering what was going on in Buffalo and how serious the issues surrounding the Pro Bowl wide receiver were.

Now, we reportedly have an answer:

Per a report, Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and his say (or lack thereof) in the play calling.

On the surface, that might seem confusing: Diggs' 154 targets last year were fifth in the league, he registered a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns, and he had one-third of the Bills' total receiving yards, the highest share of his career.

However, frustration seemed evident down the stretch, and Diggs caught just four of 10 targets in a season-ending loss to the Bengals in the playoffs. Diggs and Josh Allen exchanged words on the sidelines during the game, and Diggs left the locker room in a hurry

There are few non-quarterbacks as vital to their team as Diggs is to his. The Bills' pass-catching options after him are limited, and he is one of the most versatile receivers in the game. Last season, the Bills had a successful play 61.7% of the time when they targeted Diggs. When they targeted anyone else, that dropped to 50.7% -- a number similar to the Patriots' passing attack.

The Bills were in their first season under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after Brian Daboll took the Giants head-coaching job, but, again, Diggs' numbers were pretty consistent to his other two seasons in Buffalo. If the Bills are to take the next step, it's imperative that Allen, Diggs, Dorsey and head coach Sean McDermott are on the same page. So far, not so good.

NBA Draft: Final Big Board, mock draft based on pro projections 🏀

The NBA offseason is only one week old, and yet here we are already in draft week. It's a week full of rumors, questions, excitement, hope and, of course, the generationally talented, franchise-altering Victor Wembanyama, whom the Spurs will take No. 1 overall Thursday.

Wembanyama has been No. 1 on our Big Board for as long as it's been around, and while there are a few reasons he might not reach the incredibly high expectations heaped upon him, he's arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.

The Hornets have a tough choice between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller at No. 2, and in his mock draft based on projecting best careers, our Matt Norlander gives the nod to Henderson, an explosive point guard who can take over games with his offensive firepower. Matt then makes a bold call -- a really bold call, actually -- at No. 3.

Norlander: "3. Trail Blazers: C Dereck Lively II -- Here's my moonshot prediction, and it's going to need years and years if it's going to come true. Lively's college stats don't jump out at you, but he's the former No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. His bounciness, rim protection, galloping frame and long-term shooting potential make him one of the best potential boom picks in this draft. Lively could wind up being a top-three defender in this draft, and maybe No. 2 to Wemby. He'll also be a looming lob menace. ... I'm predicting multiple All-Star seasons. ... He's going to get picked too late."

This is Matt's boldest take, and you can see all of our experts' strongest opinions here. The Trail Blazers probably won't take Lively third, and they might not even have that pick at all. They project as one of the most intriguing teams of the draft, says our Sam Quinn.

Quinn: "They've signaled all offseason that they hope to trade that pick for a veteran to help Damian Lillard win right now. ... What happens to them this week could swing the 2024 championship picture. If they can't find a trade between now and Thursday, we'll probably be spending Friday looking for Lillard's new home."

We'll keep you abreast of any Lillard news -- and plenty more draft content -- throughout the week.

Way-too-early 2022-24 NHL Power Rankings: Vegas still on top, Bruins fall 🏒



The Stanley Cup Playoffs couldn't have gone more differently for the No. 1 seeds. The Bruins came in off the best regular season in NHL history and unceremoniously blew a 3-1 first-round lead. The Golden Knights breezed to the Cup behind a well-rounded, high-octane offense, and according to our Chris Bengel, they're a good bet to repeat.

Our Austin Nivison agrees, placing Vegas No. 1 in his way-too-early 2023-24 Power Rankings. Boston, meanwhile, is down to eighth.

Nivison: "The Golden Knights still have Mark Stone and Jack Eichel under contract for the next few years. That will be Vegas' Stanley Cup window. I'm excited to see how aggressive the team can be in its pursuit of another championship. ... The issues in Boston are that the roster isn't getting any younger, the team has eight pending UFAs and very little cap space with which to work. GM Don Sweeney has his work cut out for him."

You can see Austin's full rankings here.

