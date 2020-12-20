|
|
|NYJ
|LAR
Erase that 0!: Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left for the Jets (1-13), who also ended the longest losing streak in franchise history with a strong start and a gritty finish at SoFi Stadium.
Embattled coach Adam Gase got his first win of the year only after New York blew most of a 17-point lead in the second half. The Jets' defense stopped the Rams on downs at midfield with 3:54 to play before Darnold hit Gore with a short pass over the middle to convert a third down that allowed the Jets to run out the clock.
New York might have ruined its chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because Jacksonville (1-13) is likely to win a tiebreaker based on strength of schedule. But possibly missing the chance to draft Trevor Lawrence meant nothing to the celebrating Jets, who were thrilled to avoid the ignominy of a winless year.
Darnold, the Jets' embattled third-year quarterback, looked right at home in his first pro game in his native Southern California. The former USC Trojans star went 22 of 31 with a touchdown pass and no interceptions.
New York had a 13-3 lead at halftime after holding the Rams to 97 yards, and the Jets led 20-3 midway through the third quarter. Los Angeles chipped the deficit down to three points.
Sam Ficken kicked three field goals for the Jets, whose 32nd-ranked offense put up only 289 yards against the NFL's No. 1 defense - but scored enough points to win.
Of the nine teams in NFL history to start 0-13, the Jets were the fourth to win in Week 15.
Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee caught TD passes for the Rams (9-5) in the most humiliating loss of coach Sean McVay's largely successful four seasons in charge.
Jared Goff passed for 209 yards for Los Angeles, which could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the NFL's worst team after an extra-long week of rest. The Rams had won four of five to surge to the top of the NFC West, but their inconsistent offense was inept, while their elite defense wasn't sharp, allowing the Jets to convert seven third downs.
The Rams still can win the division if they can beat the Seahawks in Seattle next week, but their task got exponentially harder.
The Jets started out just as impressively as they usually do, marching for a score on their eighth consecutive opening possession. New York went 74 yards capped by an 18-yard catch-and-run by Ty Johnson for his first career receiving TD.
New York tacked on two field goals after a blocked punt and an interception by Bryce Hall, who made an exceptional play to fool Goff into the quarterback's 12th interception.
The Rams' offense was largely ineffective for the entire first half, managing just 63 yards until a drive shortly before halftime led to Matt Gay's 45-yard field goal at the gun. Goff was tentative and inaccurate, while his offensive line struggled to protect him or to create holes for the running game.
New York opened the second half with a clock-consuming drive capped by a TD push on fourth down from the 1 by Gore, who scored the 16th TD of his career against the Rams.
Los Angeles' offense finally awoke with a long drive culminating in Woods' 15-yard TD catch. New York added its third field goal, but Higbee caught a 3-yard TD pass with 13:47 to play.
Cam Akers' 18-yard rush for a TD with 7:35 to play was wiped out by a holding penalty, and former Rams lineman John Franklin-Myers got a key sack that forced the Rams to kick another field goal with 6:35 left.
Nsimba Webster's huge punt return put the Rams in Jets territory moments later, but the New York defense held with help from penalties. Safety Marcus Maye made a beautiful deflection of a pass intended for Gerald Everett on fourth down when the Rams elected to go for it instead of trying a long tying field goal.
INJURIES
Jets: DL Quinnen Williams left in the second half to be evaluated for a head injury. ... WR Jeff Smith injured his shoulder in the second half.
Rams: Akers injured his ankle in the first half, but returned. ... Everett was evaluated for a concussion late in the first half.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Rams: Visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
S. Darnold
14 QB
207 PaYds, PaTD, 18 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|
J. Goff
16 QB
209 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 9 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:36
|25:45
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|289
|303
|Total Plays
|64
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|114
|Rush Attempts
|31
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.4
|5-35.8
|Return Yards
|62
|113
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|3-65
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
15
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|22/31
|207
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
11
FPTS
|F. Gore
|23
|59
|1
|8
|11
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
15
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|5
|18
|0
|12
|15
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|16
|0
|7
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|8
|6
|66
|0
|24
|6
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|4
|3
|48
|0
|22
|4
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|6
|6
|39
|1
|18
|10
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
D. Mims 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mims
|4
|3
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
F. Gore 21 RB
11
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 44 ILB
|H. Langi
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 36 RB
|J. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hennessy 42 LS
|T. Hennessy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ficken 9 K
11
FPTS
|S. Ficken
|3/3
|39
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|49.4
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|22/34
|209
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Akers
|15
|63
|0
|11
|6
|
R. Woods 17 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|40
|0
|40
|15
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|9
|0
|9
|18
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
12
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|5
|4
|67
|1
|44
|12
|
R. Woods 17 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|6
|56
|1
|16
|15
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|5
|5
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|4
|2
|28
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Akers 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 LB
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
|J. Reynolds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 30 SAF
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|44.8
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|21.7
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 2 yards (J.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 27(14:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 33 for 6 yards (J.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAR 33(13:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [F.Luvu].
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 33(13:49 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 59 yards to NYJ 8 Center-J.McQuaide. B.Berrios ran ob at NYJ 26 for 18 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(13:37 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 38 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(12:57 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 38 for no gain (M.Brockers; T.Reeder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(12:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 43(11:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson ran ob at LAR 49 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(11:10 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 45 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; A.Donald).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 45(10:31 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to LAR 43 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; S.Ebukam).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 43(9:52 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 38 for 5 yards (J.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(9:15 - 1st) S.Darnold scrambles up the middle to LAR 29 for 9 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 29(8:34 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to LAR 29 for no gain (M.Brockers).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 29(7:54 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson ran ob at LAR 23 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(7:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 23(7:14 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to LAR 18 for 5 yards (T.Reeder).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 18(6:33 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) S.Ficken kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to LAR -3. N.Webster to LAR 21 for 24 yards (F.Luvu).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(6:19 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 31 for 10 yards (M.Maye). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAR 11(5:48 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 14 for 3 yards (Q.Williams; H.Langi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - LAR 14(5:07 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 20 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt N.Shepherd).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 20(4:46 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to LAR 29 for 9 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 29(4:10 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to NYJ 27 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims. PENALTY on NYJ-P.Elflein Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYJ 17(3:57 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 21 for 4 yards (J.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - NYJ 21(3:10 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 28 for 7 yards (K.Young; T.Reeder).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 28(2:25 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -8 yards (M.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NYJ 20(1:45 - 1st) B.Mann punts 44 yards to LAR 36 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(1:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 47 for 11 yards (B.Austin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(1:10 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at LAR 39 for -8 yards (Q.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - LAR 39(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-T.Higbee False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - LAR 34(0:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 34 for no gain (M.Maye).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - LAR 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 38 for 4 yards (H.Langi; N.Hewitt).
|
4 & 19 - LAR 38(14:20 - 2nd) J.Hekker punt is BLOCKED by J.Hassell Center-J.McQuaide RECOVERED by NYJ-L.Jackson at LAR 27.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:14 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 23 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(13:40 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 21 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 21(12:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Berrios.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 21(12:49 - 2nd) S.Ficken 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) S.Ficken kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to LAR -5. N.Webster to LAR 19 for 24 yards (J.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(12:34 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 20 for 1 yard (Q.Williams). LAR-C.Akers was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LAR 20(11:52 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 13 for -7 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAR 13(11:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to LAR 28 for 15 yards (M.Maye; H.Langi).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAR 28(10:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 28 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(9:59 - 2nd) J.Goff pass intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by B.Hall at LAR 42. B.Hall to LAR 22 for 20 yards (J.Reynolds).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(9:46 - 2nd) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 16 for 6 yards (T.Reeder). PENALTY on LAR-J.Hollins Face Mask (15 Yards) 8 yards enforced at LAR 16.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - NYJ 8(9:17 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to LAR 3 for 5 yards (T.Reeder M.Brockers).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 3(8:31 - 2nd) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 7 for -4 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 7(7:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 7(7:41 - 2nd) S.Ficken 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 2nd) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:37 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 23 for -2 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAR 23(6:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Henderson to LAR 28 for 5 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 28(6:17 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 28(6:10 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to NYJ 31 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(6:04 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 34(5:27 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 36(4:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 36 for no gain (T.Hill; J.Johnson III) [A.Donald].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 36(4:03 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 42 yards to LAR 22 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(3:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 38 for 16 yards (J.Guidry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(3:32 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to LAR 37 for -1 yards (B.Austin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 37(2:50 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 40 for 3 yards (M.Maye).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LAR 30(2:15 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Austin Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at LAR 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(2:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle [F.Luvu].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 45(2:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Akers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 45(2:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett [J.Franklin-Myers].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 45(1:55 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 35 yards to NYJ 10 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(1:48 - 2nd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 16 for 6 yards (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 16(1:17 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 16(1:10 - 2nd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 19 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 19(1:07 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 54 yards to LAR 27 Center-T.Hennessy. N.Webster ran ob at LAR 39 for 12 yards (M.Farley).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(0:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 42 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 42(0:42 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to NYJ 41 for 17 yards (M.Maye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(0:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to NYJ 35 for 6 yards (B.Austin; N.Hewitt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 35(0:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at NYJ 27 for 8 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(0:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to NYJ 16 for 11 yards (J.Guidry). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 27(0:14 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 27(0:09 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAR 27(0:03 - 2nd) M.Gay 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 61 yards from LAR 35 to NYJ 4. C.Ballentine to NYJ 28 for 24 yards (S.Ebukam J.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(14:54 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder ran ob at NYJ 38 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(14:24 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 35 for -3 yards (S.Ebukam). FUMBLES (S.Ebukam) ball out of bounds at LAR 35.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYJ 35(13:49 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 46 for 11 yards (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYJ 46(13:25 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 49 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam; M.Brockers).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(12:45 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Perriman to LAR 30 for 21 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(12:02 - 3rd) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 28 for 2 yards (J.Fuller A.Robinson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 28(11:24 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep left to C.Herndon to LAR 6 for 22 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NYJ 6(10:43 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 5 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 5(9:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to LAR 1 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 1(9:19 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 1 for no gain (L.Floyd; M.Brockers).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 1(8:34 - 3rd) F.Gore left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 3rd) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 3rd) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:30 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to NYJ 31 for 44 yards (B.Austin). Penalty on NYJ-B.Austin Defensive Holding declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(7:59 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to NYJ 20 for 11 yards (A.Maulet).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(7:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds ran ob at NYJ 15 for 5 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAR 15(6:55 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to NYJ 15 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 15(6:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN [T.Basham].
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:09 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 33 for 8 yards (L.Floyd D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 33(5:33 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 47 for 14 yards (J.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(4:56 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (J.Hollins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 49(4:13 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to D.Mims pushed ob at LAR 46 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 46(3:46 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder pushed ob at LAR 30 for 16 yards (J.Fuller).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(3:15 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to LAR 6 for 24 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - NYJ 6(2:31 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 3 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 3(1:52 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 3(1:46 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon (T.Reeder).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NYJ 3(1:42 - 3rd) S.Ficken 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 3rd) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 9 yards (M.Maye). NYJ-Q.Williams was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 34(0:56 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 39 for 5 yards (J.Guidry).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(0:17 - 3rd) R.Woods left end pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 40 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to NYJ 17 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAR 0(14:38 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Akers. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - LAR 6(14:32 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to NYJ 3 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 3(13:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:47 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles left end ran ob at NYJ 37 for 12 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(13:15 - 4th) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 39 for 2 yards (D.Williams J.Fuller). PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYJ 39.
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - NYJ 24(12:48 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Crowder.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 23 - NYJ 24(12:44 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 31 for 7 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NYJ 31(12:01 - 4th) B.Mann punts 57 yards to LAR 12 Center-T.Hennessy. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 31 for 19 yards (T.Hennessy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(11:48 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 31(11:43 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 33 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 33(10:58 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 49 for 16 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(10:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (J.Guidry N.Hewitt) [N.Shepherd].
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LAR 49(10:06 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Zuniga Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYJ 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 44(9:47 - 4th) C.Akers right guard to NYJ 37 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(9:12 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to NYJ 24 for 13 yards (M.Maye; H.Langi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(8:23 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to NYJ 18 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 18(7:42 - 4th) C.Akers right guard for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 14.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAR 24(7:36 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods [J.Franklin-Myers]. New York Jets challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff sacked at NYJ 29 for -5 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - LAR 29(7:21 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to M.Brown to NYJ 23 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LAR 23(6:40 - 4th) M.Gay 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:35 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:29 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:25 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to D.Mims to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (A.Donald; O.Okoronkwo).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYJ 27(5:47 - 4th) B.Mann punts 50 yards to LAR 23 Center-T.Hennessy. N.Webster to NYJ 43 for 34 yards (B.Mann).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(5:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to NYJ 39 for 4 yards (B.Austin).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 39(4:53 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to NYJ 17 for 22 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on LAR-T.Higbee Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NYJ 33.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 43(4:45 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to NYJ 37 for 6 yards (J.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAR 37(4:05 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Akers.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - LAR 37(4:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett (M.Maye).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(3:54 - 4th) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 40(3:10 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 48 for 8 yards (L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(2:25 - 4th) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 48 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 48(2:20 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 48 for no gain (A.Donald S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 48(2:17 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to F.Gore to LAR 42 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(2:00 - 4th) S.Darnold kneels to LAR 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NYJ 43(1:20 - 4th) S.Darnold kneels to LAR 44 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYJ 44(0:39 - 4th) S.Darnold kneels to LAR 45 for -1 yards.
