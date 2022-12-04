|
|
Goff has 340 yards, 2 TDs as Lions rout Jaguars 40-14
DETROIT (AP) Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get off to a strong start and they did not slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.
The Jaguars (4-8) had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.
Lawrence, coming off the best performance of his two-year career, was taken out in the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 26 points. He finished 17 of 31 for 179 yards with a touchdown.
Detroit's Jared Goff, meanwhile, had one of his best games of the season by completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Williams and D'Andre Swift combined for 97 yards rushing and two scores for the Lions.
DUBIOUS DISTINCTION
Jacksonville lost a 20th consecutive game to an NFC team, extending its NFL cross conference-record losing streak. The Jaguars have not won an NFC game since beating the New York Giants 20-15 in the 2018 season opener.
DETROIT DEBUT
Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams played for the first time since he played in college football's championship game for Alabama and injured his left knee. Williams, drafted No. 12 overall, drew a roar from the crowd when he jogged on the field for Detroit's second snap and again late in the first half.
Goff threw a pass to him late in the third quarter that fell incomplete and the crowd wanted more, chanting, ''We want Ja-mo!'' in the fourth.
INJURIES
Jaguars: LB Chad Muma (ankle) was hurt during the game and starting FS Andre Cisco (shoulder) was inactive after being listed as questionable.
Lions: DE Romeo Okwara, who tore his Achilles tendon 14 months ago, was inactive in the first game he was eligible to play this season.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: Play at Tennessee on Sunday.
Lions: Host NFC-North leading Minnesota on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:10
|36:50
|1st Downs
|14
|31
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|21
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|266
|437
|Total Plays
|55
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|100
|Rush Attempts
|19
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|31-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-24
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|46
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|2-71
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|17/31
|179
|1
|0
|18
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|2/3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|13
|54
|0
|13
|7
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|4
|32
|0
|12
|18
|
S. Conner 24 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Conner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|8
|6
|104
|0
|37
|16
|
E. Engram 17 TE
14
FPTS
|E. Engram
|7
|5
|30
|1
|7
|14
|
M. Jones 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|7
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|3
|3
|12
|0
|13
|7
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Jones 15 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
C. Manhertz 84 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 ILB
|F. Oluokun
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|7-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 CB
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 29 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 ILB
|D. Lloyd
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DE
|F. Fatukasi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
6
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|42
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|45.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Goff
|31/41
|340
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Swift
|14
|62
|1
|10
|20
|
J. Williams 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Williams
|11
|35
|1
|12
|9
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
34
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|34
|
N. Sudfeld 10 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
34
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|12
|11
|114
|2
|15
|34
|
D. Chark 4 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Chark
|6
|5
|98
|0
|41
|14
|
D. Swift 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Swift
|6
|4
|49
|0
|24
|20
|
B. Wright 89 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Wright
|2
|2
|25
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|4
|3
|19
|0
|8
|4
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|5
|3
|19
|0
|10
|4
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
S. Zylstra 84 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Zylstra
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Williams 9 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 59 LB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 OLB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lucas 36 CB
|C. Lucas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
16
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|4/4
|47
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|35.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|10.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to JAC 0. J.Agnew to JAC 21 for 21 yards (J.Jackson - J.Woods).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(14:56 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 25 for 4 yards (D.Elliott; M.Rodriguez).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 25(14:20 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 38 for 13 yards (D.Elliott). FUMBLES (D.Elliott) - RECOVERED by DET-A.Anzalone at JAC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(14:08 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to JAC 31 for 7 yards (D.Williams) [T.Walker].
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DET 31(13:27 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to JAC 27 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton; D.Lloyd).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(12:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to JAC 16 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 16(12:13 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to JAC 13 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - DET 13(11:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to JAC 1 for 12 yards (A.Wingard).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(10:58 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:55 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-E.Engram - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 20(10:55 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk ran ob at DET 43 for 37 yards (K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(10:40 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to DET 36 for 7 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 36(10:21 - 1st) T.Etienne right tackle to DET 34 for 2 yards (A.McNeill; B.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 34(9:43 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Manhertz.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 34(9:39 - 1st) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at DET 31 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(9:05 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at DET 20 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:34 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to DET 13 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs - W.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - JAC 13(7:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 13(7:50 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - JAC 13(7:46 - 1st) R.Patterson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to DET 30 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DET 30(6:57 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 38 for 8 yards (C.Muma).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(6:24 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 43 for 5 yards (C.Muma).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DET 43(6:02 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to 50 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(5:29 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark to JAC 9 for 41 yards (Te.Campbell).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 9(4:48 - 1st) D.Swift right end to JAC 10 for -1 yards (C.Muma).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - DET 10(4:09 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 38 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(3:33 - 1st) T.Etienne right tackle to JAC 42 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 42(3:09 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (I.Buggs).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 42(3:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at JAC 49 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs) [J.Houston].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 49(2:46 - 1st) T.Lawrence scrambles right end ran ob at DET 49 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 49(2:10 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to DET 46 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 46(1:34 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to DET 45 for 1 yard (J.Cominsky).
|Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 45(1:02 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 30 yards to DET 15 - Center-R.Matiscik - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(0:56 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 27 for 12 yards (A.Wingard - D.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(0:21 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 33 for 6 yards (C.Muma).
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - DET 33(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at JAC 43 for 24 yards (A.Wingard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(14:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark (C.Claybrooks). Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to JAC 34 for 9 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - DET 34(14:03 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at JAC 30 for 4 yards (T.Campbell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 26 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton; R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 26(12:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 26(12:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to D.Swift [F.Oluokun].
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DET 26(12:44 - 2nd) M.Badgley 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:39 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (W.Harris).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(12:33 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 28 for 3 yards (A.McNeill - D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28(11:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (J.Cominsky).
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28(11:43 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 53 yards to DET 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 11 yards (R.Matiscik).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(11:32 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark to DET 49 for 19 yards (T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(10:53 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DET 46(10:16 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to JAC 42 for 4 yards (T.Campbell).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - DET 42(9:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to JAC 34 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 34(8:55 - 2nd) A.St. Brown right tackle to JAC 32 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DET 32(8:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown ran ob at JAC 27 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at JAC 29 for -2 yards (sack split by C.Muma and D.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DET 29(7:02 - 2nd) M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 34 for 9 yards (D.Barnes; K.Joseph). DET-I.Buggs was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 34(6:35 - 2nd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 44 for 10 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(6:10 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 47 for 3 yards (J.Paschal).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 47(5:45 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 47(5:40 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at DET 28 for 25 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 28(5:14 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to Z.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 28(5:09 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to DET 24 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - JAC 24(4:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JAC 24(4:19 - 2nd) R.Patterson 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to DET 1. J.Jackson to DET 33 for 32 yards (C.Claybrooks - Mo.Brown).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(4:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark to DET 42 for 9 yards (Te.Campbell - F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DET 42(3:35 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 42 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - DET 42(3:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 47 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(2:24 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - DET 47(2:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to JAC 41 for 12 yards (C.Muma).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to JAC 32 for 9 yards (J.Allen - F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - DET 32(1:23 - 2nd) J.Cabinda up the middle to JAC 28 for 4 yards (F.Fatukasi; D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 28(0:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 28(0:46 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at JAC 29 for -1 yards (C.Muma).
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - DET 29(0:40 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 20 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun - C.Muma).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DET 20(0:34 - 2nd) M.Badgley 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:31 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to M.Jones to JAC 42 for 17 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 42(0:25 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 42(0:20 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 33 for -9 yards (J.Houston). JAC-T.Lawrence was injured during the play. Time runoff due to injury with no timeout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to DET 0. J.Jackson to DET 39 for 39 yards (C.Johnson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(14:54 - 3rd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short middle to B.Wright to JAC 47 for 14 yards (D.Lloyd; C.Muma).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:17 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 45 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Robertson-Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DET 45(13:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown. PENALTY on JAC-C.Claybrooks - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(13:36 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Jackson to JAC 36 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - DET 36(12:56 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to JAC 23 for 13 yards (A.Wingard). DET-A.St. Brown was injured during the play. JAC-A.Wingard was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(12:33 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to JAC 22 for 1 yard (A.Key - R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 22(11:52 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - DET 22(11:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to JAC 10 for 12 yards (C.Muma).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 10(11:05 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Swift (J.Allen).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DET 10(11:03 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 1 for 9 yards (A.Wingard).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DET 1(10:43 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:35 - 3rd) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 28 for 3 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 28(10:03 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 28(9:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram ran ob at JAC 35 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 35(9:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Arnold - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 35 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 30(9:07 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Okudah).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 36(8:25 - 3rd) T.Lawrence scrambles up the middle to JAC 44 for 8 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 44(7:41 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 44(7:37 - 3rd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at DET 44 for 12 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(6:59 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to DET 24 for 20 yards (K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(6:19 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to DET 25 for -1 yards (D.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 25(5:43 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (J.Jacobs).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 25(5:38 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to DET 15 for 10 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 15(4:54 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to DET 13 for 2 yards (B.Jones; A.McNeill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 13(4:19 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to DET 7 for 6 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 7(3:40 - 3rd) T.Etienne left tackle to DET 3 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone - D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 3(3:01 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 3(2:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:54 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to J.Agnew is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:54 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to K.Raymond to DET 30 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DET 30(2:18 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 33 for 3 yards (D.Smoot).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DET 33(1:31 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift pushed ob at DET 40 for 7 yards (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:06 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 43 for 3 yards (D.Smoot; C.Muma). PENALTY on JAC-R.Robertson-Harris - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(0:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Williams (D.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - DET 48(0:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to JAC 38 for 14 yards (T.Campbell - A.Wingard).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(15:00 - 4th) K.Raymond right end to JAC 44 for -6 yards (T.Walker).
|+20 YD
2 & 16 - DET 44(14:26 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark ran ob at JAC 24 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(13:53 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to JAC 20 for 4 yards (A.Wingard).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DET 20(13:12 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift. PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 20 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - DET 30(13:06 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to S.Zylstra pushed ob at JAC 26 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DET 26(12:31 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - DET 26(12:25 - 4th) M.Badgley 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:21 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 20 for -5 yards (sack split by A.Hutchinson and B.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 20(11:39 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 27 for 7 yards (C.Board).
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 27(11:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 23 for -4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 23(10:27 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 54 yards to DET 23 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to DET 32 for 9 yards (C.Claybrooks - R.Matiscik).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(10:16 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 33 for 1 yard (A.Key; D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DET 33(9:33 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 35 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi; F.Oluokun).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - DET 35(8:51 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to 50 for 15 yards (D.Lloyd; A.Wingard).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(8:04 - 4th) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to JAC 49 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton; F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DET 49(7:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 39 for 10 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 39(6:37 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark (T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 39(6:32 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to JAC 38 for 1 yard (D.Lloyd - D.Smoot).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - DET 38(5:46 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to JAC 24 for 14 yards (D.Williams).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(5:01 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 14 for 10 yards (A.Wingard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(4:16 - 4th) D.Swift right end to JAC 5 for 9 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 5(3:30 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to JAC 4 for 1 yard (A.Key).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 4(2:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to JAC -2. J.Agnew pushed ob at JAC 23 for 25 yards (W.Harris).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(2:37 - 4th) #3-Beathard now in at QB (Shotgun) S.Conner up the middle to JAC 29 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 29(2:00 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to T.Jones to JAC 32 for 3 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - JAC 32(1:12 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC - Delay of Game - 4 yards - enforced at JAC 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 28(1:02 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to J.Agnew.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - JAC 28(0:59 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to L.Farrell to JAC 31 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone - C.Lucas).
