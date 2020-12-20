|
|
|CHI
|MIN
Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota's depleted defense and hung on for a 33-27 victory on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the expanded playoffs.
The Bears (7-7), who entered the afternoon one game behind Arizona for the new third wild-card spot in the NFC, never trailed in winning at Minnesota for a third straight year. Coach Matt Nagy improved to 5-1 against the Vikings (6-8), whose postseason chances all but vanished.
Chicago punted only once, on the opening possession. It did just about whatever it wanted with the ball until Cameron Dantzler intercepted Mitch Trubisky's third-and-goal pass into a crowd in the end zone with 2:57 left and a 30-27 lead.
But the Bears, who were plenty vulnerable on defense themselves, delivered their second fourth-and-1 stop in Minnesota territory to get the ball right back for a field goal.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 132 yards and a score, but he was stuffed on third-and-1 before a pivotal incompletion by Kirk Cousins throwing off his back foot. Cairo Santos, who converted all four of his kicks, stretched his streak to 22 straight field goals made.
The Bears then intercepted a last-snap heave by Cousins into the end zone to drop the Vikings to 3-5 at home this year.
Cousins connected with tight end Tyler Conklin for his first career touchdown catch, a 20-yard score off a play-action rollout that pulled the Vikings within three points with 8:05 remaining.
Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 104 yards and set the single-season franchise rookie record held by Randy Moss with 73 catches and counting. But steady pressure on Cousins produced too many short completions - or worse - for the Vikings to catch up.
When the Vikings beat them 19-13 five weeks ago in Chicago, the Bears managed two first-half field goals and needed a kickoff return touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson to stay competitive. That was offensive coordinator Bill Lazor's first turn as the play caller, after Nagy relinquished the responsibility in search of a spark.
But despite losing twice more to stretch their streak to six straight defeats, the offense found a higher gear. Trubisky settled back in at quarterback following the injury to Nick Foles. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. was the only offensive lineman in the same place as in the previous meeting, when Montgomery was out with a concussion.
The Vikings played without star linebacker Eric Kendricks for the third straight game, applying little pressure on Trubisky and missing Montgomery often on their first-attempt tackles.
BAILEY RECOVERS
After missing three extra points and four field goals over the previous two games and nearly losing his job, Dan Bailey was perfect for the Vikings on three extra points and two field goals.
INJURY REPORT
Bears: Patterson (knee) was hurt in the second quarter but returned after missing one kickoff return. ... Backup TE Demetrius Harris (ankle) was injured on the punt coverage team in the second quarter.
Vikings: LB Troy Dye departed in the third quarter for concussion evaluation. ... DT Armon Watts limped off with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Bears: play at Jacksonville next Sunday.
Vikings: play at New Orleans on Friday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Montgomery
32 RB
146 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 16 ReYds, REC
|
27
FPTS
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
271 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 25 RuYds
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:59
|27:01
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|397
|407
|Total Plays
|64
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|158
|Rush Attempts
|42
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|198
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|70
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-30
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|198
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|407
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|15/21
|202
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|32
|146
|2
|19
|27
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|8
|34
|0
|8
|15
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|16
|0
|16
|11
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|4
|83
|0
|35
|8
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|4
|49
|1
|22
|11
|
J. Graham 80 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Graham
|3
|2
|25
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|27
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Holtz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. McManis 27 DB
|S. McManis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 LB
|T. Gipson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
15
FPTS
|C. Santos
|4/4
|48
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|23.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
22
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|24/35
|271
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Cook
|24
|132
|1
|20
|21
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
22
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|3
|25
|0
|10
|22
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|11
|8
|104
|0
|26
|10
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
11
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|4
|3
|57
|1
|30
|11
|
I. Smith 84 TE
3
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|3
|37
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Cook 33 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Cook
|5
|5
|27
|0
|13
|21
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|3
|2
|11
|1
|8
|7
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Lynch 48 LB
|B. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
9
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|2/2
|24
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|2
|40.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 44 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 21. D.Harris (didn't try to advance) to CHI 20 for -1 yards. Lateral to C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 39 for 19 yards (C.Tankersley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(14:55 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 46 for 7 yards (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 46(14:36 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 48 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - CHI 48(13:56 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 44 for -4 yards (T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 44(13:17 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to MIN 12 Center-P.Scales fair catch by C.Beebe.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(13:11 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 6 for -6 yards (sack split by B.Urban and B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MIN 6(12:37 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 6 for no gain (D.Trevathan).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIN 6(11:57 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 16 for 10 yards (K.Vildor).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIN 16(11:18 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 43 yards to CHI 41 Center-A.DePaola. A.Miller pushed ob at CHI 42 for 1 yard (H.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(11:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIN 39 for 19 yards (A.Harris; T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(10:25 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to MIN 36 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 36(9:50 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Patterson pushed ob at MIN 32 for 4 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 32(9:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to A.Robinson pushed ob at MIN 8 for 24 yards (J.Gladney). Minnesota challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(9:07 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN [E.Wilson].
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 33 for 8 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIN 33(8:29 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 33 for no gain (J.Jenkins; D.Trevathan).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 33(7:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to CHI 46 for 21 yards (E.Jackson; D.Trevathan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:09 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to CHI 33 for 13 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(6:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to CHI 10 for 23 yards (E.Jackson) [J.Jenkins].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(5:56 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to CHI 3 for 7 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIN 3(5:25 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 3 for no gain (B.Mingo; D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIN 3(4:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:46 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 39 for 14 yards (C.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(4:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at MIN 49 for 12 yards (T.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(3:54 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to MIN 41 for 8 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gladney).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 41(3:19 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at MIN 31 for 10 yards (C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(2:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end pushed ob at MIN 29 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 29(1:49 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to MIN 24 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CHI 24(1:24 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to J.Wims.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 24(1:20 - 1st) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:16 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 34 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan; Tr.Gipson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 34(0:41 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 40 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:08 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 46 for 6 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Mingo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 46(15:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIN 46(14:54 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 39 for -7 yards (R.Quinn). FUMBLES (R.Quinn) [A.Hicks] recovered by MIN-R.Reiff at MIN 39.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIN 39(14:12 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 37 yards to CHI 24 Center-A.DePaola out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(14:05 - 2nd) D.Mooney right end pushed ob at CHI 40 for 16 yards (A.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(13:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Graham to MIN 44 for 16 yards (A.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 44(13:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky right end to MIN 36 for 8 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 36(12:27 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 26 for 10 yards (T.Davis). MIN-T.Davis was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(11:44 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to MIN 17 for 9 yards (H.Mata'afa; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CHI 17(11:17 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 17 for no gain (A.Watts; E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 17(10:49 - 2nd) M.Trubisky up the middle to MIN 16 for 1 yard (T.Dye; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 16(10:21 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 16(10:16 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to MIN 13 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CHI 13(9:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-D.Wonnum Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIN 13 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 8(9:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to MIN 1 for 7 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - CHI 1(8:21 - 2nd) R.Coward reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at MIN 1 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - CHI 6(8:11 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 3 for 3 yards (S.Stephen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(7:33 - 2nd) M.Trubisky right guard to MIN 1 for 2 yards (J.Holmes; T.Dye).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 1(6:50 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. MIN-I.Odenigbo was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:46 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to MIN 27 for 2 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(6:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson (J.Jenkins D.Trevathan).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 27(6:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles right tackle to MIN 34 for 7 yards (K.Fuller D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIN 34(5:52 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 34 for no gain (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(5:47 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to MIN 25 for 9 yards (T.Dye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 25(5:09 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 23 for 2 yards (T.Davis; J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(4:25 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to MIN 17 for 6 yards (E.Wilson; A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHI 17(3:47 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHI 17(3:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery (T.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CHI 17(3:38 - 2nd) C.Santos 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(3:34 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 30 for 5 yards (D.Shelley) [B.Nichols].
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(3:05 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to 50 for 20 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 50(2:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 41 for 9 yards (D.Shelley; J.Woods). CHI-D.Shelley was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 41(2:06 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 37 for 4 yards (J.Vaughters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(2:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to CHI 35 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 35(1:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles left tackle to CHI 25 for 10 yards (B.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(1:02 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to CHI 23 for 2 yards (D.Shelley). PENALTY on CHI-D.Trevathan Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:57 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle [R.Quinn].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 20(0:54 - 2nd) D.Cook right end ran ob at CHI 9 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIN 9(0:49 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to CHI 6 for 3 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 6(0:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIN 6(0:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIN 6(0:30 - 2nd) D.Bailey 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 33 for 8 yards (K.Mack).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 33(14:31 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 37 for 4 yards (A.Hicks; K.Mack).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(13:59 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle ran ob at CHI 45 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(13:30 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to CHI 44 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 44(12:51 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 28 for 16 yards (K.Vildor) [A.Hicks]. PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Roughing the Passer 14 yards enforced at CHI 28.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 14(12:22 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to CHI 3 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson; Tr.Gipson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIN 3(11:44 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 1 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(10:57 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:54 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Gladney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 29(10:18 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 31 for 2 yards (T.Dye; S.Stephen).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 31(9:37 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 47 for 16 yards (A.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(9:14 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIN 46 for 7 yards (J.Gladney; T.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 46(8:37 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 40 for 6 yards (T.Davis; T.Dye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(8:00 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to J.Graham (H.Smith). MIN-T.Dye was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(7:53 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to MIN 41 for -1 yards (J.Gladney).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHI 41(7:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller to MIN 28 for 13 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(7:03 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right tackle to MIN 25 for 3 yards (J.Gladney).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 25(6:18 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to MIN 14 for 11 yards (J.Johnson; H.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(5:37 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to CHI 49 for 26 yards (R.Smith) [A.Hicks].
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(4:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to CHI 19 for 30 yards (E.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 19(4:08 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at CHI 6 for 13 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MIN 6(3:35 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 6(3:29 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to CHI 4 for 2 yards (B.Nichols; B.Urban).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIN 4(2:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIN 4(2:41 - 3rd) D.Bailey 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 57 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 8. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 28 for 20 yards (J.Metellus).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(2:34 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 30 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 30(1:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to CHI 38 for 8 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(1:24 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 41 for 3 yards (E.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 41(0:44 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Mooney pushed ob at MIN 37 for 22 yards (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(0:10 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 32 for 5 yards (E.Wilson; B.Lynch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 32(15:00 - 4th) D.Montgomery right end to MIN 31 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 31(14:19 - 4th) M.Trubisky left end to MIN 30 for 1 yard (D.Wonnum; H.Mata'afa).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 30(13:38 - 4th) C.Santos 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(13:33 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 27 for 2 yards (B.Urban).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(13:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 30 for 3 yards (K.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 30(12:25 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Beebe pushed ob at MIN 39 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(11:58 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 30 for -9 yards (sack split by B.Nichols and K.Mack).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIN 30(11:19 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison pushed ob at MIN 44 for 14 yards (K.Vildor).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIN 46(10:52 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen. PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at MIN 44 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(10:47 - 4th) D.Cook right end to CHI 35 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 35(10:13 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 34 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins; B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(9:39 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen [Tr.Gipson].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 34(9:35 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 29 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 29(8:57 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to CHI 20 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(8:14 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to CHI -1. C.Patterson to CHI 29 for 30 yards (B.Lynch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(7:58 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 36 for 7 yards (C.Dantzler). MIN-C.Dantzler was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 36(7:33 - 4th) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 43 for 7 yards (T.Davis). MIN-A.Watts was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(7:08 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 46 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 46(6:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep right to A.Robinson to MIN 19 for 35 yards (H.Nickerson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(5:44 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to MIN 10 for 9 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 10(5:02 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 7 for 3 yards (H.Smith; S.Stephen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CHI 7(4:21 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 5 for 2 yards (D.Wonnum).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 5(3:42 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 6 for -1 yards (E.Wilson; H.Mata'afa).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - CHI 6(3:02 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left intended for J.Holtz INTERCEPTED by C.Dantzler at MIN -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(2:57 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 23 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; D.Shelley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 23(2:34 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 29 for 6 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 29(2:09 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 29 for no gain (R.Quinn; R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIN 29(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(1:54 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to MIN 25 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa; H.Nickerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHI 25(1:49 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to MIN 25 for no gain (H.Mata'afa).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 25(1:45 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to MIN 24 for 1 yard (D.Wonnum).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHI 24(1:00 - 4th) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to MIN 0. A.Abdullah to MIN 30 for 30 yards (D.Houston-Carson; X.Crawford).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(0:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe ran ob at MIN 42 for 12 yards (K.Vildor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 42(0:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to MIN 49 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 49(0:30 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to CHI 40 for 11 yards (D.Houston-Carson; K.Vildor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:11 - 4th) K.Cousins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 40(0:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 33 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 3 - MIN 33(0:07 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right INTERCEPTED by S.McManis (E.Jackson) at CHI -2. Touchback.
