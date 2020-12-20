|
|
Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Patrick Mahomes had his full repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes and underhanded flips on display while passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Kansas City defense did its part to spoil Drew Brees' return from rib fractures and a punctured lung that had kept the record-setting passer out four games.
While Brees passed for 234 yards and three TDs, he completed less than half of his passes and was intercepted for just the fourth time this season.
The victory kept the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (13-1) in pole position to capture the AFC's lone playoff bye as a No. 1 seed. The Saints (10-4), meanwhile, missed a chance to clinch the NFC South for a second straight week and now are longshots to capture the NFC's top seed.
Mahomes' scoring passes went for 5 yards each to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, the latter coming as the Chiefs' agile QB back-peddled toward the left sideline to avoid pressure and released a throw to the back corner of the end zone, where Hardman was able to snag it in traffic while narrowly getting two feet inbounds.
Mahomes' second TD toss looked more like a basketball assist, a chest-pass to tight end Travis Kelce cutting behind blockers for a 1-yard score.
Mahomes later used an underhanded forward flip to Kelce for a 2-point conversion after a 12-yard touchdown run by Le'Veon Bell to make it 29-15 in the fourth quarter.
Bell's TD came one play after Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was flagged for a personal foul and ejected for punching right guard Andrew Wylie following an incomplete pass.
The Saints pulled to 29-22 when Trey Hendrickson stripped Mahomes while making his second sack of the game, setting up Alvin Kamara's 14-yard score on a short catch and run through a swarm of players along the right sideline.
Kansas City responded with a field goal with 4:18 left, but Brees pulled New Orleans within a field goal with his 17-yard scoring pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 2:06 to go.
With two timeouts remaining, the Saints kicked deep, but could not prevent Mahomes and Co. from running out the clock.
Just 3,000 tickets were sold for this marquee matchup between playoff contenders in the Superdome, but those in attendance got a first-hand look at Mahomes' mesmerizing and unconventional theatrics.
On a third-and-8 conversion in the first half, Mahomes darted right to avoid defensive tackle David Onyemata, then suddenly stopped and stepped up as Jordan, in close pursuit, stumbled past. Mahomes then fired a pass to Sammy Watkins for a 23-yard gain. The play extended the drive that culminated with Kelce's TD.
The Saints briefly took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter when Brees found Latavius Murray uncovered late in a play that appeared to be breaking down and the running back scampered for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs went back on top for good on their next series.
Brees' return got off to a rough start. His first three passes fell incomplete before his fourth was intercepted by L'Jarius Sneed at the New Orleans 36-yard line, setting up Hill's TD that made it 7-0.
Brees needed more than a full quarter to complete a pass or lead the Saints to a first down. His first completion came on his seventh pass. A few plays later, he hit Emmanuel Sanders 51 yards down the right sideline to set up Taysom Hill's 1-yard TD run.
The Saints cut it to 14-9 at the end of the half with a safety during a Chiefs punt return fumbled into the end zone by Demarcus Robinson. Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone tried to fall on it in the end zone, but it squirted away and over the end line.
INJURIES
Chiefs: Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire needed help to the locker room in the fourth quarter, not putting any pressure on his left leg. The Chiefs also announced linebacker Emmanuel Smith injured his hamstring.
Saints: Receiver Tre'Quan Smith and safety Marcus Williams each left with ankle injuries in the second half.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Host Atlanta on Sunday in the first of two home games to finish the regular season.
Saints: Close out their home schedule against Minnesota on Christmas Day.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
254 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 37 RuYds
|
31
FPTS
|
D. Brees
9 QB
234 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
25
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|40:52
|18:46
|1st Downs
|34
|15
|Rushing
|13
|3
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|411
|285
|Total Plays
|92
|52
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|60
|Rush Attempts
|41
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|26-47
|15-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|10-93
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|8-47.3
|Return Yards
|-12
|60
|Punts - Returns
|5--15
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
31
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|26/47
|254
|3
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|14
|79
|0
|16
|7
|
L. Bell 26 RB
13
FPTS
|L. Bell
|15
|62
|1
|12
|13
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
31
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|7
|37
|0
|24
|31
|
D. Williams 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
14
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|12
|8
|68
|1
|13
|14
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|6
|4
|60
|0
|23
|6
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|6
|53
|1
|19
|11
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|2
|27
|0
|23
|2
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|9
|3
|22
|1
|9
|8
|
L. Bell 26 RB
13
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|13
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Winchester 41 LS
|J. Winchester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Wisniewski 61 OG
|S. Wisniewski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
|B. Pringle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|1-2
|1.0
|1
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|6
|40.5
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|-0.5
|1
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|-13.0
|-13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
25
FPTS
|D. Brees
|15/34
|234
|3
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
7
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|76
|0
|51
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|6
|3
|40
|1
|21
|15
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
8
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|4
|2
|29
|1
|17
|8
|
J. Cook 87 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|2
|29
|0
|21
|2
|
L. Murray 28 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|2
|26
|1
|24
|8
|
T. Smith 10 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|2
|
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Hill 7 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robertson 52 LB
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|8
|47.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|2
|13.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 6 YAC 2
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 33(14:27 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end pushed ob at KC 38 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(14:01 - 1st) T.Hill right end to KC 39 for 1 yard (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 39(13:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 43 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass -7 YAC 11
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KC 43(12:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill (K.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 43(12:43 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 34 yards to NO 23 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:36 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 28 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(12:03 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 28(11:57 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to T.Smith (J.Thornhill).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 28(11:53 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to KC 34 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(11:45 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Hardman.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KC 9(11:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle intended for M.Hardman INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 9. M.Williams to NO 9 for no gain (T.Kelce). PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at KC 34 - No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(11:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for -5 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass -4 YAC -1
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KC 34(10:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - KC 34(10:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - KC 34(10:32 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 61 yards to NO 5 Center-J.Winchester. T.Lewis to NO 22 for 17 yards (A.Hamilton; J.Winchester).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(10:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 22(10:16 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 27 for 5 yards (A.Okafor; A.Hitchens).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - NO 27(9:39 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right intended for L.Humphrey INTERCEPTED by L.Sneed at NO 39. L.Sneed ran ob at NO 36 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(9:33 - 1st) L.Bell left end to NO 35 for 1 yard (M.Lattimore; M.Jenkins). FUMBLES (M.Lattimore) recovered by KC-T.Kelce at NO 31. T.Kelce for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. L.Bell left end to NO 35 for 1 yard (M.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KC 31(9:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to NO 31 for 4 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 30(8:51 - 1st) PENALTY on KC-D.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KC 35(8:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - KC 35(8:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NO 24 for 11 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 9 YAC 2
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(7:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to NO 11 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(7:04 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [D.Onyemata].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 11(6:55 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Yelder to NO 5 for 6 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson). NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass -2 YAC 8
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 5(6:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 5 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:18 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(5:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (A.Hitchens). KC-B.Breeland was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 31(5:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to E.Sanders.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 31(5:12 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to KC 22 Center-Z.Wood. M.Hardman to KC 20 for -2 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(4:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell pushed ob at KC 34 for 14 yards (A.Anzalone; J.Jenkins). Pass 3 YAC 11
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(4:23 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 26 for -8 yards (C.Granderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - KC 26(3:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to KC 36 for 10 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 9 YAC 1
|+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 36(2:57 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins pushed ob at NO 41 for 23 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 15 YAC 8
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(2:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(2:09 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson ran ob at NO 18 for 23 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 8 YAC 15
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(1:36 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to NO 23 for -5 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KC 23(0:57 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 15 - KC 23(0:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at NO 4 for 19 yards (P.Williams). Pass 14 YAC 5
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(0:19 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to NO 1 for 3 yards (C.Jordan; D.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Pass -2 YAC 3
|PAT Good
|(14:58 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:58 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to J.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(14:54 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to NO 28 for 3 yards (T.Wharton).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NO 28(14:20 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at NO 19 for -9 yards (L.Sneed).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NO 19(13:35 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to KC 30 Center-Z.Wood. M.Hardman to KC 30 for no gain (K.Elliss).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(13:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 30(13:18 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Kelce [T.Hendrickson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 30(13:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill [T.Hendrickson].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 30(13:09 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 45 yards to NO 25 Center-J.Winchester. T.Lewis ran ob at NO 34 for 9 yards (J.Winchester).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(13:01 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 41 for 7 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 41(12:32 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 46 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen). Pass -1 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(11:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 46(11:45 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to L.Murray.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 46(11:38 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep right to E.Sanders to KC 3 for 51 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 38 YAC 13
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(10:54 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end pushed ob at KC 1 for 2 yards (C.Ward). New Orleans challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 1(10:24 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:21 - 2nd) L.Bell right tackle to KC 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis; M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 33(9:44 - 2nd) L.Bell left end to KC 37 for 4 yards (M.Davenport; K.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(9:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 34 for -3 yards. FUMBLES ball out of bounds at KC 34.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - KC 34(8:35 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 45 for 11 yards (D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 45(7:48 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to NO 49 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(7:13 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end pushed ob at NO 42 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 42(6:43 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right guard to NO 41 for 1 yard (K.Alexander; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 41(6:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce (M.Lattimore).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - KC 34(5:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Wisniewski to NO 34 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Davis) [D.Onyemata]. PENALTY on KC-S.Wisniewski Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KC 46(5:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 37 yards to NO 9 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 9(5:35 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 20 for 11 yards (C.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(5:01 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to NO 22 for 2 yards (L.Sneed; A.Hitchens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 22(4:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray to NO 24 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; B.Niemann) [C.Jones]. PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 24. Pass -5 YAC 7
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - NO 14(3:57 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen; F.Clark). NO-A.Peat was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NO 17(3:26 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 17(3:22 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to KC 38 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by M.Hardman. Penalty on KC-L.Sneed Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at NO 17 - No Play. Penalty on NO-Z.Wood Offensive Holding offsetting.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 17(3:14 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to KC 36 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(3:05 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 42 for 6 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 42(2:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 44 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass -3 YAC 5
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 44(2:00 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right guard to KC 47 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(1:41 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 45 for -2 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KC 45(1:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [T.Hendrickson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - KC 45(1:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KC 45(1:23 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 41 yards to NO 14 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by T.Lewis. PENALTY on NO-C.Granderson Unnecessary Roughness 7 yards enforced at NO 14.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 7(1:16 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 28 for 21 yards (J.Thornhill). Pass -4 YAC 25
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 28(0:51 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 36 for 8 yards (B.Niemann) [T.Wharton]. Pass 7 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NO 36(0:29 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NO 36(0:25 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to J.Johnson (B.Breeland).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NO 36(0:20 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to KC 13 Center-Z.Wood. D.Robinson to KC 6 for -7 yards (C.Robertson). FUMBLES (C.Robertson) touched at KC -7 ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass deep middle to T.Smith to 50 for 25 yards (W.Gay) [C.Jones]. PENALTY on KC-C.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at 50. Pass 17 YAC 8
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(14:36 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to KC 39 for -4 yards (T.Mathieu). Penalty on NO-J.Hill Offensive Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - KC 20(14:17 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed Defensive Pass Interference 19 yards enforced at KC 39 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(14:11 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on NO-T.Armstead Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - KC 30(14:05 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to KC 24 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 14 - KC 24(13:29 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -1 YAC 25
|+2 YD
|(13:16 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brees pass to T.Hill is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:16 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end pushed ob at KC 41 for 16 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(12:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to NO 46 for 13 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 8
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(12:15 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to NO 45 for 1 yard (K.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 45(11:41 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to NO 41 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins; D.Davis). Pass 4 YAC 0
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 41(11:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins pushed ob at NO 21 for 20 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 6 YAC 14
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(10:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman ran ob at NO 12 for 9 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 5 YAC 4
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 12(9:54 - 3rd) L.Bell left tackle to NO 9 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(9:13 - 3rd) L.Bell left guard to NO 5 for 4 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(8:31 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Jordan]. Pass 5 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend. INJURY UPDATE: KC #43 E.Smith hamstring DOUBTFUL to return.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(8:23 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi; A.Okafor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KC 27(7:43 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to T.Lewis [M.Danna].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KC 27(7:36 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KC 27(7:32 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to KC 26 Center-Z.Wood. M.Hardman to KC 25 for -1 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(7:23 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 30 for 5 yards (S.Rankins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(6:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to S.Watkins. PENALTY on NO-J.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at KC 30 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(6:45 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 46 for 3 yards (S.Rankins; S.Tuttle). PENALTY on KC-S.Watkins Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at KC 46.
|Penalty
|
1 & 17 - NO 36(6:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [S.Tuttle]. PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(6:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to S.Watkins [C.Granderson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 41(6:03 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Hardman (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 41(5:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to NO 43 for 16 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 13 YAC 3
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(5:20 - 3rd) Darr.Williams right guard to NO 42 for 1 yard (M.Roach; D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 42(4:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NO 42(4:40 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman (M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 42(4:34 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 25 yards to NO 17 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 17(4:27 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to J.Cook [D.Nnadi].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 17(4:22 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end to NO 21 for 4 yards (D.Nnadi; D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KC 21(3:43 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right [C.Ward]. PENALTY on NO-D.Brees Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at NO 21.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KC 11(3:38 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to KC 40 Center-Z.Wood. M.Hardman to KC 41 for 1 yard (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(3:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to 50 for 9 yards (S.Tuttle). Pass 0 YAC 9
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 50(2:48 - 3rd) L.Bell right end to NO 48 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Onyemata).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NO 39 for 9 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 5 YAC 4
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 39(1:32 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to NO 38 for 1 yard (M.Roach; D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(0:56 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to NO 32 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 32(0:16 - 3rd) L.Bell left end to NO 29 for 3 yards (M.Roach).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 29(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 27 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins). INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #10 T.Smith ankle QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(14:32 - 4th) L.Bell right guard to NO 26 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 26(13:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan Disqualification 13 yards enforced at NO 26.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(13:50 - 4th) P.Mahomes right end to NO 12 for 1 yard. Lateral to L.Bell for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:44 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to T.Kelce is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(13:44 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook (W.Gay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(13:39 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 30 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KC 30(13:13 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to L.Humphrey (L.Sneed).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 30(13:09 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to KC 22 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(13:02 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 26 for 4 yards (M.Davenport; S.Rankins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 26(12:21 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 34 for 8 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 6 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(11:50 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 34 for no gain (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 34(11:10 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (S.Rankins).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NO 34(11:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 22 for -12 yards (T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (T.Hendrickson) [T.Hendrickson] RECOVERED by NO-K.Alexander at KC 25. K.Alexander to KC 25 for no gain (S.Wisniewski).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:56 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Burton to KC 16 for 9 yards (B.Niemann; L.Sneed). Pass 3 YAC 6
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 16(10:24 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to KC 14 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi; B.Niemann).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(9:50 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -4 YAC 18
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead. INJURY UPDATE: NO#43 M.Williams ankle QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(9:43 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 41 for 16 yards. Pass 16 YAC 0
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:12 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 49 for 8 yards (M.Lattimore; P.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 49(8:36 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins pushed ob at NO 44 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 6 YAC 1
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 44(8:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at NO 20 for 24 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(7:25 - 4th) L.Bell left guard to NO 16 for 4 yards (D.Davis; S.Tuttle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 16(6:43 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NO 9 for 7 yards (D.Davis; M.Roach) [C.Granderson]. Pass 3 YAC 4
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(5:55 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to NO 5 for 4 yards (K.Alexander; P.Williams). KC-C.Edwards-Helaire was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(5:15 - 4th) L.Bell right guard to NO 4 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 4(4:27 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [C.Granderson].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NO 4(4:21 - 4th) H.Butker 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:18 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara (D.Sorensen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(4:14 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to NO 33 for 8 yards (C.Ward). Pass 3 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 33(3:51 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to J.Johnson (B.Breeland).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 2 - KC 33(3:44 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook to KC 46 for 21 yards (B.Niemann). Pass 16 YAC 5
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(3:20 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Humphrey to KC 34 for 12 yards (B.Niemann). Pass 4 YAC 8
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(2:42 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to KC 29 for 5 yards (C.Ward). Pass 2 YAC 3
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 29(2:34 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to KC 17 for 12 yards (B.Breeland). Pass 4 YAC 8
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 17(2:12 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep left to L.Humphrey for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 17 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(2:06 - 4th) L.Bell right guard to KC 27 for 2 yards (D.Davis; D.Onyemata).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(2:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 37 for 10 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 5
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(1:52 - 4th) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 5 yards (Z.Baun; M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 42(1:45 - 4th) L.Bell right end to KC 47 for 5 yards (D.Davis). KC-L.Bell was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. PENALTY on NO-D.Davis Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at KC 47.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(1:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to NO 39 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 39(0:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to NO 40 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 40(0:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to NO 41 for -1 yards.
