Titans-Packers Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around.
The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee.
First, the Packers must find a way to cool off those AFC South-leading Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.
''They lost their first two games, and I think just like happens in this league, there's probably overreactions and what the hell's going on and what are we going to do,'' Rodgers said. ''And I think they rattled off like five or six wins in a row and kind of quieted everybody up.''
The Titans (6-3) bounced back from that 0-2 start by winning six of their next seven, including five in a row. Derrick Henry has rushed for 923 yards, 8 behind NFL leader Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.
Green Bay (4-6) had lost five straight - its longest skid since 2008 - before rallying from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday.
Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined to run for 203 yards of the Packers' 207-yard total. The Packers are winning when running instead of leaning as much on Rodgers' arm.
That's caught the attention of the Titans, who have the NFL's second-ranked run defense.
''The biggest thing for us going to this game is going to be our rush defense versus their rush offense,'' Titans safety Kevin Byard said. ''Three out of four of their wins, they ran for over 200 yards and I feel like their best skill players are in the backfield. A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones are two top players in this league, so we're going to have to stop them.''
SURGING RECEIVERS
Each team has a wide receiver coming off a breakthrough performance.
Packers rookie Christian Watson had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. The second-round pick from North Dakota State had 10 catches for 88 yards all season before that game.
Tennessee's Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had eight catches for a career-high 119 yards and scored both of the Titans' touchdowns in a 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Westbrook-Ikhine had entered that game with 15 catches for 138 yards and no touchdowns this season.
DEFENSIVE TITANS
Not only are the Titans second in the NFL in defending the run, they also have the NFL's best third down defense.
Opponents are converting just 27.9% of their third down opportunities. Tennessee also is coming off a six-sack performance for a league-high 16 over its past four games.
The Titans also have at least three sacks in six straight games along with at least one interception. It's the NFL's longest streak since the then-Oakland Raiders in 1998, and one more such game would be the longest streak since Chicago had seven straight in 1985.
They're also getting healthier even with safety Amani Hooker ruled out for a third straight game.
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, a 2021 Pro Bowler, sat out the win over Denver resting a sprained left ankle and hopes to play Thursday night. Cornerback Elijah Molden, who left the previous game with an injured groin in his season debut, is questionable.
KICKING CONCERNS
Titans kicker Randy Bullock apparently hurt his right calf in pregame warmups and still kicked two extra points and a field goal against Denver. The Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo to the practice squad Tuesday as an insurance policy, then added him to the active roster Wednesday with Bullock ruled out.
Lambo last kicked in the NFL last season with Jacksonville, making five of seven extra points and missing all three field goals he attempted. Tennessee used rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse to kick off in the second half last week.
For the Packers, Mason Crosby has been dealing with a back issue, though he still made a game-winning 28-yard field goal in overtime Sunday. Ramiz Ahmed handled kickoffs in Crosby's place on Thursday.
EARLY FREEZE
The previous time the Titans visited Lambeau Field, the Packers romped 40-14 in the snow.
While it snowed Tuesday in Green Bay, it's supposed to be clear Thursday night. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 24.
That could make this the coldest pre-December game the Titans have played going back to 1999, when the franchise formerly known as the Houston Oilers became the Titans. The kickoff temperature was 25 degrees when the Titans hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17, 2014.
CHANGE IN SPECIAL TEAMS
The Packers released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers on Tuesday, two days after his fumble led to a Cowboys touchdown. Rodgers had fumbled five times this season and lost two of them.
Keisean Nixon had handled Green Bay's punt return duties in the Dallas game after Rodgers' fumble.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:25
|17:01
|1st Downs
|13
|10
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|171
|147
|Total Plays
|38
|32
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|43
|Rush Attempts
|18
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|119
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|15-19
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|48
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|171
|TOTAL YDS
|147
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|14/18
|127
|1
|0
|11
|
D. Henry 22 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Henry
|17
|48
|1
|9
|11
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Burks
|6
|6
|60
|0
|43
|12
|
R. Woods 2 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|4
|31
|0
|9
|7
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 SS
|J. Kalu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 OLB
|D. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Lambo 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Lambo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|22.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|12/18
|104
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|3
|3
|34
|0
|24
|6
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|5
|3
|22
|0
|11
|5
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|3
|14
|0
|11
|7
|
C. Watson 9 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 ILB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 54 LB
|L. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|44.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|3
|18.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GB 21(8:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Jones. TEN-D.Autry was injured during the play.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - GB 17(9:25 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 21 for -4 yards (R.McCreary; S.Okuayinonu). TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(9:55 - 3rd) C.Watson right end pushed ob at TEN 17 for 3 yards (R.McCreary).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - GB 31(10:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at TEN 20 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 31(10:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 31(10:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 34(11:28 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GB 39(12:09 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 34 for 5 yards (K.Strong; D.Long).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(12:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to TEN 39 for 4 yards (J.Kalu).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(13:35 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 43 for 14 yards (K.Byard - D.Cole).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 37(14:16 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 43 for 6 yards (J.Kalu).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(14:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 37 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Lambo kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 28 for 23 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - GB 24(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 35 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(0:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones ran ob at GB 24 for 2 yards (K.Fulton).
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Lambo kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to GB 7. K.Nixon to GB 22 for 15 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 4(0:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 10(1:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 4 for 6 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEN 10(1:20 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 17(1:24 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 10 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 26(1:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to GB 17 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 28(1:52 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 26 for 2 yards (Q.Walker - A.Amos).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(2:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 28 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 35(2:36 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 29 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - TEN 36(3:15 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 35 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 41(3:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to T.Burks. PENALTY on GB-K.Clark - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 41 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - GB 1(3:29 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to GB 41 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-R.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GB 10(3:35 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [D.Autry]. PENALTY on GB-A.Rodgers - Intentional Grounding - 9 yards - enforced at GB 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GB 7(4:18 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 10 for 3 yards (D.Long; S.Okuayinonu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 6(4:54 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 7 for 1 yard (S.Okuayinonu; J.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - TEN 4(4:59 - 2nd) C.Levin reported in as eligible. D.Henry up the middle to GB 6 for -2 yards (Q.Walker - P.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 13(5:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to GB 4 for 9 yards (K.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 13(5:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 13(5:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 16(6:25 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 13 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 19(6:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to G.Swaim to GB 16 for 3 yards (J.Reed - A.Amos).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24(7:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 19 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 29(8:17 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 24 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 32(8:48 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to GB 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(9:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to GB 32 for 6 yards (J.Alexander; K.Barnes).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 40(10:18 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 38 for 2 yards (D.Savage).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 45(10:59 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to GB 40 for 5 yards (T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 49(11:29 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry right tackle to GB 45 for 4 yards (Q.Walker; L.Hamilton).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TEN 50(12:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry up the middle to GB 49 for 1 yard (A.Amos; K.Barnes).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 41(12:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to GB 49 for 10 yards (R.Ford). Green Bay challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to 50 for 9 yards (R.Ford).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 40(13:09 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 41 for 1 yard (A.Amos; K.Clark).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(13:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 40 for -1 yards (R.Douglas).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TEN 35(14:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 42 for 7 yards (D.Savage). PENALTY on GB-D.Savage - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(14:54 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 2 yards (K.Barnes - D.Wyatt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to TEN 6. H.Haskins to TEN 33 for 27 yards (T.Carpenter; D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|(0:00 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is Blocked (D.Autry) - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. D.Cole recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GB 14(0:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on TEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - GB 13(0:20 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to TEN 14 for -1 yards (D.Long).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(0:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to TEN 13 for 2 yards (R.McCreary - D.Long).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to TEN 15 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GB 32(2:42 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TEN 28 for 4 yards (J.Kalu). FUMBLES (J.Kalu) - touched at TEN 25 - recovered by GB-R.Cobb at TEN 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - GB 42(3:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to TEN 32 for 10 yards (D.Long).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(4:02 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 42 for -2 yards (D.Long - K.Strong).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - GB 36(4:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Cobb to TEN 40 for 24 yards (K.Byard).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(5:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 36 for 1 yard (M.Rice; K.Fulton).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GB 31(6:17 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 35 for 4 yards (T.Tart - M.Rice).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(7:01 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TEN 36(7:10 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 47 yards to GB 17 - Center-M.Cox. R.Cobb to GB 22 for 5 yards (J.Jones).
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - TEN 32(7:40 - 1st) D.Hilliard up the middle to TEN 36 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 41(8:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 32 for -9 yards (sack split by P.Smith and Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(9:02 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 41 for 2 yards (D.Lowry - K.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GB 16(9:11 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 48 yards to TEN 36 - Center-J.Coco. C.Board to TEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GB 16(9:14 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Tonyan.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - GB 11(9:51 - 1st) A.Jones left end ran ob at GB 16 for 5 yards (M.Rice).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(10:27 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 11 for -1 yards (D.Long).
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Lambo kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to GB 4. K.Nixon to GB 22 for 18 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on GB-J.Abram - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 14(10:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 22(11:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to GB 14 for 8 yards (I.McDuffie - J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:00 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 22 for 3 yards (R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 28(12:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to GB 25 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(13:25 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to GB 28 for 9 yards (A.Amos - K.Barnes).
|+43 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 20(14:05 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to T.Burks to GB 37 for 43 yards (K.Nixon).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 17(14:49 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 20 for 3 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 17(14:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Okonkwo.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to TEN 9. H.Haskins to TEN 37 for 28 yards (R.Douglas - I.McDuffie). PENALTY on TEN-J.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 27.
