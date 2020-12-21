|
|
|PIT
|CIN
Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers
CINCINNATI (AP) Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.
The Bengals (3-10-1) led 17-0 at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn't get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.
Cincinnati snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, starting in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.
It was the second huge upset of this NFL weekend. Pittsburgh was a 14-point favorite, and the Los Angeles Rams were favored by 17 before losing to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favored by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.
Three weeks ago, the Steelers were on track for the top overall seed in the AFC, but now they could end up a wild card. Pittsburgh has tough matchups remaining against Indianapolis (10-4) and Cleveland (10-4), which trails the Steelers by one game in the AFC North.
---
---
|
B. Snell
24 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD, 23 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|
G. Bernard
25 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:45
|32:03
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|244
|230
|Total Plays
|62
|56
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|152
|Rush Attempts
|23
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-16
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-52.2
|7-45.6
|Return Yards
|49
|38
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
8
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|20/38
|170
|1
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
16
FPTS
|B. Snell
|18
|84
|1
|29
|16
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
8
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|8
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|13
|8
|59
|1
|23
|11
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|8
|3
|54
|0
|37
|5
|
B. Snell 24 RB
16
FPTS
|B. Snell
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|16
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|6
|3
|15
|0
|21
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson 51 ILB
|A. Williamson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
5
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|6
|52.2
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|6.3
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Finley 5 QB
19
FPTS
|R. Finley
|7/13
|89
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
21
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|25
|83
|1
|11
|21
|
R. Finley 5 QB
19
FPTS
|R. Finley
|10
|47
|1
|23
|19
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|4
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Green 18 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Green
|3
|2
|40
|0
|30
|4
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|6
|3
|31
|0
|14
|3
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
21
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|21
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
9
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|2/3
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|7
|45.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington (D.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:54 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PIT 27(14:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to Di.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PIT 27(14:11 - 1st) J.Berry punts 53 yards to CIN 20 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 26 for 6 yards (D.Watt). PIT-D.Watt was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(14:00 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 34 for 8 yards (M.Allen; Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CIN 34(13:18 - 1st) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 34 for no gain (T.Watt).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 34(12:35 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 29 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CIN 29(12:01 - 1st) K.Huber punts 49 yards to PIT 22 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud ran ob at PIT 22 for no gain (S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(11:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 26 for 4 yards (M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PIT 26(11:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson [C.Covington].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 26(11:11 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to J.Washington (W.Jackson III) [S.Hubbard].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 26(11:06 - 1st) J.Berry punts 50 yards to CIN 24 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(10:58 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 31 for 7 yards (A.Williamson; M.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 31(10:17 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 32 for 1 yard (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 32(9:36 - 1st) R.Finley pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (S.Nelson) [A.Highsmith].
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIN 32(9:33 - 1st) K.Huber punts 49 yards to PIT 19 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(9:16 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 19 for 1 yard (A.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 19(8:32 - 1st) R.Finley pass short right to T.Higgins to PIT 10 for 9 yards (J.Haden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(7:49 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIN 15(7:24 - 1st) R.Finley scrambles up the middle to PIT 11 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 11(6:41 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 5 for 6 yards (A.Williamson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CIN 5(6:00 - 1st) R.Finley sacked at PIT 16 for -11 yards (T.Watt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - CIN 16(5:16 - 1st) A.Seibert 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to PIT 23 for -2 yards (D.Phillips) [C.Lawson].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - PIT 23(4:31 - 1st) A.McFarland right end to PIT 28 for 5 yards (J.Bynes; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 28(3:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson (D.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 28(3:43 - 1st) J.Berry punts 55 yards to CIN 17 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson pushed ob at CIN 28 for 11 yards (J.Dangerfield).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 28(3:34 - 1st) R.Finley pass deep right to A.Green ran ob at PIT 42 for 30 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(3:11 - 1st) R.Finley pass incomplete deep right to T.Boyd (J.Haden). CIN-T.Boyd was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 42(3:05 - 1st) T.Williams left guard to PIT 37 for 5 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 37(2:24 - 1st) R.Finley up the middle to PIT 37 for no gain (C.Heyward).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - CIN 37(1:44 - 1st) A.Seibert 55 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(1:39 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:35 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell pushed ob at PIT 48 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|-10 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 48(0:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (V.Bell). Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 48 for no gain (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) RECOVERED by CIN-J.Evans at PIT 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 38(0:49 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 37 for 1 yard (T.Alualu; C.Heyward).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 37(0:05 - 1st) R.Finley right end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 17 for 14 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 17(14:22 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to PIT 16 for 1 yard (M.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 16(13:42 - 2nd) R.Finley left end to PIT 12 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 12(12:55 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short right to T.Higgins to PIT 4 for 8 yards (J.Haden) [S.Tuitt].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CIN 4(12:09 - 2nd) G.Bernard right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 5. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 35 for 30 yards (S.Williams; B.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(12:01 - 2nd) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 38 for 3 yards (M.Hunt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 38(11:23 - 2nd) B.Snell right end to PIT 44 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 44(10:41 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Snell up the middle to PIT 44 for no gain (J.Bynes).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PIT 44(9:56 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to PIT 45 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(9:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to E.Ebron (J.Bates III). PIT-E.Ebron was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(9:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-V.McDonald False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 45 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - PIT 40(9:04 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to CIN 47 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 47(8:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to CIN 44 for 3 yards (M.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(7:41 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to CIN 42 for 2 yards (M.Daniels; J.Bynes).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 42(6:59 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. C.Claypool left end to CIN 48 for -6 yards (C.Lawson).
|Int
|
3 & 14 - PIT 48(6:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by M.Alexander at CIN 38. M.Alexander ran ob at PIT 41 for 21 yards (Di.Johnson). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PIT 41.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(5:52 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to PIT 15 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 15(5:07 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to PIT 14 for 1 yard (A.Williamson T.Alualu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 14(4:26 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short middle to G.Bernard for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN [S.Tuitt]. PIT-A.Williamson was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(4:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 31 for 6 yards (D.Phillips). PENALTY on PIT-J.Hassenauer Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PIT 20(3:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 29 for 9 yards (D.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 29(3:21 - 2nd) B.Snell left guard to PIT 32 for 3 yards (C.Covington; J.Bates III).
|
3 & 3 - PIT(2:43 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Alexander). Penalty on PIT-A.Villanueva Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at PIT 32 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-M.Alexander Taunting offsetting.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(2:38 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 32(2:36 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 42 yards to CIN 26 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(2:29 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 28 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; S.Tuitt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 28(2:00 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 31(1:18 - 2nd) R.Finley pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (S.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CIN 31(1:13 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to PIT 28 Center-C.Harris fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(1:06 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at PIT 18 for -10 yards (C.Lawson). FUMBLES (C.Lawson) [C.Lawson] recovered by PIT-A.Villanueva at PIT 16.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - PIT 16(0:27 - 2nd) J.Samuels up the middle to PIT 20 for 4 yards (A.Bledsoe).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - PIT 20(0:22 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Samuels ran ob at PIT 32 for 12 yards (M.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 32(0:16 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 52 yards to CIN 16 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 24 for -1 yards (C.Heyward A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 24(14:20 - 3rd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 27 for 3 yards (A.Williamson). Penalty on CIN Illegal Formation declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CIN 27(13:53 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete deep left to A.Erickson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 27(13:46 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 51 yards to PIT 22 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to PIT 33 for 11 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(13:34 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to B.Snell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 33(13:30 - 3rd) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 40 for 7 yards (V.Bell).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 40(12:48 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to CIN 23 for 37 yards (J.Bates III).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(12:10 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to Di.Johnson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(12:07 - 3rd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 24 for -1 yards (T.Watt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 24(11:24 - 3rd) R.Finley pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 28 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 28(10:44 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(10:38 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 46 yards to PIT 26 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-C.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(10:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 34 for 8 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 34(9:52 - 3rd) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (V.Bell; J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 36(9:14 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 44 for 8 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 44(8:40 - 3rd) B.Snell left tackle pushed ob at CIN 27 for 29 yards (J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(8:08 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to CIN 23 for 4 yards (G.Pratt).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 23(7:26 - 3rd) B.Snell left end pushed ob at CIN 10 for 13 yards (W.Jackson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(6:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 10(6:51 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to CIN 7 for 3 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 7(6:12 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to CIN 7 for no gain (V.Bell) [C.Lawson].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PIT 7(5:30 - 3rd) C.Boswell 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:27 - 3rd) R.Finley sacked at CIN 25 for 0 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(4:42 - 3rd) T.Williams right end to CIN 28 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 28(4:03 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete short middle to A.Green.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(3:59 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 48 yards to PIT 24 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to PIT 32 for 8 yards (M.Schreck).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(3:47 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to A.McFarland to PIT 41 for 9 yards (J.Bynes; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 41(3:06 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson (S.Hubbard) [C.Lawson]. PIT-Di.Johnson was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 41(3:03 - 3rd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 39 for -2 yards (J.Bynes).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 39(2:23 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 61 yards to end zone Center-K.Canaday Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(2:15 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 25 for 5 yards (C.Heyward; M.Hilton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 25(1:31 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 32 for 7 yards (C.Heyward).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(0:49 - 3rd) R.Finley pass short middle to A.Green to CIN 42 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [M.Allen]. PIT-M.Allen was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-T.Watt Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 47(15:00 - 4th) G.Bernard left guard to PIT 44 for 9 yards (A.Williamson; M.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(14:20 - 4th) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 43 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 43(13:39 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to PIT 39 for 4 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 39(12:54 - 4th) R.Finley left tackle to PIT 31 for 8 yards (M.Hilton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(12:11 - 4th) S.Perine right end to PIT 23 for 8 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 23(11:26 - 4th) R.Finley left end for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(11:21 - 4th) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 31 for 6 yards (J.Bynes; V.Bell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 31(10:51 - 4th) B.Snell right end to PIT 29 for -2 yards (M.Daniels).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 29(10:14 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at 50 for 21 yards (M.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(9:40 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to CIN 46 for 4 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 47(9:09 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell to CIN 32 for 14 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(8:26 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool [C.Lawson]. CIN-C.Covington was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 32(8:21 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to B.Snell to CIN 26 for 6 yards (M.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 26(7:41 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to CIN 18 for 8 yards (D.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 18(7:07 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to CIN 9 for 9 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 9(6:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (M.Hunt).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 9(6:25 - 4th) B.Snell right tackle to CIN 12 for -3 yards (V.Bell G.Pratt).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - PIT 12(5:38 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson. PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at CIN 12 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(5:34 - 4th) B.Snell left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:32 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 29(4:47 - 4th) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 34 for 5 yards (T.Alualu).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 34(4:03 - 4th) R.Finley right guard to CIN 35 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(3:18 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 38 for 3 yards (M.Allen; S.Tuitt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 38(2:35 - 4th) R.Finley right end to CIN 42 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 42(2:29 - 4th) R.Finley right end to CIN 41 for -1 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 41(2:23 - 4th) K.Huber punts 35 yards to PIT 24 Center-C.Harris fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(2:17 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 24(2:09 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson [S.Hubbard].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 24(2:04 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - PIT 24(1:56 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington [C.Lawson].
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(1:52 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to PIT 19 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 19(1:04 - 4th) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 15 for 4 yards (M.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIN 15(0:20 - 4th) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 15 for no gain (C.Heyward; T.Alualu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CIN 15(0:16 - 4th) A.Seibert 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
