Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI (AP) Joe Burrow got a huge assist from his defense in another riveting duel with Patrick Mahomes.
With the Chiefs leading Burrow's Bengals 24-20 early in in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce, who rumbled for a big gain. But while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and other defenders were wrestling Kelce to the ground, Pratt forced the ball free and recovered the ensuing fumble.
Burrow took it from there, completing 6 of 7 passes during a 53-yard drive that he finished with a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown to backup running back Chris Evans. The Bengals' defense held Kansas City scoreless from there and Burrow closed out a 27-24 victory over the Chiefs.
''He's playing at an MVP level - absolutely,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''He gives us a lot of confidence.''
The Bengals (8-4) have won four straight overall and their last three meetings with Kansas City (9-3) - all in the same calendar year. Cincinnati won on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. Four weeks later, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in overtime - also by a 27-24 score - to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
This time, Burrow finished 25 of 31 with two touchdowns and ran in for a 4-yard score to get the Bengals on the board in the first quarter. He concluded his day by converting two third downs on passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, allowing the Bengals to run out the clock.
''We left some points on the field, but we still find a way to win,'' Burrow said. ''We've still got five weeks left. Let's keep this train rolling. This team knows what it takes to win these games. We've been there. It's December. It's time to separate ourselves.''
Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine, subbing again for Joe Mixon (concussion), ran for a season-high 106 yards on 21 tough carries.
Mahomes was 16 for 27 for 223 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. But the Chiefs fell short on their final possession when Joseph Ossai sacked Mahomes on third-and-3 from the Bengals 33, and Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal wide right.
''We started off slow, we got back in the game, into the flow of things and (then) we had a turnover late and a missed kick,'' Mahomes said. ''In the fourth quarter, those are the things that kind of bite you at the end.''
Cincinnati led for the entire the first half and took a 14-10 advantage into the locker room.
Mahomes led Kansas City on two methodical third-quarter drives that ended in touchdowns - an 8-yard-run by Isiah Pacheco and a 3-yard scramble by the multi-talented QB - while the Bengals had to settle for a pair of field goals. That gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead that held until the turnover and subsequent Cincinnati TD.
WELCOME BACK
Chase, in his return after missing four games with a hip injury, had seven receptions for 97 yards. He was also flagged for taunting after getting in the face of Chiefs defenders after a Higgins caught a 12-yard TD pass to push Cincinnati's first-half lead to 14-3.
''I was surprised at how quickly he was looking like the same Ja'Marr, even in practice last week,'' Taylor said. ''He's a freak.''
INJURIES
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first half and was ruled out. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes ''hurt his foot there at the end of the game, but he's going to be OK.''
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
Reid defended his decision to attempt a long field goal that would have tied the game instead of keeping Mahomes on the field.
''If I don't think he's going to make that, I'm not going to do it,'' Reid said. ''It's pretty simple. I feel like (Butker) has been in a good place, and we just have to execute it better all the way around. It really shouldn't come down to that, but it did.''
UP NEXT
Chiefs: At Denver next Sunday.
Bengals: Host Cleveland next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:54
|32:06
|1st Downs
|20
|26
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|349
|431
|Total Plays
|54
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|152
|Rush Attempts
|25
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|25-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|116
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-116
|2-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-7 -43%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|211
|PASS YDS
|279
|138
|RUSH YDS
|152
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
P. Mahomes 15 QB
20
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|16/27
|223
|1
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
I. Pacheco 10 RB
15
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|14
|66
|1
|16
|15
J. McKinnon 1 RB
13
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|8
|51
|0
|14
|13
S. Moore 24 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
P. Mahomes 15 QB
20
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|2
|9
|1
|6
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|6
|2
|71
|0
|42
|9
T. Kelce 87 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|6
|4
|56
|0
|19
|7
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|4
|3
|35
|0
|18
|6
I. Pacheco 10 RB
15
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|16
|0
|16
|15
N. Gray 83 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
J. Watson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
J. McKinnon 1 RB
13
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|2
|9
|1
|7
|13
J. Fortson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
N. Bolton 32 MLB
|N. Bolton
|8-8
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. McKinnon 1 RB
|J. McKinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Burton 45 FB
|M. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Harris 47 OLB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Chenal 54 OLB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/2
|26
|3/3
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Pacheco 10 RB
15
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|5
|23.2
|44
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|25/31
|286
|2
|0
|33
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
S. Perine 34 RB
20
FPTS
|S. Perine
|21
|106
|0
|10
|20
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|11
|46
|1
|16
|33
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Chase 1 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Chase
|8
|7
|97
|0
|40
|16
T. Boyd 83 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|5
|4
|60
|0
|19
|10
S. Perine 34 RB
20
FPTS
|S. Perine
|7
|6
|49
|0
|16
|20
T. Higgins 85 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|5
|3
|35
|1
|14
|12
M. Wilcox 84 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
H. Hurst 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
T. Irwin 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
C. Evans 25 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Evans
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|7
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Reader 98 DT
|D. Reader
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
E. McPherson 2 K
|E. McPherson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
J. Bachie 49 LB
|J. Bachie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. McPherson 2 K
9
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|2
|13.5
|16
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (J.Williams - W.Gay).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28(14:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 31 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 31(13:44 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CIN 42 for 11 yards (L.Sneed; W.Gay).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(13:03 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to KC 49 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 49(12:27 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to KC 46 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46(11:49 - 1st) S.Perine left guard to KC 42 for 4 yards (C.Jones; N.Bolton).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 42(11:07 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to KC 34 for 8 yards (J.Williams).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(10:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Wilcox to KC 21 for 13 yards (N.Bolton).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(9:42 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Boyd to KC 4 for 17 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 4(8:58 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to S.Perine.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 4(8:54 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 52 yards from CIN 35 to KC 13. I.Pacheco to KC 27 for 14 yards (S.Morgan; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(8:44 - 1st) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 31 for 4 yards (D.Reader).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - KC 31(8:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to I.Pacheco to KC 47 for 16 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 47(7:31 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to KC 47 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 47(6:53 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson to CIN 47 for 6 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - KC 47(6:10 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at CIN 29 for 18 yards (J.Bates).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(5:37 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to CIN 15 for 14 yards (V.Bell - E.Apple).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15(4:51 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to CIN 8 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 8(4:10 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 8(4:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (D.Reader).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 8(4:00 - 1st) H.Butker 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to CIN 0. T.Williams MUFFS catch - and recovers at CIN 10. T.Williams to CIN 26 for 16 yards (M.Burton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(3:50 - 1st) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 34 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CIN 34(3:03 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to H.Hurst.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 34(2:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 41 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(2:17 - 1st) S.Perine left end to CIN 43 for 2 yards (F.Clark; T.Stallworth).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CIN 43(1:38 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle intended for J.Chase INTERCEPTED by J.Thornhill at KC 42. J.Thornhill to KC 9 for -33 yards (C.Volson). PENALTY on KC-T.McDuffie - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 47(1:23 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins. PENALTY on KC-T.Stallworth - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at KC 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 32(1:17 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to KC 24 for 8 yards (J.Williams; N.Bolton).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 24(0:31 - 1st) S.Perine left guard to KC 14 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14(15:00 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to KC 19 for -5 yards (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 19(14:21 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at KC 12 for 7 yards (J.Williams).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 12(13:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 69 yards from CIN 20 to KC 11. I.Pacheco to KC 30 for 19 yards (J.Bachie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 30(13:28 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 33 for 3 yards (B.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 33(12:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 25 for -8 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - KC 25(12:10 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson to CIN 41 for 34 yards (M.Hilton). PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at KC 25 - No Play. Penalty on KC-N.Allegretti - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - KC 20(11:40 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
4 & 20 - KC 20(11:31 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 55 yards to CIN 25 - Center-J.Winchester. T.Taylor to CIN 35 for 10 yards (J.McKinnon).
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 35(11:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 35(11:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to KC 48 for 17 yards (J.Reid) [N.Bolton]. PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - CIN 25(10:55 - 2nd) S.Perine right end to CIN 33 for 8 yards (L.Sneed - J.Thornhill).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 33(10:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right end to CIN 41 for 8 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 41(9:34 - 2nd) D.Chrisman punts 40 yards to KC 19 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by Ju.Watson.
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19(9:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to N.Gray to KC 34 for 15 yards (J.Bates).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(8:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 46 for 12 yards (L.Wilson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(8:21 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right guard to CIN 45 for 9 yards (V.Bell).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 45(7:44 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right tackle to CIN 43 for 2 yards (B.Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 43(7:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith-Schuster (C.Taylor-Britt) [B.Hill].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 43(6:55 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right guard to CIN 37 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KC 37(6:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce [L.Wilson].
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - KC 37(6:08 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 32 for 5 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(5:14 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left tackle to CIN 24 for 8 yards (C.Sample).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - KC 24(4:37 - 2nd) S.Moore right end to CIN 12 for 12 yards (C.Sample - J.Bates).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(3:58 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right end to CIN 1 for 11 yards (V.Bell - J.Bates). CIN-J.Bates was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 1(3:17 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to CIN 2 for -1 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 2(2:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KC 2(2:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend. PENALTY on CIN-D.Reader - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 38 yards from 50 to CIN 12. T.Williams to CIN 23 for 11 yards (L.Chenal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 23(2:20 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard pushed ob at CIN 32 for 9 yards (F.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 32(2:00 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to CIN 38 for 6 yards (C.Dunlap - N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(1:41 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 47 for 9 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+40 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 47(1:19 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase pushed ob at KC 13 for 40 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13(1:10 - 2nd) S.Perine right guard to KC 6 for 7 yards (J.Thornhill; J.Reid).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(1:01 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to KC 4 for 2 yards (C.Jones - T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 4(0:55 - 2nd) J.Burrow right guard to KC 4 for no gain (C.Dunlap).
|-3 YD
4 & Goal - CIN 4(0:51 - 2nd) T.Taylor right end to KC 7 for -3 yards (C.Dunlap).
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to KC 6. I.Pacheco pushed ob at KC 23 for 17 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(14:56 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 26 for 3 yards (D.Reader - L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 26(14:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (V.Bell).
|+42 YD
3 & 7 - KC 26(14:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to CIN 32 for 42 yards (E.Apple) [T.Hendrickson].
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(13:30 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to CIN 14 for 18 yards (V.Bell - J.Tupou).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 14(12:51 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right tackle to CIN 8 for 6 yards (D.Reader).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 8(12:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - KC 8(12:07 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left guard for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(12:03 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to CIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Jones; N.Bolton).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 27(11:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 45 for 18 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(10:42 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to KC 36 for 19 yards (J.Reid).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(10:03 - 3rd) S.Perine left end to KC 27 for 9 yards (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 27(9:27 - 3rd) J.Burrow right guard to KC 25 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:44 - 3rd) S.Perine right guard to KC 22 for 3 yards (N.Bolton - C.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 22(8:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to KC 18 for 4 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CIN 18(7:24 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CIN 18(7:20 - 3rd) E.McPherson 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Play
|Kick Return
|(7:16 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from CIN 35 to KC 3. I.Pacheco pushed ob at KC 47 for 44 yards (E.McPherson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(7:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson to CIN 38 for 15 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 38(6:24 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left end to CIN 38 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 38(5:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - KC 38(5:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling to CIN 9 for 29 yards (M.Hilton) [C.Sample]. CIN-B.Hill was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(5:17 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at CIN 3 for 6 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 3(4:40 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. J.McKinnon left tackle to CIN 3 for no gain (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 3(4:04 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - KC 3(3:56 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:49 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 28 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28(3:04 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase pushed ob at 50 for 22 yards (J.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 50(2:26 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to S.Perine. PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 40(2:21 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Irwin to KC 48 for 12 yards (L.Sneed; N.Bolton).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 48(1:38 - 3rd) J.Burrow right tackle to KC 32 for 16 yards (J.Thornhill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 32(0:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on KC-C.Dunlap - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at KC 32 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(0:51 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to KC 19 for 8 yards (N.Bolton - K.Saunders).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 19(0:15 - 3rd) S.Perine left end to KC 18 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 18(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins (T.McDuffie). PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at KC 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 23(14:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (W.Gay).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CIN 23(14:52 - 4th) E.McPherson 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to KC 2. I.Pacheco to KC 24 for 22 yards (M.Thomas; D.Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(14:41 - 4th) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 26 for 2 yards (B.Hill).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - KC 26(14:06 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 45 for 19 yards (G.Pratt; J.Bates) [T.Hendrickson]. FUMBLES (G.Pratt) - RECOVERED by CIN-G.Pratt at KC 46. G.Pratt to CIN 47 for -7 yards (I.Pacheco).
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(13:52 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to KC 45 for 8 yards (D.Harris).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 45(13:05 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to KC 29 for 16 yards (J.Reid).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(12:19 - 4th) T.Williams right guard to KC 26 for 3 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 26(11:41 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 26(11:36 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to KC 19 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(10:52 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to KC 11 for 8 yards (T.McDuffie; L.Sneed). PENALTY on CIN-T.Karras - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 18 - CIN 27(10:40 - 4th) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to KC 22 for 5 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - CIN 22(9:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to KC 14 for 8 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 14(9:18 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to KC 8 for 6 yards (N.Bolton; J.Thornhill). Penalty on KC-J.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8(9:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Evans for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(8:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 31 for 6 yards (C.Taylor-Britt; L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(8:16 - 4th) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 34 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - KC 34(7:34 - 4th) L.Niang reported in as eligible. I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at KC 37 for 3 yards (J.Bates).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 37(7:01 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to 50 for 13 yards (J.Bates; G.Pratt).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 50(6:18 - 4th) J.McKinnon left tackle to CIN 44 for 6 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - KC 44(5:44 - 4th) I.Pacheco left guard to CIN 40 for 4 yards (B.Hill; L.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 40(5:03 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [T.Hendrickson].
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KC 40(4:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to CIN 33 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 33(4:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at CIN 37 for -4 yards (J.Ossai).
|No Good
4 & 7 - KC 37(3:24 - 4th) H.Butker 55 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(3:19 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at KC 47 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 47(3:12 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to KC 37 for 10 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(3:07 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to KC 34 for 3 yards (K.Saunders).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 34(3:03 - 4th) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to KC 32 for 2 yards (C.Jones; F.Clark).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 32(2:55 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at KC 27 for 5 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(2:49 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to KC 21 for 6 yards (T.McDuffie - J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 21(2:05 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at KC 28 for -7 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - CIN 28(1:59 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to KC 14 for 14 yards (J.Williams).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14(1:12 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to KC 15 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 15(0:37 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to KC 16 for -1 yards.
