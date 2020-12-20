|
|
|JAC
|BAL
Jackson leads surging Ravens to 40-14 rout of Jaguars
BALTIMORE (AP) The Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-14 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars' losing streak to 13 games.
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game skid. Hopeful of reaching the postseason for the third year in a row, Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots.
After Jackson returned from a bout with cramps to deliver a thrilling 47-42 win in Cleveland on Monday night, the Ravens had no desire for any drama at home against Jacksonville (1-13). Baltimore got the desired result, taking a 26-0 lead in the second quarter before cruising to the finish.
Rookie J.K. Dobbins ran for 64 yards and a score, and 32-year-old receiver Dez Bryant celebrated his first touchdown since 2017 late in the first half. It added up to the kind of confidence-building blowout the Ravens were looking for as they head into the final two weeks of a harrowing season in which they've fought through an outbreak of COVID-19 that forced two games to be rescheduled.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, struggled on offense behind quarterback Gardner Minshew, making his first start since Oct. 25. Minshew returned from a thumb injury and a subsequent benching to go 22 for 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked five times and lost a fumble.
A safety and a 4-yard touchdown catch by Miles Boykin put the Ravens up 9-0 early, and Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run - his fourth straight game with a TD - to up the margin early in the second quarter. A field goal and Bryant's 11-yard touchdown reception capped a lopsided first half.
It was Bryant's first trip to the end zone since he scored for Dallas against the Giants on Dec. 10, 2017. He sat out two straight seasons before joining the Ravens as a free agent in October.
After Jacksonville rookie James Robinson caught a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, the Ravens answered with a 75-yard drive, capped by Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
Robinson was limited to 35 yards rushing before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
The highlight of the fourth quarter was a 22-yard first-down run by Baltimore offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with a Jackson fumble.
DOUBLE DUTY
With punter Logan Cooke out with an illness, placekicker Aldrick Rosas was forced to handle all the kicking duties for the Jaguars. He got off a 53-yard boot on the free kick following a safety, but his first punt traveled only 30 yards and he mishandled a snap in the fourth quarter.
SAFETY FIRST
The Ravens ended their game Monday night with a safety on the final play, and their first points in this matchup came on an early safety.
Jacksonville started its first possession on its 1-yard line following an interception. On second down, Minshew was sacked in the end zone for a 2-0 lead.
INJURIES
Jaguars: WR Collin Johnson left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and returned before halftime.
Ravens: CB Davontae Harris left with a thigh injury. ... Phillips was evaluated for a concussion after his run. ... DE Calais Campbell (calf), CB Marcus Peters (calf) and CB Jimmy Smith (shoulder) were inactive.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: home finale against Chicago next Sunday.
Ravens: host New York Giants, who are still in the hunt for NFC East crown.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
G. Minshew
15 QB
226 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|
19
FPTS
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
243 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds, RuTD
|
34
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:12
|31:21
|1st Downs
|17
|26
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|267
|409
|Total Plays
|56
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|159
|Rush Attempts
|22
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|22-29
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|19
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|1-5
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|5-5 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
19
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|22/29
|226
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|16
|35
|0
|11
|10
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
19
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|2
|9
|0
|10
|19
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Chark 17 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Chark
|5
|4
|53
|0
|22
|5
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|4
|3
|51
|0
|28
|5
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|6
|5
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|3
|3
|18
|1
|17
|10
|
C. Conley 18 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Conley
|3
|1
|13
|1
|13
|7
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Mabin 34 CB
|G. Mabin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Middleton 39 FS
|D. Middleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Shatley 69 C
|T. Shatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Reid 93 DT
|C. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 7 K
2
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rosas 7 K
|A. Rosas
|3
|36.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
34
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/22
|243
|3
|1
|34
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2/4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|14
|64
|1
|11
|13
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|9
|42
|0
|7
|7
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
34
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|10
|35
|1
|18
|34
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|4
|18
|0
|19
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Brown
|7
|6
|98
|0
|44
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
12
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|5
|66
|1
|27
|12
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|2
|36
|0
|34
|7
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|13
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|3
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|3
|2
|10
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
W. Snead 83 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Snead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Tomlinson TE
0
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Richards 28 FS
|J. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/2
|46
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Snead 83 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Snead
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|11.5
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to BAL 36 for 11 yards (M.Jack).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(14:17 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 46 for 10 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(13:39 - 1st) G.Edwards left end pushed ob at BAL 49 for 3 yards (M.Jack).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 49(13:06 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to JAC 47 for 4 yards (J.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 47(12:28 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end ran ob at JAC 36 for 11 yards (T.Herndon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(11:55 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Jones at JAC 2. J.Jones to JAC 30 for 28 yards (L.Jackson). PENALTY on JAC-J.Wilson Illegal Blindside Block 1 yard enforced at JAC 2.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 1st) A.Rosas kicks 53 yards from JAC 20 to BAL 27. W.Snead to BAL 32 for 5 yards (N.Cottrell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(10:51 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 39 for 7 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 39(10:09 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson right end to BAL 40 for 1 yard (D.Costin; J.Schobert).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 40(9:30 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 48 for 8 yards (M.Jack).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(8:42 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 50(8:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to JAC 32 for 18 yards (J.Wilson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(7:23 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown ran ob at JAC 04 for 28 yards (G.Mabin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(6:43 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Boykin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:35 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 27 for 2 yards (B.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(5:55 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right. Minshew throws ball away to avoid sack.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 27(5:49 - 1st) G.Minshew II scrambles left end to JAC 37 for 10 yards (T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(5:02 - 1st) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. G.Minshew II pass short middle to C.Johnson to JAC 45 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey) [P.Queen].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 45(4:26 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 48 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(3:49 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 48 for no gain (T.Bowser). Direct snap.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 48(3:10 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to BAL 46 for 6 yards (C.Board; D.Elliott).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 46(2:35 - 1st) G.Minshew II up the middle to BAL 47 for -1 yards (P.Queen).
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - JAC 47(1:55 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 49 for -4 yards (P.Queen).
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(1:50 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews to JAC 22 for 27 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 22(1:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to W.Snead (M.Jack).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 22(1:16 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to JAC 13 for 9 yards (D.Smoot).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 13(0:37 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins up the middle to JAC 10 for 3 yards (A.Gotsis). FUMBLES (A.Gotsis) and recovers at JAC 7. J.Dobbins to JAC 7 for no gain (J.Schobert).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAL 7(15:00 - 2nd) G.Edwards right end to JAC 2 for 5 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 2(14:18 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:14 - 2nd) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. J.Robinson left guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike; P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(13:37 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. left end to JAC 28 for 1 yard (B.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 28(12:54 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 36 for 8 yards (T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(12:15 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale right guard to JAC 36 for no gain (J.Ellis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 36(11:39 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 34 for -2 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JAC 34(10:54 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley (A.Averett).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - JAC 34(10:49 - 2nd) A.Rosas punts 34 yards to BAL 32 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(10:43 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 35 for 3 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 35(9:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 32 for -3 yards (K.Chaisson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAL 27(9:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews. PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Defensive Pass Interference 36 yards enforced at BAL 32 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(9:15 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to JAC 27 for 5 yards (A.Gotsis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 27(8:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to JAC 27 for no gain (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 27(7:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Bryant (G.Mabin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BAL 27(7:48 - 2nd) J.Tucker 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 55 yards from BAL 35 to JAC 10. N.Cottrell to JAC 29 for 19 yards (J.Richards).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 29(7:38 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 41 for 12 yards (M.Judon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(7:05 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 40 for -1 yards (B.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 40(6:29 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to 50 for 10 yards (M.Humphrey) [M.Judon].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 50(5:57 - 2nd) J.Robinson left guard to BAL 48 for 2 yards (P.Queen; B.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(5:16 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to BAL 46 for 2 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 46(4:30 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 43 for 3 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAC 43(3:57 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to BAL 43 for no gain (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - JAC 43(3:23 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to C.Conley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(3:16 - 2nd) G.Edwards right end to 50 for 7 yards (J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 50(2:45 - 2nd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right tackle to JAC 44 for 6 yards (J.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(2:00 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end pushed ob at JAC 41 for 3 yards (G.Mabin).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 46(1:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson to JAC 46 for -5 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at JAC 46. L.Jackson pass short right to J.Dobbins pushed ob at JAC 24 for 17 yards (J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(1:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown ran ob at JAC 13 for 11 yards (A.Wingard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 13(1:39 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to JAC 13 for no gain (A.Wingard C.Claybrooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 13(1:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to G.Edwards to JAC 11 for 2 yards (J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 11(1:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:20 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 37 for 12 yards (A.Averett).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(0:55 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 29 for -8 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - JAC 29(0:47 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 24 for -5 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 23 - JAC 24(0:41 - 2nd) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 26 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - JAC 26(0:35 - 2nd) A.Rosas punts 44 yards to BAL 30 Center-R.Matiscik. J.Proche to 50 for 20 yards (D.Middleton).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(0:26 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown to JAC 44 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BAL 30(0:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown. PENALTY on JAC-G.Mabin Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(0:03 - 2nd) J.Tucker 57 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to T.Eifert to JAC 36 for 11 yards (A.Averett; D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(14:21 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 36 for no gain (J.Madubuike).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 36(13:39 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. ran ob at BAL 43 for 21 yards (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(13:05 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to BAL 42 for 1 yard (L.Fort).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 42(12:27 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to BAL 40 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; D.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - JAC 40(11:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Ogunbowale False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - JAC 45(11:33 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to BAL 37 for 8 yards (T.Bowser; M.Humphrey).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - JAC 37(10:47 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short left to K.Cole Sr. pushed ob at BAL 23 for 14 yards (T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(10:09 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 23(10:06 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to BAL 17 for 6 yards (B.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 17(9:15 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-T.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to P.Ricard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 25(9:05 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 28 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 28(8:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 35 for 7 yards (M.Jack). Jacksonville challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 34 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAL 34(8:08 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 36 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(7:28 - 3rd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 40 for 4 yards (J.Schobert; D.Costin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 40(6:47 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 43 for 3 yards (T.Herndon; M.Jack).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 43(6:07 - 3rd) L.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at JAC 39 for 18 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(5:30 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Bryant (A.Gotsis).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 39(5:27 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to G.Edwards to JAC 05 for 34 yards (J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAL 5(4:40 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:35 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 27 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; J.Ellis).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(3:59 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 49 for 22 yards (M.Humphrey). Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(3:41 - 3rd) J.Robinson left guard to BAL 40 for 11 yards (M.Harrison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:59 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to BAL 38 for 2 yards (A.Averett).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 38(2:15 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass deep middle to T.Eifert to BAL 10 for 28 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 10(1:32 - 3rd) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. J.Robinson left guard to BAL 08 for 2 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - JAC 8(0:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 08 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - JAC 13(0:46 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to L.Shenault Jr..
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - JAC 13(0:42 - 3rd) G.Minshew II sacked at BAL 17 for -4 yards (Y.Ngakoue). FUMBLES (Y.Ngakoue) RECOVERED by BAL-D.Wolfe at BAL 14. D.Wolfe to BAL 14 for no gain (T.Shatley).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 18(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown ran ob at BAL 17 for -1 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAL 17(14:24 - 4th) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 12 for -5 yards (D.Smoot). FUMBLES (D.Smoot) [D.Smoot] recovered by BAL-T.Phillips at BAL 8. T.Phillips to BAL 30 for 22 yards (J.Wilson). BAL-T.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(13:45 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Brown ran ob at JAC 26 for 44 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 26(13:15 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right guard to JAC 26 for no gain (D.Smoot).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 26(12:37 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to JAC 14 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(11:54 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to JAC 7 for 7 yards (J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 7(11:12 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle to JAC 5 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis; M.Jack).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 5(10:33 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right guard to JAC 3 for 2 yards (C.Reid).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAL 3(9:50 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:46 - 4th) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. J.Robinson right end to JAC 24 for -1 yards (J.Madubuike P.McPhee). JAC-J.Robinson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - JAC 24(9:18 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to T.Eifert.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - JAC 48(9:14 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 48 for 24 yards (D.Elliott M.Humphrey). PENALTY on JAC-L.Shenault Jr. Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at JAC 24 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - JAC 14(8:44 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 24 for 10 yards (T.Bowser).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - JAC 2(8:10 - 4th) A.Rosas to JAC 10 for -14 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at JAC 2. A.Rosas punts 32 yards to BAL 44. J.Proche to BAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Middleton). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Ineligible Downfield Kick 5 yards enforced at BAL 47.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(7:59 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to P.Ricard to JAC 49 for -1 yards (J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 49(7:18 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to JAC 43 for 6 yards (T.Bryan; J.Schobert).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 43(6:32 - 4th) T.Huntley right end to JAC 24 for 19 yards (J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(5:52 - 4th) J.Dobbins up the middle to JAC 23 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BAL 23(5:10 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-E.Tomlinson False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BAL 28(5:09 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep left to M.Boykin.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAL 28(5:04 - 4th) T.Huntley Aborted. P.Mekari FUMBLES at JAC 32 recovered by BAL-T.Huntley at JAC 41. T.Huntley to JAC 24 for 17 yards (A.Wingard). PENALTY on BAL-P.Mekari Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at JAC 27.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 28 - BAL 42(4:50 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Hill to JAC 34 for 8 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 20 - BAL 34(4:02 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep middle to E.Tomlinson [D.Smoot].
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 34(3:56 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 42 for 8 yards (J.Ferguson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - JAC 0(3:20 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right intended for L.Shenault Jr. INTERCEPTED by L.Fort [J.Ferguson] at JAC 44. L.Fort for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BAL-J.Ferguson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at JAC 42 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(3:09 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale right guard to BAL 26 for 17 yards (C.Clark; D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(2:26 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short middle to D.Chark Jr. to BAL 17 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - JAC 17(2:00 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr. (T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 17(1:55 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to D.Ozigbo pushed ob at BAL 13 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(1:49 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to C.Conley for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 4th) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-T.Davis. PENALTY on BAL-B.Williams Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) A.Rosas kicks 60 yards from JAC 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:43 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 30 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 30(0:59 - 4th) T.Huntley kneels to BAL 29 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 29(0:27 - 4th) T.Huntley kneels to BAL 28 for -1 yards.
