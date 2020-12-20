|
Dolphins eliminate Patriots from playoff race with 22-12 win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing Sunday to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances.
The Dolphins entered the game last in the league in yards per carry, and Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher since 2018, totaling 122 yards and scoring a 2-point conversion on a trick play.
Breida added 86 yards and the Dolphins totaled a season-high 250 against the Patriots, who were gashed for more than 150 on the ground for the fifth time this year.
The Dolphins (9-5) bolstered their wild-card chances and are assured of a winning record for only the second time since 2008.
The Patriots (6-8) will finish at .500 or worse for the first time since 2000, the year they drafted Tom Brady. They fall one year short of matching the Dallas Cowboys' NFL record of 20 consecutive winning seasons.
Buffalo clinched the AFC East title with a win Saturday.
With their three most productive pass catchers sitting out the game because of injuries, the Dolphins kept it on the ground. They mounted a 14-play, 90-yard touchdown drive midway through the second half to take the lead for good. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ran it in from the 3 on third down after he couldn't find an open receiver.
The Dolphins then sprang a hook-and-ladder for the 2-point conversion, with receiver Isaiah Ford flipping a lateral to Ahmed, who ran into the end zone untouched. That put the Dolphins ahead 15-9, and they sealed the victory by mounting a grinding 75-yard touchdown drive on their next possession.
They were shut out in the first half, but mounted a 72-yard touchdown drive to start the second half for a 7-6 lead.
Four times the Patriots settled for a field goal after driving inside the Miami 30. Cam Newton finished 17 for 27 for 209 yards.
Ahmed became the first undrafted rookie in Dolphins history to rush for 100 yards.
FAILING TO SCORE
The Dolphins were unable to convert several scoring chances, including when they drove 95 yards in the first quarter before J.C. Jackson made his eighth interception of the year, picking off a third-down pass by Tagovailoa at the goal line.
An 86-yard touchdown on a fumble return by Miami's Xavien Howard was reversed by a replay review that showed the loose ball touched another player with a foot out of bounds. The reversal represented a 10-point swing, because New England kept the ball and kicked a field goal on the next play.
Miami's Jason Sanders missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the first half. A successful fake punt that put the Dolphins in scoring range was negated by a penalty.
INJURIES
Patriots: CB Stephon Gilmore (right knee) left the game in the second quarter and was helped to the locker room. LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (arm) also went to the locker room in the first half. DE John Simon (hamstring) and C David Andrews (calf) were sidelined in the second half. Leading rusher Damien Harris was inactive because of an ankle injury.
Dolphins: G Solomon Kindley limped off the field in the third quarter. WRs DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were inactive.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: They play Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), who have lost four of their past five games.
Patriots: They play host on Monday, Dec. 28 to the Buffalo Bills (11-3), who have already clinched the AFC East to end New England's 11-year reign.
C. Newton
1 QB
209 PaYds, 38 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|
S. Ahmed
26 RB
122 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:34
|37:04
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|303
|383
|Total Plays
|52
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|250
|Rush Attempts
|22
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|186
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|7-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|21
|45
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-45
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Newton
|17/27
|209
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Michel 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Michel
|10
|74
|0
|17
|7
|
C. Newton 1 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9
|38
|0
|11
|11
|
J. White 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|3
|0
|4
|5
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|10
|7
|111
|0
|35
|9
|
J. White 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|4
|52
|0
|21
|5
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|4
|3
|24
|0
|23
|2
|
I. Ford 84 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Ford
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|1
|
N. Harry 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
S. Michel 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Keene
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun 90 LB
|S. Calhoun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 29 DB
|J. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
12
FPTS
|N. Folk
|4/4
|45
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|46.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|8.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|20/26
|145
|0
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
20
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|23
|122
|1
|31
|20
|
M. Breida 22 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Breida
|12
|86
|0
|24
|8
|
P. Laird 32 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Laird
|2
|20
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|9
|2
|5
|17
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Perry 10 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|5
|5
|40
|0
|15
|4
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|7
|6
|37
|0
|14
|3
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Laird
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
20
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 OLB
|S. Lawson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
|L. Bowden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Perry 33 CB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
2
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|3
|46.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 23 CB
0
FPTS
|N. Igbinoghene
|2
|16.0
|21
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
0
FPTS
|E. Roberts
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to Jak.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:57 - 1st) S.Michel right end to NE 24 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins E.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NE 24(14:12 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 22 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NE 22(13:36 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 56 yards to MIA 22 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(13:23 - 1st) S.Ahmed left tackle to MIA 23 for 1 yard (K.Dugger; T.Bower).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 23(12:55 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 28 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 28(12:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Laird to MIA 31 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun). Miami challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 31(11:30 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to NE 24 Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski pushed ob at NE 27 for 3 yards (J.Perry).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(11:23 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 11 yards (X.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(10:58 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to NE 44 for 6 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 44(10:40 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to MIA 40 for 16 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(10:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Asiasi.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 40(10:05 - 1st) C.Newton left guard to MIA 39 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NE 39(9:23 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 39(9:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to MIA 2 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 2(9:11 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 8 for 6 yards (B.Cowart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 8(8:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 15 for 7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 15(8:10 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 20 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 20(7:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to MIA 28 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(7:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to MIA 43 for 15 yards (J.Bentley; L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 46 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 46(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to NE 39 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(4:55 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NE 35 for 4 yards (A.Phillips; J.Bentley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 35(4:15 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NE 29 for 6 yards (T.Hall; D.Wise).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:32 - 1st) M.Breida left tackle ran ob at NE 22 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 22(2:52 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to NE 20 for 2 yards (J.Simon L.Guy).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 20(2:10 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to NE 10 for 10 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 10(1:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford pushed ob at NE 7 for 3 yards (J.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(0:47 - 1st) S.Ahmed right tackle to NE 3 for 4 yards (T.Hall A.Butler).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(0:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right intended for L.Bowden INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson [C.Winovich] at NE -1. J.Jackson to NE 4 for 5 yards (L.Bowden).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 4(15:00 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 8 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 8(14:38 - 2nd) S.Michel left end pushed ob at NE 25 for 17 yards (Br.Jones By.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(14:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-By.Jones Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - NE 30(13:58 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Byrd to NE 33 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 33(13:30 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 37 for 4 yards (R.Davis; A.Van Ginkel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(12:55 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 45 for 8 yards (E.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 45(12:19 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to 50 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 50(11:46 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to S.Michel to MIA 42 for 8 yards (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 42(11:10 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to MIA 39 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(10:40 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers (K.Van Noy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NE 33(10:34 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to MIA 33 for 6 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at MIA 39 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(10:08 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to MIA 26 for 8 yards (S.Lawson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 26(9:35 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to MIA 27 for -1 yards (E.Rowe; E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NE 27(8:59 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to N.Harry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NE 27(8:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 16 for -9 yards (A.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - MIA 16(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - MIA 11(7:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to A.Shaheen (K.Dugger).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - MIA 11(7:38 - 2nd) P.Laird right guard to MIA 19 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIA 19(7:03 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 54 yards to NE 27 Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to NE 40 for 13 yards (C.Fejedelem; S.Eguavoen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(6:51 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 40(6:46 - 2nd) J.White left tackle to NE 44 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 44(6:17 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to MIA 35 for 21 yards (J.Baker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(5:47 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to N.Harry to MIA 23 for 12 yards (N.Needham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(5:17 - 2nd) C.Newton right tackle to MIA 21 for 2 yards (E.Ogbah; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 21(4:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NE 21(4:36 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles right end to MIA 18 for 3 yards (Br.Jones). FUMBLES (Br.Jones) RECOVERED by MIA-X.Howard at MIA 14. X.Howard for 86 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Newton scrambles right end to MIA 18 for 3 yards (Br.Jones). FUMBLES (Br.Jones) ball out of bounds at MIA 14.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NE 18(4:20 - 2nd) N.Folk 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to MIA 3. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 24 for 21 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 24(4:10 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 28 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 28(3:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to S.Ahmed.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIA 28(3:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 42 for 14 yards (M.Bryant). NE-S.Gilmore was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(3:05 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 48 for 6 yards (A.Jennings; L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 48(2:26 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to NE 49 for 3 yards (T.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 49(2:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Perry up the middle to NE 45 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(1:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 45(1:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to S.Ahmed to NE 40 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIA 40(0:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at NE 43 for -3 yards (A.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 8 - MIA 43(0:11 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to P.Laird pushed ob at NE 34 for 9 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(0:05 - 2nd) J.Sanders 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Folk kicks 50 yards from NE 35 to MIA 15. E.Roberts to MIA 28 for 13 yards (J.Bethel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(14:57 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 33 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 33(14:25 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left end to MIA 37 for 4 yards (T.Hall). PENALTY on NE-T.Hall Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at MIA 37.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(14:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to NE 38 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(13:19 - 3rd) L.Bowden scrambles right end to NE 29 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 29(12:26 - 3rd) M.Breida left end pushed ob at NE 15 for 14 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 15(11:56 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to NE 13 for 2 yards (T.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 13(11:24 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to NE 6 for 7 yards (J.Uche; A.Jennings).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 6(10:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa right end to NE 1 for 5 yards (J.Uche).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIA 1(10:36 - 3rd) J.Davenport and C.Wilkins reported in as eligible. S.Ahmed up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(10:32 - 3rd) S.Michel right guard to NE 29 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; C.Wilkins).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 29(9:58 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 49 for 20 yards (X.Howard). FUMBLES (X.Howard) RECOVERED by MIA-E.Roberts at NE 47. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to NE 42 for 5 yards (D.McCourty; J.Simon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 42(9:12 - 3rd) M.Breida left tackle to NE 37 for 5 yards (C.Winovich). PENALTY on MIA-I.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIA 48(8:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIA 48(8:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford to NE 44 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 7 - MIA 44(8:00 - 3rd) M.Haack pass short right to K.Grugier-Hill to NE 30 for 14 yards (M.Slater). PENALTY on MIA-K.Grugier-Hill Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards enforced at NE 44 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-K.Grugier-Hill Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Punt
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(7:46 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 41 yards to NE 8 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-J.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 8(7:36 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to NE 10 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NE 45(7:03 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Taylor [A.Van Ginkel]. PENALTY on MIA-J.Baker Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(6:56 - 3rd) C.Newton right end to NE 19 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 19(6:19 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to MIA 46 for 35 yards (E.Roberts; N.Needham).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(5:43 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles right end ran ob at MIA 35 for 11 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(5:10 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 35(5:06 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 35(5:03 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to MIA 27 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NE 27(4:24 - 3rd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to MIA -1. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 10 for 11 yards (J.Bethel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 10(4:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden ran ob at MIA 14 for 4 yards (J.Simon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 14(3:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe pushed ob at MIA 22 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(3:26 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to S.Ahmed (T.Bower).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 22(3:21 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right end pushed ob at NE 47 for 31 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(3:02 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to NE 39 for 8 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 39(2:34 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to NE 36 for 3 yards (T.Bower). MIA-S.Kindley was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(2:04 - 3rd) M.Breida right end to NE 34 for 2 yards (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIA 34(1:29 - 3rd) M.Breida right end to NE 34 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 34(0:44 - 3rd) P.Laird right guard to NE 22 for 12 yards (A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(0:06 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right guard to NE 19 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIA 19(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on NE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NE 19 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 14(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe ran ob at NE 8 for 6 yards (J.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIA 8(14:23 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to NE 4 for 4 yards (T.Bower).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 4(13:46 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to NE 3 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(13:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:55 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa pass to S.Ahmed is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(12:55 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to NE 35 for 10 yards (Br.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(12:27 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NE 37 for 2 yards (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - NE 37(12:00 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at NE 30 for -7 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 15 - NE 30(11:15 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep middle to D.Byrd to MIA 47 for 23 yards (X.Howard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(10:38 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to D.Keene [E.Ogbah]. PENALTY on MIA-N.Needham Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at MIA 47 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(10:32 - 4th) S.Michel right guard to MIA 29 for 13 yards (E.Rowe; N.Needham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(10:12 - 4th) S.Michel left guard to MIA 27 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 27(9:46 - 4th) S.Michel right guard to MIA 24 for 3 yards (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 24(9:13 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Keene.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NE 24(9:08 - 4th) N.Folk 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:03 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 38 for 13 yards (A.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(8:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 48 for 10 yards (J.Jackson; D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(7:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to NE 48 for 4 yards (A.Jennings).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 48(7:24 - 4th) M.Breida right guard to NE 24 for 24 yards (D.McCourty).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 24(6:49 - 4th) M.Breida left guard to NE 15 for 9 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 15(6:16 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to NE 11 for 4 yards (T.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 11(5:33 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to NE 9 for 2 yards (T.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 9(4:49 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford to NE 2 for 7 yards (T.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 2(4:22 - 4th) S.Ahmed left guard to NE 1 for 1 yard (T.Bower).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIA 1(3:40 - 4th) S.Ahmed right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. S.Ahmed right guard to NE 1 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 1(3:19 - 4th) J.Davenport and C.Wilkins reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:17 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to MIA 49 for 26 yards (N.Needham). Miami challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3 at 02:52.)
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(2:52 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at MIA 41 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 41(2:41 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to MIA 30 for 11 yards (Br.Jones; E.Rowe) [S.Lawson].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(2:16 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at MIA 37 for -7 yards (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - NE 37(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to D.Keene to MIA 33 for 4 yards (J.Baker). FUMBLES (J.Baker) recovered by NE-J.White at MIA 35.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - NE 35(1:32 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to MIA 23 for 12 yards (Br.Jones; J.Baker). MIA-S.Lawson was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - NE 23(1:16 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at MIA 32 for -9 yards (E.Ogbah).
