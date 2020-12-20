|
|
|SF
|DAL
Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion's career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 on Sunday.
Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers (5-9), who guaranteed themselves becoming the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.
The Cowboys (5-9) kept faint playoff hopes alive in a matchup of longtime rivals with a rich playoff history that was moved out of prime time with both teams starting the day in last place in their divisions.
Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns, and Greg Zuerlein kicked a tiebreaking field goal early in the fourth quarter after the second interception by Nick Mullens, who was replaced by C.J. Beathard.
Beathard handled the last two possessions and threw a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Kendrick Bourne on the final play.
Mullens also lost a fumble that led to one of two early touchdowns for a 14-0 Dallas lead a week after the backup quarterback had a fumble and interception returned for TDs in a loss to Washington.
Jeff Wilson's 1-yard run for San Francisco tied the game at 24 late in the third quarter on one of the Niners' four TD drives of 75 yards. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Jordan Reed had short TD catches to cap drives earlier in the game.
Mullens had a chance to lead the 49ers to a tiebreaking score, but safety Donovan Wilson's first career interception put Dallas in position for the lead. After three straight incompletions, Zuerlein kicked a 46-yarder for a 27-24 lead.
Anthony Brown had the second pick of Mullens, and Pollard broke loose for a clinching 40-yard score. Pollard, who had a 1-yard TD plunge early, finished with 69 yards. Elliott has been battling a calf injury for weeks and was declared out before the game.
The 49ers had at least two turnovers for the eighth straight game, their longest streak since 2008.
After San Francisco kicked a field goal on second down to cut its deficit to a touchdown in the final minute, CeeDee Lamb grabbed the onside kick and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown.
CANADIAN RECORD
Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur set an NFL record for regular-season games by a Canadian-born player, making his 251st game official on a first-quarter punt. The 39-year-old Montreal native broke kicker Eddie Murray's record of 250 games from 1980-2000.
INJURIES
49ers: RB Raheem Mostert left with an ankle injury. He's missed four games because of an ankle injury this season. ... S Jimmie Ward sustained a concussion late in the first half and didn't return. ... DE Dion Jordan injured a knee and didn't return.
Cowboys: S Xavier Woods left with a chest injury and didn't return. ... LB Leighton Vander Esch injured an ankle in the third quarter. ... DT Antwaun Woods injured his left ankle in the first half. ... WR Michael Gallup, who had a first-half touchdown catch, injured a hip in the second half and didn't return.
UP NEXT
49ers: At Arizona in an actual road game Saturday in the stadium that has become San Francisco's temporary home. It will be the sixth of seven straight games outside of California to finish the season after Santa Clara County banned contact sports over COVID-19 issues.
Cowboys: The final home game next Sunday against Philadelphia.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
N. Mullens
4 QB
219 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 7 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|
T. Pollard
20 RB
69 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 63 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:56
|25:04
|1st Downs
|28
|15
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|458
|291
|Total Plays
|81
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|87
|Rush Attempts
|36
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|308
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|5-58
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|6-47.0
|Return Yards
|46
|195
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|5-155
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
14
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|21/36
|219
|2
|2
|14
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|5/7
|100
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|14
|68
|0
|17
|6
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|16
|60
|1
|12
|12
|
T. Coleman 26 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
14
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|7
|0
|7
|14
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|4
|4
|86
|1
|49
|14
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
13
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|13
|9
|73
|1
|26
|13
|
R. James 13 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|7
|4
|56
|0
|23
|3
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|2
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|2
|22
|0
|23
|2
|
J. Reed 81 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Reed
|5
|2
|18
|1
|13
|7
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|5-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 24 CB
|K. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Sherman 25 CB
|R. Sherman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
9
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|46.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
24
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|12
|69
|2
|40
|24
|
R. Dowdle 34 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|4
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|2
|8
|0
|6
|20
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
B. Bell 80 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|2
|-7
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|85
|0
|45
|8
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
24
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|9
|6
|63
|0
|30
|24
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|5
|3
|26
|1
|12
|8
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|2
|2
|14
|1
|12
|7
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|6
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
B. Bell 80 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 48 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
11
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/3
|48
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|6
|47.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Dowdle 34 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|3
|29.3
|33
|0
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|47.0
|47
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
24
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to SF 26 for 1 yard (A.Woods).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(14:36 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 34 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie; J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(14:12 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley False Start 4 yards enforced at SF 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 30(13:53 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 30(13:48 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 48 yards to DAL 22 Center-T.Pepper. C.Wilson to DAL 32 for 10 yards (T.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(13:36 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 37 for 5 yards (K.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 37(13:03 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 40 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DAL 40(12:27 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard. Pass incomplete on a right wheel route.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DAL 40(12:22 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 59 yards to SF 1 Center-L.Ladouceur downed by DAL-C.Goodwin. PENALTY on DAL-S.Olonilua Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DAL 35(12:11 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 52 yards to SF 13 Center-L.Ladouceur. R.James to SF 22 for 9 yards (D.Armstrong). FUMBLES (D.Armstrong) RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at SF 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 22(11:58 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to SF 19 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 19(11:16 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at SF 7 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - DAL 7(10:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at SF 3 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 3(10:16 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to SF 1 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 1(9:38 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(9:34 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SF 27(9:12 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SF 27(9:07 - 1st) N.Mullens sacked at SF 18 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) RECOVERED by DAL-A.Smith at SF 24. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(9:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to B.Bell to SF 14 for 10 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-A.Armstead Defensive Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(8:39 - 1st) R.Dowdle right guard to SF 12 for 2 yards (A.Armstead; F.Warner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 12(8:03 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to SF 5 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; A.Al-Shaair).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 5(7:20 - 1st) Direct snap to B.Bell. B.Bell up the middle to SF 3 for 2 yards (A.Armstead).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - DAL 3(6:43 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:39 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 30 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 30(6:16 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to SF 42 for 12 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on SF-J.Skule Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 30 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 20(5:46 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 34 for 14 yards (A.Brown; J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(5:03 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 35 for 1 yard (N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(4:27 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 35(4:23 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to SF 43 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 43(3:41 - 1st) N.Mullens pass to K.Bourne to DAL 45 for 12 yards (A.Brown; J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(3:16 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to DAL 41 for 4 yards (A.Woods; N.Gallimore).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 41(2:55 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk to DAL 28 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 28(2:31 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.James (C.Awuzie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 28(2:26 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to DAL 19 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 19(1:44 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to DAL 2 for 17 yards (T.Crawford).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - SF 2(0:58 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to DAL 5 for -3 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 5(0:17 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Reed for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to DAL 3. R.Dowdle to DAL 33 for 30 yards (M.Harris). FUMBLES (M.Harris) RECOVERED by SF-T.Moore at DAL 34. T.Moore to DAL 36 for -2 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Wishnowsky kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to DAL 3. R.Dowdle to DAL 33 for 30 yards (M.Harris).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 33(0:07 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at SF 37 for 30 yards (T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard to SF 36 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DAL 36(14:19 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 36(14:14 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at SF 25 for 11 yards (R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(13:40 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to SF 25 for no gain (D.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 25(13:02 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard to SF 21 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DAL 21(12:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at SF 30 for -9 yards (A.Armstead).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - DAL 30(11:41 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback. Injury update: Chris Westry of Dallas has a knee injury; his return is questionable.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:37 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 17 for -8 yards (J.Lewis).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 18 - SF 17(10:58 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep right to R.James pushed ob at SF 39 for 22 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(10:35 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 41 for 2 yards (S.Lee; T.Diggs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 41(9:54 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 49 for 8 yards (D.Wilson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(9:30 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley to DAL 32 for 19 yards (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(9:03 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Dwelley to DAL 23 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 23(8:18 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end to DAL 13 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 13(7:34 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to DAL 8 for 5 yards (J.Hamilton; C.Awuzie). DAL-A.Woods was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 8(7:11 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to DAL 1 for 7 yards (T.Diggs; D.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SF 1(6:30 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to DAL 2 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SF 2(5:49 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SF 2(5:44 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to DAL 2 for no gain (X.Woods; D.Lawrence). Injury update: Antwaun Woods has an ankle injury; his return is questionable.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - SF 2(5:05 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Mullens with short shovel pass to Aiyuk in the backfield before Aiyuk ran left for the TD
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 66 yards from SF 35 to DAL -1. T.Pollard to DAL 19 for 20 yards (K.Nacua).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(4:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 32 for 13 yards (T.Moore; J.Ward). SF-T.Moore was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(4:25 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to DAL 37 for 5 yards (A.Armstead; K.Givens).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 37(3:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 45 for 8 yards (A.Armstead).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(3:17 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left end to DAL 48 for 3 yards (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 48(2:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DAL 48(2:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DAL 48(2:29 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 41 yards to SF 11 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 11(2:21 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 12 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 12(2:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 9 for -3 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SF 9(1:14 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right [R.Gregory].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SF 9(1:09 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to DAL 44 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by C.Lamb.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(1:01 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DAL 44(0:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 36 for -8 yards (A.Armstead).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 18 - DAL 36(0:48 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to C.Lamb to SF 42 for 22 yards (J.Ward). SF-J.Ward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Penalty on SF-J.Kinlaw Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 42(0:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb [J.Willis].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 42(0:33 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 42(0:29 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - DAL 42(0:27 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 60 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(0:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Mostert to DAL 42 for 8 yards (D.Wilson) [J.Smith]. PENALTY on SF-T.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 40(0:14 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 44 for 4 yards (C.Awuzie).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 24 for -1 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 24(14:23 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 26 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw; F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 26(13:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles left end to DAL 32 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw). Penalty on DAL-B.Knight Illegal Formation declined. San Francisco challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DAL 32(13:40 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 53 yards to SF 15 Center-L.Ladouceur. T.Taylor to SF 29 for 14 yards (D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(13:29 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 30 for 1 yard (N.Gallimore; D.Lawrence).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 30(12:51 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to DAL 47 for 23 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-D.Wilson Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at DAL 47.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(12:18 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk [N.Gallimore].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 32(12:10 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at DAL 23 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 23(11:37 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to DAL 23 for no gain (D.Armstrong; E.Ankou).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SF 23(10:52 - 3rd) R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to DAL 2. R.Dowdle to DAL 27 for 25 yards (M.Harris). Injury update: Jimmie Ward has a concussion; he will not return to the game.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(10:40 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 28 for 1 yard (A.Witherspoon). Shuffle pass.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 28(10:11 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 40 for 12 yards (D.Greenlaw; T.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(9:27 - 3rd) R.Dowdle left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 41(8:45 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 43 for 2 yards (R.Sherman; A.Armstead).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 43(8:06 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Lamb pushed ob at SF 12 for 45 yards (T.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(7:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander. Injury update: Xavier Woods has a chest injury; his return is questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:35 - 3rd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 30 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 30(6:59 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SF 40 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(6:24 - 3rd) T.Coleman left end to SF 41 for 1 yard (A.Brown). PENALTY on DAL-J.Hamilton Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 41.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(6:08 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass deep left to K.Juszczyk to DAL 29 for 25 yards (D.Wilson). Injury update: Raheem Mostert has an ankle injury; his return is questionable.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(5:26 - 3rd) T.Coleman right tackle to DAL 23 for 6 yards (D.Armstrong; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 23(4:56 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at DAL 20 for 3 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 20(4:20 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to DAL 17 for 3 yards (J.Smith; S.Lee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 17(3:43 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to DAL 14 for 3 yards (S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SF 14(3:03 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (N.Gallimore). Ball was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 14(2:56 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Reed to DAL 1 for 13 yards (A.Brown; D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SF 1(2:12 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to DAL -4. R.Dowdle pushed ob at DAL 29 for 33 yards (M.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 29(2:01 - 3rd) A.Cooper left end to DAL 33 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair). backwards pass
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 33(1:31 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 34 for 1 yard (J.Willis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DAL 34(0:48 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (K.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DAL 34(0:44 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 42 yards to SF 24 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 24(0:35 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to SF 24 for no gain (N.Gallimore; J.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SF 27 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 27(14:29 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 30 for 3 yards (D.Thompson). SF-M.McGlinchey was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SF 30(14:15 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to DAL 24 Center-T.Pepper. C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 16 yards (T.Pepper).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(14:02 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles right end to DAL 42 for 2 yards (K.Givens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 42(13:23 - 4th) N.Brown left end to DAL 46 for 4 yards (T.Moore). backward pass
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 46(12:48 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to N.Brown (E.Moseley).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 46(12:41 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 52 yards to SF 2 Center-L.Ladouceur downed by DAL-C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 2(12:31 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 3 for 1 yard (T.Crawford).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 3(11:49 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 12 for 9 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 12(11:25 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left. Pass was thrown in the general area of a receiver
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 12(11:18 - 4th) T.Coleman right end to SF 16 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - SF 16(10:34 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left intended for J.Reed INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at SF 28. D.Wilson to SF 28 for no gain (J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(10:26 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to N.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 28(10:22 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left. Hyder with heavy pressure on Dalton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 28(10:17 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to N.Brown (A.Witherspoon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DAL 28(10:12 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from DAL 35 to SF -3. J.McKinnon to SF 20 for 23 yards (C.Goodwin; F.Bernard). Injury update: Michael Gallup has a hip injury; he will not return to the game.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(10:03 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 32 for 12 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(9:20 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 47 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 47(8:52 - 4th) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 46 for -1 yards (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SF 46(8:14 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to R.James (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SF 46(8:06 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (C.Awuzie). pass incomplete on a deep go route.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SF 46(8:00 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to DAL 9 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by C.Lamb.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 9(7:53 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 14 for 5 yards (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DAL 14(7:17 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 14(7:13 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 23 for 9 yards (E.Moseley).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(6:41 - 4th) A.Cooper left end to DAL 12 for -11 yards (T.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - DAL 12(6:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 17 for 5 yards (K.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - DAL 17(5:21 - 4th) C.Wilson pass short right to T.Pollard to DAL 29 for 12 yards (F.Warner). Play began with Dalton tossing it backward to Wilson who threw the ball to Pollard.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 29(4:42 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 42 yards to SF 29 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by B.Aiyuk.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(4:34 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 34 for 5 yards (J.Lewis). PENALTY on SF-J.Skule Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at SF 34.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - SF 19(4:22 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to SF 30 for 11 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SF 43(3:37 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk [R.Gregory]. PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at SF 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(3:30 - 4th) J.Wilson left guard to SF 49 for 1 yard (J.Hamilton; E.Ankou).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - SF 49(2:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by A.Brown [J.Hamilton] at DAL 40. A.Brown ran ob at SF 46 for 14 yards (J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(2:43 - 4th) T.Pollard left end to SF 40 for 6 yards (K.Hyder).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 40(2:36 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:27 - 4th) N.Mullens scrambles right end to SF 32 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 32(2:03 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.James to SF 39 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie). SF-R.James was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(1:59 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 39(1:56 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson [A.Smith].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 39(1:50 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Cracraft to SF 47 for 8 yards (J.Thomas) [J.Smith]. PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 47.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(1:41 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (T.Diggs).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 38(1:37 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to J.McKinnon to DAL 39 for -1 yards (T.Diggs).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - SF 39(1:11 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to J.McKinnon to DAL 16 for 23 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(0:49 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short middle to R.Cracraft to DAL 13 for 3 yards (J.Lewis).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 7 - SF 13(0:43 - 4th) R.Gould 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(0:34 - 4th) C.Beathard pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to DAL 49 for 26 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 49(0:12 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 49(0:07 - 4th) C.Beathard pass deep right to K.Bourne for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
