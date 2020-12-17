|
Lions-Titans Preview
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has gone 12 long seasons since last winning the AFC South, and the current Titans are in no mood to be distracted with this big goal so close at hand.
They could clinch at least this franchise's third playoff berth in four years Sunday by beating the Detroit Lions. But they'll still need outside help under a trio of scenarios involving losses by Baltimore, Las Vegas, Miami and Cleveland.
First things first. The Titans (9-4) know they must focus on trying to beat the Lions (5-8) because their spot atop the AFC South is only due to having the divisional tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
''When you start looking around and worrying about things that are out of your control or things that don't really matter to this team, you're wasting time, you're wasting your energy, and you're not focused on the things that you need to focus (on),'' Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
The Titans are coming off a perfunctory 31-10 win over Jacksonville, and this will be their final home game of the season if they don't take care of business with three games remaining.
''Hopefully nobody talks about anything past this week,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
The Lions haven't been eliminated from playoff contention just yet. They're 10th in the NFC with home games against Tampa Bay and Minnesota still left. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is 1-1 since the Lions fired coach Matt Patricia.
Bevell said people are watching the Lions to see if they keep competing or throw in the towel.
''If I have anything to say about it or these players do, we're going to keep fighting,'' Bevell said. ''And 1% (playoff chance)? We'll take it. I don't even know if that's right, but we'll take it.''
STAFFORD STATUS
Matthew Stafford was unable to finish Detroit's 31-24 loss to Green Bay last week because of a rib injury. The Lions plan to wait as long as possible to determine if Stafford would be in or out against the Titans.
If Stafford can't play, 34-year-old Chase Daniel would be in line for the sixth start of his career with second-year pro David Blough his backup. Daniel has one touchdown and one interception this season in relief with eight career TD passes and six interceptions. Blough lost all five starts last year.
''Stafford is tough as nails, one of the toughest dudes I've ever been around, but Chase is ready,'' Lions wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew said. ''Chase has been established in this league.''
CLOSE TO MORE HISTORY
Derrick Henry is just 8 yards away from matching his career-high of 1,540 yards from last season when he led the league in rushing. The NFL rushing leader also is tied for the most rushing touchdowns with 14.
Even better, the Titans running back needs one rushing TD to become the fourth player in NFL history to run for at least 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons, a group that includes Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05) and Larry Johnson (2005-06).
HEAVY ON HENRY
The Lions know any chance they have at pulling off an upset would increase if Henry has 60 yards rushing, as he did two weeks ago in a loss to Cleveland, and not 215 yards on the ground as he had last week against Jacksonville.
''We know that the game is going to go through him,'' Bevell said. ''If you're able to stop that guy, you're able to make them be more one-dimensional.''
BALANCED TITANS
Focusing on only Henry is risky. The Titans are the only team in the NFL with at least 3,000 yards passing in addition to 2,000 yards rushing this season. Tannehill has a career-high 28 TD passes to nine different Titans.
Tennessee is the sixth NFL team since 1960 to reach those yards through 13 games and the first since the 2013 Eagles.
SACKS ANYONE
The Titans are last in the NFL in sacks with 14. Only six teams have allowed more sacks than Detroit with 37, and the Lions could be without center Frank Ragnow who hurt his throat in last week's game. Ragnow finished but has been told not to talk to protect his vocal chords.
Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said they want sacks and saw that Tennessee is last in the league. For now, they're focusing on affecting quarterbacks however possible.
''Me personally, I want sacks because that's another way you create negative plays,'' Simmons said. ''Right now we're going to keep working toward it. We want want to get that negative play, a sack, and maybe get the ball out of the quarterback's hands.''
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:06
|6:20
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|75
|75
|Total Plays
|14
|12
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|24
|Rush Attempts
|6
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|48
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|7/8
|48
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|17
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|10
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|4
|24
|1
|12
|8
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 75 DE
|F. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 42 SAF
|J. Kearse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|5/5
|51
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|7
|24
|1
|9
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
A. Brown 11 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
1
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 2(1:38 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(2:18 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 2 for -1 yards (K.Byard D.Long).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - DET 4(2:55 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 1 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 12(3:36 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 4 for 8 yards (D.Long T.Tart).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(4:13 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to TEN 12 for 7 yards (J.Crawford).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(4:50 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to TEN 19 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 42(5:26 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to TEN 31 for 11 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DET 42(5:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(6:11 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (A.Hooker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 42(6:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to J.Agnew to TEN 45 for 13 yards (J.Simmons) [J.Crawford].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(7:24 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at DET 42 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 31(8:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 35 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(8:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones pushed ob at DET 31 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:40 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 25 for no gain (M.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEN 3(8:46 - 1st) D.Henry left end for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 8(9:04 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to DET 3 for 5 yards (K.Strong D.Harmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(9:35 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to DET 8 for 9 yards (F.Herron).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 27(10:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to M.Pruitt to DET 17 for 10 yards (J.Kearse J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(10:36 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to DET 27 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 42(11:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to DET 32 for 10 yards (D.Harmon; M.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(11:56 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to DET 42 for 4 yards (J.Penisini).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEN 35(12:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to J.Smith to DET 46 for 19 yards (D.Harmon).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(13:13 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for -4 yards (A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 33(13:50 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to TEN 39 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:26 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry pushed ob at TEN 33 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (R.Okwara).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
