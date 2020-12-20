|
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27
ATLANTA (AP) Tom Brady did it again to the Atlanta Falcons.
This time, he didn't even need overtime.
Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half Sunday for a 31-27 victory over the stunned Falcons.
The stakes weren't nearly as high and the deficit wasn't quite as daunting, but Brady's latest blow to Atlanta took the Bucs (9-5) to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.
It sure didn't look that way when Atlanta raced to 17-0 by halftime, or when the Falcons (4-10) restored their margin to 24-7 after Brady finally guided the Bucs to a touchdown on the first possession of the second half.
Turns out, the 43-year-old was just getting warmed up.
He certainly had plenty of experience to fall back on when it came to breaking Atlanta's heart.
In the 2017 Super Bowl, Brady famously led the greatest comeback in championship game history, rallying New England from a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter to a 34-28 overtime victory that secured his fifth of six titles with the Patriots.
Now, it looks like he'll get a shot at another with his new team. The Bucs are on the cusp of wrapping up a wild-card berth, which is just what Brady had in mind when he left snowy Massachusetts for sunny Florida.
Brady capped his latest rally with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 6:19 remaining. The league's oldest player finished 31 of 45 for 390 yards and two TDs.
Tampa Bay scored on five straight possessions after halftime - four touchdowns and a field goal.
Leonard Fournette had a pair of 1-yard TD runs, Brady hooked up with Chris Godwin on a 4-yard scoring pass, and Ryan Succop connected on a 27-yard field goal.
Matt Ryan was 34 of 49 for 356 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, but he did little after connecting with Hayden Hurst on a 7-yard TD throw midway through the third quarter.
The Bucs suddenly starting getting pressure on the Atlanta QB, who was sacked three times- all of them credited to Devin White.
Atlanta failed to pick up a first down on four of its last five possessions, the only exception being a drive that ended with Younghoe Koo's 52-yard field goal with 8:22 remaining, giving the Falcons a 27-24 lead.
It didn't hold up.
It never does against Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Falcons in his long career.
The Falcons took another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them. They already became the first in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in two straight games.
Now, this - which may have hurt even worse because of the guy who led the comeback.
Brady did it to the Falcons again.
INJURY REPORT
Buccaneers;: CB Carlton Davis, who leads Tampa Bay with four interception, was ruled out early in the second half with a groin injury.
Falcons: CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson went out in the first half after falling ill and did not return. ... OG James Carpenter (groin) and CB Isiah Oliver (cramping) also went out. With Oliver on the sideline, his backup, Tyler Hall, was beaten on Brown's game-winning touchdown.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Play their final road game of the season next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Falcons: Travel to Kansas City to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the first of two road games to close their third straight losing season
---
---
|
T. Brady
12 QB
390 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
356 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|
33
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:48
|28:12
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|19
|21
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|416
|369
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|37
|Rush Attempts
|18
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|365
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|34-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|99
|4
|Punts - Returns
|4-32
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|365
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Brady
|31/45
|390
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
17
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|14
|49
|2
|17
|17
|
K. Vaughn 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Brady 12 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Brady
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Evans
|7
|6
|110
|0
|32
|11
|
A. Brown 81 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|5
|93
|1
|46
|15
|
C. Brate 84 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Brate
|4
|4
|54
|0
|18
|5
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|5
|4
|36
|1
|13
|9
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
3
FPTS
|L. McCoy
|3
|3
|32
|0
|14
|3
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|7
|3
|29
|0
|17
|2
|
S. Miller 10 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Miller
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
17
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|3
|16
|0
|16
|17
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaughn 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|10-2
|3.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 29 CB
|R. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|41.8
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|3
|22.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|4
|8.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
33
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|34/49
|356
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 25 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Smith
|6
|24
|0
|7
|2
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
33
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|16
|0
|16
|33
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
B. Hill 23 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Hill
|5
|-2
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|14
|10
|163
|1
|33
|22
|
R. Gage 83 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Gage
|10
|5
|68
|1
|27
|12
|
K. Smith 40 FB
3
FPTS
|K. Smith
|3
|3
|32
|0
|13
|3
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
8
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|5
|4
|21
|1
|12
|8
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|3
|2
|21
|0
|25
|2
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|1
|
L. Treadwell 80 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Smith
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
B. Hill 23 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Hill
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|4
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Blake 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Blake
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 44 CB
|T. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Graham 87 TE
|J. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Reynolds 59 LB
|L. Reynolds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 94 DT
|D. Senat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|52
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|48.4
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 24 for -1 yards (L.David; D.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ATL 24(14:24 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to ATL 26 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - ATL 26(13:49 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 36 for 10 yards (N.Suh).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(13:15 - 1st) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 41(12:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 45 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 45(12:08 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to TB 32 for 23 yards (C.Davis).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(11:25 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to R.Gage to TB 5 for 27 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ATL 5(10:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at TB 31 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 31(9:59 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate pushed ob at TB 45 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(9:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 45(9:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 37 for -8 yards (K.Neal J.Cominsky).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - TB 37(8:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.McCoy to ATL 49 for 14 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 49(7:50 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to ATL 10 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(7:41 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 11 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 11(7:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Powell to ATL 14 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 14(6:27 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 30 for 16 yards (C.Davis).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker to TB 45 for 25 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(5:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to L.Stocker (D.White).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 45(4:56 - 1st) B.Hill right end to TB 49 for -4 yards (D.White S.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ATL 49(4:14 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Gurley to TB 44 for 5 yards (D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(3:41 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 37 yards to TB 7 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner to TB 12 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(3:31 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to TB 13 for 1 yard (A.Bailey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 13(2:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 21 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 21(2:18 - 1st) L.Fournette right end pushed ob at TB 23 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(1:41 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 24 for 1 yard (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 24(0:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to TB 26 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 26(0:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 26(0:15 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to ATL 22 Center-Z.Triner. B.Powell to ATL 26 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(0:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 26(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ATL 26(14:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ATL 26(14:50 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 48 yards to TB 26 Center-J.Harris downed by ATL-B.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(14:38 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 26(14:34 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 33 for 7 yards (K.Sheffield).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TB 33(13:55 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 25 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TB 25(13:10 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to ATL 35 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(12:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill to ATL 40 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 40(12:25 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 43 for 3 yards (D.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 43(11:47 - 2nd) I.Smith right guard to ATL 46 for 3 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(11:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Powell (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 46(11:00 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 46 for no gain (J.Whitehead; D.White).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ATL 46(10:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Smith to TB 46 for 8 yards (D.White J.Dean).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - ATL 46(9:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to TB 39 for 7 yards (K.Minter).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(9:09 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith pushed ob at TB 26 for 13 yards (L.David).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(8:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to L.Treadwell to TB 12 for 14 yards (C.Davis; A.Winfield).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(7:55 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:48 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(7:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to K.Vaughn.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(7:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 10 yards (I.Oliver). FUMBLES (I.Oliver) recovered by TB-K.Vaughn at TB 36.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(7:17 - 2nd) K.Vaughn left guard to TB 39 for 3 yards (I.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 39(6:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at TB 46 for 7 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(6:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 46(5:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans ran ob at ATL 44 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(5:27 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep left [F.Oluokun].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 44(5:20 - 2nd) K.Vaughn right guard to ATL 43 for 1 yard (J.Cominsky).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TB 43(4:40 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 48 for -9 yards (S.Neasman).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TB 48(3:54 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to ATL 11 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(3:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to ATL 13 for 2 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 13(3:07 - 2nd) I.Smith left guard to ATL 16 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 16(2:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 23 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 23(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley ran ob at ATL 37 for 14 yards (C.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(1:55 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley to TB 45 for 18 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(1:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith (N.Suh).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 45(1:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to TB 40 for 5 yards (L.David; C.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 40(1:08 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 25 for 15 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to TB 13 for 12 yards (C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(0:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Blake to TB 14 for -1 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 14(0:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ATL 14(0:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (C.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ATL 14(0:18 - 2nd) Y.Koo 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 70 yards from ATL 35 to TB -5. K.Barner to TB 18 for 23 yards (J.Graham). ATL-J.Graham was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(0:09 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 17 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 67 yards from ATL 35 to TB -2. K.Barner to TB 20 for 22 yards (S.Neasman; C.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(14:54 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to TB 40 for 20 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(14:15 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 40(14:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to ATL 46 for 14 yards (A.Terrell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(13:34 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to ATL 37 for 9 yards (D.Jones; T.Davison).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 37(12:57 - 3rd) L.Fournette left tackle to ATL 33 for 4 yards (S.Neasman; D.Jones).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(12:11 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans to ATL 1 for 32 yards (K.Neal) [T.Davison]. TB-M.Evans was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(11:33 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 38 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(10:49 - 3rd) I.Smith left guard to ATL 40 for 2 yards (N.Suh).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 40(10:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley ran ob at TB 32 for 28 yards [S.Barrett].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(9:40 - 3rd) I.Smith right end to TB 25 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 25(9:00 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to I.Smith to TB 21 for 4 yards (R.Cockrell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(8:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to TB 7 for 14 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ATL 7(7:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(7:34 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(7:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at TB 30 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 30(6:47 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to ATL 44 for 26 yards (S.Neasman; K.Sheffield).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(6:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to ATL 28 for 16 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 28(5:22 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to ATL 28 for no gain (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 28(4:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to ATL 4 for 24 yards (A.Terrell) [D.Jones].
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(3:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 4(3:49 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:44 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Hill pushed ob at ATL 29 for 4 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(3:10 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(3:04 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ATL 29(3:01 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 47 yards to TB 24 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner ran ob at TB 24 for no gain (T.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(2:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette [A.Bailey].
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 24(2:50 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski to TB 41 for 17 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(2:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to T.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 41(2:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to ATL 45 for 14 yards (S.Neasman). Atlanta challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 01:51.)
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 17(1:45 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at ATL 45 - No Play. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced between downs.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 17(1:34 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to ATL 9 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 9(0:54 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at ATL 1 for 8 yards (I.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TB 0(0:13 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski. PENALTY on ATL-E.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards enforced at ATL 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(0:10 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ATL 23(15:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 12 - ATL 23(14:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker to ATL 19 for -4 yards (L.David). Penalty on ATL Illegal Motion declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ATL 19(14:46 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 53 yards to TB 28 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner to TB 28 for no gain (T.Hall). Penalty on TB-R.Smith Illegal Block Above the Waist offsetting enforced at ATL 19 - No Play. Penalty on ATL-T.Hall Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact offsetting.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ATL 19(14:37 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 53 yards to TB 28 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner pushed ob at TB 49 for 21 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:25 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 49(14:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.McCoy to ATL 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun). ATL-I.Oliver was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 46(13:48 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans pushed ob at ATL 35 for 11 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(13:16 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to ATL 26 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 26(12:38 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at ATL 13 for 13 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(12:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 13(11:58 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to ATL 9 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TB 9(11:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TB 9(11:15 - 4th) R.Succop 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Smith pushed ob at ATL 36 for 11 yards (D.White).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(10:36 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to C.Ridley to TB 31 for 33 yards (J.Dean; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(9:53 - 4th) I.Smith left guard to TB 27 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 27(9:17 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley (A.Winfield).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ATL 27(9:09 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at TB 34 for -7 yards (D.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ATL 34(8:26 - 4th) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to TB 0. K.Barner to TB 22 for 22 yards (E.Robinson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 22(8:16 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Brate to TB 40 for 18 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(7:39 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 41 for 1 yard (D.Jones; D.Senat).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 41(6:57 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at ATL 46 for 13 yards (D.Jones).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(6:25 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to A.Brown for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(6:19 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to ATL 23 for -2 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ATL 23(5:42 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gage.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - ATL 23(5:34 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 12 for -11 yards (D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - ATL 12(4:54 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 57 yards to TB 31 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner to TB 37 for 6 yards (L.Reynolds). PENALTY on TB-C.Gill Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 37.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(4:40 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 44 for 17 yards (D.Jones; S.Neasman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(3:54 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right guard to TB 46 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TB 46(3:48 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 38 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - TB 38(3:41 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.McCoy to ATL 49 for 13 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 49(2:52 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 37 yards to ATL 12 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(2:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Powell.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 12(2:40 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 6 for -6 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ATL 6(2:14 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 16 - ATL 6(2:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to ATL 19 for 13 yards (R.Cockrell).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(2:02 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to ATL 17 for 2 yards (T.Davison; S.Neasman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 17(1:58 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to ATL 11 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 11(1:12 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to ATL 9 for 2 yards (T.Davison). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - TB 9(0:37 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 10 for -1 yards.
