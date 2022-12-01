|
|
|DEN
|BAL
Broncos-Ravens Preview
At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks.
Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel.
Baltimore hosts Denver on Sunday, and although the Ravens have played well enough to share first place in the AFC North, they haven't been all that explosive on offense lately. Of course, that's nothing compared to Denver's struggles. Wilson's Broncos haven't scored more than 23 points all season, and they've managed more than 16 just twice.
''Every day and every year you play this game, you get wiser, smarter and understand there's ebbs and flows. Any great athlete, they go through a lot of great moments but also have some tough ones,'' Wilson said. ''This is a moment of adversity. It's challenging and I don't run from it. You just keep working, you keep believing, you keep climbing.''
Wilson has thrown for only eight touchdowns this season, and the Broncos (3-8) has lost seven of their last eight.
As for Jackson, he's on pace to set a career high in yards passing, but he's had to navigate injuries to deep threat Rashod Bateman and other key offensive players. Baltimore (7-4) finally hit a couple big plays in the passing game in a loss at Jacksonville last weekend, but those have been sporadic.
Where Jackson has remained elite is in the running game, where he's been remarkably consistent through his career. Jackson's combination of passing and running allows the Ravens to move the chains, and although they've had issues in the red zone, their formula was successful enough to win four straight before last weekend's defeat.
Up until a wild fourth period against the Jaguars, Baltimore had allowed only 26 points in the previous 11 quarters. Now the Ravens go against Wilson.
''He's still got it. Yes, he's getting older, and he might have slowed down a little bit, but he still can move,'' linebacker Patrick Queen said. ''You have to be on your Ps and Qs with this guy. Like I said, he has an arm, he can run a little bit still, knows our defense, knows his reads, obviously, as a quarterback, all that stuff that quarterbacks do to try to look us off.''
PREVIOUS MEETINGS
The only time these two quarterbacks have faced each other was in 2019, during Jackson's MVP season. The Ravens beat Wilson's Seattle Seahawks 30-16. Jackson completed only nine passes but ran for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore beat Denver 23-7 last season. There was some contentiousness after that game because the Ravens decided to run a last-second play so they could tie a record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games. That infuriated Broncos coach Vic Fangio, but Denver has a new staff now and it's not clear if there will be much lingering bad blood.
ROSBURG RETURNS
Former Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg returns to Baltimore as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett's game management advisor. Rosburg, who served 11 seasons as John Harbaugh's special teams coordinator and confidant before retiring in 2019, joined the Broncos after a series of operational miscues by Hackett, a first-time head coach, and his staff in September.
''Ever since Jerry got here, he's definitely helped me quite a bit through so many different areas,'' Hackett said. ''I really appreciated him here and he brings it from that culture and that organization. It's great to have a guy like that here.''
PRESSURE
The Ravens have had at least three sacks in seven straight games, and veteran lineman Calais Campbell needs one more for 100 in his career.
''Are we pleased with where our pass rush is at right now? Yes, I'd say so, but you watch the last game's tape, and there were situations where we made the quarterback hold the ball, and we didn't get home,'' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. ''There were situations where we won clean, and the ball was out. So, the thing that we're trying to do is marry that together so we're a little bit more consistent working together in that aspect.''
LIGHTNING ROD
Nobody in the league has faced as much criticism this season as Wilson, whose injury-riddled offense is scoring just 14.2 points per game - the worst average for a team heading into December since the 2000 Cleveland Browns (10.5). Hackett said he's impressed with how Wilson hasn't let any of the vitriol bother him.
''It's unbelievable - he doesn't get affected,'' Hackett said. ''He keeps coming out here working. He may work harder than I thought you could. I give him so much credit for that - just keeping his head down and keep working with all the different people that he's gone out on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that. With all the different lineups that we've had, he just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play and keeps fighting, no matter what.''
STOPPING THE RUN
The Ravens have held their last four opponents under 50 yards rushing. That equals the longest streak in one season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The other teams to do it were the 2013 Lions, 2006 Vikings, 2005 Patriots and 1993 Steelers.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:13
|13:10
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|164
|87
|Total Plays
|31
|23
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|36
|Rush Attempts
|17
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|4-48.8
|Return Yards
|22
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-17
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|164
|TOTAL YDS
|87
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
4
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|10/13
|112
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
10
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|6
|5
|55
|0
|22
|10
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|3
|3
|49
|0
|40
|7
|
M. Mack 37 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Mack
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Murray 28 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 OLB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
6
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|52
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|4
|40.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|7/8
|50
|0
|0
|2
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|3/4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|10
|0
|10
|6
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|4
|4
|16
|0
|11
|6
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|4
|3
|13
|0
|6
|4
|
D. Jackson 15 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 FS
|G. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DE
|B. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
3
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|4
|48.8
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DEN 23(0:42 - 2nd) B.McManus 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 30(0:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to BAL 22 for 8 yards (K.Hamilton). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to BAL 23 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(0:49 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy ran ob at BAL 30 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(0:56 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 46(1:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to G.Dulcich to BAL 32 for 22 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 44(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to DEN 46 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 49(2:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-R.Wilson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(2:25 - 2nd) L.Murray left end to DEN 49 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 7(2:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 47 for 40 yards (G.Stone - M.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 37(3:08 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 56 yards to DEN 7 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 35(3:47 - 2nd) J.Hill left end pushed ob at BAL 37 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 29(4:15 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 35 for 6 yards (P.Surtain).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(4:23 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson (P.Surtain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 29(4:29 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 42 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 29(4:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Dulcich (T.Bowser).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 30(5:14 - 2nd) M.Mack left tackle to DEN 29 for -1 yards (R.Smith - B.Washington).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(5:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Mack to DEN 30 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 47 yards from BAL 35 to DEN 18. E.Saubert to DEN 24 for 6 yards (D.Worley).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BAL 8(5:58 - 2nd) J.Tucker 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 10(6:43 - 2nd) T.Huntley scrambles right end to DEN 8 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 12(7:27 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to D.Robinson to DEN 10 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(7:47 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to D.Duvernay pushed ob at DEN 12 for -1 yards (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BAL 22(7:54 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to D.Duvernay. PENALTY on DEN-J.Cooper - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(8:20 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Jackson to DEN 22 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 37(8:54 - 2nd) D.Duvernay left end to DEN 27 for 10 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 39(9:31 - 2nd) T.Huntley up the middle to DEN 37 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(9:48 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at DEN 39 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 34(10:22 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to M.Andrews to DEN 44 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(10:57 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 34 for 4 yards (J.Simmons; M.Purcell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 35(11:06 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 35 yards to BAL 30 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-J.Cooper.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 34(11:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 35 for 1 yard (G.Stone).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 28(12:16 - 2nd) L.Murray right end to DEN 34 for 6 yards (M.Peters - C.Clark).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:52 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 28 for 1 yard (R.Smith; C.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 21(13:21 - 2nd) M.Boone left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(14:01 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 21 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton; C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 38(14:11 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 53 yards to DEN 9 - Center-N.Moore. M.Washington to DEN 14 for 5 yards (J.Hill).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 11 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 33(0:14 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 27 for -6 yards (J.Cooper).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:54 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 33 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 24(0:59 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to BAL 30 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 24(1:37 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 24 for 0 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 19(2:20 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 24 for 5 yards (P.Queen - C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 19(2:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAL 47(2:31 - 1st) J.Stout punts 34 yards to DEN 19 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by M.Washington.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 45(3:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 47 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - BAL 40(3:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Jackson to BAL 45 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 44(4:28 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 40 for -4 yards (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 41(5:11 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 44 for 3 yards (B.Browning).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(5:58 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 41 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 29(6:08 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to BAL 32 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-D.Turner-Yell.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 29(6:42 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 29 for no gain (J.Madubuike - P.Queen).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(7:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 29 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(7:50 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 24 for 4 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 28(7:58 - 1st) J.Stout punts 52 yards to DEN 20 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 28(8:02 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 24(8:34 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 28 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Cooper).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(8:59 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 24 for 1 yard (D.Williams; J.Cooper).
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 23 for 23 yards (J.Virgil; P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DEN 34(9:09 - 1st) B.McManus 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 33(9:54 - 1st) M.Boone left tackle to BAL 34 for -1 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 35(10:36 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to BAL 33 for 2 yards (R.Smith; B.Urban).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(11:14 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to BAL 35 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 43(11:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Dulcich to BAL 38 for 19 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(12:20 - 1st) M.Mack left end pushed ob at DEN 43 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 37(12:55 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 39 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 35(13:33 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to DEN 37 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(13:53 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 35 for 7 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 20(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 28 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 17(14:56 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (C.Campbell - M.Humphrey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to DEN 6. M.Washington to DEN 17 for 11 yards (D.Worley).
