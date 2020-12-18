|
|
|LAC
|LV
Raiders lose QB Carr, fall in overtime to Chargers, Herbert
LAS VEGAS (AP) Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
The Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts. The Raiders (7-7) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. They have lost four of five, all but killing their playoff chances.
Moments after Daniel Carlson's 23-yard field goal on the Raiders' first possession put Las Vegas ahead 27-24, Herbert found wideout Jalen Guyton streaking by cornerback Keisean Nixon for a 53-yard reception to set up for the winning score.
Los Angeles improved to 1-2 in overtime games, while all four of its games against division foes have come down to the final play.
Herbert, who targeted nine receivers and completed at least one pass with seven, was 22 for 32 with 314 yards an two touchdowns. He set an NFL rookie record with his eighth 300-yard game.
For the Raiders, the storyline quickly changed from must-win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, to, how-to win with backup Marcus Mariota seeing his first action as a Raider.
Just four days after firing their defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, plus missing four starters on defense, and having their offensive coordinator Greg Olson sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Raiders lost Carr when he came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter. Carr immediately went to the locker room and did not return.
Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, hadn't appeared in a game since he stepped into the Titans' playoff game in Kansas City on Jan. 19. The sixth-year pro was in for one snap in each of the Titans' three playoff games last season and hadn't thrown a touchdown since a 24-10 win in Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2019.
He was poised in his return from the first snap.
n his first drive, he was 3 for 3 for 70 yards and a perfectly placed over-the-top pass to Darren Waller. Mariota also scrambled for 11 yards for a first down.
But the Chargers made quick work of their final possession in the first-half, and took a 17-10 lead into the locker room after Herbert picked apart Las Vegas' decimated secondary with identical consecutive plays. After connecting with KJ Hill for 26 yards on third down, Herbert found Tyron Johnson for a 26-yard TD strike. It was Herbert's 27th touchdown pass, tying him with Baker Mayfield for most by a rookie in NFL history.
Mariota carried his magic into the second half, leading the Raiders down field on their first drive of the second half. Josh Jacobs dove head first over the pile and into the end zone to tie it.
Mariota finished 17 of 28 for 226 yards with one TD and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on nine carries, including a touchdown. Mariota became just the third Raider to pass for 150 yards, rush for 50 yards, throw one TD and rush for another in the same game, joining Rich Gannon (2000) and Vince Evans (1987).
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
314 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
31
FPTS
|
M. Mariota
8 QB
226 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 88 RuYds, RuTD
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:00
|37:31
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|402
|449
|Total Plays
|62
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|173
|Rush Attempts
|29
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|306
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|6-69
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|100
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-51
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|306
|PASS YDS
|276
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
31
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|22/32
|314
|2
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|13
|60
|0
|27
|7
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
31
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|14
|1
|12
|31
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|8
|11
|1
|9
|7
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|9
|
K. Allen 13 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|6
|4
|91
|0
|53
|9
|
H. Henry 86 TE
12
FPTS
|H. Henry
|7
|5
|65
|1
|19
|12
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|5
|3
|61
|1
|26
|12
|
K. Hill 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hill
|3
|3
|39
|0
|25
|3
|
M. Williams 81 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|4
|4
|19
|0
|10
|7
|
K. Allen 13 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
D. Parham 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Nabers 40 FB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Watkins 27 DB
|J. Watkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 OLB
|K. Murray
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Broughton 91 DT
|C. Broughton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bello 49 LB
|B. Bello
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mazza 45 LS
|C. Mazza
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
6
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/3
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|2
|35.5
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 8 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|17/28
|226
|1
|1
|27
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|3/5
|53
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 8 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|9
|88
|1
|26
|27
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|26
|76
|1
|20
|16
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|3
|12
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Cole 6 P
0
FPTS
|A. Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
21
FPTS
|D. Waller
|12
|9
|150
|1
|35
|21
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|8
|4
|49
|0
|30
|4
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|3
|3
|38
|0
|17
|16
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
2
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Richard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 54 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
9
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|23
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|37.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 26 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:25 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 32 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 32(13:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 32(13:35 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to LARC 12 Center-T.Sieg. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 22 for 10 yards (K.Wilber).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(13:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 25 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Hurst).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 25(12:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 33 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(12:08 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 33 for no gain (R.McMillan; C.Nassib).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 33(11:30 - 1st) K.Allen left tackle to LARC 32 for -1 yards (E.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAC 32(10:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 46 for 14 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(10:05 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to 50 for 4 yards (K.Vickers; D.Worley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 50(9:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LV 32 for 18 yards (T.Mullen).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(8:41 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to LV 36 for -4 yards (C.Nassib).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAC 36(8:05 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LV 28 for 8 yards (T.Mullen).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 28(7:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LV 11 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 11(6:41 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LV 10 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; R.McMillan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 10(6:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:56 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 42 for 17 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(5:08 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 38 for 20 yards (J.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:30 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left [J.Tillery].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(4:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 35 for 3 yards (I.Rochell; L.Joseph).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 35(3:42 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to LARC 5 for 30 yards (J.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(2:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 2 for 3 yards (C.Harris; I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(2:14 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 2 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LV 2(1:35 - 1st) D.Carr sacked ob at LARC 5 for -3 yards (N.Vigil).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(1:00 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to LARC 5. J.Kelley to LARC 26 for 21 yards (C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:50 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 31 for 5 yards (R.McMillan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LAC 31(0:18 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-K.Allen False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(0:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to Ty.Johnson to LARC 43 for 17 yards (E.Harris) [C.Nassib].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 46 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 46(14:21 - 2nd) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 49 for 3 yards (D.Leavitt; M.Hurst).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 49(13:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAC 49(13:36 - 2nd) T.Long punts 37 yards to LV 14 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by H.Renfrow.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 14(13:29 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 16 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Broughton).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 16(12:51 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to F.Moreau ran ob at LV 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:13 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 41 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins; U.Nwosu).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 41(11:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.Waller to LARC 46 for 13 yards (M.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(10:53 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to LARC 35 for 11 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(10:11 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 35 for no gain (N.Vigil; I.Rochell).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(9:26 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.Waller for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(9:19 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 34 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 34(8:47 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (A.Key).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(8:09 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 12 yards (C.Littleton; D.Leavitt).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(7:22 - 2nd) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LV 37 for 15 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(6:33 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (C.Nassib) [M.Hurst].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 37(6:31 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 32 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Nassib).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 32(5:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LV 25 for 7 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:07 - 2nd) J.Guyton left tackle to LV 21 for 4 yards (T.Mullen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 21(4:29 - 2nd) K.Ballage right end to LV 20 for 1 yard (D.Worley; L.Joyner).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 20(3:47 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton ran ob at LV 9 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAC 9(3:09 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LV 7 for 2 yards (M.Hurst).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 7(2:30 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LV 4 for 3 yards (D.Worley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 4(1:56 - 2nd) M.Badgley 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:52 - 2nd) T.Riddick right tackle to LV 20 for -5 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LV 20(1:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 26 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - LV 26(1:12 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 30 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 30(1:06 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 19 yards to LV 49 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(1:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 49 for -2 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAC 49(0:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to Ty.Johnson.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 48(0:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Hill Jr. ran ob at LV 26 for 25 yards (D.Worley).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to Ty.Johnson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 58 yards from LV 35 to LARC 7. J.Kelley to LARC 25 for 18 yards (J.White; K.Wilber).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(14:55 - 3rd) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at LARC 25 - No Play. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(14:50 - 3rd) Direct snap to K.Ballage. A.Ekeler left end to LV 47 for no gain (C.Littleton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 47(14:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Hill Jr. to LV 38 for 9 yards (D.Worley).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 38(13:38 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 42 for -4 yards (C.Nassib).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAC 42(12:52 - 3rd) T.Long punts 34 yards to LV 8 Center-C.Mazza. H.Renfrow to LV 24 for 16 yards (B.Bello; C.Mazza). LV-H.Renfrow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. LARC-J.Addae was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 24(12:41 - 3rd) M.Mariota right tackle pushed ob at 50 for 26 yards (J.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(11:58 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 50(11:54 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller (M.Davis).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 50(11:49 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at LARC 25 for 25 yards (J.Watkins) [U.Nwosu].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:18 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 19 for 6 yards (D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 19(10:37 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 16 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 16(9:55 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 17 for -1 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LV 17(8:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to LARC 15 for 2 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(8:08 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 11 for 4 yards (L.Joseph; N.Vigil).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LV 0(7:26 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor. PENALTY on LARC-C.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at LARC 11 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LV 1(7:21 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:18 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to Ty.Johnson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(7:12 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 40 for 15 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(6:32 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers to LARC 42 for 2 yards (C.Nassib). Las Vegas challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Nabers.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(6:28 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to LV 46 for 14 yards (E.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(5:56 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LV 41 for 5 yards (D.Worley; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 41(5:17 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LV 36 for 5 yards (C.Littleton; K.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(4:33 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton (T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAC 36(4:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at LV 36 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 41(4:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LV 31 for 10 yards (T.Mullen).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 31(3:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LV 12 for 19 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(3:02 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 12(2:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LV 11 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LAC 0(2:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAC 1(2:12 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:08 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.Waller to LV 35 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(1:28 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(1:24 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 43 for 8 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LV 43(0:45 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 43 for no gain (J.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - LV 43(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 47 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(14:14 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 49 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 49(13:48 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 49(13:45 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles left end pushed ob at LARC 42 for 7 yards (C.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(13:04 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 32 for 10 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on LV-G.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - LV 48(12:36 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to J.Richard to LARC 45 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins; C.Broughton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 45(11:50 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LARC 30 for 15 yards (J.Addae).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(11:13 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LARC 33 for -3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 33(10:27 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.Waller to LARC 19 for 14 yards (J.Watkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 19(9:44 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to LARC 12 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 12(9:00 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 10 for 2 yards (J.Bosa; K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 10(8:14 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 10 for no gain (U.Nwosu J.Bosa).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 10(7:26 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.Waller to LARC 3 for 7 yards (C.Hayward Jr.). LARC-U.Nwosu was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - LV 3(7:05 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 2 for 1 yard (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(6:30 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right [J.Tillery].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 2(6:23 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(6:16 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard pushed ob at LV 48 for 27 yards (E.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(5:42 - 4th) J.Herbert left end ran ob at LV 36 for 12 yards (C.Littleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(5:07 - 4th) K.Ballage right guard to LV 30 for 6 yards (D.Worley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 30(4:28 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to LV 28 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 28(3:48 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (D.Worley).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - LAC 28(3:44 - 4th) M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 37(3:38 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 37 for no gain (J.Bosa).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 37(3:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.Waller ran ob at LARC 48 for 15 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(2:55 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Waller ran ob at LARC 23 for 25 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(2:48 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 21 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - LV 21(2:05 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle intended for Z.Jones INTERCEPTED by C.Harris at LARC 16. C.Harris to LV 33 for 51 yards (M.Mariota).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(1:54 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 30 for 3 yards (C.Nassib; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 30(1:49 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to LV 25 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LAC 25(1:44 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LV 33 for -8 yards (K.Vickers).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - LAC 33(0:58 - 4th) M.Badgley 51 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(0:53 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 41(0:47 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 41(0:42 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to N.Agholor to 50 for 9 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 50(0:18 - 4th) M.Mariota up the middle to LARC 47 for 3 yards (J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(0:05 - 4th) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|
2 & 10 - LV(0:04 - 4th) A.Cole FUMBLES (Aborted) at LV 45 and recovers at LV 45. A.Cole to LV 46 for 1 yard (K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:00 - 5) D.Booker left guard to LV 32 for 7 yards (N.Vigil).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(9:24 - 5) M.Mariota left end pushed ob at LV 45 for 13 yards (J.Watkins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(8:46 - 5) M.Mariota pass short right to Z.Jones to LARC 46 for 9 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 46(8:04 - 5) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 44 for 2 yards (L.Joseph; J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(7:24 - 5) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 44(7:18 - 5) M.Mariota right tackle to LARC 27 for 17 yards (R.Jenkins). LARC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(6:43 - 5) J.Jacobs left tackle to LARC 24 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.; N.Vigil).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 24(6:03 - 5) M.Mariota pass short right to J.Jacobs to LARC 16 for 8 yards (I.Rochell). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Mariota pass short right to J.Jacobs to LARC 18 for 6 yards (I.Rochell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 18(5:48 - 5) A.Ingold up the middle to LARC 16 for 2 yards (N.Vigil).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(5:08 - 5) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 4 for 12 yards (N.Vigil).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LV 4(4:30 - 5) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 3 for 1 yard (L.Joseph; I.Rochell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 3(3:47 - 5) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 5 for -2 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 5(3:26 - 5) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to A.Ingold (I.Rochell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(3:22 - 5) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 5) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(3:18 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Parham Jr. [K.Vickers].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(3:12 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(3:05 - 5) J.Herbert pass deep middle to J.Guyton to LV 2 for 53 yards (K.Nixon) [J.Hankins].
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LAC 2(2:19 - 5) J.Herbert right end to LV 2 for no gain (E.Harris). PENALTY on LV-N.Kwiatkoski Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 1 yard enforced at LV 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAC 1(2:08 - 5) C.Toner reported in as eligible. K.Ballage right tackle to LV 1 for no gain (R.McMillan; J.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAC 1(2:00 - 5) J.Herbert up the middle to LV 1 for no gain (R.McMillan). FUMBLES (R.McMillan) recovered by LARC-G.Nabers at LV 1.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 1(1:32 - 5) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
0
049.5 O/U
+6
Sat 4:30pm NFLN
-
CAR
GB
0
051.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 8:15pm NFLN
-
HOU
IND
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
MIN
0
046 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
DET
TEN
0
051.5 O/U
-11
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
JAC
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TB
ATL
0
049.5 O/U
+6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
NE
MIA
0
041.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
SEA
WAS
0
044.5 O/U
+6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
SF
DAL
0
045 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
PHI
ARI
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
NYJ
LAR
0
043.5 O/U
-17
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
NO
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CLE
NYG
0
044 O/U
+6
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040.5 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN