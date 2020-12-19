|
Bills beat Broncos 48-19 for first AFC East crown since 1995
DENVER (AP) The Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East title in a quarter-century Saturday when 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 48-19 rout of the Denver Broncos.
The Bills (11-3) scored twice in a 17-second span in the third quarter to ice their fourth straight victory that officially ended the New England Patriots' 11-year reign atop the division.
The Broncos (5-9) have their fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since they had 10 straight sub-.500 campaigns from 1963-72. They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs following a Super Bowl title.
Allen threw for 359 yards, hitting Stefon Diggs 11 times for 147 yards before a foot injury in the fourth quarter, and Cole Beasley eight times for 112 yards.
Allen also tied Jack Kemp's record of 25 career touchdown runs with his second TD scamper, a 1-yard keeper to the right that was set up by Andre Roberts' 55-yard return of Taylor Russilino's short second-half kickoff.
The Broncos turned to Russolino, whose vagabond career included stops in the XFL, the Canadian Football League and even the Chinese arena league after Brandon McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Russolino missed a 51-yard field goal and two extra points on a windy day that didn't adversely affect Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who made both field goal attempts and all six extra points.
After Allen's 1-yard TD run to start the second half, cornerback Tre'Davious White strip-sacked Drew Lock on Denver's first offensive play. Defensive end Jerry Hughes scooped up the ball at the 21 and weaved his way through several Broncos to make it 35-13.
Allen dismantled Denver's makeshift secondary that had lost five cornerbacks in two weeks, picking on De'Vante Bausby all afternoon while completing 28 of 40 passes. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia held his own but was ejected in the third quarter for slapping Bills rookie receiver Gabriel Davis.
The Bills took a 21-13 halftime lead behind Allen's touchdown throws of 9 yards to tight end Dawson Knox and 22 yards to Jake Kumerow sandwiched around a 24-yard keeper into the end zone. Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a TD pass this year. That tied an NFL record set by seven other teams.
Lock hit tight end Noah Fant with a 6-yard touchdown toss with 5 seconds left in the first half, but Russolino missed the extra point. He also missed the 51-yard field goal attempt way to the right on Denver's opening drive, after which Allen drove the Bills 59 yards in 13 plays on an adventurous drive that included him recovering his own fumble on a sack. He also somehow got off a pass while being dragged down.
Knox broke away from Bausby to catch Allen's 9-yard TD throw, and Allen made it 14-0 when he scampered in from 24 yards to cap a 95-yard drive.
A muffed punt opened the door for Denver's first score, a 10-yard run by Melvin Gordon.
Late in the first half, the Bills had the ball at the Broncos 5-yard line when a trio of penalties had them facing first-and-goal from the 30. Allen soon found Kumerow wide open over the middle from 22 yards to put Buffalo ahead 21-7.
INJURIES
Bills: Along with Diggs, PR Andre Roberts injured his lower back in the third quarter, and OL Daryl Williams left with a groin injury
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) and RB Royce Freeman (hip) were hurt in the second half.
UP NEXT:
Bills: visit the New England Patriots for a Monday night game on Dec. 28.
Broncos: visit the Los Angeles Chargers, who they rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat on Nov. 1 with a touchdown as time ran out.
|
J. Allen
17 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 33 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
41
FPTS
|
M. Gordon
25 RB
61 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 20 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:50
|25:40
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|19
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|534
|255
|Total Plays
|65
|63
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|140
|Rush Attempts
|24
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|352
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|7-33
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-63.0
|6-48.5
|Return Yards
|109
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-7
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-102
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|352
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|534
|TOTAL YDS
|255
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|28/40
|359
|2
|0
|41
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
8
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|13
|81
|0
|26
|8
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|68
|1
|51
|13
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|3
|33
|2
|24
|41
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
14
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|13
|11
|147
|0
|55
|14
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|10
|8
|112
|0
|27
|11
|
D. Knox 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|2
|36
|1
|27
|9
|
J. Kumerow 87 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
G. Davis 13 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|2
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|13
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
L. Smith 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
12
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|27
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|63.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|34.0
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|2.3
|7
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
0
FPTS
|M. Hyde
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Lock
|20/32
|132
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
20
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|11
|61
|2
|14
|20
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|11
|38
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Lock
|5
|37
|0
|14
|12
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
12
FPTS
|N. Fant
|11
|8
|68
|1
|16
|12
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
20
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|4
|20
|0
|9
|20
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|3
|14
|0
|10
|1
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|3
|3
|7
|0
|8
|3
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bausby 41 CB
|D. Bausby
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 27 SS
|W. Parks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 OLB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 43 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Russolino K
1
FPTS
|T. Russolino
|0/1
|0
|1/3
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|6
|48.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 37 for 10 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:51 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 47 for 10 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(13:11 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to BUF 49 for 4 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 49(12:29 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (E.Oliver).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 49(12:24 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to BUF 36 for 13 yards (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:42 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to BUF 35 for 1 yard (Tr.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 35(11:00 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DEN 33(10:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (L.Wallace).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - DEN 33(10:15 - 1st) T.Russolino 51 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(10:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 7 yards (D.Bausby).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 48(9:34 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(8:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to DEN 46 for 2 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 46(8:17 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 46(8:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 31 for 15 yards. Penalty on DEN-D.Bausby Illegal Contact declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at DEN 23 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - BUF 23(7:05 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at DEN 31 for -8 yards (J.Attaochu). FUMBLES (J.Attaochu) and recovers at DEN 30.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BUF 31(6:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by D.Bausby at DEN 8. D.Bausby ran ob at DEN 31 for 23 yards. PENALTY on DEN-J.Attaochu Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 25(6:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to DEN 20 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(5:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.Beasley.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 20(5:30 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to DEN 12 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 12(4:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 9 for 3 yards (D.Bausby) [B.Chubb].
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BUF 9(4:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 9(4:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:05 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 41 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(3:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(2:51 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to BUF 45 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 45(2:12 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to BUF 47 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - DEN 47(1:26 - 1st) D.Lock sacked at 50 for -3 yards (M.Addison).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DEN 50(0:49 - 1st) S.Martin punts 45 yards to BUF 5 Center-J.Bobenmoyer downed by DEN-P.Locke.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 5(0:39 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 10 for 5 yards (D.Williams; K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(0:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs. PENALTY on DEN-D.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(0:01 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 17 for 2 yards (A.Johnson; J.Jewell).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 12 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(14:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 29(14:14 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 35 for 6 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 35(13:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 39 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(12:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to DEN 44 for 17 yards (J.Simmons).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(12:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DEN 29 for 15 yards (D.Bausby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(11:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley [D.Williams].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 29(11:21 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to DEN 24 for 5 yards (J.Attaochu; M.Agim).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 24(10:37 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(10:25 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 25 for no gain (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(9:44 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 25(9:38 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 43 yards to BUF 32 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. A.Roberts MUFFS catch RECOVERED by DEN-J.Bobenmoyer at BUF 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(9:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to P.Lindsay to BUF 27 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 27(8:43 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 26 for 1 yard (A.Klein).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 26(7:57 - 2nd) D.Lock left end ran ob at BUF 12 for 14 yards (J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 12(7:22 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to BUF 10 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 10(6:39 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler (T.White).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - DEN 10(6:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 2nd) T.Russolino extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) T.Russolino kicks 70 yards from DEN 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 29 yards (D.Tuszka).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(6:22 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 28 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BUF 28(5:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 28(5:36 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs [M.Reed].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 28(5:29 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to DEN 12 Center-R.Ferguson. D.Spencer MUFFS catch touched at DEN 9 and recovers at DEN 10. PENALTY on DEN-T.Marshall Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards enforced at DEN 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 5(5:17 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 5(5:13 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 7 for 2 yards (M.Addison; E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DEN 7(4:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (T.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DEN 7(4:24 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 52 yards to BUF 41 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. A.Roberts ran ob at BUF 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(4:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DEN 48 for 11 yards (D.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(3:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at DEN 37 for 11 yards (D.Bausby). Penalty on DEN-D.Bausby Illegal Contact declined.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(3:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to D.Knox to DEN 10 for 27 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson) [S.Harris]. PENALTY on DEN-S.Harris Roughing the Passer 5 yards enforced at DEN 10.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(2:39 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF-I.Boettger Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 5 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - BUF 2(2:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to DEN 2 for 13 yards (J.Simmons). PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DEN 15 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - BUF 25(2:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 30 - BUF 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie pushed ob at DEN 22 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 22 - BUF 22(1:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to J.Kumerow for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:49 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 30 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 30(1:26 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 35 for 5 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(1:20 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 44 for 9 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 44(1:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to M.Gordon to 50 for 6 yards (M.Milano).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(0:51 - 2nd) R.Freeman right guard to BUF 46 for 4 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - DEN 32(0:33 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy [M.Milano]. PENALTY on BUF-M.Milano Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 46 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(0:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick pushed ob at BUF 25 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 25(0:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (V.Butler).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 25(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep right to J.Jeudy to BUF 6 for 19 yards (L.Wallace) [M.Milano].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - DEN 6(0:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:05 - 2nd) T.Russolino extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Russolino kicks 61 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 4. A.Roberts ran ob at DEN 43 for 53 yards (A.Holder).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(14:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to C.Beasley to DEN 21 for 22 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(14:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis (D.Bausby).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 21(14:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at DEN 11 for 10 yards (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 11(13:26 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 4 for 7 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on BUF-I.Boettger Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 11 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - DEN 21(12:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to DEN 14 for 7 yards (W.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - DEN 14(12:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DEN 8 for 6 yards (D.Bausby).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 8(11:32 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to DEN 1 for 7 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(11:05 - 3rd) R.Bates and T.Nsekhe reported in as eligible. J.Allen scrambles right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:58 - 3rd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 19 for -6 yards (T.White). FUMBLES (T.White) [T.White] RECOVERED by BUF-J.Hughes at DEN 21. J.Hughes for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:41 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left end to DEN 29 for 4 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 29(10:06 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay to DEN 23 for -6 yards (Da.Johnson Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUF 23(9:21 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUF 23(9:17 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 52 yards to BUF 25 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. A.Roberts to BUF 32 for 7 yards (J.Bobenmoyer; T.Marshall). DEN-J.Jones was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(9:03 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 13 for 55 yards (D.Bausby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 13(8:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 13(8:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at DEN 7 for 6 yards (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 7(7:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to DEN 4 for 3 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DEN 4(7:05 - 3rd) R.Bates reported in as eligible. Z.Moss up the middle to DEN 4 for no gain (A.Johnson S.Harris). Buffalo challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 06:57.)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 4(6:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow False Start 2 yards enforced at DEN 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - BUF 2(6:57 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 2 for no gain (M.Milano; J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUF 2(6:24 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUF 2(6:20 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 5 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 5(5:44 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 43 yards to DEN 48 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hyde to DEN 41 for 7 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 48.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(5:32 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to DEN 38 for 20 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(4:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at DEN 34 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 34(4:15 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to L.Smith.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 34(4:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DEN 18 for 16 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(3:22 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end pushed ob at DEN 18 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DEN 12(2:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary [A.Johnson]. PENALTY on DEN-A.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced at DEN 18 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - DEN 9(2:41 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to DEN 3 for 6 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-M.Ojemudia Disqualification 2 yards enforced at DEN 3.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - DEN 0(2:29 - 3rd) R.Bates reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass short middle to L.Smith for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF-R.Bates Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DEN 1 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 11 - DEN 11(2:25 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to DEN 7 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - DEN 0(1:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - DEN 12(1:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis [J.Attaochu].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - DEN 12(1:29 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to DEN 9 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DEN 9(0:48 - 3rd) T.Bass 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:44 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (T.White).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 28(0:18 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 37 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(15:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 49 for 14 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(14:36 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick pushed ob at DEN 49 for -2 yards (T.White). BUF-T.White was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - DEN 49(14:17 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at DEN 39 for -10 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - DEN 39(13:50 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (T.Johnson). BUF-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - DEN 39(13:44 - 4th) S.Martin punts 56 yards to BUF 5 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 5(13:32 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 14 for 9 yards (J.Jewell; K.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 14(12:50 - 4th) Z.Moss right end to BUF 40 for 26 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(12:02 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 46 for 6 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 46(11:18 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 47 for 1 yard (J.Attaochu).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 47(10:20 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to DEN 26 for 27 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(9:34 - 4th) D.Singletary right tackle to DEN 25 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 25(8:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 25(8:46 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to DEN 15 for 10 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 15(8:02 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to DEN 13 for 2 yards (A.Johnson; D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 13(7:20 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to DEN 12 for 1 yard (D.Williams; A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 12(6:35 - 4th) D.Singletary right tackle to DEN 9 for 3 yards (S.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DEN 9(5:50 - 4th) T.Bass 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(5:46 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 30 for 5 yards (T.Matakevich). BUF-V.Butler was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 30(5:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 36 for 6 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(5:03 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 40 for 4 yards (M.Addison).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 40(4:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay to DEN 45 for 5 yards (A.Klein; M.Addison).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 45(4:17 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 49 for 6 yards (S.Neal; D.Marlowe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(3:54 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to BUF 42 for 7 yards (T.Matakevich).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUF 42(3:26 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 42(3:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to BUF 32 for 10 yards (A.Klein; J.Poyer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(2:53 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to M.Gordon to BUF 25 for 7 yards (T.Matakevich; J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 25(2:31 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 16 for 9 yards (T.Matakevich; J.Poyer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 16(2:02 - 4th) P.Lindsay right tackle to BUF 8 for 8 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 8(1:56 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 1 for 7 yards (A.Klein). FUMBLES (A.Klein) recovered by DEN-D.Risner at BUF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Gordon up the middle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:52 - 4th) T.Russolino extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) T.Russolino kicks onside 16 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 49. M.Hyde (didn't try to advance) to BUF 49 for no gain.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(1:51 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:40 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 25 for no gain (T.Matakevich).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(1:04 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(0:30 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 30 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
