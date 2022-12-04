|
Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Whenever Geno Smith looked across the line in the final minutes at SoFi Stadium, he saw an inspired Bobby Wagner leading an entire Los Angeles Rams team desperately in need of a victory.
The Seattle quarterback didn't flinch while he finished out the most productive game of his decade in the NFL with style.
DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Smith with 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for a 27-23 win over the spiraling Rams on Sunday.
Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three TD passes for the Seahawks (7-5), who barely snapped their two-game skid. Smith's offense racked up 438 yards against a Rams defense missing Aaron Donald, but it almost wasn't enough until Smith found Metcalf in a tight window between defenders in the end zone.
''He may do it again next week,'' Metcalf said of Smith. ''He's been doing it ever since he got here. Whenever we put him in and ask him to carry the load of being a leader as a quarterback, he's done nothing but exceed expectations.''
While Russell Wilson founders in Denver, the quarterback who replaced him in Seattle is putting together an increasingly remarkable year, which now includes a career-high 3,169 yards passing.
After Cam Akers' second TD run put the Rams up 23-20 with 2:56 to play, Smith patiently directed the winning 75-yard drive, hitting Marquise Goodwin for 17 yards one play before finding Metcalf.
''We had an opportunity there,'' said Smith, who played despite waking up feeling ill. ''We could have said, `Hey, let's just settle for the field goal.' No one was in that mindset, you know. We all were thinking, `Let's go win the game,' and we got it done.''
Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant caught early TD passes from Smith. Metcalf had eight catches for 127 yards, and Lockett had nine receptions for a season-high 128 yards as the Seahawks sent defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles (3-9) to its sixth straight defeat.
Wagner had two sacks and an interception for the Rams in his first career game against Seattle, where he spent the previous 10 years and made six All-Pro teams while becoming one of the greatest linebackers of his generation. Although Wagner downplayed the matchup during the week, he played with a fire that nearly propelled the injury-depleted Super Bowl champions to their first victory since Oct. 16.
''They just made some plays,'' said Wagner, who ripped the ball out of Tony Jones Jr.'s hands for his first interception with LA late in the third quarter. ''Geno found his receivers, and you've got to tip your hat to him.''
John Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rams, who are ensured their first losing season in coach Sean McVay's six-year tenure. Los Angeles hasn't won a game since Oct. 16.
''I'm proud to be rolling through this with this group,'' McVay said. ''I'm proud to be battling through adversity with them. I'm going to continue to do everything in my power for us to try to change the result, but you can't deny that there's been improvement.
''You're not going away with the moral victories, but I think we can all see the steps this group has taken.''
Wolford made his fourth career start in place of Matthew Stafford, who missed his third game in four weeks for the Rams with injuries that have put him in the NFL's concussion protocol twice. Stafford went on injured reserve Saturday, and McVay revealed after the game that Stafford's season is likely over due to bruising around his spinal cord.
Donald, the seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle, also missed the first game of his nine-year Rams career due to injury, sitting out with a high ankle sprain. He joined a dizzying list of contributors with major injury problems for Los Angeles, including All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp and several key players on an offensive line that used its 12th starting combination in 12 games.
TOO EARLY?
After Jason Myers' second field goal made it 20-16 with 6:46 left, the Rams went 75 yards in 3:50 for a score on a strong 6-yard run by Akers. Wolford didn't regret taking the lead with more than enough time left for Smith to beat them.
''It's hard. It's a delicate balance there,'' Wolford said. ''I think you've got to just score. You know, it's not like we can have Cam run this play and then get go down at the 1. You've got to take the lead, and I think we did a good job managing it as best we can.''
INJURIES
Seattle lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker to an ankle injury in the first half. DeeJay Dallas then got hurt on the final play before halftime, but he returned after Jones - the only healthy running back left on Seattle's roster - took a hard hit from Russ Yeast. Walker will have more tests on his ankle. ... Seattle defensive back Josh Jones was ruled out with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter. ... Seattle safety Ryan Neal has a bursa sac issue on his knee.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host Carolina on Sunday.
Rams: Host Las Vegas on Thursday night.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:53
|29:07
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|18
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|438
|319
|Total Plays
|65
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|171
|Rush Attempts
|22
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|348
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|28-39
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-57.0
|3-54.7
|Return Yards
|10
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|348
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
28
FPTS
|G. Smith
|28/39
|367
|3
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|10
|37
|0
|7
|3
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|36
|0
|30
|3
|
T. Jones 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Jones
|7
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
G. Smith 7 QB
28
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|4
|28
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
27
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|12
|9
|128
|1
|36
|27
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
26
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|8
|127
|1
|40
|26
|
N. Fant 87 TE
14
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|4
|42
|1
|17
|14
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
4
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|22
|0
|19
|4
|
T. Jones 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Jones
|4
|2
|18
|0
|9
|4
|
M. Goodwin 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
L. Treadwell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
R. Neal 26 SS
|R. Neal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 22 CB
|T. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 OLB
|B. Irvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lewis 68 OG
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Young 83 WR
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 32 RB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 SS
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tabor 39 CB
|T. Tabor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
9
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|57.0
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|14/26
|178
|0
|2
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Akers
|17
|60
|2
|13
|19
|
B. Powell 19 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|45
|0
|20
|11
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|5
|29
|0
|14
|5
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|4
|23
|0
|7
|8
|
K. Williams 23 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Williams
|3
|9
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|5
|2
|48
|0
|30
|8
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
5
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|4
|2
|39
|0
|23
|5
|
B. Powell 19 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Powell
|4
|4
|39
|0
|14
|11
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|3
|2
|30
|0
|22
|5
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Akers 3 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|
K. Williams 23 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-2
|2.0
|1
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown III 95 DT
|B. Brown III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
11
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|54
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|54.7
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 6. B.Powell to LAR 23 for 17 yards (T.Muse - J.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(14:55 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 31 for 8 yards (B.Irvin).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 31(14:17 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 38 for 7 yards (T.Woolen).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(13:40 - 1st) T.Atwell left end pushed ob at LAR 45 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 45(13:05 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 46 for 1 yard (C.Barton - J.Brooks).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 46(12:21 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep right to B.Skowronek pushed ob at SEA 32 for 22 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 32(11:38 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee (B.Mone) [B.Irvin].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 32(11:31 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to A.Trammell pushed ob at SEA 24 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 24(10:56 - 1st) B.Powell left end ran ob at SEA 15 for 9 yards (T.Woolen).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15(10:23 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to B.Powell to SEA 1 for 14 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 1(9:35 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:30 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 20(9:30 - 1st) K.Walker up the middle ran ob at 50 for 30 yards (N.Scott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(8:48 - 1st) D.Dallas right tackle to LAR 49 for 1 yard (E.Jones; J.Williams).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 49(8:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to LAR 39 for 10 yards (R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(7:37 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 35 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 35(6:57 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at LAR 36 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+36 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 36(6:14 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep left to T.Lockett for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(6:05 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Skowronek pushed ob at LAR 33 for 8 yards (M.Jackson).
|+30 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33(5:26 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep left to T.Atwell to SEA 37 for 30 yards (T.Woolen).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(4:44 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Powell to SEA 24 for 13 yards (R.Neal) [C.Bryant].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24(4:03 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Powell to SEA 21 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 21(3:23 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to SEA 22 for -1 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 22(2:42 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to T.Atwell.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAR 22(2:37 - 1st) M.Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 25(2:28 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to K.Walker (T.Rapp) [G.Gaines].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SEA 25(2:25 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SEA 20(2:25 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Dallas.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SEA 20(2:20 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to LAR 28 - Center-C.Tinker. B.Powell to LAR 28 for no gain (D.Young). PENALTY on LA-K.Thomas - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at LAR 28.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 14(2:10 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 15 for 1 yard (R.Neal; B.Mone).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 15(1:32 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 13 yards (M.Jackson; C.Barton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 28(0:54 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 34 for 6 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 34(0:17 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right [U.Nwosu].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAR 34(0:11 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to A.Trammell (S.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 34(0:07 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 57 yards to SEA 9 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 9(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to C.Parkinson to SEA 21 for 12 yards (T.Rapp).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(14:23 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle pushed ob at SEA 27 for 6 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 27(13:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at SEA 44 for 17 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(13:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LAR 48 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|+25 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 48(12:32 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to LAR 23 for 25 yards (T.Rapp - N.Scott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 23(11:49 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to M.Goodwin (N.Scott).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 23(11:44 - 2nd) D.Dallas left tackle to LAR 16 for 7 yards (M.Copeland - J.Ramsey).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 16(11:01 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to LAR 4 for 12 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SEA 4(10:36 - 2nd) K.Walker left end ran ob at LAR 4 for no gain (N.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 4(9:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right [M.Hoecht].
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 4(9:54 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:48 - 2nd) T.Atwell right end pushed ob at LAR 30 for 5 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 30(9:10 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson (C.Bryant).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAR 30(9:05 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to V.Jefferson. PENALTY on SEA-T.Brown - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at LAR 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(9:00 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 37 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 37(8:26 - 2nd) J.Wolford scrambles right end to LAR 43 for 6 yards (C.Barton; J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 43(7:41 - 2nd) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 46(6:56 - 2nd) K.Williams up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (C.Bryant - C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 50(6:18 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (Q.Jefferson).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 50(6:13 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass deep right to V.Jefferson ran ob at SEA 34 for 16 yards (T.Brown). Penalty on SEA-U.Nwosu - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 34(5:49 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass deep left intended for K.Williams INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen [D.Taylor] at SEA 16. T.Woolen to SEA 16 for no gain (K.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 16(5:41 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SEA 16 for no gain (J.Williams; L.Floyd).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 16(5:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-A.Blythe - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 16 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 11(4:45 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 16 for 5 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 16(4:01 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 9 for -7 yards (B.Wagner).
|Punt
4 & 17 - SEA 9(3:16 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 62 yards to LAR 29 - Center-C.Tinker. B.Powell to LAR 37 for 8 yards (J.Blount).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(3:04 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 39 for 2 yards (S.Harris).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 39(2:31 - 2nd) B.Powell left tackle to SEA 45 for 16 yards (T.Woolen; R.Neal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(2:03 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Powell pushed ob at SEA 36 for 9 yards (C.Barton).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - LAR 36(1:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-B.Irvin - Neutral Zone Infraction - 6 yards - enforced at SEA 36 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 30(1:57 - 2nd) J.Wolford scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 27 for 3 yards (B.Irvin).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - LAR 27(1:51 - 2nd) J.Wolford sacked at SEA 36 for -9 yards (U.Nwosu). FUMBLES (U.Nwosu) [U.Nwosu] - recovered by LA-T.Higbee at SEA 37. T.Higbee to SEA 37 for no gain (P.Ford).
|+2 YD
3 & 17 - LAR 37(1:06 - 2nd) K.Williams left tackle to SEA 35 for 2 yards (D.Taylor).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - LAR 35(1:00 - 2nd) M.Gay 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:55 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 14 for -11 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - SEA 14(0:48 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 18 for 4 yards (G.Gaines; J.Williams).
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - SEA 18(0:44 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 23 for 5 yards (J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 37 for 12 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(14:22 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf to LAR 44 for 19 yards (D.Long).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(13:53 - 3rd) T.Jones left tackle to LAR 40 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; J.Williams).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - SEA 40(13:24 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at LAR 48 for -8 yards (M.Hoecht). FUMBLES (M.Hoecht) [M.Hoecht] - RECOVERED by LA-T.Rapp at LAR 29. T.Rapp to LAR 29 for no gain (D.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 29(13:13 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 29 for no gain (A.Woods).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 29(12:36 - 3rd) J.Wolford scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 33 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 33(11:57 - 3rd) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 23 for -10 yards (J.Brooks).
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAR 23(11:37 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to SEA 17 - Center-M.Orzech - downed by LA-J.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17(11:22 - 3rd) T.Jones right tackle to SEA 15 for -2 yards (B.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - SEA 15(10:53 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Jones. PENALTY on LA-R.Yeast - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 15 - No Play.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(10:48 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LAR 30 for 40 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(10:23 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to LAR 26 for 4 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 26(9:45 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to LAR 15 for 11 yards (E.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 15(9:06 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to L.Treadwell to LAR 14 for 1 yard (E.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 14(8:23 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LAR 8 for 6 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 8(7:42 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett [L.Floyd]. PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - SEA 23(7:38 - 3rd) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:33 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to T.Atwell (T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:27 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 29(7:07 - 3rd) J.Wolford scrambles left end to LAR 31 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 31(6:00 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 47 yards to SEA 22 - Center-M.Orzech - downed by LA-C.Rozeboom.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 22(5:49 - 3rd) T.Jones left tackle to SEA 22 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 22(5:09 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Jones ran ob at SEA 31 for 9 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 31(4:30 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly pushed ob at 50 for 19 yards (N.Scott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(3:53 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at LAR 41 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 41(3:17 - 3rd) T.Jones up the middle to LAR 36 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(2:36 - 3rd) T.Jones up the middle to LAR 38 for -2 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 38(1:53 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right intended for T.Jones INTERCEPTED by B.Wagner at LAR 45. B.Wagner to LAR 45 for no gain (T.Jones). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(1:46 - 3rd) C.Akers right end ran ob at 50 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs). LA-J.Wolford was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 50(1:30 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 45 for 5 yards (T.Woolen).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(0:54 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass deep middle to V.Jefferson to SEA 22 for 23 yards (C.Bryant).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(0:14 - 3rd) T.Atwell right end to SEA 16 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 16(15:00 - 4th) T.Atwell left end ran ob at SEA 11 for 5 yards (T.Woolen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(14:26 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to SEA 8 for 3 yards (T.Tabor; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 8(13:49 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee [B.Irvin].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 8(13:43 - 4th) J.Wolford sacked at SEA 13 for -5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LAR 13(13:02 - 4th) M.Gay 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(12:57 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 33 for 8 yards (E.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 33(12:23 - 4th) T.Jones right guard to SEA 40 for 7 yards (N.Scott; D.Kendrick).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(11:53 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Jones pushed ob at SEA 49 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 49(11:13 - 4th) T.Jones left tackle to LAR 49 for 2 yards (E.Jones).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(10:32 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep left to T.Lockett to LAR 22 for 27 yards (N.Scott).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(9:47 - 4th) D.Dallas left end to LAR 15 for 7 yards (T.Rapp; J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 15(9:07 - 4th) D.Dallas left tackle to LAR 11 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 11(8:26 - 4th) D.Dallas left end to LAR 11 for no gain (M.Copeland - J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 11(7:43 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to LAR 8 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 8(6:56 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (T.Rapp).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SEA 8(6:49 - 4th) J.Myers 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(6:46 - 4th) J.Wolford pass deep right to T.Atwell ran ob at LAR 43 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(6:26 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 48 for 5 yards (T.Brown).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 48(5:54 - 4th) C.Akers left end to SEA 48 for 4 yards (C.Bryant; P.Ford).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 48(5:18 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 49 for -1 yards (A.Woods).
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 49(4:33 - 4th) J.Wolford left end ran ob at SEA 35 for 14 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 35(4:26 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Akers to SEA 35 for no gain (C.Barton).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 35(3:48 - 4th) B.Powell up the middle to SEA 15 for 20 yards (C.Bryant).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15(3:07 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee ran ob at SEA 6 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 6(3:01 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon. SEA-D.Taylor was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:56 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 34 for 9 yards (E.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34(2:30 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 41 for 7 yards (E.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 41(2:07 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Jones [J.Williams]. PENALTY on LA-J.Ramsey - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 46(2:02 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Jones [T.Rapp].
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 46(1:56 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant ran ob at LAR 40 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 40(1:50 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 40(1:46 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett (D.Durant).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 40(1:41 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to LAR 30 for 10 yards (D.Durant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(1:16 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to LAR 25 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; J.Williams).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 25(0:49 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to M.Goodwin to LAR 8 for 17 yards (D.Kendrick; N.Scott).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 8(0:41 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(0:36 - 4th) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 20 for -5 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAR 20(0:31 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep middle to V.Jefferson.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - LAR 20(0:26 - 4th) PENALTY on LA-T.Nsekhe - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - LAR 15(0:26 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
4 & 20 - LAR 15(0:20 - 4th) J.Wolford pass deep middle intended for T.Atwell INTERCEPTED by C.Barton at LAR 41. C.Barton to LAR 31 for 10 yards (B.Skowronek).
