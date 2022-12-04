|
|PIT
|ATL
Steelers make it 2 in a row with 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday.
Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, Atlanta (5-8) squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row.
After having a deflected pass picked off in the end zone at Washington, which preserved the Commanders' 19-13 victory, the Falcons had first-and goal from the Steelers 10 with another chance to pull out a victory with a touchdown.
But a clear holding penalty on Parker Hesse wiped out Cordarrelle Patterson's apparent TD run around left end, and the Falcons wound up settling for Younghoe Koo's third field goal of the day from 28 yards with 5:27 remaining.
The Steelers ran off all but the final 42 seconds before Pressley Harvin pinned a punt at the Falcons' 2-yard line. In desperation mode with no timeouts remaining, Marcus Mariota's pass was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick to seal the victory and send a hefty contingent of towel-waving Steelers fans into a wild celebration that made Mercedes-Benz Stadium look like Pittsburgh South.
Pickett's touchdown pass to Heyward came midway through the second quarter, set up by a 57-yard completion to Pat Freiermiuth.
Wright connected from 46, 46, 48 and 38 yards. The Steelers took a 19-6 lead into the final minute of the third quarter before the Falcons finally reached the end zone.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who has taken on a bigger role in the passing game with Kyle Pitts out for the season, hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that made it 19-13.
The Falcons got the ball back and drove down the field again, converting on fourth-and-1 before Anthony Firkser hauled in a 15-yard pass to make it first-and-goal at the 10.
But Hesse's penalty sent the Falcons to another tough loss.
INJURY REPORT
Steelers: CB Levi Wallace appeared to hurt an arm or hand when he ran into Fitzpatrick in the first half. SS Terrell Edmunds was injured on the first play of second half after tackling Patterson. RT Chukwuma Okorafor hobbled off the field in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Falcons: LB Troy Anderson went down with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Return home next Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup.
Falcons: Off next weekend. They will return to action in New Orleans against the NFC South rival Saints on Dec. 18.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:55
|27:05
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|351
|306
|Total Plays
|65
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|146
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-30
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|17
|55
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|197
|PASS YDS
|160
|154
|RUSH YDS
|146
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|16/28
|197
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Harris 22 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Harris
|17
|86
|0
|14
|9
|
B. Snell 24 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Snell
|6
|24
|0
|6
|4
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|7
|14
|0
|9
|14
|
J. Warren 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
10
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|5
|3
|76
|0
|57
|10
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|11
|5
|60
|0
|20
|11
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|8
|
J. Warren 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|3
|
B. Snell 24 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|4
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|9
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 NT
|C. Heyward
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 OLB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Allen 27 LB
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Watt 44 FB
|D. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Snell 24 RB
|B. Snell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Wormley 95 DE
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Adams 57 NT
|M. Adams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
M. Wright 4 K
13
FPTS
|M. Wright
|4/4
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|2
|42.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Mariota 1 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13/24
|167
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Patterson 84 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|11
|60
|0
|22
|6
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|10
|52
|0
|20
|5
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|4
|17
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|17
|0
|9
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. London 5 WR
15
FPTS
|D. London
|12
|6
|95
|0
|37
|15
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|4
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
3
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|5
|2
|13
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|7
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 NT
|G. Jarrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
|K. Hodge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|45.7
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins; A.Ogundeji).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 31(14:25 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 34 for 3 yards (M.Walker - D.Hall).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 34(13:47 - 1st) D.Watt right guard to PIT 38 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(13:10 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 45 for 7 yards (T.Horne).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 45(12:32 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson [L.Carter].
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 45(12:27 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to ATL 45 for 10 yards (R.Grant; I.Oliver).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 45(11:50 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 50(11:36 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep right to S.Sims to ATL 29 for 21 yards (I.Oliver). Atlanta challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to S.Sims.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 50(11:32 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to J.Warren to ATL 43 for 7 yards (R.Evans - M.Walker).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 43(10:54 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to ATL 34 for 9 yards (R.Grant; D.Alford).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:12 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to ATL 30 for 4 yards (R.Grant - D.Hall).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 30(9:34 - 1st) N.Harris left end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (D.Malone; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 25(9:07 - 1st) K.Pickett right guard to ATL 23 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23(8:28 - 1st) K.Pickett right tackle to ATL 28 for -5 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PIT 28(7:47 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens [L.Carter].
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PIT 28(7:42 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - PIT 28(7:38 - 1st) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 54 yards from PIT 35 to ATL 11. K.Smith to ATL 21 for 10 yards (D.Watt).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(7:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London pushed ob at ATL 32 for 11 yards (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(6:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 35(6:08 - 1st) C.Patterson left end ran ob at ATL 42 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(5:33 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 42(5:28 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to 50 for 8 yards (L.Wallace). PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ATL 37(5:04 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Hodge.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - ATL 37(4:59 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - ATL 32(4:59 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 44 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 44(4:07 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to PIT 15 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Sims MUFFS catch - and recovers at PIT 14. S.Sims to PIT 14 for no gain (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(3:57 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles right end to PIT 23 for 9 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 23(3:10 - 1st) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris left tackle to PIT 28 for 5 yards (D.Hall).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(2:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt ran ob at PIT 31 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 31(1:50 - 1st) S.Sims right end pushed ob at PIT 41 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(1:21 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 45 for 4 yards (M.Walker; M.Dickerson).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 45(0:43 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at ATL 46 for 9 yards (D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(0:10 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to ATL 40 for 6 yards (Q.Bell - I.Oliver).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris left end pushed ob at ATL 27 for 13 yards (A.Terrell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(14:27 - 2nd) N.Harris left end to ATL 28 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji - A.Anderson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 28(13:48 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep middle to P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PIT 28(13:43 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PIT 28(13:39 - 2nd) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to ATL 1. A.Williams to ATL 26 for 25 yards (B.Snell).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(13:27 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 46 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:50 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 49 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi - T.Alualu).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 49(12:12 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to P.Hesse to PIT 35 for 16 yards (M.Jack; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(11:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to PIT 22 for 13 yards (D.Kazee).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(10:50 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to PIT 25 for -3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 25(10:09 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ATL 25(10:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at PIT 32 for -7 yards (C.Heyward).
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - ATL 32(9:20 - 2nd) Y.Koo 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:15 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(9:09 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 31 for 6 yards (A.Ogundeji; R.Evans).
|+57 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 31(8:26 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to ATL 12 for 57 yards (R.Evans; D.Alford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 12(7:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 12 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 17(7:12 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep middle to Co.Heyward for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:06 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.London pushed ob at PIT 38 for 37 yards (L.Wallace). Penalty on PIT-L.Wallace - Illegal Contact - declined.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(6:48 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to PIT 42 for -4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ATL 42(6:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge (C.Sutton).
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - ATL 42(5:55 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Firkser to PIT 33 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 33(5:10 - 2nd) Y.Koo 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:05 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 45 for 20 yards (D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(4:33 - 2nd) S.Sims right end to ATL 49 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 49(3:50 - 2nd) J.Warren left guard to ATL 44 for 5 yards (D.Malone; T.Andersen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(3:12 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 39 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 39(2:32 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at ATL 33 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins; R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(2:00 - 2nd) S.Sims left end to ATL 30 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 30(1:53 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 30(1:45 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to S.Sims [D.Malone]. PENALTY on PIT-S.Sims - Illegal Touch Pass - 0 yards - enforced at ATL 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 30(1:34 - 2nd) M.Wright 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:29 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 36 for 11 yards (J.Pierre).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(1:10 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 46 for 10 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(0:52 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 46(0:49 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 46(0:44 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to O.Zaccheaus.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ATL 46(0:38 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to PIT 13 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Sims to PIT 14 for 1 yard (K.Hodge).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 59 yards from PIT 35 to ATL 6. A.Williams to ATL 26 for 20 yards (M.Allen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(14:55 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 28 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds). PIT-T.Edmunds was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 28(14:32 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 34 for 6 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 34(13:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota left guard to ATL 37 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(13:20 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 41 for 4 yards (C.Wormley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 41(12:39 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to O.Zaccheaus [D.Bush].
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 41(12:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ATL 36(12:33 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.London [R.Spillane].
|Punt
4 & 11 - ATL 36(12:28 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 54 yards to PIT 10 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 10(12:22 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 16 for 6 yards (R.Grant; M.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 16(11:45 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 20 for 4 yards (T.Andersen - A.Ogundeji).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:05 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 25 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 25(10:27 - 3rd) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 29 for 4 yards (A.Terrell - M.Walker).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 29(9:45 - 3rd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. B.Snell right tackle to PIT 31 for 2 yards (R.Evans; J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 31(9:09 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 31(9:05 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 45 for 14 yards (R.Evans) [I.Oliver].
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(8:22 - 3rd) N.Harris left end to ATL 41 for 14 yards (R.Evans). PIT-C.Okorafor was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(7:45 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to ATL 39 for 2 yards (R.Evans; R.Grant).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 39(7:05 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to B.Snell to ATL 28 for 11 yards (R.Grant). PENALTY on ATL-R.Grant - Horse Collar Tackle - 14 yards - enforced at ATL 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 14(6:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 19(6:21 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to ATL 17 for 2 yards (T.Horne - A.Anderson).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PIT 17(5:38 - 3rd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - PIT 17(5:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 17 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - PIT 22(5:33 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to ATL 15 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PIT 15(4:49 - 3rd) M.Wright 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:46 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 34 for 9 yards (L.Wallace; T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 34(4:13 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 41 for 7 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(3:33 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to PIT 48 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds; L.Wallace).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(2:55 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to PIT 26 for 22 yards (M.Jack).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(2:13 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to PIT 20 for 6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 20(1:41 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to PIT 17 for 3 yards (C.Wormley; M.Jack). PENALTY on PIT-M.Adams - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 12(1:18 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to PIT 7 for 5 yards (M.Adams; M.Jack).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(0:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to M.Pruitt for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at PIT 27 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 27(0:10 - 3rd) G.Olszewski left end to PIT 27 for no gain (R.Grant; L.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 27(15:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 32 for 5 yards (A.Terrell). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) - touched at PIT 33 - RECOVERED by ATL-R.Evans at PIT 34. Penalty on PIT-M.Cole - Illegal Use of Hands - declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (A.Terrell). Penalty on PIT-M.Cole - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 27(14:54 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 47 yards to ATL 26 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(14:48 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 30 for 4 yards (C.Heyward; M.Adams).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 30(14:14 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to ATL 41 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(13:30 - 4th) C.Patterson right end to ATL 45 for 4 yards (T.Watt).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 45(12:49 - 4th) M.Mariota right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 50(12:08 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to PIT 45 for 5 yards (C.Sutton; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(11:30 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to PIT 39 for 6 yards (M.Adams; L.Wallace).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 39(10:55 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to PIT 38 for 1 yard (T.Watt - M.Jack).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 38(10:10 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (R.Spillane - C.Heyward).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 36(9:30 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to PIT 34 for 2 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(8:49 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to PIT 28 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 28(8:24 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to PIT 25 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 25(7:41 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Firkser to PIT 10 for 15 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 10(7:00 - 4th) C.Patterson left end for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 20(6:54 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to PIT 18 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|Penalty
2 & 18 - ATL 18(6:20 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at PIT 18 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - ATL 22(6:20 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to PIT 10 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 10(5:34 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ATL 10(5:29 - 4th) Y.Koo 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:27 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to Z.Gentry to PIT 33 for 8 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 33(4:49 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 36 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(4:05 - 4th) N.Harris right guard to PIT 43 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett - L.Carter).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 43(3:24 - 4th) B.Snell right guard to PIT 49 for 6 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(2:39 - 4th) G.Olszewski left end to ATL 49 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji; D.Hall).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 49(2:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to ATL 39 for 10 yards (L.Carter; R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(1:53 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to ATL 34 for 5 yards (R.Evans; G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PIT 34(1:47 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to ATL 34 for no gain (T.Andersen).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 34(1:40 - 4th) K.Pickett left end to ATL 35 for -1 yards (D.Hall; R.Evans).
|Penalty
4 & 6 - PIT 35(0:53 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PIT 40(0:53 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 38 yards to ATL 2 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-M.Boykin.
