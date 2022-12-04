|
|
|GB
|CHI
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19 on Sunday.
The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight, trailing 19-10 through three quarters. But they made enough plays down the stretch to come away with their eighth straight win over the Bears (3-10), who lost their sixth straight.
AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left.
The Bears drove to the Packers 33 before Alexander stepped in front of a pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown. Three plays later, Watson sprinted untouched to the end zone, and Rodgers completed a 2-point conversion pass to Mercedes Lewis. That made it 28-19 with 1:51 remaining.
Fields was then intercepted at the Green Bay 5 by Keisean Nixon.
Rodgers, who exited last week's loss to Philadelphia with a rib injury and has been dealing with a broken thumb since early October, improved to 25-5 against Chicago counting the playoffs. The four-time MVP completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Dillon ran for 93 yards, and the Packers moved ahead of Chicago for the NFL lead in regular-season wins with 787.
Fields, who missed last Sunday's game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. That gave him six straight games rushing for at least 50 yards and one TD, the longest such streak by a Bear since Gale Sayers had six in a row in 1969.
Fields also threw a 56-yard pass to St. Brown that set up a 7-yard TD run by David Montgomery that made it 16-3 in the second quarter. Fields was 20 of 25 for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.
St. Brown caught three passes for 85 yards, and Cole Kmet added 72 yards receiving.
The Bears led 19-10 with 1:50 left in the third after Cairo Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal. The Packers pulled within two in the opening minute of the fourth on a 21-yard run by Dillon to cap a four-play, 82-yard drive aided by a pass-interference penalty against Jaylon Jones.
Santos then had a 40-yard field goal attempt blocked, keeping it a two-point game.
Crosby nailed a 32-yarder to give the Packers a 20-19 lead with 4:49 remaining after Rodgers failed to squeeze a 14-yard pass to Robert Tonyan in the end zone.
INJURIES
Packers: RB Aaron Jones (shin) was hurt in the first half but returned.
Bears: TE Trevon Wesco (leg) was injured blocking on a run by Montgomery on the game's opening drive.
UP NEXT
Packers: Have a bye, then host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 19.
Bears: Have a bye, then host Philadelphia on Dec. 18.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:28
|27:32
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|357
|409
|Total Plays
|63
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|155
|Rush Attempts
|32
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|182
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|20-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-63
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|122
|160
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-102
|5-142
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|175
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|18/31
|182
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
20
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|18
|93
|1
|21
|20
|
C. Watson 9 WR
23
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|46
|1
|46
|23
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|9
|26
|0
|11
|9
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Taylor
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|6
|5
|67
|0
|21
|11
|
C. Watson 9 WR
23
FPTS
|C. Watson
|6
|3
|48
|1
|19
|23
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
20
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|3
|3
|26
|0
|11
|20
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|5
|24
|0
|9
|9
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
S. Toure 83 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Toure
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 OLB
|K. Enagbare
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 47 OLB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
8
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|32
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|3
|44.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|4
|25.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|20/25
|254
|0
|2
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|6
|71
|1
|55
|19
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|14
|61
|1
|9
|16
|
D. Evans 21 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Evans
|3
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
11
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
11
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|4
|3
|85
|0
|56
|11
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
13
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|7
|6
|72
|0
|24
|13
|
N. Harry 8 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Harry
|1
|1
|49
|0
|49
|5
|
C. Claypool 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|5
|28
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|5
|4
|6
|0
|7
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 94 DT
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Charlton 97 DE
|T. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
7
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/3
|40
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|4
|28.5
|42
|0
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 26 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 26(14:27 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 34 for 8 yards (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 34(13:58 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry). CHI-T.Wesco was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(13:31 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at GB 39 for 24 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 39(12:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 39(12:49 - 1st) J.Fields right end to GB 30 for 9 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 30(12:11 - 1st) J.Fields right guard to GB 29 for 1 yard (K.Enagbare; Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(11:27 - 1st) E.St. Brown scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 28 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 28(10:52 - 1st) D.Evans left guard to GB 28 for no gain (K.Clark - K.Nixon).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 28(10:12 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to GB 22 for 6 yards (J.Alexander; Q.Walker).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHI 22(9:27 - 1st) C.Santos 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. K.Nixon to GB 18 for 18 yards (J.Blackwell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 18(9:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Lewis.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GB 18(9:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 27 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 27(8:34 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to GB 29 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn; D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(7:52 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 34 for 5 yards (D.Robinson).
|-7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 34(7:06 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 27 for -7 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - GB 27(6:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 32 for 5 yards (J.Sanborn - A.Watts).
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 32(5:46 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to CHI 30 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(5:39 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 33 for 3 yards (J.Reed; J.Garvin).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 33(5:01 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 35 for 2 yards (T.Slaton - D.Campbell).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 35(4:25 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 45 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(3:47 - 1st) M.Schofield reported in as eligible. D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 45 for no gain (K.Clark - J.Hollins).
|+55 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 45(3:10 - 1st) J.Fields right end for 55 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 70 yards from CHI 35 to GB -5. K.Nixon to GB 30 for 35 yards (E.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(2:54 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(2:46 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to 50 for 20 yards (N.Morrow).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to CHI 45 for 5 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - GB 45(1:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to CHI 35 for 10 yards (N.Morrow - Ja.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:17 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to CHI 34 for 1 yard (Ja.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GB 34(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to CHI 26 for 8 yards (D.Houston-Carson; J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 26(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to CHI 24 for 2 yards (D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(13:32 - 2nd) A.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 17 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - GB 17(12:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to CHI 11 for 6 yards (J.Sanborn).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(12:04 - 2nd) A.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 12 for -1 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - GB 12(11:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end pushed ob at CHI 6 for 6 yards (M.Adams).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 6(10:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 6(10:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to CHI 4. V.Jones to CHI 26 for 22 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26(10:16 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to CHI 31 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 31(9:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 31(9:44 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool to CHI 46 for 15 yards (R.Douglas).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(9:01 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Claypool to GB 37 for 17 yards (R.Douglas). FUMBLES (R.Douglas) - RECOVERED by GB-R.Ford at GB 39. R.Ford to GB 40 for 1 yard (D.Evans; T.Jenkins). CHI-C.Claypool was injured during the play. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(8:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 39 for 21 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(8:10 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to CHI 36 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn - T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 36(7:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 36(7:17 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to C.Watson.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - GB 36(7:13 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Cobb.
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to E.St. Brown to GB 7 for 56 yards (J.Alexander) [D.Lowry].
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 7(6:15 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:09 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to C.Watson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(6:02 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 27 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad - Ju.Jones).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - GB 27(5:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 38 for 11 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(4:41 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 46 for 16 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(4:01 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 42 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones; T.Charlton).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GB 42(3:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to CHI 40 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GB 40(2:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 33 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at CHI 31 for 2 yards (J.Blackwell).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - GB 31(1:54 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to CHI 20 for 11 yards (D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(1:14 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to CHI 13 for 7 yards (D.Houston-Carson; E.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GB 13(0:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - GB 13(0:30 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to CHI 14 for -1 yards (A.Watts).
|+14 YD
4 & 4 - GB 14(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gill kicks 70 yards from CHI 35 to GB -5. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 25 yards (J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(14:56 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 27 for 7 yards (J.Johnson; E.Hicks).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 27(14:18 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 29 for 2 yards (D.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GB 29(13:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GB 29(13:26 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to CHI 27 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Pettis. PENALTY on GB-I.Gaines - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 27.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42(13:16 - 3rd) V.Jones left end to CHI 43 for 1 yard (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CHI 43(12:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 43 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - CHI 38(12:25 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 47 for 9 yards (P.Smith; D.Campbell).
|-4 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 47(11:38 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Claypool to CHI 43 for -4 yards (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHI 43(11:04 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 39 yards to GB 18 - Center-P.Scales. R.Cobb to GB 33 for 15 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 33(10:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GB 28(10:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GB 28(10:45 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to J.Deguara.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - GB 28(10:39 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 38 for 10 yards (J.Blackwell - Ja.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 5 - GB 38(10:03 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 52 yards to CHI 10 - Center-J.Coco. D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 28 for 18 yards (E.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 28(9:51 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 36 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 36(9:10 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 43 for 7 yards (Q.Walker - D.Campbell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(8:31 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool to CHI 42 for -1 yards (R.Douglas). Penalty on CHI-S.Mustipher - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 42(8:02 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 43 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 43(7:14 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to C.Kmet to GB 33 for 24 yards (D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(6:27 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 30 for 3 yards (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 30(5:51 - 3rd) D.Evans right guard to GB 30 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 30(5:19 - 3rd) D.Evans left guard to GB 9 for 21 yards (J.Alexander).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CHI 9(4:32 - 3rd) M.Schofield reported in as eligible. Direct snap to D.Evans. D.Montgomery left guard to GB 9 for no gain (P.Smith). PENALTY on CHI-T.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 9 - No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 19 - CHI 19(4:10 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 24 for -5 yards (J.Alexander - D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 24 - CHI 24(3:23 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to GB 24 for no gain (P.Smith - K.Clark).
|+14 YD
3 & 24 - CHI 24(2:37 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Pettis to GB 10 for 14 yards (A.Amos).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CHI 10(1:53 - 3rd) C.Santos 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) T.Gill kicks 71 yards from CHI 35 to GB -6. K.Nixon to GB 18 for 24 yards (A.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 18(1:44 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 18 for no gain (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 18(1:07 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 21 for 3 yards (E.Hicks; N.Morrow).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - GB 21(0:25 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson pushed ob at GB 36 for 15 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 36(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to C.Watson (Ja.Jones). PENALTY on CHI-Ja.Jones - Defensive Pass Interference - 38 yards - enforced at GB 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 26(14:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [T.Charlton]. PENALTY on CHI-J.Johnson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 26 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(14:47 - 4th) A.Dillon left end for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to CHI 1. V.Jones to CHI 23 for 22 yards (T.Carpenter; K.Nixon).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(14:35 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep left to N.Harry to GB 28 for 49 yards (J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 28(13:46 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to GB 30 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 30(13:06 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to GB 23 for 7 yards (R.Douglas; Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 23(12:32 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to GB 22 for 1 yard (D.Wyatt; Q.Walker).
|No Good
4 & 4 - CHI 22(11:44 - 4th) C.Santos 40 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Lowry) - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 30(11:40 - 4th) A.Dillon left guard to GB 34 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - GB 34(10:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 42 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(10:12 - 4th) A.Dillon left end to GB 45 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GB 45(9:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to CHI 44 for 11 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(8:41 - 4th) A.Dillon right end to CHI 38 for 6 yards (T.Gipson).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - GB 38(7:58 - 4th) P.Taylor right guard to CHI 32 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 32(7:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GB 32(7:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Toure to CHI 25 for 7 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - GB 25(6:23 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard to CHI 19 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 19(5:43 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to CHI 12 for 7 yards (N.Morrow).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 12(5:01 - 4th) A.Jones left guard pushed ob at CHI 14 for -2 yards (M.Adams). CHI-Ja.Jones was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 14(4:57 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Tonyan.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 14(4:53 - 4th) M.Crosby 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to CHI 3. V.Jones to CHI 31 for 28 yards (E.Wilson; M.Abernathy).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(4:41 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CHI 36 for 5 yards (D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 36(4:06 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 44 for 8 yards (P.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 44(3:33 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 44(3:29 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to GB 43 for 13 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 43(2:57 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left intended for E.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at GB 28. J.Alexander to GB 32 for 4 yards (E.St. Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32(2:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to C.Watson to CHI 49 for 19 yards (J.Blackwell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(2:05 - 4th) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 46 for 3 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+46 YD
2 & 7 - GB 46(2:00 - 4th) C.Watson left end for 46 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to M.Lewis is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to CHI 5. V.Jones pushed ob at CHI 47 for 42 yards (R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(1:43 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to C.Claypool to 50 for 3 yards (D.Campbell) [J.Reed].
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 50(1:19 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to GB 37 for 13 yards (D.Campbell; R.Douglas).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 37(1:11 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Evans ran ob at GB 35 for 2 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on CHI - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 42(1:03 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet ran ob at GB 35 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 35(0:57 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery ran ob at GB 28 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHI 28(0:51 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep left intended for D.Pettis INTERCEPTED by K.Nixon at GB 5. K.Nixon ran ob at GB 6 for 1 yard.
