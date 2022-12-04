|
|
|DEN
|BAL
Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured
BALTIMORE (AP) Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson's injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday.
Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.
Huntley scored on the next play for the Ravens (8-4).
Russell Wilson led the Broncos (3-9) back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.
Baltimore wasn't moving the ball much when Jackson was in, and although Huntley completed his first six passes, the Ravens didn't reach the end zone until the very end. That one big drive was enough to keep them atop the AFC North.
The Broncos were flagged for unnecessary roughness and pass interference during the winning drive. Denver's offense couldn't shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren't enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.
Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP didn't seem as though he was in too much distress when he exited the sideline tent and walked to the tunnel, but he didn't come back in the game.
Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.
McManus made a 52-yard kick on the game's first possession, but Huntley led Baltimore to a field goal on his first full drive. McManus connected from 41 near the end of the half and 50 in the third quarter.
The Ravens finally had another promising drive going in the fourth, but that ended when they ran a reverse pass on second down at the Denver 29. James Proche II threw deep into heavy coverage, and the pass was intercepted in routine fashion by Justin Simmons.
INJURIES
Baltimore LB Patrick Queen was carted off in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. ... Ravens LB Kristian Welch was evaluated for a concussion. ... Patrick Mekari injured his foot, forcing the Ravens to go further down the depth chart at LT with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) inactive. ... Denver WR Courtland Sutton injured a hamstring, but WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.
Ravens: Play at Pittsburgh.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:31
|32:29
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|272
|285
|Total Plays
|52
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|103
|Rush Attempts
|28
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|17-22
|30-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|6-50.5
|Return Yards
|59
|65
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-32
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|17/22
|189
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|17
|47
|0
|7
|9
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|2
|21
|0
|17
|9
|
M. Boone 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Boone
|6
|18
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Mack 37 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Mack
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
14
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|8
|6
|85
|0
|30
|14
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|4
|4
|65
|0
|40
|10
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|4
|4
|14
|0
|6
|9
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
M. Boone 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Mack 37 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Mack
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|9-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|7-10
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|1
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 OLB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
9
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/4
|52
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|7
|41.1
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|6.3
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|27/32
|187
|0
|1
|15
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|3/4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Proche 3 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|10
|41
|1
|14
|15
|
K. Drake 17 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|7
|29
|0
|12
|5
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|6
|12
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|9
|0
|10
|9
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|4
|53
|0
|22
|9
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|8
|7
|41
|0
|10
|11
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|6
|6
|34
|0
|13
|9
|
I. Likely 80 TE
7
FPTS
|I. Likely
|4
|4
|30
|0
|12
|7
|
K. Drake 17 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Jackson 15 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
J. Proche 3 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|2
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 FS
|G. Stone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DE
|B. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
4
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|6
|50.5
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|20.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to DEN 6. M.Washington to DEN 17 for 11 yards (D.Worley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 17(14:56 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (C.Campbell - M.Humphrey).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 20(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 28 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(13:53 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 35 for 7 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 35(13:33 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to DEN 37 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 37(12:55 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 39 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(12:20 - 1st) M.Mack left end pushed ob at DEN 43 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 43(11:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Dulcich to BAL 38 for 19 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(11:14 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to BAL 35 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 35(10:36 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to BAL 33 for 2 yards (R.Smith; B.Urban).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 33(9:54 - 1st) M.Boone left tackle to BAL 34 for -1 yards (P.Queen).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DEN 34(9:09 - 1st) B.McManus 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 23 for 23 yards (J.Virgil; P.Locke).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(8:59 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 24 for 1 yard (D.Williams; J.Cooper).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 24(8:34 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 28 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 28(8:02 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 28(7:58 - 1st) J.Stout punts 52 yards to DEN 20 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(7:50 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 24 for 4 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(7:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 29 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 29(6:42 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 29 for no gain (J.Madubuike - P.Queen).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 29(6:08 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to BAL 32 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-D.Turner-Yell.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(5:58 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 41 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 41(5:11 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 44 for 3 yards (B.Browning).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 44(4:28 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 40 for -4 yards (D.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - BAL 40(3:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Jackson to BAL 45 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 45(3:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 47 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAL 47(2:31 - 1st) J.Stout punts 34 yards to DEN 19 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 19(2:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 19(2:20 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 24 for 5 yards (P.Queen - C.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 24(1:37 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 24 for 0 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 24(0:59 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to BAL 30 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:54 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 33 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; K.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 33(0:14 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 27 for -6 yards (J.Cooper).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 11 yards (D.Mathis).
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 38(14:11 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 53 yards to DEN 9 - Center-N.Moore. M.Washington to DEN 14 for 5 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(14:01 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 21 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton; C.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 21(13:21 - 2nd) M.Boone left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:52 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 28 for 1 yard (R.Smith; C.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 28(12:16 - 2nd) L.Murray right end to DEN 34 for 6 yards (M.Peters - C.Clark).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 34(11:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 35 for 1 yard (G.Stone).
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 35(11:06 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 35 yards to BAL 30 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-J.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(10:57 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 34 for 4 yards (J.Simmons; M.Purcell).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 34(10:22 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to M.Andrews to DEN 44 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(9:48 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at DEN 39 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 39(9:31 - 2nd) T.Huntley up the middle to DEN 37 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 37(8:54 - 2nd) D.Duvernay left end to DEN 27 for 10 yards (J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(8:20 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Jackson to DEN 22 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BAL 22(7:54 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to D.Duvernay. PENALTY on DEN-J.Cooper - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(7:47 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to D.Duvernay pushed ob at DEN 12 for -1 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 12(7:27 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to D.Robinson to DEN 10 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 10(6:43 - 2nd) T.Huntley scrambles right end to DEN 8 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; J.Jewell).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BAL 8(5:58 - 2nd) J.Tucker 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 47 yards from BAL 35 to DEN 18. E.Saubert to DEN 24 for 6 yards (D.Worley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(5:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Mack to DEN 30 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 30(5:14 - 2nd) M.Mack left tackle to DEN 29 for -1 yards (R.Smith - B.Washington).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 29(4:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Dulcich (T.Bowser).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 29(4:29 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 42 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(4:23 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson (P.Surtain).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 29(4:15 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 35 for 6 yards (P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 35(3:47 - 2nd) J.Hill left end pushed ob at BAL 37 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones; J.Jewell).
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 37(3:08 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 56 yards to DEN 7 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 7(2:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 47 for 40 yards (G.Stone - M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(2:25 - 2nd) L.Murray left end to DEN 49 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 49(2:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-R.Wilson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 44(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to DEN 46 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 46(1:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to G.Dulcich to BAL 32 for 22 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(0:56 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(0:49 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy ran ob at BAL 30 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 30(0:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to BAL 22 for 8 yards (K.Hamilton). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to BAL 23 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DEN 23(0:42 - 2nd) B.McManus 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-D.Robinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 20(0:37 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 30 for 10 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 30(0:31 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to D.Jackson.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 30(0:25 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 39 for 9 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 39(0:21 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 39(0:16 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to M.Andrews to DEN 45 for 16 yards (J.Jewell; A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:01 - 2nd) T.Huntley spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to BAL -2. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 16 for 18 yards (J.Virgil).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(14:55 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to BAL 20 for 4 yards (D.Jones - A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 20(14:14 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short middle to D.Duvernay to BAL 25 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 25(13:42 - 3rd) T.Huntley left guard to BAL 27 for 2 yards (K.Jackson; J.Jewell). DEN-D.Jones was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(13:11 - 3rd) K.Drake left guard to BAL 29 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 29(12:33 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 34 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 34(11:53 - 3rd) D.Duvernay right end to BAL 33 for -1 yards (J.Martin - J.Jewell).
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 33(11:19 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 63 yards to DEN 4 - Center-N.Moore. M.Washington to DEN 18 for 14 yards (N.Boyle; N.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 18(11:06 - 3rd) M.Boone left tackle to DEN 28 for 10 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(10:28 - 3rd) M.Boone left tackle to DEN 30 for 2 yards (P.Queen - R.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 30(9:54 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(9:47 - 3rd) M.Boone right end to DEN 36 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul; M.Peters).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 36(9:11 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 36 for no gain (C.Clark).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 36(8:31 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to L.Murray to DEN 42 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 42(8:03 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to BAL 12 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 12(7:55 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson to BAL 15 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 15(7:16 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 28 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 28(6:31 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to BAL 40 for 12 yards (K.Jackson; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(6:06 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short right intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons [J.Cooper] at BAL 48. J.Simmons to BAL 40 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(5:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to BAL 38 for 2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 38(5:23 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to BAL 40 for -2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 40(4:40 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Boone to BAL 32 for 8 yards (G.Stone - P.Queen).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DEN 32(4:03 - 3rd) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to BAL 1. D.Duvernay to BAL 22 for 21 yards (P.Locke).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 22(3:53 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short left to P.Ricard to BAL 22 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 22(3:10 - 3rd) T.Huntley scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BAL 36 for 14 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(2:27 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 37 for 1 yard (A.Singleton - J.Cooper).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 37(1:49 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short left to D.Robinson to BAL 47 for 10 yards (P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(1:12 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 50(0:31 - 3rd) T.Huntley pass short left to J.Proche to DEN 48 for 2 yards (E.Bassey - J.Cooper).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 48(15:00 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to DEN 44 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 44(14:23 - 4th) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. T.Huntley up the middle to DEN 42 for 2 yards (J.Jewell; A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 42(13:42 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at DEN 32 for 10 yards (D.Mathis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(13:05 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to DEN 29 for 3 yards (Dj.Jones - A.Singleton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 29(12:23 - 4th) J.Proche pass deep right intended for K.Drake INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(12:15 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 25 for 5 yards (C.Clark).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 25(11:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 36 for 11 yards (M.Peters - C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:02 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 36 for no gain (G.Stone; R.Smith). BAL-K.Hamilton was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 36(10:30 - 4th) M.Boone right end to DEN 36 for no gain (J.Houston).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 36(9:49 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 31 for -5 yards (O.Oweh).
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 31(9:20 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to BAL 28 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 31 for 3 yards (J.Cooper).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(9:10 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to BAL 35 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 35(8:33 - 4th) T.Huntley sacked at BAL 29 for -6 yards (B.Browning).
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 29(7:53 - 4th) T.Huntley scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 36 for 7 yards (P.Surtain). Penalty on BAL-K.Zeitler - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 36(7:43 - 4th) J.Stout punts 45 yards to DEN 19 - Center-N.Moore. M.Washington to DEN 19 for no gain (K.Seymour).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(7:35 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to DEN 23 for 4 yards (P.Queen - R.Smith). BAL-P.Queen was injured during the play.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 23(6:55 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle to G.Dulcich to BAL 47 for 30 yards (G.Stone) [J.Houston].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(6:07 - 4th) M.Washington left end to BAL 48 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 48(5:22 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 48(5:17 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 48(5:11 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to BAL 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-M.Boone.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 9(5:02 - 4th) T.Huntley scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 13 for 4 yards (J.Martin).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 13(4:56 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to BAL 18 for 5 yards (J.Jewell). BAL-I.Likely was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAL 18(4:37 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to BAL 18 for no gain (A.Singleton; J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 18(4:21 - 4th) Direct snap to M.Andrews. M.Andrews up the middle to BAL 19 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(3:46 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Proche to BAL 26 for 7 yards (M.Purcell).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BAL 26(3:13 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to J.Hill. PENALTY on BAL-D.Faalele - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 21(3:09 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 26 for 5 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-A.Singleton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 41(3:04 - 4th) T.Huntley sacked at BAL 41 for 0 yards (D.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 41(2:35 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to J.Hill to BAL 47 for 6 yards (J.Simmons). FUMBLES (J.Simmons) - ball out of bounds at BAL 46.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BAL 46(2:00 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews. PENALTY on DEN-P.Surtain - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(1:56 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at DEN 38 for -1 yards (P.Surtain).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 38(1:50 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to DEN 26 for 12 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 26(1:28 - 4th) T.Huntley scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 23 for 3 yards (E.Bassey).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 23(1:19 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at DEN 19 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 19(1:13 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to DEN 18 for 1 yard (J.Jewell - D.Williams).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - BAL 18(1:06 - 4th) T.Huntley left tackle to DEN 15 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 15(0:35 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short left to K.Drake to DEN 2 for 13 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 2(0:31 - 4th) T.Huntley up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to DEN 3. M.Washington to DEN 18 for 15 yards (K.Seymour).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 18(0:23 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 34 for 16 yards (M.Peters) [C.Campbell].
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(0:16 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to BAL 49 for 17 yards (K.Hamilton - C.Clark).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(0:09 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 45 for 4 yards (T.Bowser).
|No Good
2 & 6 - DEN 45(0:02 - 4th) B.McManus 63 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
