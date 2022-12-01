|
Commanders-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years.
Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders - known at the time as the Washington Football Team - won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
Over the years, both teams have had high draft picks and left their fans frustrated more often than not.
The unexpected has happened this season. The Commanders (7-5) and Giants (7-4) are in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the home stretch. They will play twice in the next three weeks, starting Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
''I always say that the games in December matter most,'' said left tackle Andrew Thomas, the Giants' first-round pick in 2020. ''Two division opponents with a winning record, you can't ask for any better. We're excited for it. Washington's going to be prepared, so I'm looking forward to it.''
The Commanders are on a roll, especially since quarterback Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Carson Wentz on Oct. 23 against Green Bay. They have won three straight and six of seven.
''When you get to this time of the year and you're in the playoff hunt, every game's really exciting,'' said Heinicke, who is 5-1 as the starter. ''It means something. I've been on the other end. I wasn't playing at the time, but I've been in locker rooms where you get to this part of the season, you're already out of the playoffs and it's not fun.''
The Giants, who last made the playoffs in 2016, and the Commanders both control their postseason destinies. They seemingly are playing for wild-card spots along with NFC East rival Dallas (8-3). Philadelphia (10-1) leads the division.
No division has had all four teams make the playoffs.
RUN DANNY RUN
The Giants' running game has bogged down in recent weeks, being held under 90 yards in each of New York's three losses during its past four games.
While Saquon Barkley (992 yards) is closing in on his first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2019, the key might be quarterback Daniel Jones. The fourth-year player has cut back on his rushing the past month and it has hurt the running game. Expect him to test the wheels more.
POCKET HEINICKE
After running for 20 times for 61 yards in his first five starts this season, Heinicke did not have a rushing attempt last week against Atlanta. Coach Ron Rivera sees it as a sign of maturity, but Heinicke has not given up his willingness to extend plays with his legs and take off to gain yards when necessary.
''It's one of those things that kind of just happens,'' Heinicke said. ''I don't really try and think about running. It's kind of one of those things where if things break down then, yeah, I'll go for it.''
STANDING ON A CORNER
The Giants have had too many cornerbacks get hurt this season.
After cutting top cornerback James Bradberry (Eagles) in a salary-cap move, New York went into the season with Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson as the starters.
Robinson was lost for the season in early October to a knee injury. Free agent Fabian Moreau replaced him at right cornerback on Oct. 9 until sustaining an oblique injury in November in the same game Jackson hurt a knee. Rookie Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud started on Thanksgiving. Flott suffered a concussion.
Moreau has a chance to return this week, but second-year pro Rodarius Williams, who had an interception against Dallas, might start.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
Washington's offensive line has had plenty of changes this season, outside of Charles Leno at left tackle. The churn is expected to continue Sunday. Sam Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas have been rotating at right tackle, but Cosmi is set to replace injured starter Trai Turner at right guard.
''I'm excited about the opportunity to play guard,'' Cosmi said. ''I've never really done it other than one practice here. ... Just trying something new and got that opportunity here.''
Linemen have gotten increasingly excited about offensive coordinator Scott Turner's reliance on the run. Don't expect that to change any time soon, since the Commanders have two effective lead backs in rookie Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson and have been using third-stringer Jonathan Williams and receiver Curtis Samuel situationally, too.
NUMBERS
Teams that started 8-4 have made the postseason 81.9% of the time since 1990. It drops to 54.9% for teams at 7-5.
The Giants have the NFL's toughest remaining schedule (.688 opponent win percentage), followed by Chicago (.625) and Washington (.600).
AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|41:11
|28:49
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|411
|316
|Total Plays
|82
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|134
|Rush Attempts
|36
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|25-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.2
|7-46.3
|Return Yards
|53
|62
|Punts - Returns
|4-26
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|27/41
|275
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
12
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|21
|96
|0
|16
|12
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|9
|39
|0
|7
|7
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|23
|0
|21
|14
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|2
|6
|0
|7
|21
|
J. Williams 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
24
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|12
|8
|105
|1
|20
|24
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|7
|6
|63
|0
|25
|14
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|9
|5
|54
|1
|28
|16
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|2
|20
|0
|12
|7
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
5
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
|5
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
12
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|12
|
C. Sims 89 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Johnson 36 DB
|D. Johnson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
8
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/3
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|44.2
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|13.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|4
|6.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Jones
|25/31
|200
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Jones
|12
|71
|0
|21
|19
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|18
|63
|1
|21
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|8
|6
|90
|0
|55
|15
|
I. Hodgins 18 WR
15
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|6
|5
|44
|1
|12
|15
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|5
|5
|24
|0
|8
|7
|
R. James 80 WR
5
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|5
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|5
|5
|18
|0
|7
|18
|
M. Breida 31 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 38 DB
|Z. Gilbert
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 36 SS
|T. Jefferson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 OLB
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Ojulari 51 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
8
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/3
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|7
|46.3
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
5
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|6.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(14:31 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 37 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(13:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to NYG 42 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 42(13:19 - 1st) D.Jones left guard to NYG 47 for 5 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - RECOVERED by WAS-J.Davis at NYG 48.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:06 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to NYG 43 for 5 yards (K.Thibodeaux; J.Smith).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(12:32 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 33 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(11:59 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson to NYG 24 for 9 yards (N.McCloud).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 24(11:36 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 22 for 2 yards (L.Williams; M.McFadden).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 22(10:57 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to L.Thomas [J.Ward].
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 22(10:52 - 1st) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at NYG 6 for 16 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 6(10:17 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to NYG 4 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux; J.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 4(9:33 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to NYG 3 for 1 yard (Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 3(8:51 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAS 3(8:42 - 1st) J.Slye 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:39 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to NYG 28 for 3 yards (E.Obada - J.Bostic).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 28(8:03 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 19 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - NYG 19(7:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 20 for 1 yard (C.Toohill).
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYG 20(6:42 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to WAS 32 - Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson pushed ob at WAS 38 for 6 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(6:31 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep left to J.Dotson to NYG 46 for 16 yards (J.Love) [J.Ward].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(5:55 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to NYG 41 for 5 yards (H.Mondeaux; M.McFadden).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 41(5:19 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to NYG 36 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence; V.Butler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:35 - 1st) B.Robinson left tackle to NYG 36 for no gain (Z.Gilbert).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 36(3:59 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to NYG 25 for 11 yards (M.McFadden).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:18 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to NYG 19 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 19(2:38 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 19(2:35 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 33 for 8 yards (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 33(1:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 38 for 5 yards (D.Forrest - J.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(1:20 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 40 for 2 yards (K.Fuller; J.Davis).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 40(0:47 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to WAS 39 for 21 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on WAS-K.Curl - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(0:18 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at WAS 32 for 2 yards (C.Holmes).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones right tackle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (C.Holmes).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 29(14:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to WAS 30 for -1 yards (B.McCain - J.Bostic).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NYG 30(13:43 - 2nd) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 30 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 30(13:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 22 for -8 yards (J.Ellis).
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - WAS 22(12:20 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 34 for 12 yards (D.Lawrence - O.Ximines).
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAS 34(11:34 - 2nd) T.Way punts 47 yards to NYG 19 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(11:27 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Slayton to WAS 26 for 55 yards (D.Forrest).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(10:49 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to WAS 29 for -3 yards (M.Sweat - D.Payne).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NYG 29(10:12 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at WAS 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 23(9:30 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 13 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(8:54 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:49 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (M.McFadden - J.Ward).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to T.McLaurin to WAS 46 for 20 yards (J.Pinnock; F.Moreau).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(7:20 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to NYG 45 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 45(6:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to NYG 44 for 1 yard (J.Ward; M.McFadden).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(6:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Sims to NYG 46 for -2 yards (J.Love).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 46(5:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to NYG 41 for 5 yards (F.Moreau; Z.Gilbert).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WAS 41(4:49 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin [K.Thibodeaux]. PENALTY on NYG-F.Moreau - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:44 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 30 for 6 yards (M.McFadden; N.McCloud).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 30(4:09 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 24 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24(3:27 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to NYG 24 for no gain (J.Smith; N.McCloud).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 24(2:43 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson [K.Thibodeaux].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 24(2:38 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAS 24(2:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell to NYG 25 for 25 yards (J.Reaves).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:23 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at NYG 34 for 9 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(1:37 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 44 for 6 yards (C.Holmes).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 44(1:20 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at NYG 49 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:14 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle pushed ob at WAS 30 for 21 yards (C.Holmes).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(1:07 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to WAS 34 for -4 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 34(0:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida pushed ob at WAS 30 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 30(0:39 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to WAS 20 for 10 yards (D.Forrest; P.Butler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(0:30 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to WAS 18 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 18(0:26 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to WAS 11 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 11(0:19 - 2nd) D.Jones right end to WAS 9 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 9(0:06 - 2nd) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - NYG 9(0:05 - 2nd) G.Gano 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke kneels to WAS 24 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 66 yards from NYG 35 to WAS -1. A.Gibson to WAS 23 for 24 yards (T.Crowder - M.Breida).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(14:55 - 3rd) C.Samuel right tackle to WAS 25 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence). WAS-S.Cosmi was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 25(14:27 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to J.Dotson [L.Williams].
|Fumble
3 & 8 - WAS 25(14:20 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 17 for -8 yards (A.Ojulari). FUMBLES (A.Ojulari) - RECOVERED by NYG-O.Ximines at WAS 23. O.Ximines to WAS 22 for 1 yard (T.Heinicke). FUMBLES (T.Heinicke) - recovered by NYG-A.Ojulari at WAS 20. Officially a sack for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(14:11 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to WAS 19 for 1 yard (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 19(13:35 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger pushed ob at WAS 14 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 14(12:59 - 3rd) D.Jones left end to WAS 7 for 7 yards (J.Allen).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 7(12:17 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to WAS 6 for 1 yard (J.Allen - D.Forrest).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 6(11:40 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to I.Hodgins for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to WAS 2. A.Gibson to WAS 5 for 3 yards (M.Johnson; C.Coughlin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 5(11:28 - 3rd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 10 for 5 yards (L.Williams; M.McFadden).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 10(10:51 - 3rd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 22 for 12 yards (J.Love).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(10:11 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 5 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 27(9:32 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 30 for 3 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 30(8:48 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 32 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; V.Butler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(8:05 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 34 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; H.Mondeaux).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WAS 34(7:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 34 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - WAS 29(7:02 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 44 for 15 yards (T.Jefferson; F.Moreau).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(6:22 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 48 for 4 yards (V.Butler).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 48(5:42 - 3rd) C.Samuel left end to NYG 45 for 7 yards (N.McCloud). PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 48.
|Fumble
2 & 16 - WAS 38(5:09 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 29 for -9 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward) - recovered by WAS-T.Larsen at WAS 33. Officially - a sack for -5 yards.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - WAS 33(4:26 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 43 for 10 yards (T.Jefferson).
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAS 43(3:42 - 3rd) T.Way punts 42 yards to NYG 15 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15(3:34 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 23 for 8 yards (J.Allen; K.Fuller).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NYG 23(2:56 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 23 for no gain (D.Payne).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 23(2:13 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles right tackle to NYG 24 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 24(1:30 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 56 yards to WAS 20 - Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson to WAS 26 for 6 yards (G.Brightwell; Z.Gilbert).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(1:18 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 33 for 7 yards (J.Love).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 33(0:40 - 3rd) B.Robinson right end to WAS 38 for 5 yards (V.Butler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(0:01 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at WAS 42 for 4 yards (J.Love).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 42(15:00 - 4th) B.Robinson up the middle to NYG 47 for 11 yards (J.Love - J.Pinnock).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(14:19 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to NYG 35 for 12 yards (F.Moreau).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(13:36 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson pushed ob at NYG 27 for 8 yards (M.McFadden) [D.Lawrence].
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 27(13:26 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson pushed ob at NYG 26 for 1 yard (N.McCloud).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 26(12:47 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to NYG 25 for 1 yard (J.Love; D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:02 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle pushed ob at NYG 15 for 10 yards (F.Moreau). PENALTY on WAS-C.Turner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 35(11:36 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to L.Thomas to NYG 28 for 7 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WAS 28(10:56 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to J.Dotson (N.McCloud).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 28(10:52 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at NYG 34 for -6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Good
4 & 19 - WAS 34(10:12 - 4th) J.Slye 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 42(10:06 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 41 for -1 yards (K.Curl).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NYG 41(9:30 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to N.Vannett pushed ob at NYG 45 for 4 yards (D.Payne). PENALTY on NYG-D.Bellinger - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYG 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - NYG 32(9:01 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to NYG 36 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - NYG 36(8:20 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 37 for 1 yard (K.Fuller). Penalty on NYG-N.Gates - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYG 37(8:00 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to WAS 4 - Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson to WAS 20 for 16 yards (C.Myarick). Penalty on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Offside - declined. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at WAS 18. Officially - a return for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 9(7:48 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 10 for 1 yard (J.Pinnock). PENALTY on WAS-C.Leno - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAS 4(7:24 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - WAS 4(7:19 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 6 for 2 yards (N.McCloud).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 6(6:38 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to C.Samuel.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 6(6:33 - 4th) T.Way punts 53 yards to NYG 41 - Center-C.Cheeseman. R.James to WAS 47 for 12 yards (J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(6:22 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to WAS 35 for 12 yards (D.Johnson - J.Davis). PENALTY on NYG-J.Feliciano - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 50(5:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to WAS 47 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 47(5:11 - 4th) S.Barkley left end to WAS 47 for no gain (J.Ridgeway; K.Curl).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 47(4:30 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at WAS 49 for -2 yards (D.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYG 49(3:49 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to WAS 10 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(3:43 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 21 for 11 yards (F.Moreau).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(3:21 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 27 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 27(2:57 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to J.Dotson (N.McCloud). WAS-T.Larsen was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 27(2:50 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to J.Dotson [A.Ojulari].
|+20 YD
4 & 4 - WAS 27(2:47 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Samuel to WAS 47 for 20 yards (C.Flott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47(2:10 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 47 for no gain (Z.Gilbert).
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 47(2:00 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Samuel pushed ob at NYG 28 for 25 yards (J.Love).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(1:53 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to J.Dotson for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(1:45 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to D.Slayton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 25(1:39 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 25(1:33 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to I.Hodgins (D.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 25(1:28 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 51 yards to WAS 24 - Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson to WAS 36 for 12 yards (T.Crowder). PENALTY on WAS-P.Butler - Unnecessary Roughness - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 12(1:17 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to WAS 19 for 7 yards (N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 19(0:52 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at WAS 26 for 7 yards (F.Moreau).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(0:47 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 38 for 12 yards (T.Jefferson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(0:39 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 38(0:34 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin (J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 38(0:29 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Sims (F.Moreau).
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 38(0:23 - 4th) T.Way punts 46 yards to NYG 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) J.Slye kicks 57 yards from WAS 35 to NYG 8. G.Brightwell to NYG 27 for 19 yards (J.Reaves; D.Mayo).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(9:56 - 5) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 38 for 11 yards (D.Johnson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(9:33 - 5) S.Barkley left end to NYG 35 for -3 yards (J.Allen - C.Toohill).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NYG 35(8:56 - 5) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 43 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 43(8:09 - 5) D.Jones sacked at NYG 36 for -7 yards (D.Payne). WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NYG 36(7:41 - 5) J.Gillan punts 31 yards to WAS 33 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(7:33 - 5) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 35 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Ellis).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 35(6:56 - 5) C.Samuel right guard to NYG 44 for 21 yards (N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(6:17 - 5) B.Robinson left end to NYG 41 for 3 yards (J.Smith - K.Thibodeaux).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 41(5:35 - 5) B.Robinson left tackle to NYG 44 for -3 yards (O.Ximines - T.Jefferson).
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 44(4:52 - 5) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to NYG 43 for 1 yard (F.Moreau; C.Flott) [A.Ojulari].
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 43(4:11 - 5) T.Way punts 29 yards to NYG 14 - Center-C.Cheeseman. R.James to NYG 14 for no gain (P.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(4:04 - 5) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 21 for 7 yards (D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 21(3:35 - 5) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 26 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(3:04 - 5) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 36 for 10 yards (K.Curl; J.Bostic).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(2:27 - 5) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 48 for 12 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(2:00 - 5) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger pushed ob at WAS 48 for 4 yards (D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 48(1:55 - 5) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley pushed ob at WAS 45 for 3 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYG 45(1:50 - 5) D.Jones sacked at WAS 45 for 0 yards (J.Allen).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NYG 45(1:42 - 5) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 50(1:42 - 5) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to WAS 10 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 10(1:36 - 5) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 2 for -8 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - WAS 2(1:28 - 5) B.Robinson left end to WAS 10 for 8 yards (M.McFadden). FUMBLES (M.McFadden) - ball out of bounds at NYG 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 10(1:23 - 5) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 15 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 15(0:37 - 5) T.Way punts 48 yards to NYG 37 - Center-C.Cheeseman. R.James pushed ob at NYG 43 for 6 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(0:28 - 5) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to WAS 43 for 14 yards (B.McCain; K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 43(0:16 - 5) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 43(0:15 - 5) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger pushed ob at WAS 40 for 3 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 40(0:10 - 5) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
4 & 7 - NYG 40(0:05 - 5) G.Gano 58 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
