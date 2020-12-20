|
Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move the Tennessee Titans closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons Sunday routing the Detroit Lions 46-25.
The Titans (10-4) did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the tiebreaker in the division over the Colts with two games remaining.
The Lions (5-9) lost their second straight after winning their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell even with quarterback Matthew Stafford shaking off a rib injury to start. Stafford threw for 252 yards and a TD before being pulled for Chase Daniel after Tennessee went up 39-18 with 9:00 left.
It just wasn't enough as Tennessee became the fifth team in NFL history with five straight games piling up at least 420 yards total offense and 30 points. The Titans scored a season-high with their fourth game of at least 42 points.
Tannehill finished with 273 yards passing and now has a career-high 31 TD passes this season. He became the first Titans player to account for five TDs on the ground and through the air in the same game since Billy Volek did it 16 years ago against the Raides.
Henry capped the opening drive with a 3-yard TD run, his 15th this season. That made him the fourth player in NFL history to run for at least 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in consecutive seasons, joining Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05) and Larry Johnson (2005-06).
The reigning NFL rushing leader also added to his collection of memorable stiff arms by making Lions cornerback Alex Myres look like a rag doll with a mighty shove.
The Titans led 21-7 after a 75-yard TD pass from Tannehill to Corey Davis and a 17-yard TD run by Tannehill.
Tennessee's beleaguered defense that came into the game with the fewest sacks in the NFL and last on third down conversions, forced three turnovers.
Romeo Okwara sacked Tannehill two plays later for the Lions' first safety in 75 games, also against Tennessee on Sept. 18, 2016. Swift capped Detroit's ensuing drive with a 2-yard run, but Matt Prater's extra point was wide left.
Tennessee had 62 seconds left and drove to set up Stephen Gostkowski for a 38-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-15 halftime lead.
The Lions managed a 53-yard field goal by Matt Prater in the third, tying the NFL record held by Sebastian Janikowski with his 58th career kick of 50 yards or longer.
The Titans put it away with Henry running 33 yards to set up Tannehill's second TD run 30 seconds into the fourth. Tennessee stopped C.J. Moore short on a run on fourth-and-4 from the Lions 34, and Tannehill capped that drive with a 2-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown.
INJURIES
Lions: RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, starting for Tyrell Crosby, was ruled out for the second half with a concussion. Cornerback Mike Ford also hurt a foot. Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. was slow to get up after tackling Henry on a swing pass, and safety Tracy Walker was slow to get up a play later on the same drive in the third quarter for an already banged-up secondary.
Titans: Officials called a medical timeout with 4:22 left in the third for Titans safety Amani Hooker but he returned
UP NEXT
Lions host Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Titans visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Swift
32 RB
67 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
17
FPTS
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
273 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 21 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
42
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:38
|27:53
|1st Downs
|27
|28
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|18
|17
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|430
|462
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|194
|Rush Attempts
|27
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|307
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-33
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|115
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-116
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|5-5 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|22/32
|252
|1
|0
|17
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|5/6
|55
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Swift
|15
|67
|2
|11
|17
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|6
|23
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|12
|0
|12
|17
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Moore 49 SAF
0
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12
|10
|112
|1
|39
|17
|
H. Bryant 86 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|4
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|5
|4
|38
|0
|14
|3
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|3
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|2
|18
|0
|11
|0
|
D. Swift 32 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|4
|15
|0
|8
|17
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
J. James 83 TE
1
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Myres CB
|A. Myres
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 42 SAF
|J. Kearse
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 75 DE
|F. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
|M. Killebrew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
|J. Agnew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Vaitai 72 OT
|H. Vaitai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
5
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|53
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|4
|29.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
42
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|21/27
|273
|3
|0
|42
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Henry
|24
|147
|1
|33
|22
|
D. Evans 32 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Evans
|8
|30
|0
|9
|11
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
42
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|21
|2
|17
|42
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Davis
|6
|4
|110
|1
|75
|17
|
J. Smith 81 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Smith
|5
|5
|52
|0
|19
|5
|
A. Brown 11 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|5
|44
|1
|14
|10
|
D. Evans 32 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Evans
|2
|2
|27
|1
|24
|11
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Henry 22 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|22
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 35 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 CB
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
|S. Gostkowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Ray 57 DE
|W. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Orr 20 CB
|K. Orr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Perry 20 RB
|S. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
8
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/1
|38
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 32 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Evans
|2
|22.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (R.Okwara).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:26 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry pushed ob at TEN 33 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 33(13:50 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to TEN 39 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(13:13 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for -4 yards (A.Bryant).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEN 35(12:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to J.Smith to DET 46 for 19 yards (D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(11:56 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to DET 42 for 4 yards (J.Penisini).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 42(11:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to DET 32 for 10 yards (D.Harmon; M.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(10:36 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to DET 27 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 27(10:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to M.Pruitt to DET 17 for 10 yards (J.Kearse J.Tavai).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(9:35 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to DET 8 for 9 yards (F.Herron).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 8(9:04 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to DET 3 for 5 yards (K.Strong D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEN 3(8:46 - 1st) D.Henry left end for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:40 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 25 for no gain (M.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(8:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones pushed ob at DET 31 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 31(8:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 35 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(7:24 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at DET 42 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 42(6:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to J.Agnew to TEN 45 for 13 yards (J.Simmons) [J.Crawford].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(6:11 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DET 42(5:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 42(5:26 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to TEN 31 for 11 yards (A.Hooker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(4:50 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to TEN 19 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(4:13 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to TEN 12 for 7 yards (J.Crawford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 12(3:36 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 4 for 8 yards (D.Long T.Tart).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - DET 4(2:55 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 1 for 3 yards (D.Long; H.Landry III).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(2:18 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 2 for -1 yards (K.Byard D.Long).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 2(1:38 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to DET -1. J.Agnew to DET 31 for 32 yards (K.Orr; J.Kalu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(1:17 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 37 for 6 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DET 37(0:39 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 37(0:33 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Sanu to DET 42 for 5 yards (T.Smith; D.Long).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to 50 for 8 yards (R.Evans D.King).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 50(14:22 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to TEN 47 for 3 yards (D.Long R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(13:41 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to TEN 43 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEN 43(13:02 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEN 43(12:56 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right [H.Landry III].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEN 43(12:49 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 36 yards to TEN 7 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by C.Batson.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 7(12:42 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 19 for 12 yards (A.Myres D.Harmon). Penalty on DET-A.Bryant Defensive Offside declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(12:26 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 8 yards (J.Kearse J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TEN 45(11:50 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown. PENALTY on DET-A.Myres Defensive Pass Interference 23 yards enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 50(11:45 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle pushed ob at DET 37 for 13 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(11:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to M.Pruitt (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 37(11:21 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to DET 31 for 6 yards (A.Bryant).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(10:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to DET 24 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(10:04 - 2nd) D.Henry left end pushed ob at DET 17 for 7 yards (A.Myres). DET-F.Herron was injured during the play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 17(9:38 - 2nd) R.Tannehill left end for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 68 yards from TEN 35 to DET -3. J.Agnew to DET 25 for 28 yards (W.Ray S.Perry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(9:22 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 27 for 2 yards (D.Long; A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 27(8:36 - 2nd) D.Swift left end pushed ob at DET 32 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 32(7:51 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 37 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(7:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to H.Bryant to TEN 19 for 44 yards (A.Hooker; M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(6:28 - 2nd) D.Swift right guard to TEN 17 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 17(5:44 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles left tackle pushed ob at TEN 5 for 12 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - DET 5(5:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 5(5:01 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to TEN 1 for 4 yards (D.Long; K.Byard).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 1(4:19 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to TEN 1 for no gain (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones) RECOVERED by TEN-W.Compton at TEN 3. W.Compton to TEN 3 for no gain (H.Vaitai).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) B.Kern kicks 48 yards from TEN 20 to DET 32. J.Agnew to DET 45 for 13 yards (N.Dzubnar).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(3:28 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to TEN 48 for 7 yards (K.Byard D.Long).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 48(2:43 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to TEN 47 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 47(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to TEN 41 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(1:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to M.Jones to TEN 2 for 39 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(1:06 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:02 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to TEN 0. D.Evans to TEN 28 for 28 yards (J.Agnew).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(0:57 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 36 for 8 yards (J.Collins J.Tavai).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 36(0:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at 50 for 14 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 50(0:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 50(0:33 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (A.Myres).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 50(0:29 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to DET 36 for 14 yards (A.Myres).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(0:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-C.Davis False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEN 41(0:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith pushed ob at DET 25 for 16 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.McNichols to DET 20 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 5 - TEN 20(0:03 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 37 for 12 yards (A.Hooker R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(14:21 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 44 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DET 44(13:38 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - DET 44(13:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-M.Nelson False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DET 39(13:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - DET 34(13:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Sanu to DET 48 for 14 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(12:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Q.Cephus.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 48(12:46 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to TEN 41 for 11 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(12:05 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to TEN 37 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 37(11:28 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Sanu to TEN 30 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(10:48 - 3rd) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at TEN 23 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 23(10:11 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to TEN 21 for 2 yards (K.Byard J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DET 21(9:29 - 3rd) T.Hockenson right end to TEN 20 for 1 yard (D.Long). Tennessee challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. T.Hockenson right end to TEN 21 for no gain (D.Long D.Roberson). FUMBLES (D.Roberson) RECOVERED by TEN-J.Simmons at TEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(9:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to TEN 25 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye J.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 25(8:46 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 35 for 10 yards (J.Collins; J.Penisini).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(8:17 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 40 for 5 yards (A.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 40(7:47 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 40(7:42 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith to TEN 45 for 5 yards (A.Myres).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(7:04 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 46 for 1 yard (R.Okwara A.Bryant).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 46(6:40 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 45 for -1 yards (J.Collins). DET-J.Collins was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEN 45(6:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Batson. DET-T.Walker was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEN 45(6:07 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 47 yards to DET 8 Center-M.Overton. J.Agnew to DET 7 for -1 yards (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 7(5:58 - 3rd) D.Swift left guard to DET 17 for 10 yards (A.Hooker K.Byard).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 17(5:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to Q.Cephus to TEN 47 for 36 yards (T.Smith K.Byard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(4:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones. PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(4:28 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant (D.Long) [J.Simmons].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 35(4:21 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 35(4:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanu.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DET 35(4:14 - 3rd) M.Prater 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox. Penalty on TEN-D.Bates Defensive Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to TEN 0. D.Evans to TEN 17 for 17 yards (M.Killebrew).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(4:03 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 15 for -2 yards (F.Herron A.Bryant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEN 15(3:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill scrambles right guard to TEN 16 for 1 yard (A.Bryant J.Kearse).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEN 16(2:46 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 36 for 20 yards (T.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(2:05 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 41 for 5 yards (R.Ragland D.Harmon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 41(1:29 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to DET 45 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(0:54 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to DET 41 for 4 yards (R.Ragland; J.Penisini).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 41(0:22 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to DET 36 for 5 yards (R.Ragland).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry right end to DET 3 for 33 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEN 3(14:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill right tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Henry rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:30 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 27 for 2 yards (H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DET 27(13:44 - 4th) M.Stafford Aborted. J.Dahl FUMBLES at DET 27 recovered by DET-M.Stafford at DET 21. M.Stafford to DET 20 for -1 yards (T.Tart).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - DET 20(12:57 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to DET 31 for 11 yards (A.Jackson) [J.Simmons].
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - DET 31(12:09 - 4th) Direct snap to C.Moore. C.Moore right end to DET 34 for 3 yards (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(12:02 - 4th) D.Evans left end to DET 31 for 3 yards (J.Kearse J.Penisini).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 31(11:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at DET 24 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(10:53 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-M.Pruitt False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 24 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEN 29(10:53 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Evans pushed ob at DET 5 for 24 yards (A.Myres).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(10:21 - 4th) D.Evans up the middle to DET 1 for 4 yards (D.Harmon; J.Penisini).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 1(9:46 - 4th) D.Evans up the middle to DET 2 for -1 yards (J.Penisini A.Bryant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 2(9:04 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 68 yards from TEN 35 to DET -3. J.Agnew to DET 40 for 43 yards (S.Gostkowski J.Kalu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(8:54 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 44 for 4 yards (A.Hooker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 44(8:36 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to D.Amendola to TEN 49 for 7 yards (C.Jackson H.Landry III).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(8:11 - 4th) C.Daniel scrambles right end pushed ob at TEN 38 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(7:37 - 4th) C.Daniel pass deep right to M.Jones to TEN 17 for 21 yards (C.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 17(7:06 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to J.James to TEN 6 for 11 yards (J.Kalu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - DET 6(6:27 - 4th) D.Swift left tackle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 4th) J.Fox kicks onside 10 yards from DET 35 to DET 45. C.Davis (didn't try to advance) to DET 45 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(6:22 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to DET 42 for 3 yards (K.Strong R.Ragland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 42(5:36 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to DET 39 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 39(4:53 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to DET 27 for 12 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(4:03 - 4th) D.Evans right end to DET 23 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones; R.Ragland).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 23(3:57 - 4th) D.Evans right tackle to DET 15 for 8 yards (D.Harmon J.Kearse).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(3:11 - 4th) D.Evans left tackle to DET 6 for 9 yards (D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 6(3:05 - 4th) D.Evans left tackle to DET 2 for 4 yards (J.Kearse J.Tavai).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEN 2(2:19 - 4th) D.Evans left tackle to DET 3 for -1 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 3(2:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 3(2:11 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:07 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Jones to DET 30 for 5 yards (D.Long C.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 30(1:59 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 41 for 11 yards (D.Long K.Byard).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(1:38 - 4th) C.Daniel pass deep right intended for D.Amendola INTERCEPTED by K.Byard [J.Crawford] at TEN 40. K.Byard ran ob at TEN 40 for no gain.
