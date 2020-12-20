|
Seahawks hold on to beat Washington, clinch playoff spot
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle's suddenly opportunistic defense held on Sunday to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.
Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league's worst passing defense played strong until the fourth quarter.
After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8) had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.
Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde's 50-yard TD run was Seattle's longest rushing play of the season.
SACKMASTER ADAMS
Jamal Adams' sack of Haskins in the first quarter gave him 9 1/2, adding to his single-season record for a defensive back since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1982. Adams also became the first DB in that time to have a sack in four consecutive games.
Adams went to the locker room for a finger injury in the third quarter but didn't miss a series.
INCONSISTENT HASKINS
When coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins after a 1-3 start to the season, he felt the offense was in better hands with an experienced QB. Haskins did well enough in relief of Smith last week, but his inexperience was on display against Seattle.
Beyond the interceptions, the 2019 first-round pick struggled with situational awareness for much of the day.
INJURIES
Seahawks: Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off after injuring his right ankle on kickoff coverage. ... Seattle played much of the game without two starters on the offensive line after left guard Mike Iupati departed with a neck injury. Right tackle Brandon Shell was inactive with an ankle injury.
Washington: Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton left with an elbow injury. ... Right tackle Morgan Moses missed time in the second half with a leg injury. ... Along with Smith's absence, standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson missed a second consecutive game because of a toe injury, and linebacker Cole Holcomb was out with a concussion.
UP NEXT
The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday with first place in the NFC West at stake, while Washington hosts Rivera's old team, the Carolina Panthers.
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
121 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 52 RuYds
|
13
FPTS
|
J. McKissic
41 RB
51 RuYds, 56 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:44
|32:16
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|302
|353
|Total Plays
|53
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|181
|84
|Rush Attempts
|26
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|121
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|38-55
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|47
|41
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|181
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|18/27
|121
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Carson
|15
|63
|0
|13
|6
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|2
|55
|1
|50
|11
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|6
|52
|0
|38
|13
|
R. Penny 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Penny
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|5
|43
|0
|15
|4
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|7
|4
|34
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|2
|2
|17
|1
|10
|7
|
D. Moore 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|4
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|11
|
C. Carson 32 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Carson
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3
|6
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lewis 68 OG
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Stephens 34 CB
|L. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
|W. Dissly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|4
|50.8
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|3
|6.3
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|38/55
|295
|1
|2
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
16
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|13
|51
|0
|11
|16
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|3
|28
|0
|12
|15
|
P. Barber 34 RB
6
FPTS
|P. Barber
|4
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
10
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|15
|13
|101
|0
|20
|10
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
7
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|12
|7
|77
|0
|30
|7
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
16
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|9
|9
|56
|1
|13
|16
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|8
|5
|26
|0
|10
|2
|
I. Wright 83 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Wright
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|1
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
P. Barber 34 RB
6
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
M. Baugh 85 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Baugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Sims 89 WR
|C. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
|L. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 58 OLB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Wright 83 WR
|I. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|48
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|4
|45.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 28 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 28(14:23 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 26 for -2 yards (B.Mayowa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 26(13:42 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 26 for no gain (Q.Diggs).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 26(13:01 - 1st) T.Way punts 44 yards to SEA 30 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Reed to SEA 45 for 15 yards (D.Johnson; K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(12:50 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle to WAS 45 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(12:15 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to WAS 39 for 6 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 39(11:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 39(11:37 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles right end to WAS 28 for 11 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(10:56 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to WAS 23 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Bostic).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 23(10:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson pushed ob at WAS 20 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 20(10:04 - 1st) C.Carson left end to WAS 15 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Reaves). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SEA 30(9:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to WAS 25 for 5 yards (S.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SEA 25(8:55 - 1st) J.Myers 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:50 - 1st) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 36 for 11 yards (Q.Diggs; J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(8:28 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 36 for no gain (Sq.Griffin).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(7:56 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 35 for -1 yards (K.Wright).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - WAS 35(7:19 - 1st) D.Haskins sacked at WAS 34 for -1 yards (J.Adams).
|
4 & 12 - WAS 34(6:29 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-K.Hudson False Start 5 yards enforced at WAS 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WAS 29(6:19 - 1st) T.Way punts 54 yards to SEA 17 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Reed to SEA 20 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(6:08 - 1st) D.Moore left end to SEA 25 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Reaves). End around
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 25(5:31 - 1st) C.Carson left end to SEA 35 for 10 yards (D.Payne).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to SEA 36 for 1 yard (J.Moreland).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 36(4:16 - 1st) C.Hyde right end to SEA 41 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SEA 41(3:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SEA 41(3:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to WAS 4 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 4(3:16 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 4(3:10 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 13 for 9 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 13(2:39 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 17 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 17(2:06 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short right to C.Sims ran ob at WAS 18 for 1 yard (Sq.Griffin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 18(1:38 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 27 for 9 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(1:09 - 1st) P.Barber left guard to WAS 28 for 1 yard (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 28(0:31 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep left to J.McKissic (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 28(0:24 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to R.Foster.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 27(0:20 - 1st) T.Way punts 41 yards to SEA 31 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(0:13 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 46 for 15 yards (S.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at WAS 47 for 7 yards (R.Darby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 47(14:37 - 2nd) C.Carson left end to WAS 42 for 5 yards (K.Fuller; K.Hudson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(13:52 - 2nd) C.Carson right end to WAS 45 for -3 yards (S.Hamilton K.Curl).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - SEA 45(13:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to WAS 39 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SEA 0(12:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to F.Swain for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on WAS-J.Moreland Defensive Offside declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain. PENALTY on WAS-J.Moreland Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 34(12:27 - 2nd) C.Carson up the middle to WAS 30 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(11:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett [K.Hudson].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 30(11:45 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to WAS 27 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SEA 0(11:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf. SEA-D.Metcalf was injured during the play. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SEA 22(10:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (K.Fuller).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - SEA 22(10:55 - 2nd) J.Myers 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:52 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 36 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(10:19 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 38 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 38(9:35 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 40 for 2 yards (L.Collier).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 40(9:02 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to SEA 49 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(8:19 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to P.Barber.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 49(8:16 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short middle to L.Thomas to SEA 29 for 20 yards (A.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(7:37 - 2nd) J.McKissic left guard to SEA 27 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - WAS 27(6:59 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass deep right intended for C.Sims INTERCEPTED by Sq.Griffin (Q.Diggs) at SEA 3. Sq.Griffin to SEA 3 for no gain (C.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 3(6:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 9 for 6 yards (J.Reaves; K.Hudson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 9(6:16 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 13 for 4 yards (J.Bostic; S.Hamilton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(5:36 - 2nd) C.Carson left tackle to SEA 14 for 1 yard (K.Hudson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 14(4:58 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 20 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 20(4:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to SEA 29 for 9 yards (J.Bostic; J.Moreland).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 29(3:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to F.Swain to SEA 32 for 3 yards (K.Fuller).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 32(2:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at WAS 30 for 38 yards (R.Darby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(2:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on WAS-S.Hamilton Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at WAS 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore [J.Allen].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 13(1:54 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard to WAS 10 for 3 yards (C.Toohill; J.Allen).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - SEA 10(1:49 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to WAS 2. D.Johnson to WAS 24 for 22 yards (L.Stephens). SEA-D.Dallas was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(1:40 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 37 for 13 yards (J.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(1:18 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 40 for 3 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 40(0:58 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 40(0:51 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at 50 for 10 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(0:46 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 50(0:42 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to J.McKissic ran ob at SEA 46 for 4 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 46(0:37 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short middle to T.McLaurin to SEA 28 for 18 yards (J.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(0:31 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to SEA 30 for -2 yards (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WAS 30(0:20 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to S.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAS 30(0:15 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WAS 30(0:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson pushed ob at SEA 28 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 28(14:36 - 3rd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 41 for 13 yards (K.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(14:04 - 3rd) C.Carson left tackle to 50 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 50(13:23 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to WAS 3. D.Johnson to WAS 23 for 20 yards (C.Barton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(13:08 - 3rd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 27 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SEA 27(12:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-T.McLaurin False Start 5 yards enforced at WAS 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 22(12:24 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to L.Thomas to WAS 27 for 5 yards (K.Wright).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 27(11:48 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass deep right to T.McLaurin to SEA 43 for 30 yards (U.Amadi).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(11:10 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass deep left intended for C.Sims INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at SEA 21. D.Reed to SEA 41 for 20 yards (L.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(10:58 - 3rd) R.Penny right end to SEA 41 for no gain (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 41(10:14 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 47 for 6 yards (C.Young).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAS 47(9:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to 50 for 3 yards (K.Fuller; J.Moreland).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAS 50(8:57 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to WAS 10 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 10(8:50 - 3rd) J.McKissic right end to WAS 11 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 11(8:14 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to I.Wright to WAS 16 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 16(7:37 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 17 for 1 yard (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SEA 17(7:03 - 3rd) T.Way punts 43 yards to SEA 40 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Reed MUFFS catch and recovers at SEA 41. D.Reed to SEA 42 for 1 yard (K.Hudson; T.Apke).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(6:54 - 3rd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 42 for no gain (J.Moreland).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAS 42(6:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-W.Dissly False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WAS 37(6:02 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - WAS 37(5:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 41 for 4 yards (J.Moreland; M.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WAS 41(5:17 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to WAS 8 Center-T.Ott. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 19 for 11 yards (C.Barton; W.Dissly). PENALTY on WAS-J.Moreland Offensive Holding 4 yards enforced at WAS 8.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 4(5:04 - 3rd) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 8 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 8(4:27 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 8 for no gain (B.Mayowa).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 8(3:43 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short middle to R.Foster pushed ob at WAS 17 for 9 yards (U.Amadi) [C.Dunlap]. PENALTY on SEA-C.Dunlap Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at WAS 17.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(3:18 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to L.Thomas to WAS 39 for 7 yards (U.Amadi).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 39(2:43 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at SEA 44 for 17 yards (Q.Diggs; B.Wagner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(2:12 - 3rd) D.Haskins scrambles right end pushed ob at SEA 32 for 12 yards (J.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(1:42 - 3rd) P.Barber right end to SEA 33 for -1 yards (P.Ford; J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SEA 33(1:05 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (B.Wagner) [J.Reed].
|+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - SEA 33(0:56 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short middle to T.McLaurin to SEA 16 for 17 yards (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 16(0:17 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short middle to L.Thomas to SEA 13 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 13(15:00 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic to SEA 1 for 12 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - WAS 1(14:25 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAS 1(14:21 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 1(14:17 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:14 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:14 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 40 for 15 yards (R.Darby; J.Reaves).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(13:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to WAS 49 for 11 yards (J.Reaves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(13:01 - 4th) C.Carson left end to WAS 46 for 3 yards (J.Reaves; J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 46(12:14 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 46(12:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to WAS 39 for 7 yards (J.Reaves).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(11:24 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right intended for C.Carson INTERCEPTED by D.Payne (M.Sweat) at WAS 36. D.Payne to WAS 36 for no gain (D.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(11:13 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 36(11:09 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 49 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(10:42 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic to SEA 46 for 5 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SEA 46(10:06 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to L.Thomas.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 46(10:03 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to C.Sims to SEA 36 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(9:42 - 4th) J.McKissic right tackle to SEA 30 for 6 yards (U.Amadi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 30(9:07 - 4th) D.Haskins scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 23 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(8:35 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short right to C.Sims to SEA 14 for 9 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 14(8:12 - 4th) J.McKissic left end to SEA 12 for 2 yards (D.Reed). WAS-M.Moses was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. 76 - Moses has a leg injury
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(7:47 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short left to C.Sims pushed ob at SEA 6 for 6 yards (D.Reed; B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 6(7:21 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short right to J.McKissic for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:16 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Barber rushes right tackle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:16 - 4th) C.Carson left end to SEA 21 for -4 yards (K.Hudson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - WAS 21(6:37 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to SEA 28 for 7 yards (K.Curl; T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 28(5:51 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Hyde [M.Sweat].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 28(5:44 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to WAS 15 Center-T.Ott. S.Sims to WAS 14 for -1 yards (R.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(5:34 - 4th) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 19 for 5 yards (J.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 19(5:01 - 4th) D.Haskins scrambles left tackle pushed ob at WAS 28 for 9 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(4:50 - 4th) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 31 for 3 yards (D.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 31(4:26 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 36 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 36(3:52 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 38 for 2 yards (K.Wright). Seattle challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(3:39 - 4th) D.Haskins sacked at WAS 30 for -8 yards (A.Robinson). FUMBLES (A.Robinson) and recovers at WAS 27.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - SEA 27(2:59 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to I.Wright to WAS 37 for 10 yards (K.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - SEA 37(2:24 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 46 for 9 yards (K.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-K.Wright Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at WAS 46.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(2:18 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short left to T.McLaurin to SEA 34 for 5 yards (D.Reed; A.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 34(2:00 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to S.Sims to SEA 23 for 11 yards (U.Amadi) [Da.Moore].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(1:18 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep middle to L.Thomas.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SEA 23(1:14 - 4th) D.Haskins sacked at SEA 28 for -5 yards (L.Collier).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - SEA 28(1:08 - 4th) D.Haskins sacked at SEA 37 for -9 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
4 & 24 - SEA 37(1:03 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep middle (Sq.Griffin) [R.Green]. Penalty on WAS-W.Schweitzer Offensive Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(0:51 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SEA 36 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAS 36(0:49 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SEA 35 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAS 35(0:08 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SEA 34 for -1 yards.
