Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.
They're hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again.
Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday night for their first AFC East win of the season.
Devin Singletary had a 1-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes.
''We know these games that are coming up, they matter,'' Allen said. ''The ones in December and January, they matter. We've got to find ways to go win some football games.''
Allen became the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing scores.
Including the playoffs last season, the Bills have won their last three meetings with New England (6-6).
Allen went 22 of 33 for 223 yards, consistently buying time in the pocket and finding soft spots in the Patriots' zone. The Bills have struggled at times in the red zone, but went 3 for 3 on Thursday.
Despite playing without top pass rusher Von Miller, who suffered a knee injury in a Thanksgiving win over Detroit, Buffalo's defense held the Patriots to three points over the final three quarters.
New England has lost two straight since posting a season-best, three-game win streak.
''There's a lot of things we need to do better,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
A week after putting together his most complete effort of the season, New England's Mac Jones was flustered and unsure for most of the night. He finished 22 of 36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots were 3 of 12 on third down and 0 for 1 in the red zone.
''We want to win. And we're not doing that,'' Patriots center David Andrews said. ''We've got to find ways to win. Whatever that is.''
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said the plan was to make Mac Jones beat them with his arm.
''We just knew we had to make them one dimensional, whatever that was,'' said Edmunds, who had six tackles. ''Our focus is ahead, not looking back.''
The Bills started slowly on offense, settling for a field goal on their first possession.
Trailing 7-3, Allen went to work during Buffalo's next two opportunities.
He led his team 82 yards in nine plays, ending the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the first play of the second quarter.
Following a Patriots punt, Allen capped a 14-play, 56-drive by eluding the Patriots' pass rush and tiptoeing along the sideline before throwing across his body for an 8-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis.
The Patriots came in banged up on their offensive line and got creative to get their first points of the night.
After going three-and-out on their opening drive, New England inserted speedy cornerback and return man Marcus Jones for his first offensive snap of the season.
He made the most of it, catching a quick screen from Jones, finding a seam and sprinting through Buffalo's secondary for a 48-yard touchdown.
That was about the only highlight for the Patriots.
They punted on three straight possessions, then failed to get anything out of Allen's fumble after Nick Folk hit the crossbar on a 48-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left in the half.
SHORT-HANDED
Both teams played with key contributors unavailable.
Miller was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least four games. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) also sat and was replaced by David Quessenberry, who gave up a sack on Buffalo's opening drive and appeared to aggravate his troublesome knee.
Just before halftime, Quessenberry was also responsible for letting Josh Uche get to Allen for a strip-sack that was recovered by Matt Judon.
Patriots center David Andrews returned after his one-game absence due to a thigh injury, but New England was missing starting running back Damien Harris (thigh) along with tackles Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back).
Recent practice squad addition Conor McDermott stepped in to start at right tackle. Trent Brown started at left tackle but was dealing with an illness.
INJURIES
Bills: DT Jordan Phillips left with a shoulder issue. ... Quessenberry left late in the third quarter with an ankle injury. TE Dawson Knox walked to the sideline with a toe injury but later returned. ... CB Tre'Davious White left briefly in the second quarter with a stinger but was cleared to return.
MILESTONE
Diggs finished with seven catches for 92 yards, and his second-quarter TD catch was his 10th receiving score of the season, tying the career high he set last season.
He is the first player in team history to record multiple seasons with 10-plus receiving TDs.
STREAK ENDS
Buffalo went 23 straight drives over more than two games without punting against the Patriots before the streak ended with Sam Martin's punt with 3:04 left in the second quarter.
DISQUALIFIED
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected with 2:54 left in the game after being called for unnecessary roughness for his hit on defenseless Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers in the end zone.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Patriots: At Arizona on Monday, Dec. 12.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:08
|21:52
|1st Downs
|22
|14
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|355
|242
|Total Plays
|72
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|60
|Rush Attempts
|37
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|223
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|30
|65
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-26
|3-65
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|242
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|22/33
|223
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Cook 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Cook
|14
|64
|0
|28
|16
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|13
|51
|1
|11
|11
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|8
|20
|0
|8
|20
|
N. Hines 20 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
22
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|7
|92
|1
|19
|22
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
9
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|5
|5
|44
|0
|17
|9
|
J. Cook 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Cook
|6
|6
|41
|0
|14
|16
|
N. Hines 20 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
G. Davis 13 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Davis
|7
|2
|15
|1
|8
|9
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Knox 88 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SS
|D. Hamlin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 NT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 17 QB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 MLB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 NT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Knox 88 TE
|D. Knox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 FS
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 52 OLB
|A. Klein
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|3
|45.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|22/36
|195
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|10
|54
|0
|16
|13
|
M. Jones 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|7
|0
|5
|13
|
K. Harris 36 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Harris
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 25 CB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|2
|51
|1
|48
|13
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|3
|2
|31
|0
|19
|5
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|8
|6
|24
|0
|8
|13
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|5
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|17
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Parker 1 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
H. Henry 85 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Smith 81 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 MLB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cardona 49 LS
|J. Cardona
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 MLB
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 OLB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
4
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/2
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Palardy 17 P
|M. Palardy
|6
|41.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|21.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to NE 1. Ma.Jones to NE 20 for 19 yards (T.Dodson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(14:54 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 22 for 2 yards (G.Rousseau).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NE 22(14:21 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Parker to NE 29 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NE 29(13:47 - 1st) M.Jones FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 27 - recovered by NE-R.Stevenson at NE 29. R.Stevenson to NE 29 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 29(13:07 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 38 yards to BUF 33 - Center-J.Cardona. N.Hines to BUF 33 for no gain (J.Cardona).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 33(12:57 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary [D.Godchaux]. NE 32-D. McCourty 200th career NFL game/start.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 33(12:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to NE 48 for 19 yards (K.Dugger).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(12:09 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to NE 49 for -1 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 49(11:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (Ma.Jones).
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 49(11:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at NE 28 for 21 yards (J.Uche; M.Wilson) [M.Judon].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 28(10:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 18 for 10 yards (Jo.Jones). PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - BUF 38(10:27 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 33 for 5 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BUF 33(9:45 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at NE 33 for 0 yards (J.Uche).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - BUF 33(9:02 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 33 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 20 - BUF 38(8:50 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to NE 30 for 8 yards (K.Dugger - M.Bryant).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - BUF 30(8:06 - 1st) T.Bass 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:02 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to NE 34 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NE 34(7:22 - 1st) R.Stevenson right end to NE 36 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(6:39 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to NE 47 for 11 yards (T.White - D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:03 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left end to BUF 47 for 6 yards (C.Basham). PENALTY on NE-T.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - NE 37(5:42 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 44 for 7 yards (T.Settle - X.Rhodes). FUMBLES (T.Settle) - recovered by NE-N.Agholor at BUF 48.
|+48 YD
2 & 5 - NE 48(4:55 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to Ma.Jones for 48 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) T.Vizcaino kicks 58 yards from NE 35 to BUF 7. N.Hines to BUF 18 for 11 yards (B.Schooler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 18(4:42 - 1st) J.Cook right guard to BUF 20 for 2 yards (D.Wise).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 20(4:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to BUF 34 for 14 yards (J.Bentley; Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 34(3:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Knox [K.Dugger].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 34(3:14 - 1st) J.Cook left tackle to BUF 35 for 1 yard (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - BUF 35(2:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis. PENALTY on NE-Ja.Jones - Defensive Pass Interference - 22 yards - enforced at BUF 35 - No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:29 - 1st) J.Cook up the middle to NE 15 for 28 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15(1:48 - 1st) J.Cook up the middle to NE 13 for 2 yards (L.Guy - J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 13(1:02 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to NE 5 for 8 yards (D.McCourty; D.Godchaux).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 5(0:21 - 1st) N.Hines left end to NE 8 for -3 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to NE 1. Ma.Jones to NE 17 for 16 yards (S.Neal). PENALTY on NE-D.Mitchell - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at NE 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 9(14:50 - 2nd) K.Harris up the middle to NE 8 for -1 yards (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NE 8(14:14 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle. Penalty on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - declined. PENALTY on NE-M.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 7 yards - enforced at NE 8.
|+16 YD
3 & 18 - NE 1(14:11 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 17 for 16 yards (G.Rousseau; T.White).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NE 17(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 17 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 12(13:21 - 2nd) M.Palardy punts 44 yards to BUF 44 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(13:13 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(13:07 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at NE 45 for 11 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:29 - 2nd) D.Singletary left guard to NE 41 for 4 yards (D.Godchaux; M.Judon).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 41(11:49 - 2nd) J.Cook right tackle to NE 38 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 38(11:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie pushed ob at NE 30 for 8 yards (M.Bryant) [J.Uche].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(10:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to NE 28 for 2 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 28(9:46 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to NE 21 for 7 yards (J.Uche - D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 21(9:02 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to NE 19 for 2 yards (L.Guy; J.Peppers).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19(8:20 - 2nd) J.Cook left tackle to NE 13 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 13(7:38 - 2nd) J.Cook left tackle to NE 12 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 12(6:58 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to NE 8 for 4 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 8(6:19 - 2nd) N.Hines left tackle to NE 8 for no gain (M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 8(5:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 8(5:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NE-Ja.Jones - Defensive Holding - declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(5:27 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 25 for no gain (T.Edmunds) [G.Rousseau].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NE 25(4:58 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 25 for no gain (G.Rousseau; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 25(4:22 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (T.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 25(4:13 - 2nd) M.Palardy punts 50 yards to BUF 25 - Center-J.Cardona. N.Hines to BUF 29 for 4 yards (M.Slater).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 29(4:04 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 29(3:58 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 31 for 2 yards (D.Wise; D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BUF 31(3:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BUF 31(3:04 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 54 yards to NE 15 - Center-R.Ferguson. Ma.Jones to NE 15 for no gain (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 15(2:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson (G.Rousseau).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 15(2:53 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to Ma.Jones to NE 18 for 3 yards (T.Johnson - J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 18(2:16 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers (T.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 18(2:11 - 2nd) M.Palardy punts 39 yards to BUF 43 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to NE 49 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 49(1:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 41 for 8 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 41(1:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF-T.Sweeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 41 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - BUF 49(1:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to K.Shakir to NE 41 for 10 yards (Jo.Jones).
|Fumble
3 & 10 - BUF 41(1:31 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at NE 47 for -6 yards (J.Uche). FUMBLES (J.Uche) [J.Uche] - RECOVERED by NE-M.Judon at NE 41. M.Judon to NE 42 for 1 yard (J.Allen - D.Knox).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(1:20 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to BUF 44 for 14 yards (E.Oliver).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(0:54 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at BUF 35 for 9 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NE 35(0:50 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to BUF 35 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 35(0:34 - 2nd) M.Jones up the middle to BUF 33 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 33(0:32 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (T.White).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NE 33(0:26 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 29(0:22 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|No Good
4 & 6 - NE 29(0:15 - 2nd) N.Folk 48 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Crossbar - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino kicks 55 yards from NE 35 to BUF 10. N.Hines ran ob at BUF 25 for 15 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(14:54 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 29 for 4 yards (A.Phillips - D.Godchaux).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 29(14:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 42 for 13 yards (A.Phillips).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(13:42 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to NE 41 for 17 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(13:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 41(13:06 - 3rd) J.Cook right tackle to NE 34 for 7 yards (D.Ekuale). PENALTY on BUF-G.Davis - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - BUF 49(12:44 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end to NE 42 for 7 yards (J.Uche).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUF 42(11:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUF 42(11:53 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-R.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(11:45 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor to NE 26 for 6 yards (T.White).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NE 26(11:12 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 33 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(10:36 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 39 for 6 yards (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-D.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NE 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(10:10 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right tackle to BUF 45 for 11 yards (G.Rousseau; T.Johnson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(9:28 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left end to BUF 49 for -4 yards (A.Epenesa). Penalty on NE-D.Andrews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NE 49(9:17 - 3rd) M.Jones pass intended for H.Henry INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer at BUF 36. J.Poyer ran ob at BUF 36 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - NE 49(9:10 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to BUF 44 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 44(8:34 - 3rd) M.Palardy punts 38 yards to BUF 6 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-B.Schooler.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 6(8:26 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 12 for 6 yards (M.Judon).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 12(7:44 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to BUF 19 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19(7:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to BUF 22 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; Jo.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 22(6:20 - 3rd) J.Cook left guard to BUF 25 for 3 yards (J.Uche - D.Wise).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 25(5:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to BUF 44 for 19 yards (Jo.Jones). Penalty on NE-Jo.Jones - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(5:18 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook right guard to BUF 45 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 45(4:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 36 for 19 yards (K.Dugger).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(3:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to NE 28 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 28(3:08 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook up the middle to NE 24 for 4 yards (D.Godchaux; L.Guy). BUF-D.Quessenberry was injured during the play. BUF-D.Knox was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(2:39 - 3rd) J.Cook left guard to NE 21 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 21(2:02 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to NE 18 for 3 yards (J.Uche).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 18(1:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 9 for 9 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 9(0:44 - 3rd) J.Cook left guard to NE 8 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at NE 1 for 7 yards (D.McCourty). BUF-I.McKenzie was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 1(14:34 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:31 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:31 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to NE -2. Ma.Jones to NE 28 for 30 yards (A.Klein; J.Johnson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(14:26 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 43 for 15 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 43(13:46 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers [C.Basham].
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 43(13:41 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 38 for -5 yards (J.Poyer).
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - NE 38(13:01 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 46 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 46(12:17 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 42 yards to BUF 12 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12(12:10 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 18 for 6 yards (J.Tavai; D.Wise).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 18(11:25 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 21 for 3 yards (J.Tavai - A.Jennings).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 21(10:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 31 for 10 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:02 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to BUF 40 for 9 yards (K.Dugger).
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 40(9:08 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 38 for -2 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 38(8:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at BUF 38 for no gain (D.McCourty).
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUF 38(7:46 - 4th) S.Martin punts 40 yards to NE 22 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(7:38 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to T.Thornton to NE 41 for 19 yards (J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 41(7:12 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 44 for 3 yards (D.Jackson - M.Milano) [S.Lawson].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 44(6:43 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to T.Thornton.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NE 44(6:37 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to BUF 49 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(6:09 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(5:57 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to BUF 41 for 8 yards (D.Hamlin - C.Basham).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - NE 41(5:29 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker pushed ob at BUF 32 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(5:07 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to BUF 28 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 28(4:39 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.Stevenson.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NE 28(4:34 - 4th) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to BUF 23 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - NE 23(4:01 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to T.Thornton to BUF 11 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 11(3:34 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.Stevenson. PENALTY on NE-C.McDermott - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NE 21(3:29 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - NE 21(3:23 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to BUF 15 for 6 yards (C.Basham).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NE 15(2:59 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BUF-D.Hamlin - Disqualification - 7 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 8(2:54 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 8(2:50 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at BUF 21 for -13 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
3 & 21 - NE 21(2:13 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor. BUF-J.Phillips was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - NE 21(1:57 - 4th) N.Folk 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) N.Folk kicks onside 10 yards from NE 35 to NE 45. G.Davis (didn't try to advance) ran ob at NE 45 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(1:52 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen kneels to NE 46 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 46(1:13 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen kneels to NE 47 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - BUF 47(0:39 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen kneels to NE 48 for -1 yards.
