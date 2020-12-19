|
Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Saturday night.
Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass - his 40th of the season - and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons; he had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.
Green Bay (11-3) won its fourth straight and took a half-game lead over New Orleans (10-3) in the race for the NFC's best record. The Packers own a tiebreaker over the Saints after winning 37-30 at New Orleans on Sept. 27.
Under the NFL's new 14-team playoff format this year, only the No. 1 seed in each conference earns a first-round bye.
The Packers built a 21-3 halftime lead before withstanding a comeback attempt from a gritty Carolina team playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.
Carolina had a chance to force overtime when it got the ball at its 20-yard line with 55 seconds and no timeouts remaining. But the Panthers only got to the 26 before losing the ball on downs.
The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games.
Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was 21 of 35 for 258 yards with a touchdown run, but he also had a critical fumble. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 131 yards, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals.
Rodgers capped Green Bay's first series with a 1-yard pass to tight end Robert Tonyan, who has scored in five consecutive games. After Carolina cut the lead to 7-3 on Slye's 36-yard field goal, Green Bay reached the end zone again as Rodgers ran it in on third-and-goal from the 6.
Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter, Carolina had first-and-goal at the 1 when Bridgewater tried leaping over the line and Green Bay's Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose. Kevin King recovered the fumble at the 4 and raced 48 yards before Moore brought him down.
Jones capped the Packers' ensuing drive by high-stepping untouched for an 8-yard touchdown around the left end.
Carolina scored the first 10 points of the second half on Bridgewater's 13-yard scramble and Slye's 22-yard field goal. That made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. The Panthers settled for the field goal after John Miller's holding penalty nullified a touchdown.
Mason Crosby gave the Packers some breathing room with a 51-yard field goal with 3:39 left, but the Panthers wouldn't go away. After Bridgewater threw a 40-yard completion to Moore, the Panthers sent their field-goal unit on for Slye's 33-yarder cut the lead to 24-16 with 2:04 left. The strategy didn't work then Green Bay stopped Carolina on its final possession.
ADAMS' STREAK SNAPPED
Green Bay's Davante Adams had seven catches for 42 yards and didn't reach the end zone, ending his streak of eight games with a touchdown reception.
Only two players in the Super Bowl era have put together longer such streaks within the same season. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987. A.J. Green did it in nine straight in 2012.
INJURY REPORT
Panthers cornerback Troy Pride injured his groin late in the first quarter.
Packers running back Jamaal Williams left with a quadriceps injury in the first half. Barnes left in the third quarter with an eye injury. Outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Za'Darius Smith were shaken up late in the fourth quarter. Safety Will Redmond was evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Carolina is at Washington on Dec. 27.
Green Bay hosts Tennessee in another night game on Dec. 27.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
T. Bridgewater
5 QB
258 PaYds, 26 RuYds, RuTD
16
FPTS
A. Jones
33 RB
145 RuYds, RuTD, 13 ReYds, 3 RECs
21
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|30:51
|28:56
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|364
|291
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|195
|Rush Attempts
|27
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|249
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|6-45.8
|Return Yards
|92
|5
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-5 -20%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|249
|PASS YDS
|96
|115
|RUSH YDS
|195
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|21/35
|258
|0
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Davis 28 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|14
|59
|0
|12
|5
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|4
|26
|1
|13
|16
R. Smith 35 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Smith
|4
|23
|0
|12
|4
C. Samuel 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|6
|0
|5
|4
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
D. Moore 12 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Moore 12 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|8
|6
|131
|0
|40
|13
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|9
|4
|42
|0
|16
|4
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|4
|3
|29
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Smith 35 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Smith
|4
|3
|24
|0
|11
|4
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|5
|2
|21
|0
|15
|2
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
M. Davis 28 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 12 WR
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanford 50 LB
|J. Stanford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Slye 4 K
10
FPTS
|J. Slye
|3/3
|36
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|45.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|3
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|3
|6.7
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|20/29
|143
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Jones 33 RB
21
FPTS
|A. Jones
|20
|145
|1
|46
|21
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|5
|26
|1
|10
|19
A. Dillon 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
J. Williams 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Lazard 13 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|6
|5
|56
|0
|22
|5
D. Adams 17 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Adams
|10
|7
|42
|0
|14
|4
R. Tonyan 85 TE
7
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|3
|3
|18
|1
|10
|7
J. Williams 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|14
|0
|12
|1
A. Jones 33 RB
21
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|13
|0
|9
|21
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
6
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|51
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|6
|45.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to CAR 0. T.Cannon to CAR 23 for 23 yards (R.Ramsey; O.Burks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 23(14:54 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to CAR 29 for 6 yards (D.Lowry; C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 29(14:22 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 31 for 2 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAR 31(13:50 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAR 31(13:45 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 50 yards to GB 19 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by T.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(13:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 19(13:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 28 for 9 yards (B.Burns).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 28(12:55 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to CAR 26 for 46 yards (J.Chinn).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(12:08 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to CAR 14 for 12 yards (J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(11:25 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to CAR 8 for 6 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 8(10:46 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan ran ob at CAR 1 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(9:58 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:54 - 1st) R.Anderson left end ran ob at CAR 24 for -1 yards (D.Savage).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 24(9:25 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to D.Moore to GB 39 for 37 yards (A.Amos).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(8:46 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to GB 37 for 2 yards (D.Savage).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 37(8:01 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas ran ob at GB 22 for 15 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(7:32 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAR 22(7:27 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at GB 26 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAR 26(6:47 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Davis to GB 18 for 8 yards (K.Clark; A.Amos).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CAR 18(6:01 - 1st) J.Slye 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:57 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 27 for 2 yards (M.Haynes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(5:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 28 for 1 yard (J.Burris).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 28(4:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 42 for 14 yards (J.Chinn). PENALTY on GB-D.Adams Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(3:56 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 27(3:52 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to GB 29 for 2 yards (T.Pride).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GB 45(3:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on CAR-T.Pride Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards enforced at GB 29 - No Play. Penalty on CAR-B.Burns Defensive Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(3:04 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to CAR 49 for 6 yards (T.Boston; S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 49(2:27 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Burris).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 46(1:44 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to CAR 32 for 14 yards (J.Chinn).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(1:06 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CAR 24 for 8 yards (J.Burris; D.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 24(0:26 - 1st) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CAR 10 for 14 yards (T.Boston). CAR-T.Pride was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to CAR 6 for 4 yards (T.Boston; D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GB 6(14:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 6(14:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right tackle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(14:09 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 37 for 12 yards (D.Savage K.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(13:35 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 40 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 40(13:04 - 2nd) R.Smith left tackle to CAR 45 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 45(12:24 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 48 for 3 yards (K.Barnes K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(11:55 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end to CAR 48 for no gain (K.Martin K.Clark). PENALTY on CAR-T.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - CAR 38(11:43 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 43 for 5 yards (K.King). FUMBLES (K.King) and recovers at CAR 44. PENALTY on GB-K.King Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at CAR 44.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(11:16 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to GB 38 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 38(10:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to GB 22 for 16 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(9:51 - 2nd) C.Samuel up the middle to GB 17 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 17(9:07 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to GB 15 for 2 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 15(8:25 - 2nd) R.Smith right guard to GB 13 for 2 yards (Z.Smith P.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 13(8:06 - 2nd) R.Smith right tackle to GB 1 for 12 yards (A.Amos).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 1 - CAR 1(7:39 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater up the middle to GB 1 for no gain (K.Barnes). FUMBLES (K.Barnes) RECOVERED by GB-K.King at GB 5. K.King to CAR 47 for 48 yards (D.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(7:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 42 for 5 yards (B.Burns). PENALTY on CAR-S.Thompson Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at CAR 42.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(6:59 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at CAR 31 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 31(6:33 - 2nd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CAR 24 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(6:03 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to CAR 21 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 21(5:20 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to CAR 13 for 8 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 13(4:42 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to CAR 8 for 5 yards (T.Boston).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 8(4:04 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to CAR 2. T.Cannon ran ob at CAR 30 for 28 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(3:53 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 30(3:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to P.Cooper (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 30(3:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (J.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 30(3:40 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 45 yards to GB 25 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-A.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(3:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 25(3:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at GB 37 for 12 yards (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(2:47 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 41 for 4 yards (J.Carter; J.Burris).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 41(2:09 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to CAR 41 for 18 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GB 41(1:57 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 49 for -10 yards (B.Burns).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - GB 49(1:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles left tackle to CAR 41 for 10 yards (S.Thompson). CAR-B.Roy was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 41(1:38 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 36 yards to CAR 5 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-A.Amos.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 5(1:29 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 25 for 20 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 25(1:10 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (A.Amos).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 25(1:05 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 49 yards to GB 26 Center-J.Jansen. T.Austin pushed ob at GB 31 for 5 yards (J.Stanford).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(0:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 25 for -6 yards (D.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - GB 25(0:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 32 for 7 yards (S.Thompson). PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at GB 28.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 23 - GB 18(0:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at GB 32 for 14 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GB 32(0:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GB 32(0:09 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 57 yards to CAR 11 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-W.Redmond.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 28 for 3 yards (R.Douglas J.Carter). CAR-J.Burris was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 28(14:27 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GB 28(14:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling (M.Hartsfield).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 28(14:18 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 36 yards to CAR 36 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-R.Ramsey.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(14:05 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to CAR 43 for 7 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 43(13:38 - 3rd) M.Davis right end to CAR 46 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(12:52 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 46 for 0 yards (A.Amos).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 46(12:45 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Davis to CAR 40 for -6 yards (K.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - CAR 40(12:03 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith to CAR 46 for 6 yards (K.King).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 46(11:20 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 39 yards to GB 15 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by T.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(11:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 21 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 21(10:39 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 23 for 2 yards (J.Chinn; R.Douglas).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - GB 23(9:58 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 14 for -9 yards (D.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GB 14(9:17 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 38 yards to CAR 48 Center-H.Bradley. P.Cooper to CAR 49 for 1 yard (R.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(9:08 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to GB 42 for 9 yards (Z.Smith R.Gary).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 42(8:31 - 3rd) M.Davis right tackle to GB 40 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey; R.Gary).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:50 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at GB 22 for 18 yards (K.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(7:06 - 3rd) D.Moore left tackle to GB 21 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAR 21(6:25 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CAR 17(6:19 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson ran ob at GB 17 for 4 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on GB-K.King Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 16(6:02 - 3rd) M.Davis right end to GB 13 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 13(5:22 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:15 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:15 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 35 for 10 yards (T.Boston). PENALTY on CAR-B.Roy Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 35.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(4:41 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 42 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 42(4:04 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 46 for 4 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 46(3:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 44 for -2 yards (S.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GB 44(2:39 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 55 yards to CAR 1 Center-H.Bradley. P.Cooper to CAR 20 for 19 yards (T.Summers).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(2:23 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Smith to CAR 27 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 27(1:41 - 3rd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 31 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey; T.Lancaster).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(0:56 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to A.Armah to CAR 40 for 9 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 40(0:10 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 46 for 6 yards (K.Martin; C.Kirksey). GB-K.Martin was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(15:00 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at GB 48 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GB 48(14:27 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to GB 48 for no gain (K.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 48(13:45 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to GB 39 for 9 yards (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:13 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to GB 34 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 34(12:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to GB 19 for 15 yards (K.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(11:47 - 4th) B.Zylstra left end to GB 18 for 1 yard (R.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GB 18(10:59 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Smith (D.Lowry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - GB 18(10:54 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to GB 8 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(10:24 - 4th) C.Samuel up the middle to GB 7 for 1 yard (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 7(9:41 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 7(9:36 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to GB 2 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan). FUMBLES (C.Sullivan) recovered by CAR-I.Thomas at GB 0. TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CAR-J.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 7 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - GB 17(9:27 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to GB 4 for 13 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GB 4(8:42 - 4th) J.Slye 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(8:39 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 35 for 10 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(8:09 - 4th) A.Jones right end to GB 40 for 5 yards (J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 40(7:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers up the middle to GB 46 for 6 yards (B.Roy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(6:44 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 49 for 3 yards (B.Roy; J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 49(6:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams. Penalty on GB Illegal Shift declined.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 49(6:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to CAR 29 for 22 yards (T.Boston; M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 29(5:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to CAR 27 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(4:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to CAR 25 for 2 yards (R.Douglas).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - GB 25(3:51 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at CAR 33 for -8 yards (E.Obada).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - GB 33(3:44 - 4th) M.Crosby 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to CAR 3. T.Cannon to CAR 24 for 21 yards (T.Summers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(3:33 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 29 for 5 yards (V.Scott) [R.Gary].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 29(3:08 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end to CAR 36 for 7 yards (R.Gary). GB-R.Gary was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(2:44 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 31 for -5 yards (Z.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - CAR 31(2:24 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 45 for 14 yards (J.Alexander). GB-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 45(2:17 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at GB 15 for 40 yards (D.Savage).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - CAR 15(2:08 - 4th) J.Slye 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(2:04 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 32 for 7 yards (J.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 32(1:58 - 4th) A.Jones right tackle to GB 31 for -1 yards (B.Roy).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - GB 31(1:53 - 4th) J.Runyan reported in as eligible. A.Rodgers sacked at GB 17 for -14 yards (B.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - GB 17(1:07 - 4th) J.Scott punts 53 yards to CAR 30 Center-H.Bradley. P.Cooper to CAR 41 for 11 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on CAR-S.Franklin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(0:55 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle [K.Keke]. PENALTY on CAR-T.Bridgewater Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at CAR 20.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - CAR 10(0:37 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith ran ob at CAR 21 for 11 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAR 21(0:30 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to C.Samuel [K.Keke].
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - CAR 40(0:24 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep right intended for R.Anderson INTERCEPTED by C.Sullivan at GB 40. C.Sullivan to GB 40 for no gain (R.Anderson). PENALTY on GB-Z.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CAR 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CAR 26(0:18 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
