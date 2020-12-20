|
|
|CLE
|NYG
Mayfield, Browns move closer to playoffs, top Giants 20-6
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Baker Mayfield led two 95-yard touchdown drives and the Cleveland Browns moved closer to ending their 17-year playoff drought with a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Mayfield was sharp all night, helping the Browns (10-4) bounce back from a 47-42 loss to Baltimore last Monday night. The Cleveland quarterback has been terrific lately, and it was more of the same in this one as he finished 27 of 32 for 297 yards with scoring passes to Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.
Nick Chubb had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put it out of reach for the sluggish Giants and made the Browns the first team this season to have two 95-yard TD drives in a game.
The win got the Browns closer to clinching their first playoff spot since 2002, the NFL's longest drought. They also matched their highest win total (10-6 in 2007) since their 1999 expansion rebirth.
Cleveland also dealt a serious blow to the the playoff hopes of the Giants (5-9), who were without injured quarterback Daniel Jones. Colt McCoy, who started 21 games for the Browns from 2010-13, couldn't get much going against his former team.
Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, fired after last season as Cleveland's head coach, ran the offense with coordinator Jason Garrett out after testing positive for the coronavirus. New York was aggressive early but put up just six points against a defense that gave up 80 points in the past two games.
McCoy was 19 of 31 for 221 yards for the Giants, who are tied with Dallas a game behind Washington for first place in the NFC East.
New York's opening drive stalled at the 8 after McCoy's throw to Evan Engram fell incomplete in the end zone. The Giants brought out the field goal unit, but quickly shifted into a fake - with holder Riley Dixon throwing high and incomplete to center Nick Gates, turning over the ball on downs.
It could've worked, too: Kicker Graham Gano was wide open in the end zone.
The Browns also went for it on fourth down on their first drive, but also couldn't get on the scoreboard. On fourth-and-2 from the Giants 43, Mayfield's pass was batted down at the line by Dexter Lawrence.
New York opted against any trickery on fourth down on its next possession as Gano kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The Browns came right back with a scoring drive capped by Mayfield's 2-yard pass to a wide-open Hooper in the back of the end zone early in the second quarter.
New York had a chance to cut into the lead, went on fourth-and-1 from the 5, and Wayne Gallman was stuffed for no gain. Cleveland took full advantage, with Mayfield leading the Browns on the first 95-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard pass to a leaping Landry with 21 seconds left in the half.
Landry flashed a ''1'' and ''3? in the back of the end zone to pay homage to his close friend and teammate Odell Beckham Jr., the former Giants wide receiver who sustained a season-ending knee injury earlier this year with Cleveland. Landry, who then jawed with cornerback Isaac Yiadom, was called for taunting. That pushed the Browns back 15 yards on the extra point and Cody Parkey hit the right upright as Cleveland went into the locker room up 13-3.
The Browns put this one away on Chubb's 1-yard TD with 12:53 left. Chubb had a 6-yard TD run wiped out by a clipping call on Jack Conklin, but got back into the end zone - and this one counted -- a few plays later to cap Cleveland's second 95-yard TD drive.
INJURED
Browns: RG Chris Hubbard hurt a knee on Cleveland's second offensive play after he started in place of the injured Wyatt Teller. He didn't return. ... DT Sheldon Richardson also didn't come back after he injured his neck in the third quarter.
Giants: Top cornerback James Bradberry was out after he had a close contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Browns: return to the Meadowlands next Sunday to face the 1-13 New York Jets, who got their first win by beating the Los Angeles Rams.
Giants: at Baltimore next Sunday to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
C. McCoy
12 QB
221 PaYds, 3 RuYds
|
8
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:03
|25:49
|1st Downs
|24
|14
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|392
|288
|Total Plays
|63
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|74
|Rush Attempts
|30
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|286
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|27-32
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|33
|79
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
24
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|27/32
|297
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|15
|50
|1
|15
|12
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|24
|0
|21
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|7
|21
|0
|14
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
24
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|4
|11
|0
|5
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|5
|4
|76
|0
|22
|7
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|8
|7
|61
|1
|22
|12
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|3
|55
|0
|19
|5
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
10
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|6
|5
|41
|1
|17
|10
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|12
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|3
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
2
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|40.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Morris 41 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Morris
|7
|39
|0
|14
|3
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
2
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|9
|29
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
8
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|2
|3
|0
|4
|8
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|9
|4
|74
|0
|35
|7
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|7
|4
|51
|0
|22
|5
|
E. Engram 88 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Engram
|7
|4
|46
|0
|24
|4
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Toilolo
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
G. Tate 15 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Tate
|3
|2
|13
|0
|14
|1
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
N. Gates 65 C
0
FPTS
|N. Gates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
6
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|39
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|2
|34.5
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|33.5
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to NYG 4. D.Lewis to CLE 48 for 48 yards (E.Lee).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(14:50 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to CLE 39 for 9 yards (S.Redwine; T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NYG 39(14:11 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 39(14:07 - 1st) E.Penny up the middle to CLE 37 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(13:34 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to CLE 35 for 2 yards (O.Vernon J.Phillips).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 35(13:01 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep left to S.Shepard to CLE 13 for 22 yards (D.Ward; S.Redwine). Penalty on CLE-M.Garrett Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 13(12:37 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to S.Shepard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 13(12:33 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to CLE 8 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 8(11:46 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to E.Engram [L.Ogunjobi].
|
4 & 5 - NYG(11:41 - 1st) R.Dixon pass incomplete short middle to N.Gates.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 8(11:36 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 12 for 4 yards (C.Coughlin D.Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 12(11:15 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 15 for 3 yards (D.Downs). CLE-C.Hubbard was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 15(10:48 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 20 for 5 yards (T.Crowder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(10:18 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 24 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence II; B.Martinez).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 24(9:42 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at CLE 32 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(9:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CLE 49 for 17 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(8:47 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to NYG 48 for 3 yards (L.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 48(8:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to NYG 44 for 4 yards (B.Martinez J.Peppers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 44(7:49 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to NYG 43 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence II; B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CLE 43(7:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper (D.Lawrence II).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(7:05 - 1st) S.Shepard right end to NYG 40 for -3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYG 40(6:23 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 47 for 7 yards (M.Garrett; J.Phillips).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 47(5:37 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Slayton ran ob at CLE 18 for 35 yards (S.Redwine).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 18(5:11 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Tate III to CLE 19 for -1 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYG 19(4:29 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NYG 19(4:22 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NYG 19(4:17 - 1st) G.Gano 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 51 yards from NYG 35 to CLE 14. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 25 for 11 yards (J.Peppers; E.Penny).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at CLE 31 for 6 yards (D.Downs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 31(3:36 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 36 for 5 yards (X.McKinney; B.Martinez).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:03 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 34 for -2 yards (L.Williams D.Tomlinson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLE 34(2:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at NYG 49 for 17 yards (X.McKinney).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:47 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to NYG 39 for 10 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(1:08 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to NYG 38 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence II).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 38(0:29 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Higgins to NYG 16 for 22 yards (I.Yiadom).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 16(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 16(14:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant pushed ob at NYG 7 for 9 yards (L.Ryan J.Love).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 7(14:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield up the middle to NYG 5 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYG 5(13:46 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to NYG 6 for -1 yards (B.Martinez D.Lawrence II).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 6(13:07 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to NYG 2 for 4 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 2(12:36 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 59 yards from CLE 35 to NYG 6. D.Lewis to NYG 25 for 19 yards (T.Thomas S.Takitaki). FUMBLES (T.Thomas) recovered by NYG-L.Toilolo at NYG 27.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 27(12:23 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 35 for 8 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 35(11:44 - 2nd) A.Morris right tackle to NYG 37 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi; O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(10:56 - 2nd) A.Morris left tackle to NYG 37 for no gain (S.Takitaki; B.Goodson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 37(10:16 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to S.Shepard to NYG 49 for 12 yards (S.Redwine).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(9:34 - 2nd) A.Morris right end to CLE 49 for 2 yards (D.Ward; B.Goodson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 49(8:57 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to CLE 37 for 12 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(8:18 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to E.Penny to CLE 28 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 28(7:30 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to L.Toilolo to CLE 14 for 14 yards (S.Redwine; P.Gustin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(6:48 - 2nd) C.McCoy scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 10 for 4 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 10(6:14 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 10(6:07 - 2nd) D.Lewis up the middle to CLE 6 for 4 yards (S.Richardson; A.Clayborn).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NYG 5(5:22 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to CLE 5 for 1 yard (K.Joseph; S.Redwine).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 5(5:16 - 2nd) K.Hunt left end to CLE 19 for 14 yards (L.Ryan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(4:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 26 for 7 yards (B.Martinez).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 26(3:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 44 for 18 yards (L.Ryan T.Crowder).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(3:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to NYG 41 for 15 yards (B.Hill).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(2:23 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Njoku to NYG 19 for 22 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to NYG 14 for 5 yards (J.Sheard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 14(1:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt left end to NYG 10 for 4 yards (B.Martinez I.Yiadom).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 10(0:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to NYG 6 for 4 yards (B.Martinez; I.Yiadom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLE 6(0:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to NYG 2 for 4 yards (L.Williams; N.Lalos).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(0:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CLE-J.Landry Taunting 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Missed PAT
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to CLE 5. D.Johnson to CLE 21 for 16 yards (D.Mayo).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(14:54 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 33 for 12 yards (L.Ryan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(14:23 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 32 for -1 yards (T.Crowder J.Sheard).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - CLE 32(13:38 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 21 for -11 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 22 - CLE 21(12:51 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 39 for 18 yards (J.Love; X.McKinney).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 39(12:11 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to NYG 14 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(12:02 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to K.Smith to NYG 14 for no gain (S.Takitaki) [O.Vernon].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 14(11:19 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 18 for 4 yards (M.Garrett).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 18(10:37 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 25 for 7 yards (S.Redwine) [K.Johnson].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:54 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 26 for 1 yard (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 26(9:25 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left end to NYG 29 for 3 yards (M.Garrett K.Joseph).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 29(8:38 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Slayton to 50 for 21 yards (D.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(7:57 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to CLE 49 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; S.Takitaki). CLE-S.Richardson was injured during the play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 49(7:32 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right end to NYG 48 for -3 yards (O.Vernon B.Goodson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYG 48(6:47 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram to CLE 44 for 8 yards (B.Goodson M.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYG 44(6:07 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 34 yards to CLE 10 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-D.Mayo. PENALTY on CLE-T.Thomas Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards enforced at CLE 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 5(5:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 5(5:50 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 11 for 6 yards (L.Ryan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 11(5:03 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to CLE 16 for 5 yards (J.Sheard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(4:18 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 19 for 3 yards (C.Coughlin; J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLE 19(3:41 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLE 19(3:36 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to R.Higgins to CLE 39 for 20 yards (J.Love).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(2:50 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to CLE 47 for 8 yards (B.Hill; B.Martinez).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 47(2:06 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to NYG 38 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(1:26 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to J.Landry to NYG 16 for 22 yards (J.Love).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(0:48 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to NYG 12 for 4 yards (B.Martinez; T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 12(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to NYG 6 for 6 yards (J.Peppers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLE 6(14:23 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CLE-J.Conklin Clipping 15 yards enforced at NYG 6 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 21 - CLE 21(14:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to NYG 4 for 17 yards (L.Ryan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CLE 4(13:43 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 4 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 9(13:40 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb to NYG 1 for 8 yards (T.Crowder; L.Ryan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 1(12:57 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:53 - 4th) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (M.Smith B.Goodson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 26(12:16 - 4th) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 40 for 14 yards (S.Redwine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 40(11:38 - 4th) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 40 for 0 yards (S.Takitaki). PENALTY on NYG-C.Fleming Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYG 30(11:10 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 40 for 10 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 40(10:38 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYG 40(10:32 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton. Penalty on NYG-S.Lemieux Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 40(10:27 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 35 yards to CLE 25 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 31 for 6 yards (L.Toilolo). Penalty on NYG-A.Colbert Player Out of Bounds on Kick declined. PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CLE 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(10:17 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CLE 48 for 2 yards (L.Williams; A.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 48(9:31 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 46 for -2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 46(8:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at NYG 35 for 19 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(8:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield Aborted. J.Tretter FUMBLES at NYG 35 recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at NYG 41.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLE 41(7:20 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to NYG 46 for -5 yards (B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - CLE 46(6:37 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to NYG 45 for 1 yard (C.Coughlin D.Lawrence II).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CLE 45(6:33 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 34 yards to NYG 11 Center-C.Hughlett. J.Peppers pushed ob at NYG 23 for 12 yards (P.Gustin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(6:25 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 23(6:21 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (K.Joseph).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 23(6:15 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Tate III to NYG 37 for 14 yards (K.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(5:50 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to E.Engram to 50 for 13 yards (M.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 50(5:20 - 4th) C.McCoy pass deep middle to E.Engram to CLE 26 for 24 yards (K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 26(4:48 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Lewis to CLE 21 for 5 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYG 21(4:22 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 21(4:17 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to G.Tate III (K.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NYG 21(4:12 - 4th) G.Gano 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) G.Gano kicks onside 9 yards from NYG 35 to NYG 44. H.Bryant (didn't try to advance) to NYG 44 for no gain. PENALTY on CLE-E.Lee Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYG 44. New York Giants challenged the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(4:06 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 42 for 1 yard (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 42(3:23 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 42(3:18 - 4th) D.Johnson left end to NYG 37 for 21 yards (J.Love; L.Ryan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(3:09 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to NYG 38 for -1 yards (D.Mayo J.Sheard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 38(2:23 - 4th) D.Johnson left guard to NYG 35 for 3 yards (B.Hill; D.Mayo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 35(2:00 - 4th) D.Johnson left end to NYG 34 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson; L.Williams).
|
4 & 7 - CLE 34(1:14 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-P.Gustin False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CLE 39(1:14 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to end zone Center-C.Hughlett Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(1:05 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Lewis to NYG 29 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 29(0:43 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 41 for 12 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(0:38 - 4th) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 34 for -7 yards (sack split by M.Garrett and L.Ogunjobi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - NYG 34(0:08 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 40 for 6 yards (M.Smith).
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
48
19
Final NFLN
-
CAR
GB
16
24
Final NFLN
-
HOU
IND
20
27
Final CBS
-
CHI
MIN
33
27
Final FOX
-
DET
TEN
25
46
Final CBS
-
JAC
BAL
14
40
Final CBS
-
TB
ATL
31
27
Final FOX
-
NE
MIA
12
22
Final CBS
-
SEA
WAS
20
15
Final FOX
-
SF
DAL
33
41
Final CBS
-
PHI
ARI
26
33
Final FOX
-
NYJ
LAR
23
20
Final FOX
-
KC
NO
32
29
Final CBS
-
CLE
NYG
20
6
Final NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN