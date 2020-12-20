|
Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch, and the Arizona Cardinals improved their position in the playoff race by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday.
Arizona (8-6) won its second straight game as it tries to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals are in third place in their division behind the Rams and Seahawks and would currently be the No. 7 and final seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Eagles (4-9-1) trailed 16-0 in the first quarter but rallied to tie the game at 26 in the third quarter after quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 7-yard touchdown.
Arizona responded with its go-ahead touchdown drive capped by Hopkins' spectacular 20-yard grab. Cornerback Michael Jacquet was playing tight defense on the play, but Hopkins wrestled the ball away and held on with one hand as he fell past the pylon into the end zone.
Murray completed 27 of 36 passes, with three touchdowns and one interception.
Hurts, making his second career start, completed 24 of 44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He had a lot of good moments, but couldn't lead the Eagles to any points on their last two offensive drives.
Philadelphia made it to the Cardinals 31-yard line on the final drive, and Hurts threw two passes into the end zone on the final two plays, but they fell incomplete.
The Cardinals pushed to a 26-20 lead in an entertaining first half. Murray threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurts responded with 177 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Arizona led 16-0 late in the first quarter after a 6-yard pass from Murray to Edmonds. The Cardinals got great field position when Zeke Turner darted up the middle and blocked a Philadelphia punt. The ball deflected backward several yards and out of bounds, giving Arizona possession at the Eagles 6.
The Cardinals also missed a great opportunity when Hopkins fumbled at the Eagles 8 after catching a short pass from Murray. But the Eagles couldn't move the ball on the ensuing drive and Hurts panicked on third down, throwing the ball away while in the end zone. The quarterback was flagged for intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety.
Murray's 8-yard touchdown run made it 9-0.
Greg Ward caught two of Philadelphia's first-half touchdowns while Quez Watkins had the other when he caught a short pass and spun outside before running 32 yards to the end zone. The Eagles' second touchdown was set up by Murray's costly fumble at the Arizona 21-yard line.
Philadelphia was playing without three of its four starters in the secondary because of injuries.
FIRST FOR FITZ
Larry Fitzgerald made a spectacular catch for his first touchdown of the season to push the Cardinals ahead 26-14 in the second quarter.
The 36-year-old Fitzgerald has 12 touchdowns in 10 career games against Philadelphia. The receiver has caught a pass in 255 straight games, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (274).
Fitzgerald's 14-yard catch from Kyler Murray pushed the Cardinals ahead 26-14 late in the second quarter. The Eagles responded with a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Greg Ward to pull within 26-20. With punter/holder Cameron Johnston sidelined, tight end Zach Ertz became the holder but a bad snap foiled the extra point.
INJURIES
Eagles: TE Richard Rodgers (shin) was carted to the locker room near the end of the first quarter. ... DL Josh Sweat (wrist) left in the first half. ... Johnston was evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter.
Cardinals: TE Maxx Williams (ankle) left close to the end of the first half and didn't return.
UP NEXT
The Eagles travel to face the Cowboys next Sunday.
The Cardinals host the 49ers in their final home game of the season on Saturday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Hurts
2 QB
338 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 63 RuYds, RuTD
|
43
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
406 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
38
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:13
|27:47
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|18
|19
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|422
|526
|Total Plays
|79
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|103
|Rush Attempts
|29
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|305
|423
|Comp. - Att.
|24-44
|28-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|9-83
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.0
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|94
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-94
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|305
|PASS YDS
|423
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|422
|TOTAL YDS
|526
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
43
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|24/44
|338
|3
|0
|43
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|17
|64
|0
|10
|8
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
43
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|11
|63
|1
|17
|43
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
6
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|7
|2
|69
|0
|42
|6
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|3
|2
|63
|0
|39
|6
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|8
|5
|49
|0
|23
|4
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
10
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|4
|3
|40
|1
|32
|10
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|8
|4
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|2
|30
|0
|18
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|8
|
G. Ward 84 WR
13
FPTS
|G. Ward
|5
|4
|15
|2
|12
|13
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|1
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 38 DB
|M. Jacquet
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|1
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clement 30 RB
|C. Clement
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 23 CB
|K. Seymour
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 58 DE
|G. Avery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|38.3
|1
|42
|
J. Elliott 4 K
|J. Elliott
|2
|38.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|5
|18.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|11
|47
|0
|16
|11
|
K. Murray 1 QB
38
FPTS
|K. Murray
|8
|29
|1
|9
|38
|
K. Drake 41 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|10
|26
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|11
|9
|169
|1
|45
|20
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|5
|3
|54
|0
|23
|5
|
M. Williams 87 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|4
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|38
|0
|32
|3
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
9
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|4
|3
|35
|1
|15
|9
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|3
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
2
FPTS
|Z. Turner
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|3
|19
|1
|12
|11
|
K. Drake 41 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|2
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 92 DT
|R. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith LB
|T. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peterson 27 CB
|K. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
7
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|3
|47.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|0.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 40 for 15 yards (N.Robey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(14:35 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 42 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 42(14:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to PHI 42 for 16 yards (N.Robey; A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 42(13:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to PHI 36 for 6 yards (K.Seymour).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 36(13:06 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at PHI 35 for 1 yard (N.Robey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARI 27(12:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at PHI 27 for 8 yards (J.Mills). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at PHI 35 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARI 45(12:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to PHI 35 for 10 yards (N.Robey). PENALTY on PHI-K.Seymour Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 35.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle to PHI 14 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; F.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 14(11:20 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to PHI 9 for 5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARI 9(10:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to PHI 5 for 4 yards (M.Jacquet). FUMBLES (M.Jacquet) RECOVERED by PHI-A.Singleton at PHI 8.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 8(10:22 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 10 for 2 yards (M.Golden; D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 10(9:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 10(9:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on PHI-J.Hurts Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced in End Zone SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) C.Johnston kicks 60 yards from PHI 20 to ARZ 20. C.Kirk to ARZ 40 for 20 yards (S.Bradley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(9:28 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 39 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARI 39(8:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (M.Jacquet).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 39(8:52 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 39(8:47 - 1st) A.Lee punts 61 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(8:40 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 28 for 8 yards (I.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 28(8:06 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 29 for 1 yard (B.Murphy).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 29(7:24 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for -3 yards (J.Hicks Z.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 26(6:51 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to ARZ 34 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 34(6:43 - 1st) D.Hopkins left end ran ob at ARZ 35 for 1 yard (D.Barnett). PENALTY on PHI-D.Barnett Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 35.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 50(6:24 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to PHI 8 for 42 yards (M.Epps).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(5:51 - 1st) K.Murray right tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 16 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(5:41 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 25 for 5 yards (I.Simmons; J.Hicks).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to ARZ 49 for 26 yards (C.Banjo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:29 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 48 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence; L.Fotu).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 48(3:54 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor to PHI 46 for -6 yards (H.Reddick).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - PHI 46(3:08 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PHI 42(2:34 - 1st) C.Johnston punt is BLOCKED by E.Turner Center-R.Lovato ball out of bounds at PHI 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ARI 6(2:26 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins (M.Jackson M.Jacquet).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 6(2:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 26 for 22 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(2:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 36 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(1:41 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 38 for 2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 38(0:55 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Jeffery ran ob at ARZ 38 for 24 yards. ARZ-C.Banjo was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(0:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at ARZ 22 for 16 yards (P.Peterson).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(15:00 - 2nd) J.Reagor up the middle to ARZ 32 for -10 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - PHI 32(14:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (P.Peterson).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 20 - PHI 32(14:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep middle to D.Hopkins to PHI 30 for 45 yards (K.Seymour; M.Jacquet). PHI-K.Seymour was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(13:23 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to PHI 23 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 23(13:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Drake. K.Drake right end to PHI 24 for -1 yards (G.Avery F.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 24(12:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at PHI 22 for 2 yards (N.Robey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARI 22(11:41 - 2nd) M.Nugent 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) M.Nugent kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(11:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts right tackle to PHI 37 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(11:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end to PHI 48 for 11 yards (D.Campbell). FUMBLES (D.Campbell) ball out of bounds at PHI 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(10:29 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz (Z.Allen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PHI 48(10:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-N.Herbig False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - PHI 43(10:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott to 50 for 7 yards (B.Baker M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 50(9:50 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PHI 50(9:45 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 33 yards to ARZ 17 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(9:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 17 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 12(9:38 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 27 for 15 yards (N.Robey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(9:16 - 2nd) K.Murray right tackle to ARZ 30 for 3 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 30(8:45 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 19 for -11 yards (sack split by N.Robey and M.Jacquet). FUMBLES (N.Robey) [M.Jacquet] RECOVERED by PHI-N.Robey at ARZ 21.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(8:35 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 11 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(8:08 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 7 for 4 yards (M.Golden; Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 7(7:38 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 4 for 3 yards (Z.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 4(7:08 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 4 for no gain (M.Golden D.Peko).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - PHI 4(6:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to G.Ward for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:20 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:20 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (G.Avery; J.Mills).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(5:46 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 30 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARI 30(5:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at ARZ 30 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(5:10 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Arnold to PHI 44 for 21 yards (M.Epps).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(4:40 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to PHI 39 for 5 yards (V.Curry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 39(4:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to PHI 33 for 6 yards (M.Epps).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(3:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Arnold to PHI 10 for 23 yards (N.Robey).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 10(3:04 - 2nd) K.Murray to PHI 14 for -4 yards. FUMBLES touched at PHI 13 recovered by ARZ-M.Cole at PHI 14.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARI 14(2:21 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) M.Nugent kicks 63 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 2. B.Scott to PHI 22 for 20 yards (E.Turner; T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(2:07 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for 4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 26(2:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at PHI 38 for 12 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(1:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at ARZ 20 for 42 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(1:44 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PHI 8(1:40 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at ARZ 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - PHI 8(1:35 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 3 for 5 yards (Z.Allen).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 3(1:29 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to ARZ 5 for -2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - PHI 5(1:23 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward (B.Murphy). The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to G.Ward for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Offside 1 yard enforced at ARZ 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(1:19 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Sanders rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(1:19 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(1:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at ARZ 30 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(1:02 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 44 for 10 yards (A.Singleton; B.Graham).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(0:48 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 43 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 43(0:45 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end to PHI 48 for 9 yards (K.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARI 48(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 47(0:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at PHI 44 for 9 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(0:14 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at PHI 43 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 43(0:08 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to K.Johnson to PHI 11 for 32 yards (J.Mills).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nugent kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott to PHI 14 for 15 yards (I.Simmons).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 14(14:56 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at PHI 41 for 27 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 41(14:46 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 44 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; D.Peko).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 45(14:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor to ARZ 46 for 10 yards (P.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(13:43 - 3rd) J.Hurts right end pushed ob at ARZ 42 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 42(13:11 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PHI 42(13:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert (B.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PHI 42(13:04 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(12:56 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins ran ob at ARZ 36 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(12:35 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 44 for 8 yards (D.Riley; A.Singleton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 44(11:57 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to PHI 45 for 11 yards (M.Jacquet).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 45(11:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Cole False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 50(11:04 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end to PHI 48 for 2 yards (M.Jacquet).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARI 48(10:26 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARI 48(10:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Arnold (J.Mills).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARI 48(10:17 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 35 yards to PHI 13 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 13(10:10 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 15 for 2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 15(9:26 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 17 for 2 yards (I.Simmons L.Fotu).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PHI 17(8:39 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 10 for -7 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) recovered by PHI-T.Fulgham at PHI 13.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 13(7:57 - 3rd) J.Elliott punts 35 yards to PHI 48 Center-R.Lovato. C.Kirk pushed ob at PHI 43 for 5 yards (C.Clement).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(7:47 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at PHI 41 for 2 yards (V.Curry).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 41(7:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at PHI 26 for 15 yards (M.Epps).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(6:57 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at PHI 10 for 16 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 10(6:15 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to PHI 7 for 3 yards (A.Singleton). ARZ-M.Garcia was injured during the play.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ARI 7(5:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle intended for C.Kirk INTERCEPTED by M.Epps at PHI 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(5:36 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 29 for 9 yards (J.Hicks). ARZ-H.Reddick was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PHI 29(4:58 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 29(4:55 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 33 for 4 yards (C.Banjo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(4:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Jeffery. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(4:10 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 33 for -14 yards (Z.Allen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 24 - PHI 33(3:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 29 - PHI 28(3:02 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 29 - PHI 28(2:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor to ARZ 49 for 23 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 6 - PHI 49(2:22 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to ARZ 32 for 17 yards (P.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(1:41 - 3rd) J.Hurts right end ran ob at ARZ 28 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - PHI 2(1:06 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Jeffery. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference 26 yards enforced at ARZ 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - PHI 2(1:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 2 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - PHI 7(1:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:55 - 3rd) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Ertz rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 33 for 8 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARI 33(0:22 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 33 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARI 33(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to L.Fitzgerald.
|+26 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARI 33(14:56 - 4th) A.Lee pass short right to E.Turner to PHI 41 for 26 yards (M.Epps).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(14:10 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to PHI 33 for 8 yards (N.Robey; M.Jacquet).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 33(13:27 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to PHI 32 for 1 yard (T.Edwards). PHI-F.Cox was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 32(12:55 - 4th) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at PHI 33 for -1 yards (A.Singleton J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARI 33(12:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(12:11 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 38 for 5 yards (R.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 38(11:34 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 39 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; A.Blackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 39(10:48 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 39(10:43 - 4th) J.Elliott punts 42 yards to ARZ 19 Center-R.Lovato. C.Kirk to ARZ 14 for -5 yards (C.Clement).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(10:31 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Arnold (M.Epps).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 14(10:26 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 16 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ARI 16(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at ARZ 16 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARI 21(9:35 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Cole False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 21 - No Play.
|+44 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 16(9:35 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to PHI 40 for 44 yards (M.Epps).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(9:10 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at PHI 28 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(8:40 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Daniels to PHI 26 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 26(8:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Johnson to PHI 20 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 20(7:24 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 4th) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 4th) M.Nugent kicks 62 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 3. B.Scott to PHI 24 for 21 yards (K.Peterson; T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(7:10 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz [J.Hicks].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 24(7:05 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 27 for 3 yards (I.Simmons).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 27(6:22 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to G.Ward to PHI 39 for 12 yards (B.Murphy).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(5:44 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to G.Ward to PHI 33 for -6 yards (B.Murphy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - PHI 33(4:58 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end to PHI 37 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 12 - PHI 37(4:07 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Jeffery pushed ob at ARZ 24 for 39 yards (C.Banjo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(3:58 - 4th) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at ARZ 16 for 8 yards (C.Banjo).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - PHI 16(3:52 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked ob at ARZ 16 for 0 yards (B.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 16(3:45 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to ARZ 11 for 5 yards (C.Banjo). ARZ-C.Banjo was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(3:01 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at ARZ 14 for -3 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - PHI 14(2:14 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at ARZ 22 for -8 yards (L.Fotu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - PHI 22(2:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to D.Goedert (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
4 & 21 - PHI 22(1:55 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to D.Goedert (C.Banjo).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 22(1:50 - 4th) M.Garcia reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 27 for 5 yards (D.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARI 27(1:45 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 27 for no gain (D.Barnett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARI 27(1:42 - 4th) K.Murray left end to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (J.Mills).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARI 31(1:35 - 4th) A.Lee punts 47 yards to PHI 22 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(1:28 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 22(1:25 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Jeffery.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - PHI 22(1:21 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 25 for 3 yards (H.Reddick; Z.Allen).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 7 - PHI 25(0:56 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to T.Fulgham to PHI 37 for 12 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(0:34 - 4th) J.Hurts to PHI 28 for -9 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) and recovers at PHI 28. J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 14 yards (B.Baker) [D.Kennard].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(0:26 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to Q.Watkins [M.Golden].
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(0:21 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep right to T.Fulgham ran ob at ARZ 31 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(0:15 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 31(0:10 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle (C.Banjo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 31(0:02 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to T.Fulgham (D.Kirkpatrick).
