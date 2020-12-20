|
Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Philip Rivers threw a late, tiebreaking touchdown to Zach Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds left Sunday to seal a 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
Indy (10-4) has won three straight to retain a share of the AFC South lead with Tennessee, winners over Detroit. Houston (4-10) has lost three straight and five of six in this series.
The Colts won this one in similar fashion to the teams' meeting two weeks ago. The Texans had a chance to win that one in the final minute but Indy jumped on a bad snap to quarterback Deshaun Watson inside the red zone.
This time, Pascal caught a pass in the flat, turned up the field and stretched his arms across the goal line while hitting the pylon to give Indy a 27-20 lead with 1:47 to go.
Watson answered by moving the Texans to the Colts 21. But after finding Keke Coutee for 14 yards on third-and-11, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard punched the ball out at the 2-yard line and Bobby Okereke beat Texans tight end Kahale Warring to the ball as it bounced in the end zone.
Rivers was 22 of 28 with 228 yards and two scores. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Watson was 33 of 41 with 373 yards and two touchdowns. Coutee had five catches for 53 yards and one score before the fumble, and David Johnson had 11 receptions for 106 yards.
HE'S BACK
Indianapolis was thrilled to have punter Rigoberto Sanchez back in action less than three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Sanchez wants to keep details about the location private.
He couldn't contain his excitement, either, pumping his arms and blowing kisses to the crowd as he jogged onto the field.
Sanchez initially became concerned when he struggled warming up to do kickoff duty at practice Nov. 25. He was advised to undergo an MRI, which detected the tumor. Sanchez punted in that week's game, a loss to Tennessee. The next day he announced he was having surgery Dec. 1.
The Colts were missing linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. Team officials said Saturday that Brogonzi would stay home because of ''COVID-19 related reasons.''
INJURY REPORT
Texans: Houston started the day without two key running backs - Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise - because of injuries then lost right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion protocol) in the second quarter.
Colts: Receiver Marcus Johnson left in the first half with an injured quad and did not return.
MILESTONE MARKERS
Rivers started his 238th consecutive game and tied Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league's career starts list. He also threw two TD passes, giving him 419 in his career - one short of tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth all-time.
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made all three extra point attempts to give him a franchise rookie record 38 - two more than Jim O'Brien made in 1970. O'Brien also made the Super Bowl-winning field goal with 9 seconds to go that season.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.
Colts: Visits Pittsburgh next Sunday
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
D. Watson
4 QB
373 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 25 RuYds
|
26
FPTS
|
P. Rivers
17 QB
228 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:50
|28:51
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|17
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|350
|Total Plays
|67
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|127
|Rush Attempts
|21
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|355
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|33-41
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-24
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|96
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-96
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|355
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Watson
|33/41
|373
|2
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|8
|27
|0
|8
|12
|
D. Watson 4 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Watson
|6
|25
|0
|9
|26
|
B. Howell 38 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Howell
|5
|22
|0
|7
|2
|
S. Phillips 40 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Phillips
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|11
|11
|106
|0
|31
|12
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|7
|6
|59
|0
|16
|5
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|3
|2
|55
|1
|38
|11
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|7
|5
|53
|1
|15
|9
|
J. Akins 88 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Akins
|6
|5
|50
|0
|20
|5
|
K. Warring 81 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Warring
|2
|2
|32
|0
|23
|3
|
P. Brown 85 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Phillips 40 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Phillips
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
|S. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ankou DT
|E. Ankou
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Alufohai 98 DT
|A. Alufohai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|2
|47.5
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Phillips 40 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Phillips
|5
|19.2
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|22/28
|228
|2
|0
|21
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|16
|83
|1
|14
|15
|
N. Hines 21 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|43
|0
|23
|5
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
19
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|6
|5
|79
|2
|26
|19
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|6
|4
|71
|0
|41
|7
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|5
|4
|12
|0
|7
|15
|
N. Hines 21 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|5
|
T. Burton 80 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Burton
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-1
|3.0
|0
|1
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
|M. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
9
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|53
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|2
|45.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 62 yards from IND 35 to HOU 3. S.Phillips to HOU 23 for 20 yards (M.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(14:55 - 1st) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 31 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 31(14:23 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 35 for 4 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:47 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 41 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 41(13:11 - 1st) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 43 for 2 yards (K.Willis).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - HOU 43(12:30 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 37 for -6 yards (D.Buckner).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 37(11:41 - 1st) B.Anger punts 57 yards to IND 6 Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 19 for 13 yards (A.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(11:28 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to J.Taylor.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 19(11:23 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 26 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham K.Crossen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 26(10:34 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 33 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(9:55 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to IND 38 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 38(9:10 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 40 for 2 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 40(8:26 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to HOU 47 for 13 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:47 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 35 for 12 yards (T.Adams E.Murray).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:11 - 1st) N.Hines left guard pushed ob at HOU 12 for 23 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(6:35 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle pushed ob at HOU 5 for 7 yards (L.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 5(5:55 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to HOU 5. S.Phillips to HOU 23 for 18 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(5:43 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 24 for 1 yard (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 24(5:23 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 29 for 5 yards (K.Willis D.Leonard).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 29(4:37 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 44 for 15 yards (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(4:04 - 1st) B.Howell left guard to IND 49 for 7 yards (X.Rhodes D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOU 49(3:31 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to C.Hansen (B.Okereke).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - HOU 49(3:25 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 45 for -6 yards (D.Buckner). FUMBLES (D.Buckner) [D.Buckner] touched at HOU 44 RECOVERED by IND-J.Houston at HOU 42. #99 Buckner sack for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(3:14 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to HOU 38 for 4 yards (L.Johnson K.Crossen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 38(2:29 - 1st) N.Hines right end to HOU 37 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 37(1:43 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep left to Z.Pascal to HOU 11 for 26 yards (E.Murray).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(0:57 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:52 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on HOU-R.Blacklock Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 51 yards from IND 40 to HOU 9. S.Phillips to HOU 20 for 11 yards (E.Speed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(0:49 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 22 for 2 yards (A.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 22(0:04 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 28 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 28(15:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Warring pushed ob at HOU 37 for 9 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(14:26 - 2nd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to K.Coutee.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(14:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to P.Brown to HOU 48 for 11 yards (A.Walker D.Leonard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(13:52 - 2nd) B.Howell up the middle to HOU 49 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad T.Stallworth).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - IND 49(13:10 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 42 for -7 yards (D.Autry).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - IND 42(12:27 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to IND 47 for 11 yards (B.Okereke D.Buckner). HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 47(11:51 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to IND 9 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by N.Hines.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 9(11:43 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to IND 16 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 16(11:06 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 28 for 12 yards (L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(10:18 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to IND 30 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - IND 30(9:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 25 for -5 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 25(8:50 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 35 for 10 yards (T.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 35(8:04 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 44 yards to HOU 21 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(7:55 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 22 for 1 yard (D.Autry T.Carrie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 22(7:15 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at HOU 24 for 2 yards (T.Carrie).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 24(6:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 41 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(6:13 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 36 for -5 yards (sack split by D.Autry and T.Lewis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 36(5:38 - 2nd) S.Phillips up the middle to HOU 41 for 5 yards (D.Autry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HOU 41(4:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 41 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 36(4:40 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep right to D.Johnson to IND 38 for 26 yards (K.Moore).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(3:56 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to C.Hansen for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to IND -4. I.Rodgers to IND 15 for 19 yards (S.Mitchell A.Moore).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:41 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 30 for 15 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(3:06 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 32 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 32(2:28 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 34 for 2 yards (A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 34(2:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 34(1:56 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 47 yards to HOU 19 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(1:43 - 2nd) D.Watson up the middle to HOU 22 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 22(1:23 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to HOU 27 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 27(0:59 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 39 for 12 yards (K.Willis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(0:54 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 31 for -8 yards (sack split by D.Autry and D.Buckner). PENALTY on IND-J.Houston Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 39 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 44(0:48 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep right to J.Akins pushed ob at IND 36 for 20 yards (K.Willis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(0:42 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at IND 22 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(0:37 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 22(0:33 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at IND 13 for 9 yards (K.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 13(0:27 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to IND 10 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 10(0:22 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right [A.Muhammad].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOU 10(0:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-D.Autry Encroachment 5 yards enforced at IND 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 5(0:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 5(0:11 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HOU 5(0:05 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 38 for 13 yards (T.Adams K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(14:30 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to IND 47 for 9 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 47(13:42 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal (E.Murray).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 47(13:37 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end to HOU 45 for 8 yards (L.Johnson C.Watkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:04 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to HOU 39 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 39(12:29 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 28 for 11 yards (A.Moore L.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(11:53 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 19 for 9 yards (T.Adams A.Moore).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 19(11:15 - 3rd) N.Hines left guard to HOU 20 for -1 yards (J.Watt L.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 20(10:41 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 17 for 3 yards (K.Crossen T.Adams). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(10:04 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 17(9:56 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to HOU 17 for no gain (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 17(9:11 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to HOU 17 for no gain (V.Hargreaves W.Mercilus).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IND 17(8:31 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 59 yards from IND 35 to HOU 6. S.Phillips to HOU 32 for 26 yards (T.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(8:21 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to HOU 36 for 4 yards (K.Willis). FUMBLES (K.Willis) ball out of bounds at IND 36.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 36(7:50 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 49 for 13 yards (A.Walker). PENALTY on HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 31(7:39 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to K.Coutee.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 31(7:35 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to IND 38 for 31 yards (D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(6:52 - 3rd) B.Howell up the middle to IND 33 for 5 yards (A.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 33(6:06 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end to IND 27 for 6 yards (A.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(5:25 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at IND 20 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 20(4:54 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to IND 18 for 2 yards (D.Leonard J.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 18(4:04 - 3rd) D.Watson left end to IND 16 for 2 yards (J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(3:21 - 3rd) B.Howell up the middle to IND 14 for 2 yards (K.Willis A.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 14(2:39 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to S.Phillips pushed ob at IND 5 for 9 yards (K.Willis). Indianapolis challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Watson pass short left to S.Phillips pushed ob at IND 7 for 7 yards (K.Willis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - HOU 7(2:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-J.Akins False Start 4 yards enforced at IND 7 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 11(2:07 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to IND 13 for -2 yards (K.Moore).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - HOU 13(1:22 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:19 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep left to Z.Pascal to IND 49 for 24 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(0:34 - 3rd) N.Hines right tackle to HOU 40 for 11 yards (T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to HOU 36 for 4 yards (K.Crossen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(14:23 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 35 for 1 yard (L.Johnson A.Alufohai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 35(13:41 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IND 35(13:36 - 4th) R.Blankenship 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to HOU -1. S.Phillips to HOU 20 for 21 yards (G.Odum).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(13:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to HOU 34 for 14 yards (X.Rhodes B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(12:40 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to HOU 39 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 39(12:04 - 4th) S.Phillips left tackle to HOU 43 for 4 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 43(11:21 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 43 for no gain (D.Leonard B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 43(10:35 - 4th) D.Watson left end ran ob at HOU 47 for 4 yards (D.Leonard).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(9:59 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep right to K.Warring to IND 30 for 23 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(9:17 - 4th) B.Howell up the middle to IND 23 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 23(8:44 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at IND 17 for 6 yards (T.Carrie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(8:12 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Johnson to IND 9 for 8 yards (D.Leonard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 9(7:30 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Coutee for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton (V.Hargreaves).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(7:21 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 33 for 8 yards (E.Murray). IND-T.Hilton was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 33(6:58 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 41 for 8 yards (V.Hargreaves) [J.Watt].
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:19 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 45 for 14 yards (L.Johnson K.Crossen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to HOU 40 for 5 yards (E.Murray T.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 40(4:49 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 42 for -2 yards (Z.Cunningham C.Watkins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 42(4:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to HOU 36 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves E.Murray).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 36(3:21 - 4th) J.Brissett up the middle to HOU 34 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(2:38 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton. PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at HOU 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IND 44(2:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman [C.Liuget].
|+41 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 44(2:29 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep middle to T.Hilton to HOU 3 for 41 yards (L.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(2:00 - 4th) J.Taylor left end to HOU 5 for -2 yards (T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 5(1:53 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:47 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to J.Akins [D.Buckner].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(1:44 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 34 for 9 yards (X.Rhodes). PENALTY on IND-X.Rhodes Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at HOU 34.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(1:36 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at IND 46 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 46(1:30 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep right to B.Cooks ran ob at IND 30 for 16 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(1:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Johnson to IND 20 for 10 yards (D.Leonard K.Moore).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(1:03 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at IND 26 for -6 yards (D.Buckner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - HOU 26(0:56 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-R.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 26 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - HOU 31(0:56 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to IND 21 for 10 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 21(0:36 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to IND 15 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - HOU 15(0:28 - 4th) D.Watson pass to K.Coutee to IND 2 for 13 yards (D.Leonard). FUMBLES (D.Leonard) RECOVERED by IND-B.Okereke at IND -6. Touchback.
